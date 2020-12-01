Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Management on Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Virtual Conference December 1, 2020 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Cooper - Interim CEO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

Stephen Ju

[Abrupt Start]

Groupon. Welcome Aaron and thank you for joining us today.

Aaron Cooper

Excellent, thank you very much.

Stephen Ju

All right. Excellent. All right. So at a high level, can you maybe talk about where you are benefiting versus seeing headwinds due to the pandemic? And to what degree do you anticipate a bounce back in a post vaccine world?

Aaron Cooper

Absolutely. And - but I have to start, it's a good question at this time.

Stephen Ju

You could hear us. Yes.

Aaron Cooper

Can you hear us okay? I'll start by just telling you a little bit about personal experience.

Stephen Ju

Yes.

Aaron Cooper

Great, personal experience. This last week over Thanksgiving weekend, my family went out and we used a Groupon for an outdoor ScavengerHunt in downtown Chicago. We're out in a bow. We were all down by the bean in Millennium Park solving puzzles, and it was just a great couple hours of memories. And earlier in the week, I went out and got a carwash on Groupon. So there's a lot open on Groupon now, and we're bringing business to small businesses in the way that only Groupon does. One of the reasons for that is that we have a lot of unique inventory. As a matter of fact, the vast majority of our inventory is unique.

And so as the way we see the pandemic impact, our marketplace is different by geography and also by our verticals. And when I talk about our verticals, I'm talking about things like our beauty and wellness vertical, our home and auto vertical, and even our verticals like GrouponLive, which is live events, which we know will be on the later end of the recovery. But with home and auto and health beauty wellness, even into the summer, which was surprised us, those verticals came back to 70% and 80% fully recovered.

So over this period of time, we took out 40% of the SG&A of the company, and we're finding that we're moving faster internally. And so if you take the combination of those two things, the resilience of the business, which you've now seen proven in the third quarter and the cost takeout, which is going smoothly, we see a couple of really key points of inflection for the business, which is getting to a recovery of 80%. Of course, we saw that in some of our leading verticals already, puts us at EBITDA greater than 2019 with the reduced cost structure.

And we've seen the recovery mimic things that we saw as Groupon helped small businesses and customers emerge from the economic downturn of 2009 and 2010. Of course in this and in the management of that pandemic and what it's meant for small businesses and our overall community, I'm really impressed by our team and just the focus they've had because our job is to grow this business and to take share in the trillion dollar space, which we participate and compete.

And for that we have our main focus in addition to delivering on the recovery, which is delivering on our growth strategy, which means that we're improving the customer value proposition and merchant value proposition with changes that this business has not seen before, so that when customers and merchants come back, which we're seeing them do at an increasing pace, they're coming back to a fundamentally improved Groupon experience.

Stephen Ju

Got you. Can you talk about the benefits of your new supply strategy as you tested new types of inventory products such as marketing inventory and several of the early end markets?

Aaron Cooper

Sure. So Stephen, this is a great question. So you're talking about our new strategy here, and I want to help set the context for folks that aren't as familiar as you are with the overall Groupon marketplace. And I'll put it in the context of other scaled marketplaces in advertising platform, because broadly speaking all we're doing is we're taking proven marketplace growth approaches and applying them to the uniqueness of our model, which is built, of course, on tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of unique SKUs of inventory.

So here's the situation and here's the way to think about Groupon. Groupon was built as one of the fastest growing businesses of all time, based on our ability to inspire. That ScavengerHunt I mentioned earlier that my family and I did last week, that was something that Groupon suggested to me. I didn't know when I woke up that I was going to do that ScavengerHunt. That was something that was suggested. And I was like, that's exactly what I got to do. And it was a ton of fun.

That inspiration model is something that set Groupon apart and very important to delivering demand to our merchants. Now, most other, other marketplaces and advertising platforms operate like a destination model. When somebody knows what they want, they go there. They're not waiting for that inspiration. And so, what we see and what our customers and merchants are asking for is the ability for us to complement our huge like longstanding inspiration model with features of destination oriented marketplace. And this is where our inventory strategy comes in.

Other marketplaces and advertising platforms and you just track them all back over the years, they tend to start with very low take rates, achieved density of supply on the platform. And then as demand grows that have the suppliers compete oftentimes in CPC or other types of auction models, and that helps the marketplace then make money. Now, if you look at the Groupon marketplace, we kind of, in some ways, built our marketplace backwards. We've started with what is a very high cost model and based it on inspiration.

