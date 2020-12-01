The company went through a significant restructuring process, simplifying its business along the way and concentrating on efforts to improve shareholder returns.

Global manufacturer Terex Corporation (TEX) has returned approximately 30% since October and approximately 87% in the last 6 months as investors bet on a recovery of the global economy. The company's stock has been recently upgraded with price targets reaching $40 per share, highlighting considerable upside potential even after a strong run-up in price. On Seeking Alpha's momentum indicator Terex has an "A" grade driven by its market outperformance.

Terex is a different company from 3 years ago, at least from a profitability point of view. The company went through a significant restructuring process, simplifying its business along the way and concentrating on efforts to improve shareholder returns. For the past 2 years, Terex's return on equity and capital has averaged approximately 23% and 16%, respectively, compared to high-single-digit returns at the beginning of the last decade. Yet, the stock still trades below its 2017 high of $48 per share.

Although not as cheap as it was in the past 6 months, we believe Terex still offers an opportunity with 8% annual returns in a hypothetical 5-year scenario assuming $3 per share in earnings power and a mid-cycle market multiple of 16x. Using a share count of 70 million and net margins of 5%, our estimates would imply revenues of $4.2 billion, a significant increase from the $3.1 billion in the trailing-twelve-month period but still below the $4.3 billion achieved in 2019. Buying the stock at a dip would increase the prospective returns.

Quick Business Overview

The company has gone from reporting 5 operating segments in its 2015 annual report to just 2 in 2019. Terex now reports operations under its Aerial Work Platforms, or AWP; and Materials Processing segments. As part of its transformation, the company has divested its Crane and its Material Handling and Port Solutions businesses.

Under the AWP segment (62% of total sales in 2019), the company designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers. Its products are used in a wide range of infrastructure projects enabling workers to perform high-up jobs. The company's Material Processing segment (32% of total sales) manufactures and markets equipment including crushers, screens, concrete mixer trucks, and concrete pavers. At the end of 2019, the company's "other" segment accounted for 6% of sales which comprises mostly of intercompany sales activity and some financing activity.

The change of strategy towards simplifying the business was starting to bear fruit (excluding the extraordinary events of COVID on the business this year) with returns on capital increasing by more than 10% since 2015. A comparison between the 2015 and 2019 annual report also highlights the change in tone found in the "Business Strategy" disclosure within the 10K. Here is a comparison showcasing the changes:

Source: 2015 and 2019 10K

With the divestitures of what now would be "non-core" assets, the company has managed to increase gross and operating profit margins. For example, average gross profit margins between 2014 to 2016 were approximately 18.6%, compared to 20.6% average gross margins between 2017 to 2019. Operating income margins also improved from an average of 5.7% to 7.3% between the comparable periods used in our previous example. Better margins have translated to a higher EPS number, with earnings of $2.92 per share in 2019 compared to $1.17 in 2015.

Third-quarter results show sequential improvement

While consolidated third-quarter sales were down 25% year-over-year to $765 million, the company reported sequential improvements from Q2 in both operating segments in terms of revenues and bookings.

By segment, AWP reported sales of $445 million, down 29% from the prior-year period driven by continued pressure from its North American and European end markets, offset by a strong rebound in China. That said, sales improved sequentially by 11% from Q2, and unlike the first half, there were not material booking cancellations or pushing out of orders, resulting in a sequential increase of almost 100% in bookings from Q2 and a 10% increase compared to Q3 2019, while backlog at quarter-end was $478 million, down just 3% from the year-ago period. Considering the almost 30% decrease in sales for the quarter, AWP achieved decremental margins of 18% in the quarter, ahead of management's expectations.

Additionally, AWP ended the quarter with a $290 million reduction in inventory levels, consistent with the industrial downturn of 2016. "We are now at a level where AWP can manufacture to customer demand," said Terex management during the Q3 conference call. The reduction of inventory allowed the company to unlock capital tied to its working capital, driving approximately $54 million in free cash flow at quarter-end.

Sales at the company's Material Processing segment were down 20% to $311 million on a year-over-year basis. Despite the drop in sales, operating margins were 13% and bookings were up 36% sequentially and 24% year-over-year. Backlog ended the quarter at $289 million, 8% lower than last year.

Cost control remains a priority

We believe management is taking the right steps to position the business for growth once conditions improve, especially from an operating leverage point of view. For example, management is targeting SG&A costs as a percentage of sales at 12.5%. The company ended Q3 with SG&A accounting for 14% of total sales due to the decrease in sales, which management was not pleased about. They took initiatives to replace temporary cost savings with permanent cost reductions, continuing to transform the business into a leaner operation. As part of the execution, the company is expecting $15 million in severance and restructuring charges in Q4.

In light of the challenging environment, the company ended well ahead in its cost control measures by reporting consolidated decremental operating margins of 19% for Q3 compared to a targeted 25% decremental margin for the full year.

The Bottom Line

Terex is a highly cyclical company, therefore results depend on the strength of the economy. That said, management is taking the right steps within their control to weather the storm. We like the focused approach to control costs and right-size the business to meet demand in the current environment.

The company also sports a healthy balance sheet with approximately $1 billion in liquidity and no near-term debt maturities, so when the time comes to play offense, management would have the capital necessary to invest in future growth. Good working capital management has also allowed the company to be free cash flow positive year-to-date.

The recent increase in the stock price has lessened the appeal of Terex as a compelling value pick and consequently reduce the margin of safety. Nonetheless, we believe investors could generate decent returns assuming we are at the trough of the industrial cycle and headed for a recovery. If that is the case, then we believe Terex could achieve an earnings power of $3 per share. The market has previously priced the company at anywhere between 11x earnings to 30x earnings at the cycle peak. Assuming a mid-cycle multiple of 16x, we believe Terex could reach a price target of $48 share. If it takes 5 years for the company to reach our price target, we could be looking at 8% annual returns.

That said, being this a highly cyclical company, risks are high. We are going through the second wave of COVID infections which could reset the sequential improvement so far from the company. While there is positive news of a vaccine, how that event would unfold we can't know, therefore we would recommend investors to position size accordingly. Waiting for a dip in the stock price is not a bad idea either, as it would increase potential returns and add to the margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.