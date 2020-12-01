Since my article in June, the fundamentals of the business have improved and DRD looks undervalued at 4.4x EV/EBITDA.

DRD expects to produce between 165,000 and 185,000 ounces of gold in FY21 and FWGR phase two looks great.

The company is known as the Roodepoort Rocket due to the way its results and share price soar when the gold price rises.

Introduction

As I’ve mentioned in previous articles, DRDGold (DRD; OTC:DRDGF) is known as the Roodepoort Rocket because of the way its results and share price take off when gold prices rise. The reason for this is that the company is a high-cost gold producer, which means it provides significant leverage to gold prices.

Just over five months ago, I wrote that this was the first time that I thought the fundamentals of the business didn’t support the valuation of DRD. Now, I think the Roodepoort Rocket could be undervalued.

Short overview of the business

I’ve covered DRD seven times on SA so far, but for those who aren’t familiar with this company, here’s a brief summary of its operations.

DRD is an unusual gold producer as it cleans up the environment by retreating old mine dumps. The company uses a significant amount of water as it uses high pressure water hoses to slurrify slime or sand, which is then pumped through pipelines as far as 60 km away to be processed at a yield of around 0.2 g/t.

At the moment, DRD has two operations in the Gauteng province of South Africa, namely Ergo and Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR).

The company bought the second operation from precious group metals (NYSEARCA:PGM) major Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW; OTCPK:SBYSF) at the end of 2017. At the moment, Sibanye holds a 50.1% stake in DRD.

In FY21, ending 30 June 2020, DRD expects to produce between 165,000 and 185,000 ounces of gold. In the quarter ended September 2020, DRD produced 48,676 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,083 per ounce.

The business model is nearly impossible to replicate on this scale because there aren't gold-rich regions in the world that come even close to the Witwatersrand Basin in terms of historical output.

At the moment, DRD has reserves of 5.73Moz of gold. It has no debts and cash and cash equivalents stood at 2.02 billion South African rand as of September 2020. This is equal to $118.6 million.

Plans for the future

The development of FWGR is split into two phases and the second one will require capex of around 2.5 billion to three billion rand ($147 million to $177 million). I talked about this project back in November 2017, when DRD announced the deal with Sibanye.

The second phase includes the construction of a large processing plant to handle a million tonnes of tailings per month, as well as a tailings storage facility for around ZAR 2 billion ($118 million). The project could deliver 43 tonnes of gold over the next 15-20 years.

Still, the amount of the capex and the timeline depends a lot on the parameters of the operation and DRD plans to take the final decision in around a year. I think construction will take around two years.

The key financial figures are outdated, but here’s a brief presentation from the start of 2018 just to give you an idea how good phase two is.

As of time of writing, the price of gold is almost $57,000/kg, which is equal to 870,000 rand per kilogram.

Looking beyond FWGR, both DRD and Sibanye have been talking about expanding into retreatment of PGM tailings for years now. There is little information on the matter so far. DRD has also mentioned it’s interested in M&A to gain a foothold in the PGM sector, but an acquisition has to come at the right price.

There are only two PGM tailings retreatment companies that I can think of and they are Sylvania Platinum (OTC:SAPLF) and Jubilee Metals (OTCPK:JUBPF). I’ve covered the former here and I’m also a shareholder. If DRD decided to invest in either of these two companies, I expect the deal to be structured in a similar way to the transaction with Sibanye – a minority stake with the option to boost it to just over 50%.

Major concerns

DRD currently has annualized EBITDA of around $180 million and is valued at around 4.4x EV/EBITDA. Compared to DRD's situation during my last article, gold prices are around $40/oz higher, cash in the bank is up by $16 million, and the market cap has declined by 12%. The fundamentals of DRD look much better now, but there are a few serious risks you have to keep in mind.

1) The price of gold

Like I said, DRD is a high-cost gold producer, which means that a decrease in gold prices will have a significant negative effect on earnings and share prices. I view gold as a commodity whose price performance is almost impossible to predict.

2) Underdelivering

While DRD usually claims it’s being conservative, you have to keep in mind the company has had spectacular fails in the past. For example, DRD said that mining at its former flagship operation Blyvooruitzicht would continue past 2030, only to close the business in 2013. In that case alone, more than 1,600 people lost their jobs.

Also, if you read my first article on DRD in 2017, you’ll notice that Ergo was producing over 140,000 ounces of gold per year at the same AISC of around $1,100/oz. DRD's costs are the same, but Ergo's have soared. The combined processing costs are 58 rand ($3.81) for Far West Gold, while the combined unit cost for the two are 100 rand ($6.57) per ton.

3) Potential technical issues

The second phase of Far West Gold is a significant project and technical issues and cost overruns are common for those. Gold projects rarely deliver the financial performance that companies promise.

Investor takeaway

DRD looks better financially compared to six months ago and I think the company is undervalued once again. Still, keep in mind that the leverage to gold prices is high and any decrease in those will hurt the company.

FWGR phase two is a very good project on paper and could add significant value to the company’s business. On the M&A front, I think a deal with Sylvania or Jubilee could be interesting and beneficial, but at this stage it’s too early to talk about this.

Overall, I think DRD should be worth at least $13 per share at the current price of gold.

