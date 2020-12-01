Company Overview

Boston Beer, Inc. (SAM) is a top contender in the high end beer manufacturing space and one of the largest craft beer brewers in the U.S. The company was started in 1984 and has seen impressive growth since. It started with the brand Samuel Adams and has since expanded and acquired various brands including: Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, and most recently, Dogfish Head.

The company’s goal is to be the premier supplier of high end alcoholic beverages. It intends on doing this through leveraging its considerable size as well as increasing its brand visibility and taking advantage of current social trends shifting toward consumers preferring more variety in taste in their alcohols.

Industry Overview

Not much of an introduction is needed for the alcohol industry, but we will give it a shot anyway. The industry was primarily dominated by a few names for many years, most notably very large beer manufacturers. Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) controlled 90% of domestic beer production, excluding imports, by 2008. This trend represented the demand for cheap, mass-produced beer.

Over the past few years a different trend has emerged. From 2009 to 2019 the number of breweries in the United States has expanded from roughly 1,500 to over 8,000 in 2019. The vast majority of these new breweries are craft breweries. This trend highlights the preference shift from cheap, mass-produced beer to more flavorful beers. Craft beer is also generally more expensive, representing a shift from more frequent cheap beer drinking to less frequent, less price-conscious beer drinking. This shift has seen the two largest beer manufacturers losing U.S. market share from the 90% noted down to 70% over a decade.

Source: My Calculations

Investment Thesis

Boston Beer, Inc. has great beer and other alcoholic beverages as well as strong brand recognition in an industry that has seen growth in demand for craft beers in a short amount of time. These factors have led to too much optimism and forced the stock price to run up too high and unrealistic sales growth would be needed to justify the current price. Between the sales growth needed to justify the current stock price and gross margin suppression in the short-term due to acquisitions, we believe the stock is heavily overvalued.

Cost of Acquisitions and Mergers

Boston Beer, Inc. has had their eyes set on growth and a large part of their strategy has been to acquire new brands. Most recently, that was Dogfish Head. With every acquisition comes the possibility of large long-term growth but with short-term inefficiencies. In the Q3 2020 earnings call, the company noted that this current acquisition has led to a worsening in their gross margins. This should shakeout over time, however in the short-term it does heavily weigh on our valuation of the company.

Cost of goods sold for the same quarter last year was already over 50% of sales but now this recent acquisition has increased the cost of goods sold by another 1%. This may not seem like much, but even small changes in COGS lead to big swings in NPV in a valuation. With each acquisition we see a worsening of gross margin in the short-term.

Of course, each valuation relies on a lot of assumptions, but to showcase what a small increase or decrease in COGS does, we can rely on a few cases here. With COGS % at a flat 48% across the forecast period, we get an NPV of $694 and with the COGS % increasing to a flat 51%, we see that the NPV decreases to $578. One of these assumptions is closer to the current market value of the stock ($903), and the NPV that is lower is relying on assumptions that the company has already expressed are closer to reality.

Source: My Calculations

An increase in efficiency shakeout speed with each acquisition could lead to a better gross margin, and therefore greater valuation, over time. We do believe that with each acquisition the company is learning how to reduce inefficiencies sooner and sooner, so this may be a non-issue within the next few years if the company can prove to handle acquisitions better.

High Sales Growth Meets Unrealistic Stock Price Growth

The expansion in demand for craft beers and the move away from mass-produced beers has certainly helped Boston Beer in recent years. Even for a company that isn’t young, they have still managed to post year over year sales growth rates hovering around 20%. Higher growth occurred recently, with the company reporting sales increasing roughly 30% each quarter in 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019. There’s a few factors affecting this recent increase and we should look at which factors are likely to be persistent and which are more likely to be non-recurring in future years to help with forecasting sales growth rates.

First, the primary factor affecting most businesses in 2020 is COVID-19. Early on in March, the company saw a decline in business and a large slump in keg sales. Since that point, the keg sales have remained slumped, however the business has not only rebounded since March, but as mentioned, the sales growth rates have soared past normal rates in an average business year.

