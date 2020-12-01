Article Thesis

OFS Capital (OFS) is a small BDC that is handling the current crisis well. Still, its shares are down 40% year to date, which is why its valuation is quite low, while its dividend yield is relatively high -- and has just been raised. Insiders have had a huge stake in the company in the past, and added to their positions in the recent past, which further aligns outside investors with insiders. Shares could generate ample returns over the coming years.

Overview

Business development companies invest in small companies by either lending money, usually at relatively high interest rates, or by holding equity stakes in those small to mid-sized businesses. Accessing capital is normally not so easy for these smaller businesses, thus their relation to BDCs helps them in growing, while BDCs, in turn, get favorable investment terms. OFS Capital is one of many companies in this space, but it offers a range of quality metrics that make us like the company.

OFS mainly makes debt investments, around 75% of its total portfolio consists of senior secured loans, which results in relatively low risk levels. OFS is valued at around $100 million, and not widely followed. The company is externally managed, by OFS Capital Management, while also being connected to CIM Group, another asset manager. These companies provide management and other services such as legal, which is why OFS is able to keep operating expenses under control relative to investment income, despite its small size. All of these companies are connected and/or controlled by Richard Ressler, which explains why OFS Capital has access to the infrastructure and services of these larger players.

Looking at OFS's portfolio, we see that total investments equate to $460 million, with the majority of that being invested via loans, and 90% of those loans being senior secured loans. Subordinated secured loans, preferred shares, and common equity make up the remainder of the portfolio. There are no complex or high-risk derivatives positions or other investments one should be wary of. 99% of investments are made in the US, thus international exposure is very low. In the US, OFS has made 34% of its investments in the Northeast, 33% in the South, while investments in the Midwest and the West of the country are making up the remainder of the portfolio.

Source: OFS presentation

OFS has invested in more than 60 companies, those companies are spread over many different industries. Some of those have considerable COVID exposure, however, such as Art & Entertainment, and Retail Trade. This explains why OFS experienced some net asset value losses during the current crisis, although it should be noted that those have not been as drastic as what the share price decline during 2020 suggests:

Source: OFS presentation

Compared to Q4 of 2019, the all-time high, NAV per share is down from $12.46 to $11.18, having dropped 10.3% -- meanwhile, shares have dropped 40% year to date, which seems like an overreaction by Mr. Market. It should also be noted that NAV has not continued to decline over the last couple of quarters -- in that case, one could argue that the share price decline prices in future NAV declines. Instead, NAV has risen during Q2 and Q3 after having bottomed in Q1, thus OFS seems to be on a good trajectory to recoup its lost NAV in coming years. When we look at portfolio quality, we see that OFS has not placed any new loans on non-accrual status during Q3, which underlines the previous statement that the company seems to be regaining strength instead of continuing to suffer -- Q1 likely has been the nadir for the company's NAV and business outlook. Non-accruals make up ~5% of the company's loan portfolio right now, down slightly from a peak level of 6% that was hit earlier this year. This is, of course, above the level seen in normal times, as the median is below 1%, and previous peaks have been in the 3% range, but things have been improving in recent quarters, and with the economy likely growing meaningfully during 2021, while a vaccine rollout should lead to more regular business activity, it has to be expected that the ratio of non-accrual loans will decline substantially next year.

OFS finances its loans via unsecured debt primarily, and close to 90% of that matures in 2024 and beyond. There thus shouldn't be any meaningful strains on OFS' liquidity, and refinancing risk seems to be very manageable. OFS had $18 million of cash on its balance sheet at the end of the third quarter, equal to about 20% of its market capitalization, which further strengthens our belief that liquidity shouldn't be an issue with this company.

