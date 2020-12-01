Year-to-date the ETF appears to have fallen well short of its implied objective. That said, over the past year the fund has delivered a very respectable total return of 72%.

It attempts to do so primarily by the use of SWAP contracts on the index while holding a portfolio of individual semiconductor companies.

The objective of the ProShares Ultra Semiconductors ETF (USD) is to double the daily return of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductors Index. In order to accomplish this goal, USD primarily invests in SWAP options on the index itself, while also holding a portfolio of individual companies within the index. It is important investors understand the caveat that comes with holding an "ultra" 2x ETF like ETF when the index it is tracking is as volatile as the semiconductor index can be:

Due to the compounding of daily returns, holding periods of greater than one day can result in returns that are significantly different than the target return and ProShares' returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the target return for the same period.

That caveat largely explains why USD - over lengthier time periods - does not come close to delivering 2x the total return of the index it tracks. And why, YTD, its performance is actually below that of the index it tracks.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 U.S. semiconductor and semi-equipment companies held in the index are shown below:

However, note that the full-list of the holdings include a significant number of SWAP option contracts on the DJ Semi Index in order to achieve its 2x daily out-performance goal:

Performance

The performance of the USD ETF as measured against the index it tracks is shown below:

Year-to-date, note the ETF has managed to under-perform the DJ U.S. Semiconductors Index it tracks while over the past 1, 5, and 10-year periods it has outperformed the index by 1.47x, 1.64x, and 1.59x, respectively.

Analysis

The $194.5 million in swap contracts held in the USD ETF dwarfs the $44.6 million the fund has invested in stock of the actual companies themselves. In addition, note that the weights of the top-10 companies listed above are only the weights within the stock holdings, not the weight the company has within the entire portfolio (total AUM is ~$239 million). For example, the $19.758 million investment in shares of Nvidia (NVDA) represent, in reality, only ~8.3% of the ETF's total AUM (i.e. not the 21.32% as shown above).

It's not clear how the ETF chooses the weighting of its stock holding. For instance, the market-cap of Nvidia is $328.3 billion while the market-cap of Intel (INTC) is $194.5 billion (i.e. 60% that of Nvidia). Yet the weight of Intel is 66% that of Nvidia. Similarly, Qualcomm (QCOM) has a larger market-cap than Broadcom (AVGO) but a smaller weighting within the portfolio. At the end of the day, other than smoothing out the ETF's otherwise option-based strategy and for liquidity purposes, it's not clear how holding 18.7% of the portfolio in the index's components' common stock help reach the 2x daily performance objective. Indeed, this is likely one reason the performance has actually lagged the index it tracks this year, and why over the past 10-years the ETF has out-performed the index by an average of ~1.6x as compared to the daily objective of 2x.

There are plenty of reasons to be bullish on semiconductors and, indeed, to conclude that there is a global semiconductor super-cycle underway: cloud-computing, the IoT, 5G, networking, AI, massive data centers to store/move/compute large-scale data sets, EVs and autonomous driving are all driving increased semiconductor demand. Indeed, despite the pandemic (or perhaps partly because of it), the Semiconductor Industry Association recently reported that Q3 semi sales were up 11% as compared to Q2 and up 5.8% yoy while total industry revenue has nearly doubled over the past 10 years:

That said, note that there are big non-US players in the semiconductor industry:

As a result, companies like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Toshiba Memory are not represented in the U.S. centric index the USD ETF tracks. The most notable absence might be Taiwan Semiconductor Corp. (TSM), which has arguably leapfrogged Intel in terms of leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing prowess. While Intel has delayed its 7-nanometer roll-out, two key Asian chip rivals - TSMC and Samsung - are already working on 5-nm technology. In fact, TSMC is already mass producing 5-nmchips for use in 5G smartphones.

The point is this: if an investor is bullish on semiconductors, and there are many reasons to be so, why confine their self to US companies? Consider the following graphic, which compares the ETF with the index it tracks and TSMC, which has significantly out-performed both:





Summary & Conclusion

While the ProShares Ultra Semiconductor ETF has delivered a 1-year total return of 72%, that is only 22% higher than the index it tracks and for which it attempts to double that index's daily return. Meanwhile, investors taking a position in the USD ETF are obviously bullish on the future of the sector. And while those investors are indeed outperforming the DJ U.S. Semiconductors Index, and only paying a 1% fee for the pleasure, they might consider reducing their exposure to USD somewhat in order to take a companion position in arguably the current leading semiconductor technology company in the world: TSMC.

