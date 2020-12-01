I believe adding a few speculative stocks to a diversified portfolio is a good way for investors to get better returns. A key task of analyzing these types of stocks involves understanding the unique value proposition of the company. A company that had spectacular returns in the past six months that I believe still has room for growth is Purple Innovation (PRPL) due to the company's unique value offering.

Data by YCharts

Unique Value Proposition

Just a brief background on the company, Purple Innovation is an e-Commerce focused manufacturer and retailer of mattresses, pillows, cushions, and other adjacent products. At the core of the company's product line is its proprietary gel technology. This technology differentiates the company's offerings from its competitors and has won the company many accolades. The company itself is vertically integrated as it handles the design, development, marketing, and manufacturing of its products. Purple Innovation believes its unique products form its competitive advantage as they do not make use of commoditized materials such as foam and springs.

Having a unique product forms a durable competitive advantage because if a customer is in the market for a specific type of memory foam or spring mattress they have an assortment of brands to choose from. Meanwhile, if a customer can be swayed to a gel bed then a Purple brand mattress is the only choice. It could be argued that a key weakness for the company could be that not everyone would enjoy a gel bed like purple. Some reviews have said that the gel mattress takes a bit of getting used to. However, if the company can corner the market on people that do like this type of mattress then it could be very profitable for the company.

Shop Purple Comfort - Mattresses, Pillows, Seat Cushions & More

In connection with having a unique product, the other advantage for the company is its products are not easily copied. Apart from not using common mattress materials, there is also no off-the-shelf manufacturing machinery that could produce the company's products at scale. The company had to design its own machines in order to solve this problem. As mentioned, the company keeps its manufacturing in-house and has various patents to protect its intellectual property.

Decades of accumulated knowledge enable us to create all aspects of our innovative products, including the fundamental comfort technologies and the machines and processes necessary to bring them to market…In order to solve complex manufacturing challenges such as large-format injection molding of our Purple Grid (the primary component in our mattresses made with our Hyper-Elastic Polymer® technology), we designed and produced our own manufacturing equipment including our proprietary and patented Mattress Max™ machinery. There were and still are no off-the-shelf solutions that can handle both our size and scale requirements.

From 10-K edited by the author for brevity

The Mattress industry in the US is large at $15.7 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% and highly fragmented. The company is facing competition from traditional manufacturers such as Tempur-Sealy (TPX) and Serta Simmons as well as other DTC upstarts such as Casper (CSPR), Helix among many others. Purple Innovation originally started out with DTC ("direct to consumer") distribution but has since expanded to other channels through multiple wholesaler relationships. In 2019, DTC accounted for 62% of revenue while wholesale accounted for 38% of revenue. Due to the company's wholesale agreements, there was an increase in the company's customer concentration metrics. Mattress Firm (OTC:SNHFF) accounted for 26% of the company's revenues in 2019.

Earnings Analysis

In terms of short-term results, Purple Innovation's revenue increased by 59.4% from $117.4 million in Q3 2019 to $187.1 million in Q3 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by the increase in sales of mattresses and mattress tops at $49.4 million and $13.4 million respectively. Gross margins for the quarter were also higher at 47.2% compared to 45% the same time last year. The improvement in gross margin was due to consumer purchasing directly from the company as most retail locations had decreased foot traffic due to COVID 19. Once the shut-down was lifted and wholesale demand normalized, the company saw a 7% increase in revenue year over year in this channel.

This quarter simply continued the trend of revenue growth for the company. Purple Innovation's YTD revenues grew from $304 million last year to $474 million a growth rate of 55.9%. The company's net income jumped from $126,000 to $5.8 million YTD. Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the company is continuing its growth plans. The company recently opened two new showrooms and have two more planned by the end of 2020. More importantly, the company is building out a new manufacturing facility in order to keep up with demand.

Valuation and Conclusion

In terms of valuation, the company is still in the expansionary phase of its lifecycle and thus is trading at an expensive valuation when strictly looking at earnings. The company is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 37.5x which is expensive. However, considering the growth trajectory of the company its current valuation of 1.4x sales is actually pretty compelling. Although mattresses have been around for a long time, the company's product is unique enough that it can corner a certain percentage of the market.

The company has a strong balance sheet with total assets of $442.6 million (most of which are "hard assets") against long-term debt of only $41.9 million. The company has more than enough cash ($98 million) to fully pay out all its debts outstanding. Furthermore, unlike fellow DTC upstart Casper, the company is Net Income positive. The company has a gross margin of 47.1% slightly lower than Casper's and an EBIT margin of 11.1% which is slightly lower than Tempur's. Over-all its financial metrics are in line with industry peers. However, due to the company's unique advantages, Purple Innovation could see some opportunity in margin expansion as it continues to scale its manufacturing and/or expand its DTC marketing.

Comparison of Industry peers

A key risk in the short-term in investing in this company is its mixed track record in terms of hitting Wall Street earnings expectations. The company missed revenue and earnings expectation in Q2 2020. Given the sharp increase in stock price, missing earnings could lead to some drawdowns in the stock. In the long-term, the company faces a very competitive market in mattresses, and thus there is the possibility that the TAM for an individual firm in this industry is capped. I believe though the company's product is unique enough to grab market share. I have Purple Innovation as a Buy.

Purple Innovation's Earnings

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PRPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.