And now the opportunity, looking at other players out there, to take what really works and add it on to complement our marketplace. So here's what customers and merchants are looking for. Customers, what do they want more from Groupon? They want more supply. They can buy and buy repeatedly. That means for merchants, they have to be comfortable putting their full catalog. So it's not just the nails or the pedicure, but it's also the facial and the waxing. They have to put it all on Groupon and feel comfortable with that. They don't just have to work on Groupons for customers to come from new customer only, but also to repeat and spend more money with the merchant to try different services. For this, what do merchants want, they want to lower price, again just like what we've seen from other marketplaces and advertising platforms.

So the inventory strategy you asked about hits this directly with three core products deals, which we've sold billions of dollars on over the years and again is that core inspiration product. Offers which is now - we have now finally introduced a product that comes at a lower cost to our merchants, so that they can feel comfortable putting all of their inventories on there. This is for higher intent customers. So when you come and search, you always have something to buy.

And the third part is market rate. This is where we include third-party supply on our platform and that helps fill out the store. For the inventory test you asked about, we set a goal of 50% growth in inventory, actually 25% to 50%, but we think the high bar internally, in any case we'd beat it. And so with a 50% growth in inventory in our test first control markets and with new inventory coming on without any of these new - without 90% at least just coming on without any new customer only restrictions, we're changing what Groupon is all about in these individual cities.

And for anyone who's launched a new market, a 50% improvement in supply in just a short period of time, that's a big uptick, you know you're onto something. And what that helps us to understand is not only are we now moving on to the second phase of this test, which is to demonstrate that we're going to grow billings in these markets outsized compared to the control markets, but it also gives us confidence that other things that proven marketplaces do such as sponsored listings, which typically provides predictable revenue. That's something we now have even increased confidence in. Self-service also something scaled marketplaces and advertising platforms do. Groupon hasn't done that before, but can give huge leverage to your cost structure.

So these are just things that we're now seeing and saying like, well, hang on a second. Our marketplace works like others. How do we include these proven practices and get them working at scale? So the net for us is that we feel as though our growth strategy will really unlock the velocity on this platform, which is again fueled by our unique inventory. And just to put the numbers in context for you, one more purchase from our 2019 customer base on a base of just three to four purchases per customer is three quarters of a billion dollars in incremental billings. So the opportunity here is enormous. Thanks for asking.

Stephen Ju

Yes, of course. That's unpacked some of the things that you brought up. And I think in terms of what that actually means for merchants to “unrestrict inventory” and why that's important for customer retention and overall it seems like as more inventories comes on to the platform, you have more supply that improves the shopping experience. So there's a higher likelihood that you will have a richer ScavengerHunt the weekend, but can you walk through that and give us more color?

Aaron Cooper

You got it. So, restrictions are something that is almost and in many cases unique to our model and something that we're ready to move beyond. So restrictions tend to be a merchant puts a deal on the site and says this is for new customers only. Or they put the deal on the site and said, this is a great deal, but you can only use it Monday through Thursday. Now what customers want and we see it from their behavior because we see hundreds of thousands of clicks on deals that we aren't letting customers buy. That's not a good business model. We have to be able to say yes to customers. And when customers want to buy it, they want to redeem it when they want to redeem it. And so we're able to do now is in two ways, one, many merchants just with a little bit of nudge with the opportunity is what is on the other side of it, where are happy to drop the restrictions.

And with others, they see the opportunity with offers, which is this lower margin product to remove these restrictions so that customers will always have something to buy. And what we've seen now is in our test markets, 90% of new inventory come on without restrictions again, changing what Groupon is all about. That means that we're able to say yes to customers. We say yes to merchants, you can put it on our platform at a lower price. We say yes to customers. We have something for you to buy and buy again. So it's a big deal for marketplace.

Stephen Ju

Yes. So you talked about, I guess, lower margin product for you, I guess in terms of something newer products, compare to the legacy deals offering, right, which was a high take-way bottle. So there has to be differences in terms of the underlying unit economics.

