UPRO is a leveraged bet on the S&P 500 and since leverage cuts both ways, this can be either a benefit or detriment to shareholders.

As you can see in the following chart, it's been a fantastic few months for holders of the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) with shares up over 60% over the last two quarters.

It is my belief that UPRO is likely headed higher. As we'll discuss, the fundamentals are quite favorable for an investment in the S&P 500 over the next year, however prior to trading UPRO, we must discuss the ETF's scope and limitations.

About UPRO

There's a very good chance that if you're trading UPRO, you know exactly what it is and what it does. However, if you are unfamiliar with the ETF to one degree or another, this section is for you.

Put simply, UPRO is a highly leveraged bet on the S&P 500. It is an instrument which came into force during the leveraged ETP mania in the late 2000s and early 2010s and since inception it has delivered fantastic returns due to the equity bull market.

UPRO is an ETF which is giving a 3x leveraged return to the overall S&P 500 on a daily basis. This is important to note because a leveraged return on a daily basis means that long-run returns will not entirely line up to a 3x return over that period. This process is called "leverage decay" and it has been heavily covered by financial media over the past decade (the time in which leveraged ETPs have grown in prominence).

In short, leverage decay is primarily due to the fact that returns compound through time. In the following table, I've demonstrated a case of negative leverage decay.

In this example, I've shown the return of an index and the return someone would make in a 3x leveraged product (assuming no tracking error). In this example, the index fell in the first two periods and recovered somewhat in the last period. The overall return of the index was a decline of 11%. However, due to compounding, the leveraged note amplified the declines which meant that the 10% increase in the final period was compounding a smaller dollar amount than the index, bringing the final return to actually be 3.5 times worse than the index throughout the study. In other words, the effects of leverage actually push the movement beyond the 3x leverage target.

Leverage "decay" is a bit of a misnomer because the math can work both ways - it's possible to have returns which outpace the underlying index just as it's possible to have returns which underperform against the index. For example, here's a strong return example:

In this example, the index increased in each period and the leveraged product actually outperformed by a strong margin due to compounding. In this example, the leveraged product delivered a 3.6x return over the time period against the index, demonstrating the upside potential of leverage.

Put simply, leverage cuts both ways. In the above examples I've dramatized the point by making the underlying index see huge swings in value in each period, but this is to prove a point: when you trade UPRO, you are making a bet not only on the direction of the market, but the path of returns. If you see a market which climbs on most days with strong positive returns, then you will likely see UPRO outperform by more than 3x during that time period. However, a bear market will almost certainly see UPRO shred value. For a case in point: the S&P 500 has returned about 12% this year, but UPRO is down about 1% due to the magnification of losses on the downside seen in the February-March time period.

All this said, URPO is a bet on the S&P 500 - so let's dive into S&P 500 fundamentals to get an idea where the market is likely to head.

Market Fundamentals

When it comes to studying the future returns of the S&P 500, I have found a few key metrics which have reliability timed the index over the past few decades. One of these metrics is the clear correlation between spikes in the VIX and returns in the S&P 500.

At present, the VIX is currently at a fairly low figure of around 20. However, the start of last month actually witnessed the VIX trade at around 40 in the midst of election volatility.

If you're unfamiliar with the VIX, it is basically a calculation from a basket of options on the S&P 500. When investors are paying more for options, the VIX tends to rise (generally speaking). The VIX tends to spike when the market declines with a fairly clear and predictable relationship seen in the data.

What is important to note for S&P 500 traders is that the VIX itself is actually predictive of future market movements. For example, in the following chart I have calculated the historic 1-year return in the S&P 500 grouped by what the VIX was at any given time in the dataset.

At the start of November, we witnessed the VIX pop to a little over 40. Historically speaking, this is a very bullish sign for the S&P 500 with nearly 3 decades of data showing that on average the S&P 500 rallies by 32% in the year following the increase.

We can take this data and actually use it as a stand-alone investment program on the S&P 500. For example, in the following chart I've created a very simple backtest: buy the S&P 500 every time the VIX rises above 30 and then hold for 1 year.

As you can see, this strategy has a history of delivering returns. In fact, for a comparison, here's the performance of buy and hold versus this specific method.

Buy and hold - Average monthly return of 0.70% with a monthly standard deviation of 4.15%

VIX strategy - Average monthly return of 1.51% with a monthly standard deviation of 1.65%

Not only is the risk and return profile better than buy and hold, but the above strategy has delivered profits in about 69% of all months while the S&P 500 has only increased in about 60% of all months in my dataset. In other words, buying the S&P 500 after VIX spikes makes for a very solid play.

The key thing to note is that this strategy has just triggered based on data from the prior month. It is now time to buy the S&P 500. The prior study indicated that on average the S&P 500 rallies by 32% in the year following VIX spikes above 40. On a pure 3x leveraged basis, this means that UPRO may rally by 96% over the next year. However, as we discussed in the previous section, on the upside, leverage has a magnifying effect so if we do see the market rally by 32% over the next year, there's a very strong chance that UPRO will more than double.

It's important to remember that this is a very risky ETF. For that reason, I would encourage traders to only use a fraction of their investable capital in this product. Leverage cuts both ways and while I am firmly convinced that the S&P 500 is headed higher over the next year, investors must be cognizant of the fact that in a bear market, UPRO can be devastating for portfolios if risk management is not adhered to.

Conclusion

