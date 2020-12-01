Thesis

As a growth investor, I have developed a philosophy over my long years of investing that I prefer to invest in companies that will not only beat analyst expectations but even beat my own expectations which is a sign of truly great companies. There is no question that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) trades at a relatively high valuation with a Forward P/E of 43, a PEG ratio (5 year expected) of 1.93 and a PEG ratio (NYSE:TTM) of 2.48. Among the reasons why investors award PayPal a high valuation is because the company is a leader in a industry in which it's revenues are small in relation to a large and growing end market. More importantly, investors have observed that PayPal is still growing rapidly while often beating analysts expectations for growth despite lots of competition. PayPal is currently the largest open digital platform for payments globally and is taking advantage of a huge megatrend of payment activity moving towards a cashless world. PayPal is well positioned to capitalize on the ongoing trend of the digitization of cash in a post-COVID world while providing continued growth for investors. Considering the large end market that PayPal is rapidly growing into, I consider PayPal a buy at current prices.

Payments is a Huge Market

Global TAM

PayPal Total Payment Volume 2014 -2020

PayPal is a first mover in digital and mobile payments and captures a relatively small volume of those payments in relation to the large and growing total market in payments. In 2018, PayPal identified a TAM of around $110 trillion in payment volume available to be captured. In Q3 2020, PayPal's Total Payments Volume grew to $247 billion of which PayPal recorded revenues of $5.46B vs. analyst consensus of $5.41B and Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 vs. consensus estimate of 94 cents thereby beating analyst expectations in both revenues and earnings. Investors have noticed PayPal's recent outperformance and the stock has been awarded a PE Ratio (TTM) of 72.71, which is well above the median P/E of 49.89 for PayPal's PE ratio range over the past 10 Years.

Some analyst analysts and investors believe that “digital plays like PayPal are extremely overvalued”. However, I believe those investors are underestimating PayPal being a market leader in digital payments while also having a competitive advantage of using a two-sided network approach which connects over 300+ million active consumers with 25 million merchants. PayPal's large two sided network gives PayPal a huge network effect moat and also the scale to be the most trusted brand in digital wallets across the world. Running a two-sided network allows PayPal to control its end-to-end proposition and gives PayPal a meaningful edge in combating fraud by gaining meaningful information on both sides of a payment transaction. PayPal uses these advantages to stave off competition from payment rivals such as Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Pay and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) Pay.

Our powerful two-sided network engages both consumers and merchants, and the larger our scale, the stronger our network effect becomes. Source: PayPal CEO Dan Schulman - Q1 2017 Earnings Call

Digital Payments

Even before the worldwide pandemic, businesses and consumers have increasingly been moving toward digital payments for reasons of security, saving money, convenience and safety. Governments have also recently been engaging in a "War on Cash" by encouraging the digitization of payments, transfers, and remittances for reasons that include furthering the goals of broad-based economic growth, financial inclusion, and women’s economic empowerment. As the use of cash continues to decline, new and innovative financial technologies are rising.

Digital Payment Key Technology

PayPal is a leader in many key technologies in digital payments and the company likes to advance key payment technologies through different collaborations. For instance, PayPal first introduced voice-activated payments in 2016 through integration with Apple's Siri. A more recent collaboration was the announcement of a QR code checkout process with CVS. PayPal also has seen strong early QR Code adoption with 9 other major retailers signed, including Nike (NYSE: NKE), Tumi (Private), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), and Samsonite (Pink Sheet: OTCPK:SMSOF). PayPal also currently has meaningful discussions with over 100 large retailers, in addition to signing 20 channel partners and POS providers like VeriFone. PayPal has also lined up to add an additional 70 channel partners for the QR Codes. QR codes is a big initiative for PayPal because QR codes tend to encourage more usage of payment services from consumers to merchants.

PayPal is also testing facial recognition features in the UK at retailers like Cook & Garcia, The Tea Box, The Farmery, and The Bingham Hotel among others. The facial recognition feature is important because it indicates that PayPal might have possible future optionality in areas like identity management, as PayPal has also invested in the ability of consumers to manage their online identities without the need of middlemen like Facebook or Google. A few other initiatives PayPal is involved in are new ways of engaging consumers, fully digital payments, Point of Sale devices and financial services. PayPal also has a Innovation Lab located in Singapore where developers, students and innovators can collaborate.