And if you're going to onboard a lot of the incremental inventory from the sellers, well, they're going to say, well, you know, instead of giving you one deal for that day, if we're giving you 10, batty Patty slots, but we're not going to pay that high take rate across service one. So you're the underlying unit economics will be changing for Groupon across the board. So can you talk about how that's going to manifest itself on the P&L and your margins?

Aaron Cooper

Yes, it's an important question. So let me also redefine these different types of inventories. So that again folks that are less familiar with the story can be clear. Deals is the high discount and higher margin product that Groupon ads in our emails and push notifications using our algorithms on a targeted basis, and that we've sold billions of dollars of local inventory on deals proven at scale and it drives this inspiration as Steven mentioned.

These deals have special meaning to our customers. Now, again, they do come with high discount and high margin, which overall can be a high cost to our merchants, but much its $0.70 on the dollar. Now, when we add in offers, offers are intended to compliment deals, the offers help fill up the marketplace so that when I'm searching, I might just not see the deal that this merchant tried to inspire me with.

But I searched for that merchant. I'll be able to find that she offers multiple products on our platform. Offers help fill up the store, so that when our client and customers come to Groupon, they will always find something to buy. And the cost per offers is an all-in cost, which is competitive with any other place that these merchants would seek to advertise. So we're not asking for this extra premium, which goes along with this unique real estate that we have that of course, pauses, inspiration relationship with our customers and simply to fill out the store. So the same price that they would be paying anywhere else.

Additionally, when we add in market rate supply that also helps the alum of the store, which comes from third-party suppliers. There again, you have the same price that a merchant would pay anywhere else. So we feel really confident, as we're putting this inventory on the platform and with the response that we've seen again, 50% uptake in inventory that we've really hit it right with our merchants and then with our customers, because of the behavior difference.

I'm not - the inspiration product we still make good money on; however, this destination product, which can compliments our marketplace is something that again we've seen other marketplaces advertising platforms do in a way that compliments. And so we feel really good about, but the potential there and exactly where we stand in our tests.

You asked about the mix that we're seeing and in our test markets in that 50% growth in inventory, and this is another 50% number, we saw about 50% of the additional supply come on and offers. And about 50% of the additional supply come on in deals. So we saw a pretty good mixture of both, do expect the sales to be different, and I don't think that's going to play out exactly 50-50, but with the waves filling out the store is got really big uptake on both sides.

And what that gives us confidence in. Is there other ways that we've seen scaled marketplaces, add additional features again such as sponsored listings. We feel as though these are the exact type of things that then we can then add-on and we have sponsored listings right now in an initial product launch.

Stephen Ju

Got it. So is it safe to characterize the changing dynamic as well, trying to change Groupon and demands of the consumer from an every now and then deals oriented thing, but now there is a ton of inventory where you can go look for a Groupon for just about everything. So while the unit economics might be poorer for some of your newer products, hopefully there will be an acceleration and transaction velocity. So that overall, Geovanna I guess purchasing activity that you extract on a per user basis actually rises, and the total profit dollars gross profit dollars actually accelerated as well.

Aaron Cooper

Yes, that's exactly right. Where did you grow this business? We see that the adding the fuller, um, complete offering to our marketplace is a way to grow overall in a way that's non-cannibalistic from the gross profit that our deals business drives and allows us to further monetize a growing local marketplace with absolutely tons of unique inventory. Thanks for asking.

Stephen Ju

Well, yes, of course. So let's talk about any sort of change in consumer behavior and retention, I suppose, in terms of retention, you're probably going to say that the improvement in inventory and what you can actually buy is probably helping that the retention, but yes, anything to call out in terms of change in consumer behavior because of the pandemic and how you see that reverting potentially over the coming months, it seems like based on your prior answer, that there is some pent up demand and potentially we've been shopping that might happen as the economy begins to open up here?

Aaron Cooper

I know that we did see that after. I mean, everyone went into severe lockdown in April, and I think it was May 1st, our beauty business. I mean, it was like it was night and day, but there is some treatments that people, you know, just, you know, they're not going to wait a minute longer than they have before. And our beauty business is one of our most differentiated businesses. What we're focused on is we're focused on selling more increasing purchase frequency and filling out our customer share of wallet.

