Why You Should Buy REITs Instead Of Rental Properties

In this article we make the case for buying REITs instead of rental properties in 2020 and 2021.

However, managing your own properties comes with a lot of headaches and expenses.

With the volatility in stocks, more and more investors have been getting interested in rental properties.

It’s hard not to notice that the markets are a bit finicky these days. Between extreme volatility in the stock market and Treasuries yielding just 0.84%, there’s not a lot that looks good right now. Stocks (SPY) have been on a roller coaster ride all year and fixed incomes (IEF) barely pay anything.

Data by YCharts

It’s because of this that a lot of people are getting into rental properties. With a rental property, you get stable income, low volatility, and price appreciation. What’s not to love?

It’s definitely true that rental properties are better than a lot of other assets these days. With a decent property, you can get a 5%-10% annual return in rental income alone, without even talking about capital gains.

But there’s another side of this story that people aren’t talking about. That is, the fact that a rental property is as much a job as an investment. With a rental property, you need to deal with things like:

Property repairs.

Replacing broken appliances.

Chasing tenants for rent.

Being unable to evict a problem tenant.

… And the list goes on and on. If the snow in the below picture falls at the wrong time, your tenant might sue you and suddenly your investment becomes a huge legal liability:

source

So while owning rental properties can be lucrative, we have to be honest:

It’s a lot of work and risk.

Which is probably not what you had in mind when you decided to invest your money. Most people work 9-5 jobs and invest to make their money to work for them. The goal isn’t to keep working for money you’ve already earned.

REITs vs. Rental Properties: Which is the Better Investment?

If your goal is to simply “invest,” then rental properties may not be the best idea. As outlined above, they’re as much a job as an investment, and they’re always very time consuming.

Fortunately, there’s an easier way to invest in real estate. By buying REITs (VNQ), you can get yields just as good as rental properties - if not better. But unlike with rental properties, you skip all the headaches, chores, and risks that come with managing your own property.

In this article, we will be exploring the reasons for investing in REITs as opposed to rental properties. As someone who has invested in both, I speak from experience. As a private equity analyst, I analyzed and monitored direct real estate investments for a major investment company. I’ve also invested in rental properties in my own portfolio. Today, I have the majority of my net worth in REITs. So I know the ins and outs of real estate investments, both as a private investor and as an analyst.

Coming from that background, I now believe that REITs are a better choice for the majority of investors out there. The following are three main reasons why:

source

Reason #1: Discounts to NAV

One big reason why I favor REITs over rental units today is because a lot of REITs trade at bargain prices.

The housing market is red hot across the country this year. REITs on the other hand are trading at discounts. By “discount” I mean two things:

They’re cheaper than they were at the start of the year. They’re in many cases cheaper than the value of their assets net of debt (NAV*).

As the chart below shows, small-cap and micro-cap REITs are trading at very significant discounts to fair value. Mid-cap and large-cap REITs were at a slight premium, while REITs as a whole were at a 17.6% discount.

source

That means that these REITs themselves cost less than the value underlying them. You don’t get such discounts in the realm of direct real estate investment.

Despite the pandemic, house prices are soaring, and most buyers are paying above the asking price due to bidding wars. So on the one hand, you’ve got REITs that can be bought for less than they’re worth. On the other hand, you’ve got rental houses that sell for more than the seller wanted in the first place. The lesson is simple: If you want a bargain on a real estate investment, go with REITs in 2020.

Reason #2: Professional Management

A second major reason I favor REITs over rental houses right now is professional management. REITs are run by professional management teams, with dedicated employees handling rent collection, repairs, and legal issues. With direct real estate investments, you’re responsible for doing all of that yourself.

This fact gives REITs a massive edge. Instead of doing all the work yourself, REITs pay someone else to do it for you. That way, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the dividends.

This is all the more important when you consider the “three Ts” of renting out properties: tenants, toilets, and trash.

source

Tenants come with a host of issues, like delinquent rent, noise complaints, and property damage. Any one of these individuals could be a problem. If you get all three in one tenant, you’re really in trouble.

“Toilets” is a stand-in for maintenance in general. As a landlord, you have to deal with not only broken toilets but all kinds of potential repairs, replacements, and fix-ups. With REITs, that’s all done by the professionals.

And finally, trash. As a landlord, you may be called on to resolve all sorts of issues, ranging from clogged toilets to garbage disposal. As a REIT investor, you skip all that. So if you can buy a REIT and get the same income as you would managing a house, go with the REIT.

Reason #3: Higher Returns with Lower Risk

The last reason why I favor REITs over rental properties in 2020 is because of the better risk-return tradeoff.

In finance theory, higher returns can only be had by taking on greater risks. But this is of course only theory. In reality, you can get better risk-adjusted returns by buying securities at discount valuations.

Today, because REITs are so heavily discounted, they offer a better risk-return tradeoff than rental properties.

To illustrate this, let’s look at an example.

AvalonBay Properties (AVB) is a large-cap REIT with well-regarded apartment communities, $1.75 billion in liquidity, and a track record of consistently bouncing back from down markets. It pays a near 4% dividend yield and retains the rest of the cash flow to grow the portfolio. Historically, it has managed to grow the dividend by 5% per year and has never cut it, not even in 2008-2009.

For such an attractive package, you’d think that you’d have to pay a premium price. But in fact, AVB trades at a substantial discount to NAV. As of this writing, AVB traded for $168. Yet according to Morningstar, its NAV is $212. So you’re literally paying less than the fair value of what you’re getting!

source

Another great example is W.P. Carey (WPC). It’s a blue-chip REIT that owns industrial properties with long leases and reliable tenants. Through the COVID-19 crisis, it managed to collect 100% of its rents. If you buy it today, you can still lock in a 6% dividend yield. Yet its price is still down 20% for the year. So you can buy into a fundamentally healthy business that survived the pandemic without a scratch, for 20% cheaper than you could at the start of the year. Below is an Advance Auto Parts (AAP) distribution center owned by WPC:

source

Bottom Line: it Pays to Buy REITs in 2020

Now is definitely the time to buy REITs.

But not just any REITs.

There are hundreds of REITs out there, and some are definitely better than others.

To get a good return, you need to be selective - just like you’d be when buying a rental property.

That’s what we do at High Yield Landlord. We sift through the massive REIT market to find only the best of the best. High-yield REITs trading at substantial discounts to NAV, with low payout ratios and high growth. This combination of features gives us a 6% portfolio yield, much better than you’d get with REIT ETFs.

It’s a winning formula that has paid off for us over the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC; AVB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.