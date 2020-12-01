There are more than 6,000 listed stocks in the United States. Put your money elsewhere.

Even if Workhorse has best-case outcomes in its current business, the market capitalization is more than 4x the value received. 80% of the market cap is pure speculation.

A key tenant of investing is to base the valuation of a company on the present value of future cash flows. Workhorse cannot justify its valuation based on this.

"An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis, promises safety of principal and an adequate return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative." ― Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor

Workhorse Group (WHKS) is a transportation company aspiring to bring commercial electric vehicles to market. So far, the company is working on the initial production of a C-Series electric delivery truck, with the intention of selling the truck to package delivery and other commercial users.

Source: Workhorse Group

The company is currently trading at a market capitalization of about $3.7B, reflecting investor's optimism for their vehicles. In fact, the stock is up almost 800% year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I look at the value of the businesses Workhorse currently has and where they may be able to generate value for shareholders in the future.

Valuation based on current outlook:

Workhorse currently has potential orders in four different product lines, which may have some value:

6,000 vehicle orders for an electric pick-up which was transferred to Lordstown Motors with a 4% gross sales royalty when fulfilled

A 1% royalty on the gross sales price of the first 200,000 vehicles sold by Lordstown minus a $4.75M royalty advance

A POTENTIAL $6.8B contract with the US Postal Service to provide a next-generation delivery vehicle (NGDV)

1,700 vehicle order backlog for the Workhorse Series C truck

Let's go through each and determine the potential value to the company of contacts and potential contracts.

6,000 vehicle orders for an electric pick-up truck:

In 2019, the company agreed to sell the preorders for its electric pickup truck to Lordstown motors for $4.75M upfront and a 4% gross sales royalty if those orders are fulfilled.

Lordstown has said they are targeting $52,500 as the price for the pickup. A 4% royalty translates to $2,100 per truck sold.

Assuming a very best case scenario where all 6,000 orders are fulfilled, this translates to revenue of $12.6M. Because this is royalty revenue with no direct costs, we can assume this is 100% margin.

Conclusion: $12.6M of value in a best-case scenario

A 1% royalty on the gross sales price of the first 200,000 vehicles sold by Lordstown:

In addition to the current orders, Lordstown agreed to pay Workhorse a 1% royalty on the first 200,000 vehicles sold minus the $4.75M upfront payment.

This translates to a royalty of $525 per truck with a sales price of $52,500. Assuming an absolute best-case scenario that Lordstown can sell 200,000 trucks, this translates to a total royalty payment of $105M - $4.75M = $100.25M. This is essentially pure profit.

For ease, I am not discounting these cash flows. The discounted value is likely somewhere between $85M and $95M

Conclusion: $100M in value in a best-case scenario

A POTENTIAL $6.8B contract with the US Postal Service to provide a next-generation delivery vehicle (NGDV)

The USPS is currently reviewing applications to deliver up to 180,000 vehicles to renew their fleet at a cost of about $35,000 per vehicle. Workhorse is one of the three finalists, with the result expected to be announced by the end of 2020.

For simplicity's sake and to discover what Workhorse can be worth in a best-case scenario, we'll assume that they win the contract. However, it is worth noting that it is unlikely this happens given that Workhorse is an unproven manufacturer and is competing against a joint bid by Oshkosh Corp., and Ford Motor Co.

However, even if they do win the contract, delivery will begin in 2022 so we need to discount the value of the contract. Assuming they are able to deliver all 180,000 vehicles in 5 years, the value of the contract could look as follows:

Source: Author Estimates, Contract value from USPS Press Releases

Conclusion: $535M in a scenario where Workhorse wins the contract.

1,700 vehicle order backlog for the Workhorse Series C truck:

The company currently has orders for 1,700 vehicles, which they will aim to fulfill, in a best-case scenario, by the end of 2021. It's worth noting that Workhorse originally aimed to deliver 300-400 by year-end 2020 but had to eliminate their guidance and will not hit those targets:

"Previously, we projected 300-400 vehicles to be produced by the end of 2020, mostly in the fourth quarter. Although we will still manufacture and deliver vehicles in Q4, it will be a substantially lower amount than our previous guidance" - CEO Duane Hughes, Workhorse 10-Q, Q3 2020

Given that the $6.3B USPS contract is for 180,000 vans ($35,000 / van) and that Workhorse is a legitimate competitor in the final, we can assume that Workhorse will be selling the van for ~$40K wholesale.

This means their current orders translate to about $68m in revenue. Assuming a 10% operating margin, these pre-orders are worth about $7m to the company in terms of operating cash flow.

Conclusion: $7m of value in a best-case scenario.

Adding up the four identifiable areas discussed above, we arrive at the following value in a best-case scenario:

$535M from the USPS contract

$100M from 1% royalty from Lordstown

$12.6M from Lordstown transferred orders

$7M from preorders

Total Present Value from Business in Best Case Scenario= $655M

Other Areas of Value:

In addition to the businesses outlined above, Workhorse owns a 10% stake in Lordstown Motors, which is currently valued at $4.7B. A 10% stake translates to $470M.

I am not going to make a judgment on the value of Lordstown. However, Lordstown itself is pre-revenue and basically unable to be properly valued.

Value of Lordstown Stake: $470M

Summary:

Currently, the market capitalization of the company is about $3.7B. This means that $2.5B of the market capitalization is based on pure speculation, even in a best-case scenario. If you take the USPS contract out, which is unlikely to materialize for Workhorse, that jumps to $3.0B. If you believe that the value of their investment in Lordstown is speculative, that jumps to $3.5B

I'm not claiming that the company can't continue to grow or that more orders won't come in. I'm just saying that, with the current business, the market capitalization does not justify the valuation.

With over 6,000 other potential investments in the United States accessible to investors, Workforce is best avoided until they can show much more development of their product lines and a savvy investor can reasonably estimate future sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in WKHS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.