What we've seen that our best customers over this period have stayed with us and stayed the absolute most engaged. We've also seen that as people have gotten more comfortable with different services based on our unique inventory, the customers are coming back. Again, we saw that immediately with car washes all throughout even throughout April and May. We saw that with beauty services and you could see them one by one, people get more comfortable at has been merchants adapted, and the customers got more comfortable just that business back and right up to 70% recovery and towards the end of the summer.

And so even as some businesses, we know we'll recover later. We feel really confident in our recovery thesis here and the way we're seeing it play out, which is to your point, I want to make sure to differentiate the inventory strategy. The recovery is not dependent on our inventory strategy. The inventory strategy is additive to the recovery, the recovery of our business, you know, just an 80% level that we've already seen. Some verticals recover, throws off more EBITDAs in 2019 at our lower cost structure. And at our covered at 90% actually builds up record EBITDA for this business.

So the recovery thesis by itself given the leader window we're operating is a very important inflection point. Now, beyond that, you mentioned our growth thesis and that's of course what we're testing in these four markets. And we have a lot of confidence in that, but as we scale that that is additive to the recovery portion here.

And again, as I mentioned, just one more purchase from our 2019 customers is another three quarters of a billion dollars in overall billings. And in that's what we're really focused on, more share of wallet, more purchase frequency built on a stronger merchant value proposition, which we've demonstrated success in. And then that stronger customer value proposition giving her exactly what she wants from Groupon, which is the ability to buy more stuff and buyer repeatedly.

Stephen Ju

Got it. So in terms of the user behavior, in terms of the returning users of something you users might be getting, are they becoming the new power user for Groupon, because it seems like as we talk to other operators in this phase, it seems like the new users that they're getting because of the virus if they're turning out to be power users. So I'm just wondering if you're kind of seeing the similar dynamic as you get your customer, your customer back that might've lapsed as well.

Aaron Cooper

Yes. In some ways I would say it's too soon to tell, but in some of our verticals, again, like our beauty vertical, which is very differentiated, customers are increasingly uncomfortable within a COVID environment with the adaptations that those merchants have made.

Absolutely it's like the customers that are the strong of customers are the customers that are coming back and spending more money with us and where we have the most differentiated inventory. So customers that buy beauty, buy our leisure product as well. These are customers that know Groupon for these offerings because this is stuff that nobody else sells. And these end up being are our best customers, our most profitable customers and loyal customers.

Stephen Ju

Got it. You have been transitioning the goods business to a chiller or a third-party model. Are there any sort of benefits or any sort of unforeseen impact of from the shift there that you want to call it?

Aaron Cooper

Yes, I mean, there is a number of benefits here. Anytime we talk about goods at group, I've promised myself that I'm going to remind everyone that we need for us on the other side of winning and local. And that goods has a very important part of our broad assortments, but again, local is what differentiates Groupon. That's what we're all about. And so the benefits of goods of moving a third party are really material.

One, we have a lower cost structure. Two, the operations. I just simplified. We weren't managing our warehouses, other teams around the company have a simpler and easier way to support the goods business, which is a lower drain on resources overall. And we feel really good about our relationships with our third-party suppliers, such that we feel as we can provide all the supply that our customers are used to expect from Groupon. So, I mean, across the board, we feel really good about the decision and really good about the execution.

Stephen Ju

So you all offer directional commentary on I guess, that one incremental transaction turning into incremental gross merchandise value and that falling down to the gross profit line. But can you contextualize that within the broader philosophy around what your OpEx needs are going to be for the company, especially as you look to roll out some of these initiatives and hopefully expand some of the success that you're seeing in those tests markets nationwide?

Aaron Cooper

Yes, this is an important point because what this helps you do is helps you to think through the P&L as to why that recovery case that I've mentioned a couple of times can generate, such high levels of EBITDA relative to what we've seen in the past.

We're really comfortable with our overall cost structure. That's important for everyone to understand the teams have settled in, and we're executing faster, and we have potential to execute even faster. Let me give you a couple of examples just so you can really think through the level of dynamic here.

Groupon historically has had very little by way of merchants self-service tools, very little that merchants can do and do on their own. Now, if you compare that to other advertising platforms or marketplaces, it's a markedly different situation, but Groupon merchants, you know, still and over the years I've had the call to have basic changes done to their deal.

Now increasingly, and what the tools that we've rolled out, um, recently merchants can do a lot of these things on their own. They can change their picture, they can change their price, they can add an additional item. Soon they'll be able to actually add an offer, which is something of course that we didn't have before. So there's a lot that they can do that gives leverage to our sales team.

