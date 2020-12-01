The current valuation does not reflect this positive development. Using EV/EBITDA valuation, I argue that there is 60-125% upside within the next 7-8 months.

The company was able to achieve a sale agreement for its Americas Business Unit, which will allow it to reduce debt to sustainable levels.

K+S - a mismanaged German fertilizers and agricultural chemicals company was hit hard by COVID-19 during the multi-year restructuring.

Overview

K+S (OTCQX:KPLUY) is a fertilizers and agricultural chemicals company, which was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany. K stands for Kalium and meaning potassium and S stands for Salz meaning salt. Potassium and salt represent K+S's business model. The company's business operations are divided into four sectors:

Agriculture: potassium and magnesium fertilizers

Industry: production, refinery, and supply of natural raw materials for numerous industrial applications

Consumers: consumer salt products

Communities: de-icing salts for roads

The stock is traded in Germany but is also available on the OTC market in the United States in the form of a sponsored ADR program.

Recent developments

Over the last 10 years, the stock price has been on the constant decline due to mismanagement, international competition, and price fluctuations of the underlying commodities.

As COVID-19 hit, K+S was in the late stages of the company-wide restructuring program. The dire situation in the potash market and high indebtedness brought the company to its knees. This is reflected by the credit rating of its debt.

However, on October 5, 2020, the company has managed to pull a miracle and found a strategic buyer for its Americas Business Unit for USD 3.2 billion. The sale is expected to close in summer 2021.

EUR 2.5 billion will provide the much-needed liquidity and will allow K+S to substantially reduce its debt to sustainable levels.

One month later, the company made a further important step to prepare for the era of revival and adjusted its long-term potash price assumptions. This move has resulted in a non-cash impairment loss of about EUR 2.0 billion.

The upside

As of November 25, 2020, the stock is trading at around EUR 7.75 with a market capitalization of about EUR 1.5 billion.

I would like to use the same valuation method and similar assumptions as used in the Americas Business Unit sale to demonstrate that the market is currently undervaluing K+S greatly.

I will apply the comparable transaction EV/EBITDA multiple to value the remaining business of K+S. I will calculate the enterprise value and adjust net debt for cash proceeds expected in summer 2021. Finally, I will solve the equation:

EV = Equity + Net Debt for Equity.

To do that, I require the following information:

EV/EBITDA multiple from a comparable transaction 12, 5 EBITDA assumptions (in EUR million) Worst case (2020 EBITDA approximation): 275

Base case (average of 2019-2020 EBITDA):356

Best case (2019 EBITDA):437 Net debt EUR 4.5 billion Cash proceeds from Americas Division sale EUR 2.5 billion

Calculations & Sources

1) EBITDA approximations

In the Europe+ operating unit (segment in accordance with IFRS 8), higher sales volumes in the Agricultural customer segment following the production cuts in the previous year should be offset by negative price effects. We therefore continue to expect a noticeable decline in EBITDA (2019: €437.0 million). Despite the historically mild winter at the beginning of the year, EBITDA for the Americas operating unit (segment in accordance with IFRS 8) is expected to decline only slightly (2019: €230.0 million).

K+S Q3 Report Page 13

Worst Base Best In EUR million Outlook 2020 M&A Advisory Expenses Adj. Outlook 2020 Americas 2020 Europe+ EBITDA 480 20 500 225 275 356 437

2) Net debt

In net debt, I include: financial debt, leasing obligations, and provisions

K+S Q3 Report Page 6

3) EV = EBITDA x Multiple

EV in EUR million Worst Base Best Multiple 12.5 12.5 12.5 EBITDA 275 356 437 EV 3,438 4,450 5,462.5

4) Equity Value = EV - (Net Debt + Cash from Americas Unit Sales)

In EUR million Worst Base Best EV 3,438 4,450 5,462.5 Net Debt 4,553.6 4,553.6 4,553.6 Cash from disposal 2,500 2,500 2,500 Equity Value 1,384 2,396 3,409 Market Value of Equity 1,500 1,500 1,500 Up(down)side -7,8% +59,7% 127,2%

My base case is that K+S stock has 60% upside potential from the current level. Currently, the market is valuing K+S using its 2020 performance (my worst case). I am convinced that this is a textbook example of mispricing. Taking into consideration that the COVID-19 vaccine is right around the corner and commodities prices recovering rather fast, there are macroeconomic tailwinds for K+S recovery going forward.

Currently, there is no reason to believe the US regulators will block the sale of Americas Business Unit to Kissner Group. Therefore, the valuation gap should close when the transaction is complete at the latest. That would be 7-8 months from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KPLUF, KPLUY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.