Last but not least, PayPal officially confirmed in late October that it had entered the cryptocurrency market. PayPal has plans to make cryptocurrency a funding source for purchases at its 26 million merchants worldwide.” Currently, PayPal is only supporting Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, and Bitcoin Cash. It is rumored that Paypal has recently bought up to 70% of all the newly mined bitcoin since entering the cryptocurrency market.

The main reason that PayPal has decided to get involved with Bitcoin seems to be because PayPal management is trying to increase engagement on its platform. PayPal's rival Square (NASDAQ: SQ) has been offering crypto buying and selling within its payment Cash app since 2018 and crypto on cash app seems to have very strongly increased engagement for Square and PayPal likely wants to replicate those results. PayPal also has intentions of making cryptocurrency a legitimate currency in conducting commerce between consumers and merchants, instead of cryptocurrency simply being a means of speculation by investors. The early returns are that "Consumers Are Moving To Digital Currency In Droves".

The Impact Of Covid-19

Number of transactions at cash machines in the United Kingdom (UK) 2014-2020

COVID-19 has been a big tailwind for PayPal and has very much accelerated trends toward a world that is going cashless. COVID-19 has made the fear of physical cash very real to the point where the Chinese government has even quarantined and sanitized physical bills in hopes to stop the spread of COVID-19 through monetary transactions. South Korea has also engaged in the practice of quarantining and sterilizing bank notes. In the USA, the CDC has recommended retailers encourage customers to use touchless payment options in addition to avoid handling cash. In the era of COVID-19, it seems that cash is increasingly being viewed as dangerous and is pushing more people to conduct contactless transactions.

COVID-19 has also created severe poverty throughout the world. Recently, there has been a prediction that COVID-19 is expected to add to as many as 150 Million to the extreme poor by 2021 and that fact has highlighted that the current financial system is just not working for many people. COVID-19 is helping expose that the current worldwide financial system is inefficient and expensive for the underserved in every country. There is a growing belief among many people that in order to drive a future of inclusion and financial health that the world must move in the direction of digital transactions and that point of view favors companies like PayPal.

Risks & Competition

PayPal has several shorter term risks, namely cross border payments are very reliant on the heath of the travel industry. With the recent re-emergence of COVID-19 infections, a slower recovery in the travel industry is likely to persist. Travel and events volumes, which represented slightly more than 10% of PayPal's TPV last year, was down 40% year over year. In Paypal's Q3 earnings report, CFO John Rainey admitted that PayPal did see travel volumes strengthen in June and July but those increased travel levels were unable to be sustained. The risk of lower payments due to reduced travel should persist until introduction of working COVID-19 vaccines restores confidence in travel again.

Relative to a few months ago, we expect a greater impact on fourth-quarter revenue growth from eBay's payments intermediation, given the pace of merchant migration in the third quarter. Heading into Q3, we anticipated this to be about a 2-point headwind to fourth-quarter revenue growth. We now expect it to be about 3.5 points. Over the longer term, a more rapid transition of merchants to eBay's managed payments platform is better for us strategically, financially, and operationally. It will allow us to contain this impact mostly to the back half of this year and next year, relative to a slower progression of merchants with a much longer tail. All of this is to say, and this is a very important point, that while headwinds to our revenue growth and transaction margin expansion will appear more pronounced over the next year from eBay, this impact will be largely contained to that period. Source: CFO John Rainey - Q3 2020 Earnings Report

Another short term headwind for PayPal is eBay is moving away from PayPal faster than PayPal had initially projected. PayPal frames that as a short term negative but a long term positive as growth on eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) was much slower than other merchants and eBay actually had the effect of slowing down PayPal's overall revenue growth rates. Recently, PayPal's revenue, excluding eBay, has grown about 23% annually and comparatively, revenue from eBay's marketplace's business has grown on average only about 4% each year. So eBay actually makes PayPal's overall growth look a little slower than it actually is.

The main long term risk for PayPal, in my opinion, is competition. PayPal has a very real risk that new disruptive competitors could significantly reduce PayPal's margins, take-rate and profitability. PayPal has strong and aggressive competitors like Google Wallet, Apple Pay, Square Cash App, Stripe, and Shopify Payments among others. Google, recently, has been especially very aggressive with the introduction of Venmo-like features on Google Pay. Normally network effects are very powerful but since PayPal is just a small drop in a large sea of the payments industry, PayPal is really not large enough to start dictating terms to other players and it is possible that PayPal's network effect moat can be breached by other companies out-innovating PayPal.