And quite frankly, it makes it easier for the merchants. So everything that you've seen from other scale businesses where we're adapting here, and of course, where we expect to see similar leverage and our cost structure again, as we make things better at an even lower drain on resources.

So we feel really good about the progress we're getting here today that's one side. The other side has leveraged out of our engineering team. We're adopting product development philosophy and execution that other top organizations have, which is specifically designed to get greater throughput out of the engineering team.

And you're starting to see that and a lot of the execution already, and I expect that to even improve, but with the work that we've done in sponsored listings, the connectivity that we've rolled out with Groupon connect, which allows merchants to bring their own booking tool and connect to the Groupon marketplace and improvements we've made to self-service. The engineering team and the product team are really gaining momentum. And again, that's not a cost structure which we've communicated, and we feel really good about our ability to maintain and can get more out of.

Stephen Ju

Got it. You've also made several strategic decisions around your international business. So for the last year, and what is your philosophy and I guess the medium term plans for the different markets outside.

Aaron Cooper

Yes, sure. There is three ways can say ways. We think about our international business and we know there's a lot of potential these international markets, one, where we actually countries where we don't see the growth potential. In Q3, we exited New Zealand and Japan, and right now we feel good about our international footprint with those decisions behind us.

And then we're going to invest in markets where we feel we have the most potential to grow and scale, and these will be markets that then fast follow success and our growth strategy that we're rolling out in these test markets in North America and for other markets, we're going to right size the cost structure and feel as though we've made the progress we need to make and then run it for EBITDA and cash flow optimization.

Stephen Ju

Got it. And you brought up sponsored listing earlier. And it seems like given your merchant base driving adoption is key there. So what has the uptake rate been? And do you have to twist people's arms to buy into that product? But once they do, it seems like the incremental margins on that business should be really high. So can you talk about what that might look like over the near and the medium term?

Aaron Cooper

Sure. This is something we're really excited about based on proof that we've seen in other scale markets that are in advertising platforms. And additionally, this is something our merchants have been asking for specifically not talk to a number of these merchants. How can I get more from Groupon? I'm frustrated that I can't get more from Groupon because we only have one product to offer, which was this deals product.

Now with a more complete offering, they can put more on with offers and that's sponsored listings, merchants that want to pay more, can get more before they wanted to pay more and they couldn't get more. So we just launched this MVP, but it gives us the ability to finally say yes to merchants. And this is a big deal. So over time we believe very much that this can grow into a high margin revenue stream like you see from other marketplaces.

Stephen Ju

Yes. We're almost out of time. So let's fast forward to a year from now. And once again, you are presenting it to Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference 2021 version, and we're all there physically in Arizona. What do you think we will be talking about in terms of your accomplishments over the trailing 12 months?

Aaron Cooper

That's great. There are a number of things, but like I'm going to ground it in a couple of points that we've talked about. Let's say I'm very hopeful that everything proceeds well with vaccination and new progress and the recovery overall in our economy as with what's happening with the COVID pandemic, that's a big deal here. As these other industries recover all the way GrouponLive, our unique inventory comes back on and we're able to do so much for these merchants and so much for their customers to get them back out and participating in a full way and in a safe way. And so, we very much envisioned this world where the recovery has us recovering definitely in to that 80% and 90%. And we see growth beyond based directly on the strategies that we're talking about. And this is again grounded in proof that we've seen.

So we're very excited by what we can bring to merchants by way of helping them put more on our platform, do more with our customers and get more all things that they have asked about and all things that we couldn't offer them back in 2009 and 2010, when we helped small businesses pull out of that downturn. And so we're really excited about the growth potential there and about helping customers to do more. This is an important time for Groupon and for what we can do for the broader community.

In 2009 and 2010, the cost leverage that customers can get out of their own dollar and it was really important to them and it helps people to do a lot more. And so for that we're very appreciative of our customer and merchant communities, and we're just really excited about the potential we have and the momentum we have here with the team on both our recovery plans, the financial power as a model and our growth strategy.

Stephen Ju

Got you. And with that we are out of time. Thank you very much for joining us Aaron and best of luck in the coming year.

Aaron Cooper

Stephen thanks for the time.

