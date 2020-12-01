GIS has been increasing its dividends since the 1920s, and can support going even higher, with strong cash flow.

While the stock market is surging, that doesn't mean that as investors we should be buying any old thing, or getting lazy with index funds (perish the thought!). If anything, this environment makes me want to be more vigilant, and make sure that what I'm buying can be justified.

Today, I want to look at not just a good stock, but a great company. We're going to be looking at the venerable General Mills (NYSE: GIS), which modestly refers to itself as a maker of "value-added food products." Practically, this started with flour mills in Minnesota. The early product was wheat flour, and in 1880 they won a gold medal at the Millers Exhibition, leading them to brand their product Gold Medal Flour.

Fast forward another 140 years, and General Mills is an economic powerhouse with a portfolio of appealing brands, from Pillsbury and Betty Crocker, and several breakfast cereals, which is what I'd like to talk about next.

Cheerios: Market Leader and Then Some

In 1937, General Mills developed Kix-brand cereal using a new production process called extrusion. In 1941 they used the same process to create an O-shaped oat cereal called Cheerios. To call Cheerios a market-leader would be putting it mildly.

Some of my earliest memories were sitting in a high chair, with a handful of Cheerios in front of me to push around, pick up, and eat. It was literally my first finger food. That's not an uncommon experience either, as my parents did the same thing, and I watched my nieces and nephews with similar early experience with Cheerios. That transcends brand recognition and makes the product absolutely iconic. I can't even fathom the cost to try to replicate that today.

That sort of recognition allows the company to sell at a comparatively high margin, and since production costs on edible circles are not vast, Cheerios remain well affordable for most.

They don't face real competition, either. One would think an extrusion product of the early 1940s would be infinitely replicable, but customers may find that's not always the case. It is true that everybody and their brother makes a Cheerios work-a-like product, but of the house brands I've tried over the years, they all just taste a little "off." I suspect the familiarity that comes with Cheerios being such a staple food means that even subtle differences stand out like a sore thumb.

By the Numbers

General Mills is a very comfortable market leader, and while that doesn't provide as much opportunity for domestic growth, it does assure a fairly dependable revenue stream, while its popular brands support nice margins

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net Sales $16.5 billion $15.6 billion $15.7 billion $16.8 billion $17.6 billion Gross Margin 35% 35.6% 34.5% 34.1% 34.7% Diluted EPS $2.77 $2.77 $3.64 $2.90 $3.56

Source: 10-K

As they stand, General Mills seems to put up $15.5 billion to $17.5 billion in net sales annually, and analyst projections put the next couple of years on the high end of that. Margins also seem to be rising, ever-so-slightly, as the most recent 10-Q put them at 36.4% for the quarter.

The Cash to Be Had

So okay, we've established General Mills as a good company, but what's in it for us? Quite a bit, as it turns out.

In 1928, General Mills declared a dividend, the first of many. They've kept paying dividends ever since, slowly growing into what they pay today, which is $1.96 annually. That's 3.3%, which ain't hay. A strong company with a nice, steady return is well on its way to appealing.

Looking through the free cash flow, we can feel even better about this, as the latest 10-K shows the free cash flow in the range of $5-$6 per share. This means that not only is General Mills' dividend sustainable, it can be readily increased in the years to come, as they have in the past.

The Future of GIS

This is all great, but where do we go from here? General Mills may be in good shape, but have they peaked? Where are they going to find growth in the years and decades to come? The answer may be overseas.

Source: 10-K

General Mills is an iconic American company, after all, and 70% to 80% of sales come from the United States. Long contented to let other companies market their products overseas, General Mills may find that growth in Europe, Asia, and Latin America is something they may want to tackle themselves.

While the company has also had good luck in acquisitions in the past, they may find it difficult to keep finding candidates at good prices going forward. In that regard, they may want to invest in taking over other markets.

In conclusion, General Mills is a great company with great products, they are not only a nice play for a secure income stock, but have some steady growth prospects, especially as far as dividends are concerned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.