Last but not least, another risk is that a great deal of PayPal's future growth depends on the monetization of Venmo which originally had a simplistic peer to peer freemium model. Venmo is free for users that simply use the app for peer-to-peer money transactions and Venmo makes money on what they call "Instant Transfers". Venmo users can always use standard bank transfers employing ACH to add money to their Venmo accounts which are free, however, standard transfers can take up to 3 business days. If users want to transfer money faster then they can use "Instant Transfers" and Venmo makes money on that by imposing fees on the "instant transfers" to and from a bank or credit card. Additionally, Venmo also monetizes through Venmo Cash Card fees and from fees from transactions that occur between merchants and consumers through Venmo.

Monetizing Venmo

Monetizing Venmo outside the original freemium business has been a big challenge for PayPal over the last several years. Among the best ways to start to monetize Venmo was to first add payment fees to both online and offline merchants transactions, which in effect made Venmo increasingly more similar to the original PayPal platform.

So why invest in Venmo when there is already the existing PayPal payments platform? Well, Venmo tends to be a even more sticky service than PayPal because Venmo has some social networking aspects that keeps users on its platform. There are some other potential reasons why PayPal decided to keep Venmo a separate service and build it out which were highlighted in a Motley Fool article last year:

Users are more likely to hold a balance in their Venmo accounts, the cost of processing payments via Venmo is considerably lower than most transactions on PayPal. Venmo also isn't restricted by PayPal's recent agreements with banks and credit card companies. Source: Motley Fool

While Venmo does not have as high a take rate as PayPal, with features like P2P and bill pay, Venmo does fit PayPal's strategy of going after incremental transaction margin dollars. For every dollar of revenue of incremental growth that PayPal brought in within the recent quarter, almost $0.70 of it fell to the transaction margin line. PayPal focuses more on the margin profile of all of the different elements of their business, hoping to achieve a balance between items that have a high take rate but higher transaction expense and those items that might have a lower take rate, but might have a lower transaction expense.

Venmo TPV 2017 - 2020

PayPal acquired Venmo as part of the Braintree acquisition in 2013. While PayPal never had much of a problem growing Venmo's Total Payment Volume (TPV), PayPal, however, did had a problem with losing money on the majority of Venmo users over the last several years. Only as little as a year ago, Venmo was only monetizing 35% of its users. Venmo has also been going through a revolving door with General Managers over the past four years as Venmo seemingly had no clear cut strategy on furthering the monetization of Venmo.

Darrell Esch, a long time PayPal employee since 2010, took over the Venmo General Manager role in March 2020 and it appears that Venmo seems to finally have been increasing the pace of introducing new ideas for monetizing Venmo. Two new features that have recently been introduced for Venmo are QR code payments and Venmo credit card (The credit card is currently only available to select Venmo customers).

A additional area that Venmo will bring on next year is supporting cryptocurrency for all online payments. PayPal is already supporting bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin this year and plans to extend that support to Venmo early next year. Cryptocurrency will serve to increase transactions between Venmo and merchants, which should be helpful to Venmo as those increased transactions can be monetized. With all of the new features Darrell Esch is bringing on, Venmo is projected to approach $900 million in revenues in 2021 and reach profitability in 2022.

As Venmo's revenue base diversifies and scales, its transaction margin continues to improve and we now expect Venmo to also make a positive contribution to our transaction margin dollars in 2021. Source: CEO Dan Schulman - Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

One other area that Venmo could potentially monetize is their digital wallet by bringing on such functions as direct deposit which is currently what PayPal's major competitor Square is doing with the Cash App program. Direct deposit is a true bank-like function that if Venmo goes in that direction could put Venmo in much more competition with banks but also could create very high upside for Venmo. It remains unknown if and when PayPal would decide to become more competitive with banks because PayPal tends to have a reputation as being more of a collaborator rather than a disruptive competitor to most of the financial industry. PayPal seems to view collaboration and partnerships as its greatest strengths over the past 4 years.

Collaborations

PayPal often relies on collaborations with various different types of companies across the board to drive future growth. Within the past year, PayPal has expanded relationships with MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and started a new relationship with China's UnionPay and a investment in Indonesia's Gojek. These relatively recent deals shows PayPal's ambitions on capturing growth in the digital payments industry on a global scale.

