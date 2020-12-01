It's been a volatile couple of weeks for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) following a sharp reversal from the highs in Q3. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) was one of the names holding up the best among the group during the Q3 selling pressure, but the dearth of bids under gold (GLD) recently sent the miner down 30% from its year-to-date highs. The good news is that this weakness has created a buying opportunity, with Agnico Eagle rarely trading below 15x forward earnings. Based on its safe operating jurisdictions and leading organic growth profile vs. its million-ounce producer peers, I see the current pullback below $66.00 as a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Agnico Eagle Mines reported its Q3 results earlier this month and had an incredible quarter, with gold production coming in just shy of record levels and revenue hitting a new multi-year high of $980.6 million. This translated to an increase of 44% year over year. The company's improving margins, combined with the expectation for over ~3.5 billion in revenue in FY2021, has the company on track for exponential earnings growth next year. However, despite this solid outlook, the stock has seen nearly 30% shaved off its share price in the past month, leaving the stock trading below 15x forward earnings. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart below comparing valuations across million-ounce producers, Agnico Eagle does not stand out as a cheap option whatsoever at 14.70 forward earnings. This is because Kinross Gold (KGC) is trading for less than 8x forward earnings or 40% lower than Agnico Eagle, and the sector average forward P/E ratio currently is sitting at 11.18. However, valuations don't always tell the full story, and as is clear from the chart below, Agnico Eagle always trades at a massive premium to its peers. This premium is even more justified after the company's recent dividend hike to $1.40 per share annually, placing the company ahead of many of its peers with a 2.00% plus annual yield.

So, why the premium valuation which justifies buying after this recent pullback? Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Koyfin.com)

As we can see from the chart below, Agnico Eagle is one of only two companies with superior jurisdictional risk relative to peers, with many of the million-ounce producers scoring quite low when it comes to the safety of their operating jurisdictions. This is even more true following the creation of a new million-ounce gold producer after the takeover of Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), which will create an African gold producer that will also score quite low from a jurisdictional standpoint. While jurisdiction isn't everything, it helps to be able to sleep well at night in a sector that's already quite volatile and full of surprises in the eventful business of gold mining. Therefore, while some investors might not agree with the premium or care for safe jurisdictions, it's clear that the market does as Agnico's premium valuation relative to peers has been in place for years.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the chart below, we can see that most of Agnico's gold production comes from Canada (LaRonde, Meadowbank, Meliadine, Canadian Malartic, Goldex) and growing production from Finland (Kittila Mine), the #2 ranked jurisdiction globally. Meanwhile, while the company does have operations in the less desirable jurisdiction of Mexico, this production made up barely 15% of Agnico's global gold production and is set to drop to closer to 10% as output increases at key Tier-1 jurisdiction mines. This distinction alone justifies a material premium for the company's shares, but there's another reason that Agnico is valued higher than other names in the million-ounce producer space.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at the chart below, we can see that Agnico Eagle is expected to grow production by nearly 25% between now and FY2022, a leading growth profile among its peer group. In fact, most of the million-ounce producers are struggling even to maintain their current production profiles and have been growing at single-digit growth rates for years. The fact that Agnico Eagle should be able to grow its production from ~1.70 million ounces in FY2020 to closer to ~2.15 million ounces in FY2023 gives an investor access to not only safety (jurisdiction), yield ($1.40 per share annual dividend), but also organic growth. The company's organic growth stems from an expansion at its Kittila Mine, and Phase 2 at its Meliadine Mine in Nunavut, as well as expected underground production from Odyssey, East Malartic, and East Gouldie at its open-pit Malartic Mine in Quebec. While there are certainly names out there with more attractive organic growth like K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF), it's hard to find double-digit production growth among the $10 billion-plus market cap names in safe jurisdictions.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Given that Agnico Eagle is set to grow annual gold production while enjoying higher margins and near-record sales, it's no surprise that the company's earnings trend looks outstanding. As shown below, Agnico Eagle is already on track to grow annual earnings per share [EPS] by over 100% this year ($2.02 vs. $0.96), but it's important to note that the growth isn't finished. In fact, FY2021 annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $4.08, which would translate to back-to-back triple-digit annual EPS growth. This is unheard of for any company with a higher than $10 billion market cap and gives Agnico Eagle a rare seat among the top-150 growth stocks in the US Market. Therefore, while some investors might be looking at Agnico trading at 60x FY2019 earnings as expensive, I believe this is a poor way to value a stock that's set to nearly quadruple annual EPS between now and FY2022 ($4.46 vs. $0.96).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

So, what about the technical picture?

If we look at Agnico's quarterly chart below, the stock has gone nowhere for a decade but made a new 11-year high in Q3 while gold reversed sharply from new all-time highs. This is a very bullish development, but the key is to put in a new quarterly close above $77.00 to confirm this breakout. While this may not be possible for Q4, given the recent weakness, I would not be surprised if we saw this occur in 2021, which would target a move to $105.00 or higher off of this breakout. As shown from the previous multi-decade consolidation (1987-2006), breakouts of this size carry a lot of power, with the 2006 breakout pushing the stock up over 150% in less than 24 months. Obviously, there's no reason we need to see a repeat of this scenario, but another quarterly close above $77.00 would suggest that this recent decline was a shake-out, with the $105.00 price target back on the table within 18 months.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Some investors might be wondering what the catalyst for this breakout is. I would argue it's the combination of a new high in long-term gold production by FY2023, robust margin expansion, and triple-digit earnings growth that's also set to hit new highs. Obviously, the latter two catalysts are based on gold prices remaining strong, but as long as gold stays above $1,600/oz, Agnico Eagle will be a cash flow machine, given that its costs should drop closer to $900/oz long term. Therefore, while the gold price is an essential factor to consider, the production growth should allow the company to outpace its peers from an earnings growth standpoint, as higher production will offset weakness in the gold price if we do see a tough 2021 for gold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's easy to speculate that the most recent quarter for Agnico Eagle wasn't that great, given that the stock has been beaten up the past several weeks. However, when investors panic, they sell even the best stocks, as we saw in March, and I see no reason to equate the recent technical weakness with Agnico's operational performance. In fact, the company had an incredible quarter and is getting set to report triple-digit earnings growth despite the recent sell-off in the yellow metal. Given the company's safe jurisdictions, industry-leading dividend, and impressive organic growth profile, I believe this recent pullback is a buying opportunity for long-term investors. For now, I continue to hold several other miners, but I may look to start a position if we see any further weakness in Q4.