Total U.S. In-store alcohol sales were up in 2020 54% compared to the same time last year. 1 in 4 millennials and 1 in 5 Gen Xers reported they increased their alcohol intake during the pandemic. Sales of higher-alcohol, liquor and spirit drinks rose faster than the sales of beer, however beer also saw a large increase in sales. One might think excessive drinking due to a pandemic would lead to more drinking in cheaper beers and not toward more expensive craft beers, however we see that Boston Beer has still benefited in some way from the coronavirus.

The next factor to look at is the general trend toward drinking craft beers in relation to Boston Beer’s sales growth. While there is a trend toward craft beer, it’s registered only a 4% CAGR. This would be more concerning if it weren’t for the decreasing of overall beer drinking. Beer sales were down 2% in 2019, making craft beer’s general increase in sales somewhat impressive.

Source: Brewers Association

The growth in the craft beer industry and the overall beer industry’s numbers are small enough to be negligent in relation to Boston Beer’s impressive 30% sales growth rate in 2020. Due to these factors, we can reasonably say that Boston Beer’s increase in sales in recent years is due to their own strength and in 2020, their increase in sales stemmed primarily from their own internal advantages, and a firm boost due to COVID-19. It’s reasonable also to think that sales growth will likely revert to normal growth rates of roughly 20% CAGR after the effects of COVID-19 have subsided.

The current stock price of Boston Beer implies that the growth rates seen during COVID-19 will not only continue on, but actually increase, and with the minimal growth of the craft beer industry, we just don’t think these are realistic expectations. Sales growth reverting back to normal rates means the stock price is significantly overvalued.

Share Price Pullback

While Boston Beer’s share price has seen explosive growth in the initial round of the coronavirus, we believe it will likely come back down in the coming months as fundamentals are re-evaluated. Reviewing the 52-week high and low shows a massive disparity between the low of $290.02 and a high of $1,092.80. The run-up in price over the last 6 months was likely due to Boston Beer’s fundamentals improving and the sales growth increasing. However, a company normally registering 20% CAGR in sales growth increasing to 30% in one year due to a market externality likely does not justify an increase in share price of nearly 4x in a 6-month time span.

As mentioned, unless sales growth continues at the rate seen during the pandemic, which does not align with past internal trends as well as overall industry growth rates, and gross margins come back down, which is incongruent with the company’s growth and acquisitions strategy, the current share price is unjustifiable.

Counterpoints

As we’ve examined, while the environment in which Boston Beer’s stock price is brought to fruition is highly unlikely, it is possible that their beer is so flavorful and so good that the vast majority of craft beer drinkers start adopting Samuel Adams as their beer of choice in a short period of time. The broader alcohol industry is massive and Boston Beer has only a small portion of the potential market share. Due to the highly competitive nature of the industry, it is unlikely that a single craft beer maker would take significant market share, especially when craft beer drinkers are primarily concerned not only with the flavor of their beers, but also of varieties of the types of beers. However, Boston Beer combats this by producing many different types of seasonal beers and constantly researching and developing new beers to bring to market.

Where we might be wrong in our points above is that Boston Beer is one of the largest craft beer makers in the country and has more resources than smaller brewers for research and development of new flavors and new beers. The company does not stand by as other craft brewers create more varieties in flavors and, if craft beer is adopted in more exponential numbers by a younger generation in coming years, Boston Beer would be perfectly poised to capture that market share. In the event of this happening, Boston Beer’s stock price may currently be justified.

Valuation

Our valuation of Boston Beer hinges heavily on a sales growth rate of 30% for the first forecast period and a return to 20% CAGR from the second forecast period through the fifth. We kept the COGS % at 51%, close to what was outlined in the company’s 2020 earnings calls, and due to current and future acquisitions.

Most of our other assumptions were kept in line with historical percentages. We then used a 3% perpetual growth rate and discounted the cash flows back at a discount rate of 8%. This left us with an NPV of $578. Again, this is significantly lower than the current stock price of $903.

Source: My Calculations

For transparency on our valuation of SAM and to test your own assumptions against ours, please check out the financial model here: SAM_Financial_Model__1_.xlsx

Key Takeaways

Boston Beer’s stock price has risen so rapidly over the course of the past few months that a look at fundamentals does not seem to justify where it settled recently. We believe it will come down in the next few months as investors start to look at fundamentals and the positive effects of the coronavirus for the alcohol industry largely begin to subside. Realistic sales growth rates and suppressed gross margins mean the stock price is very likely largely overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.