Fundamentals

PayPal Revenue growth

PayPal continues to see strong pandemic tailwinds heading into the fourth quarter with Q3 Net Revenues growing +25% YoY to $5.46B. PayPal's fourth quarter revenue growth is projected to continue to be in the range of 20% to 25% and for the full year, the expected revenue growth range is 21% to 22%. That company guidance is approximately 3 points higher than PayPal originally projected coming into 2020. Another thing to consider is that core PayPal has been growing at 30% plus rate in revenue but PayPal has a number of unknown factors moving forward that must be considered when estimating future revenue. On the positive side for revenues anything that promotes more of the "stay at home" lock down economy, in which people make more ecommerce purchases, tends to give net tailwinds for PayPal, while things like low consumer confidence, the size & timing of any possible stimulus payments from the US government, the eventual size of the holiday shopping season, how fast eBay continues disengaging from PayPal, a possible credit crunch by consumers and whether or not there is social unrest can all create possible headwinds for PayPal's revenue growth next year.

Another important metric that I watch with PayPal is free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) because it is a better indicator of a company's profitability over using a metric like net income. Because free cash flow excludes the non-cash expenses of the income statement, it makes free cash flow a much more difficult metric for a company's management to manipulate, while net income, on the other hand, is a metric that can be much more easily manipulated. Free cash flow is very important because it is a measure of money available to either be reinvested back into the business or distributed to shareholders either via buybacks or dividends.

PayPal is a very powerful free cash flow generator and produces free cash flow in the billions of dollars. PayPal's free cash flow also very loosely follows Total Payment Volume (TPV) growth. PayPal is a very simple business. As transactions increase in both velocity and value, PayPal’s “take” increases and PayPal's free cash flow grows. On average, in 2020, PayPal generated approximately $1.3 billion in free cash flow each quarter, and for the full year, PayPal projects to end the year generating more than $5 billion in free cash flow, which is much more than the $4.3 Billion estimate shown on the above chart from a article in Investorplace.

Free cash flow yield is another way to assess the value of PayPal. The above is a chart of the FCF yield (TTM) up until the September 2020 quarter. It is interesting comparing PayPal and Visa (NYSE: V) as both are leaders within the payments industry and both have similar FCF yields. This last quarter, PayPal has quarterly revenue growth YoY of around 25%, while Visa had a 16.88% decline in quarterly revenue growth YoY. Visa has a PE ratio as of November 25, 2020 of 41.69. While PayPal has a PE ratio as of November 25, 2020 of 77.15. It is obvious to me that Visa seems to be seeing the impact of the loss of travel and leisure payments far more than PayPal. I also think that PayPal's having superior revenue growth despite the headwinds of a pandemic warrants a higher valuation premium over Visa.

Considering that economy is teetering on recession, another area that I look very closely at with all my investments these days is their debt situation. PayPal currently has a very strong balance sheet with a reasonable amount of debt. PayPal has a debt to equity ratio of 0.48 (anything below 2.0 is considered good), a Quick Ratio (Acid Test) of 1.36 (A quick ratio greater than 1 is considered “healthy”) and a interest coverage ratio of 22.71 (interest coverage ratio of at least 2 is considered the minimum acceptable amount). Also, following PayPal's latest bond issuance in May 2020, Fitch affirmed PayPal's 'BBB+' rating, which is a lower medium investment grade rating. PayPal should be able to weather any coming storms on the economic front.

Conclusion

PayPal Analyst Expectations

PayPal bears often highlight a lofty valuation combined with the potential that e-commerce growth could slow as the pandemic abates and the potential for very difficult comps in 2021 as reasons to give PayPal a pass. However, I believe that PayPal is a buy at current prices because the company has so much optionality for creating growth which could lead to surprises to the upside and could even beat Wall Street analysts already optimistic expectations. Just one optionality that I did not previously mention is that PayPal is the only western company that has operations in China with the GoPay acquisition.

Another consideration is that Central bankers around the world have lowered interest rates to zero and in some cases there are nations that have negative interest rates. Recently, the US Federal Reserve has announced a new monetary policy of 'Lower for longer' and there could be several years of very low interest rates. In such a environment, investors will value growth stocks far higher than they have historically and those valuations could persist for multiple years, which is the reason that I believe PayPal is not currently trading at excessive valuations and that PayPal is a buy for investors that are investing over a 3 to 5 year time horizon.

