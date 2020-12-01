K+S: 60-125% Valuation Gap To Close Soon
K+S - a mismanaged German fertilizers and agricultural chemicals company was hit hard by COVID-19 during the multi-year restructuring.
The company was able to achieve a sale agreement for its Americas Business Unit, which will allow it to reduce debt to sustainable levels.
The current valuation does not reflect this positive development. Using EV/EBITDA valuation, I argue that there is 60-125% upside within the next 7-8 months.
Overview
K+S (OTCQX:KPLUY) is a fertilizers and agricultural chemicals company, which was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany. K stands for Kalium and meaning potassium and S stands for Salz meaning salt. Potassium and salt represent K+S's business model. The company's business operations are divided into four sectors:
- Agriculture: potassium and magnesium fertilizers
- Industry: production, refinery, and supply of natural raw materials for numerous industrial applications
- Consumers: consumer salt products
- Communities: de-icing salts for roads
The stock is traded in Germany but is also available on the OTC market in the United States in the form of a sponsored ADR program.
Recent developments
Over the last 10 years, the stock price has been on the constant decline due to mismanagement, international competition, and price fluctuations of the underlying commodities.
K+S Investor relations stock information
As COVID-19 hit, K+S was in the late stages of the company-wide restructuring program. The dire situation in the potash market and high indebtedness brought the company to its knees. This is reflected by the credit rating of its debt.
However, on October 5, 2020, the company has managed to pull a miracle and found a strategic buyer for its Americas Business Unit for USD 3.2 billion. The sale is expected to close in summer 2021.
Corporate presentation page 10
EUR 2.5 billion will provide the much-needed liquidity and will allow K+S to substantially reduce its debt to sustainable levels.
One month later, the company made a further important step to prepare for the era of revival and adjusted its long-term potash price assumptions. This move has resulted in a non-cash impairment loss of about EUR 2.0 billion.
The upside
As of November 25, 2020, the stock is trading at around EUR 7.75 with a market capitalization of about EUR 1.5 billion.
I would like to use the same valuation method and similar assumptions as used in the Americas Business Unit sale to demonstrate that the market is currently undervaluing K+S greatly.
I will apply the comparable transaction EV/EBITDA multiple to value the remaining business of K+S. I will calculate the enterprise value and adjust net debt for cash proceeds expected in summer 2021. Finally, I will solve the equation:
EV = Equity + Net Debt for Equity.
To do that, I require the following information:
|
EV/EBITDA multiple from a comparable transaction
|
12, 5
|
EBITDA assumptions (in EUR million)
|
|
Net debt
|
EUR 4.5 billion
|
Cash proceeds from Americas Division sale
|
EUR 2.5 billion
Calculations & Sources
1) EBITDA approximations
In the Europe+ operating unit (segment in accordance with IFRS 8), higher sales volumes in the Agricultural customer segment following the production cuts in the previous year should be offset by negative price effects. We therefore continue to expect a noticeable decline in EBITDA (2019: €437.0 million). Despite the historically mild winter at the beginning of the year, EBITDA for the Americas operating unit (segment in accordance with IFRS 8) is expected to decline only slightly (2019: €230.0 million).
|
Worst
|
Base
|
Best
|
In EUR million
|
Outlook 2020
|
M&A Advisory Expenses
|
Adj. Outlook 2020
|
Americas
|
2020 Europe+
|
EBITDA
|
480
|
20
|
500
|
225
|
275
|
356
|
437
2) Net debt
In net debt, I include: financial debt, leasing obligations, and provisions
3) EV = EBITDA x Multiple
|
EV in EUR million
|
Worst
|
Base
|
Best
|
Multiple
|
12.5
|
12.5
|
12.5
|
EBITDA
|
275
|
356
|
437
|
EV
|
3,438
|
4,450
|
5,462.5
4) Equity Value = EV - (Net Debt + Cash from Americas Unit Sales)
|
In EUR million
|
Worst
|
Base
|
Best
|
EV
|
3,438
|
4,450
|
5,462.5
|
Net Debt
|
4,553.6
|
4,553.6
|
4,553.6
|
Cash from disposal
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
Equity Value
|
1,384
|
2,396
|
3,409
|
Market Value of Equity
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
Up(down)side
|
-7,8%
|
+59,7%
|
127,2%
My base case is that K+S stock has 60% upside potential from the current level. Currently, the market is valuing K+S using its 2020 performance (my worst case). I am convinced that this is a textbook example of mispricing. Taking into consideration that the COVID-19 vaccine is right around the corner and commodities prices recovering rather fast, there are macroeconomic tailwinds for K+S recovery going forward.
Currently, there is no reason to believe the US regulators will block the sale of Americas Business Unit to Kissner Group. Therefore, the valuation gap should close when the transaction is complete at the latest. That would be 7-8 months from now.
Disclosure: I am/we are long KPLUF, KPLUY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.