One interesting, though often overlooked, company in the technical professional and construction space is Jacobs Engineering Group (J). Founded in 1947, the business has grown into an international player in its markets and its management team has succeeded in reinventing the firm in a way that stands to create attractive long-term value for its shareholders. Although units of the firm just recently touched a fresh 52-week high, data provided by management indicates that the future will likely remain bright for the firm. Although it’s unlikely to make investors rich from the point it’s at today, it could be an attractive long-term holding for those interested in this space.

A look at Jacobs

Jacobs is, for sure, an "engineering" firm, but don’t let that term trick you into thinking that’s all the business does. 71% of the firm’s revenue actually comes from technology and consulting services. This includes for businesses in the cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration services, mission IT services, and more. The firm used to be less focused on this area, but two things changed that. One was the sale of its Energy, Chemicals and Resources business that occurred in April of 2019. In exchange for these assets, the company received $3.4 billion in consideration. This came in the form of $2.8 billion worth of cash, as well as 58.2 million shares of the buyer, Worley Limited. The second was the continued acquisition of companies in the markets that fall under the technology and consulting banner. To really understand Jacobs, though, we need to dig a bit deeper and discuss its two key operating segments.

One segment is its Critical Mission Solutions segment, which during its 2020 fiscal year accounted for 36.6% of the company’s revenue and 33.4% of its segment profits. This particular piece of the company involves countless lines of business activities. Some of the assets under this banner include KeyRadar, Ginkgo, and ion. KeyRadar is a suite of software services with a wide range of capabilities. These include, according to management, everything between foliage penetration to long-range moving target detection. Ginkgo, meanwhile, involves a virtual learning environment for cybersecurity training. And ion is an IoT (Internet of Things) software solution for data aggregation, integration, analysis, and visualization.

This segment of Jacobs generated about 39% of its revenue from civil engineering customers in 2020. A further 24% came from the defense category, plus the business received 16% of these sales from intelligence-related customers. What’s really great about these activities is just how little exposure the firm has to fixed priced contracts. Many firms over the years have been negatively affected by cost overruns associated with these. For this segment, 84% of revenue has been from cost reimbursable contracts instead. Another 11% does come from fixed pricing, but these are fixed priced services. Only 5% comes from fixed priced EPC management and design/build activities.

The other segment under Jacobs is its larger People & Places Solutions segment. This accounted for 63.4% of the company’s revenue last year and 66.6% of its segment profits. This particular segment involves activities the company performs for large and complex projects. 27% of revenue associated with it came from Transportation projects last year. A further 24% came from what it calls "Advanced Facilities." About 8% of revenue here comes from fixed priced EPC activities, though 20% comes from fixed priced services. This leaves the remaining 72% coming from cost reimbursable projects.

Placed together, these segments create a real professional services and construction powerhouse. Consider, for instance, the company’s recent financial performance. In 2020, the business generated $13.57 billion in sales. This is up from $12.74 billion one year earlier and is far higher than the $6.26 billion the business reported for its 2016 fiscal year. It's worth mentioning that we don’t actually know the organic growth of the business. A great deal of its activities involves the buying and selling (mostly buying) of other businesses to roll into its operations. Most of this growth, then, would likely come from the M&A activity. Even so, it's impressive growth to behold.

Profitability for Jacobs has been a bit trickier. After seeing profits fall from 2016 through 2018, the business saw a resurgence in its fortunes in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, Jacobs generated a net gain of $290.96 million. This jumped to $353.86 million in 2020. Operating cash flow also has been pretty volatile. Take, for instance, the period of 2018 through 2020. After generating $484.15 million in cash flow in 2018, the company saw a net outflow of $366.44 million a year later. In 2020, though, operating cash flow once again surged into the green and hit $806.85 million. If we adjust for working capital changes, this picture does flatten out some, with operating cash flow dipping from $780.33 million in 2018 to $122.64 million in 2019 before rebounding and jumping higher to $1.01 billion in 2020.

Moving forward, there's definitely uncertainty over which way cash flows and even earnings will go, but one good metric on the company’s side is its backlog. At the end of its 2020 fiscal year, this metric stood at $23.82 billion. This is above the $19.96 billion seen two years earlier and it’s far above the paltry $11.54 billion seen during its 2016 fiscal year. So long as management maintains financial discipline and so long as a significant portion of the company’s sales continue to come from cost reimbursable projects, the odds are on the company’s side. This is comforting because even with shares trading at around their 52-week high mark, it may not be a bad idea to consider buying into the business. With a market cap of $14 billion, its adjusted operating cash flow for 2020 implies a trading multiple on the firm of 13.92. This isn’t cheap, but it’s not bad either. Add in the fact that net debt is fairly low at $814.52 million, and there appears to be little downside risk for investors in the long run.

Another big step forward

In an effort to continue growing the firm, the management team at Jacobs announced plans to acquire a majority stake in PA Consulting, an innovation and transformation consulting firm that has done well to grow over the years. In exchange for $1.8 billion, the company is receiving a 65% stake in PA, giving it an implied EV (enterprise value) of $2.4 billion. The price paid is a reasonable 13.6 multiple on an EV/EBITDA basis. $995 million of this transaction is being done in the form of common and preferred equity in Jacobs, with the preferred holders receiving a 12% annual coupon referral on their investment. The company also is issuing a term loan to PA in the amount of $845 million, plus they are providing it with a $130 million revolving credit facility for the purpose of applying that toward future growth.

Overall, this transaction looks to be quite reasonable. In 2020, PA is expected to generate sales of $715 million. Its EBITDA should be around $157.3 million. Sales are up from $459 million back in 2016 and EBITDA is up from just $73.4 million at that time. Assuming the transaction closes mid 2021 as management expects, the end result should be earnings accretion to common shareholders of about $0.22 to $0.25 per unit for 2021. For 2022, this should rise to between $0.52 and $0.57.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems like Jacobs could be an interesting play for the right kind of investor. It certainly is not the kind of firm that I would classify as a value prospect, but it's a quality firm trading at a decent price. So long as the future at least mirrors recent operations, the upside potential for shareholders does look appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.