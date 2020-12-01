Housing Overview: Bullish For The Economy In 2021

Sales and prices can be expected to continue to surge in at least the early part of 2021 and are bullish for the economy throughout the coming year.

Repeated record lows in interest rates in 2020 have led to a huge surge in housing sales, acceleration in house price increases, and so far to a continuing decline in inventory.

Housing is an important long leading indicator, giving us information about the economy over the next 12 to 18 months.

Introduction

Housing is a very important long leading indicator for the economy (as in, 12 to 18 months out). This is both because of the long period of time during which money is spent on building the house and the subsequent period of landscaping and furnishing the house and property.

For going on ten years, see for example, here, here, here, here, and here, I have had a simple mantra to explain the housing cycle:

Interest rates lead sales

Sales lead prices

Prices lead inventory

The housing data released in November continues to validate this formulation of the housing cycle perfectly, with important implications for 2021. Let's take a comprehensive look.

The Housing Cycle as of November 2020

1. Interest rates lead sales

First, mortgage interest rates peaked in November 2018, and after a slight upward jag in autumn 2019, have fallen to repeated new all-time lows since February of this year:

Housing, measured YoY in the graph below (red) by single-family permits, tends to follow mortgage rates (inverted, blue) with about a four- to six-month lag (shown YoY%):

Single-family permits made a low in April 2019, 5 months after the November 2018 peak in interest rates and, with the exception of April and May of this year, have consistently rebounded YoY since.

Just so you don't think I am cherry-picking, I typically use single-family permits because they are just as leading as housing starts and almost as leading as sales, but *much* less noisy. Below are total permits (blue), starts (green), and new home sales (gold) YoY in comparison with single-family permits, first for the last 60 years and then focusing on the last 10, just to show my point:

2. Sales lead prices

Here are single-family permits again (red, left scale) and the FHFA house price index (blue) and the Case Shiller National index (green, deflated by average hourly earnings, right):

The 2019 trough for both the FHFA and the Case Shiller indexes was in August, 4 months after the trough in permits. Again, with the exception of the simultaneous downturn in April and May due to the coronavirus lockdowns, the YoY change for both house price indexes has increased and accelerated m/m and, as of September (the last report available), were up 9.1% YoY and 7.0%, both multi-year highs.

3. Prices lead inventory

As part of last week's new home sales report, inventory was also updated. Below is a graph of the two house price indexes again as above, plus the YoY% change in inventory of houses for sale (gold):

Inventory made a trough in December 2019, 3 months after prices. It subsequently rebounded before declining again starting in April of this year and is currently at its worst YoY level of -13.4%. I have every expectation of inventory following sales and prices higher.

Conclusion: Bullish Implications for 2021

November's housing reports all have shown the continuing validity of the housing cycle mantra I have written about for going on a decade.

To recapitulate, interest rates peaked in November 2018, after which sales troughed in April 2019, followed by house prices in August, and inventory in December. Since then, interest rates have made repeated multi-decade lows, and first permits, and then prices, have followed higher. Inventory has not yet followed, but I expect it to in the very near future (probably as prices make housing relatively more unaffordable for the marginal prospective buyer).

As of November, mortgage interest rates continued to make new multi-decade lows. As a result, in the first part of 2021, housing sales and prices should continue higher.

As shown in the graph below covering the last 60 years, housing (permits, red) lead both payrolls (blue) and industrial production (gold), the Queen and King, respectively, of coincident indicators of the economy:

With the likely advent of the availability of a coronavirus vaccine sometime in early 2021, housing is signaling "all systems go" for a strong economy next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.