At Cash Flow Kingdom, we believe that alignment between insiders and shareholders is important, especially when we talk about a small-cap BDC with outside management such as OFS. This combination is not the most favorable position for outside shareholders in general, as insiders and external managers may make decisions that benefit themselves while hurting shareholder value. In OFS's case, however, insiders own a very meaningful stake in the company, which is why they shouldn't be too interested in abusing shareholders. Instead, they will benefit when they unlock value for shareholders, as insiders, including OFS Capital Management (the external manager), own more than 20% of the company. Insiders have been buying recently, which indicates that they see shares as undervalued and providing an attractive total return outlook. Particularly noteworthy, insider buys have been, among others, made by the company's CFO and its CEO -- both CFO purchases as well as CEO purchases have been linked to stock outperformance, which is why we consider these purchases to be particularly telling.

Valuation And Dividends

BDCs are famous for returning a large amount of cash to their owners via dividends, and OFS is not an exception to that rule. The company has paid out around $10 per share over the last eight years. Right now, OFS is paying out $0.18 per share per quarter, following a 6% dividend increase in early November. This equates to a dividend yield of 10.4% based on OFS' current share price of $6.90. That is, all in all, a quite nice yield, and it looks like there is little risk of a dividend cut in the near term. OFS covered its payout at a ratio of 1.1 during the most recent quarter, as its cash flow yield is about 12%. On the other hand, however, the dividend coverage ratio is also not extremely high, thus OFS is not a stock with an especially low risk level. Dependent on macro conditions, including how the current pandemic progresses over the coming months, a dividend cut seems like a possibility. Our base-case scenario, however, is that OFS will continue to make dividend payments at the current level. Looking at the total returns OFS has generated in the past, we see a rather unconvincing picture:

Data by YCharts

Since its IPO, OFS has delivered total returns of 20% -- including dividends. This, of course, is not a great return at all, especially when we consider that broad markets have hit new all-time highs in recent days, having rallied massively since 2012. Thus, underperformance, however, was driven by valuation changes to a large degree. Consider OFS's price to book multiple, which has dropped from around 2.2 to just 0.6 over the last eight years. Clearly, buying shares when they were trading at more than twice the company's book value was not a winning proposition.

We believe that valuation matters, and based on that, buying around current levels could be an opportune move. At 0.6 times book value, shares are trading at a discount of around 30%-40% compared to the historic norm. In other words, if shares would rise back to about 0.9 times book value, which would not at all be expensive, then shareholders would see share price gains of around 50%.

Things To Consider

BDCs, in general, get above-average rates on the loans they make due to the above-average risk these loans hold. Lending money to a company such as Apple (AAPL) or Exxon Mobil (XOM) comes with very low default risk, which is why the yields on their bonds are low. BDCs, which make loans to much smaller, less diversified businesses, have an inherently higher risk of not getting back all the money they lend out.

This is also true for OFS, even though the company tries to minimize default risk through proprietary research into the companies it does business with. So far, during this crisis, OFS's loan portfolio has been relatively resilient, which is why net asset value has not declined too much in 2020. Nevertheless, depending on the trajectory of the pandemic and the government's response (e.g. via stimulus spending), default rates may rise in the future. Risks in OFS' loan portfolio are a thing investors should thus keep an eye on, which is the reason why OFS is likely not suitable for those seeking a buy-and-forget investment.

Liquidity also is a factor that should be kept in mind, as trading volume on OFS is not really high, at less than 100,000 shares per day. This is more of a concern for those with large portfolios and/or large average position size, however, as smaller trades will likely not impact market prices to a significant degree.

Takeaway

Cash Flow Kingdom has covered OFS in the past, including in an MP report where Darren McCammon called shares attractive at the end of October. Since then, they have already returned 70%, thanks to a boost from strong Q3 results, insider buying, and overall stock market optimism. But still, more upside seems to be possible, and the dividend yield is still quite attractive. OFS is not overly liquid, and shares are not a low-risk investment, but for those seeking exposure to small-cap BDCs, OFS could be worthy of a closer look, even following sizeable gains over the last month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.