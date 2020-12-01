Investment Thesis

Based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) is a $12.6 billion asset holding company and parent to Great Western Bank. When looking at the branch map, one can see local operations and branch locations throughout the Midwest. With more than 175 branches, most branches are located in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa. However, there are some in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

Most banks have roughly a third of their loan portfolios dedicated to commercial real estate, a third to commercial loans, and the remaining portion marked as a mix of consumer/mortgage loans. GWB, on the other hand, has roughly 41% dedicated to commercial real estate, 17% dedicated to agriculture loans, and 12% dedicated to hotels. Being that many bank investors don't come across agriculture loans very often, a quick analysis would prove them to be very risky.

One thing investors should note, GWB has an off-calendar reporting system with its fiscal end being September 30th. For analysis purposes, I just ran all their credit and earnings potentials as though they are similar to peer regional banks (i.e. GWB's true 4Q data is labeled 3Q20 in the charts below to match peer banks).

When thinking about GWB, I get rather squeamish for a couple of reasons. First, the bank has only been public for a handful of years, and it is impossible to examine the peak-to-trough credit performance of the last recession. Second, the bank has cut its dividend two times this year (From $0.30 to $0.15 to $0.01 per share). Third, while most banks have already adhered to their CECL credit reserve requirements, GWB is working though that process right now. Finally, the loan profile has shown serious deterioration, but the current valuation takes that into account, leaving be rather neutral on the shares. From a price to tangible book value per share preservative, GWB trades near 0.8x per share, while most peer banks are closer to 1.35x.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Outlook

In the most recent quarter, what GWB considers its fourth quarter, the spread revenue came in at $107.5 million, down about $0.3 million from the previous quarter's levels. Overall, interest income derived from loans came down $3 million, while the cost of funding such loans decreased by $2.7 million. While there is a couple of other minor items, this mix of events caused the net interest margin (NIM) to fall by 6 basis points, to 3.51%.

Outside of net interest income, the core noninterest income produced negative results, similar to the previous quarter. In both quarters, what GWB considers its third and fourth quarter (2Q20 and 3Q20 on the charts below), noninterest income came in sharply negative. These rather ugly results were caused by a sizable decrease (and loss) in the fair value of loans. Also, in the most recent quarter, I backed out the $7.9 million gain from the sale of securities, to get a true "core earnings" number.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Being that the bank has such a large focus on commercial real estate, agriculture and hotel loans, I see limited loan growth upside over the near term. Driven by its limited growth and asset sensitivity, I believe the net interest margin is likely going to continue to fall. I think this is because loans are likely to continue to reprice lower while funding costs are near cycle lows.

The bank doesn't really have much of a mortgage operation, so that cooling down early next year won't really hinder financial results. Finally, investors should keep a keen eye on the credit profile because, if the portfolio continues to deteriorate, the loans already on the books could go non-accrual which would limit its already limited revenue outlook.

Credit Analysis

Since GWB has not been public for an entire economic cycle, coupled with its unique lending portfolio, it's hard to get a gauge of how large the peak-to-trough really is in terms of credit pain. At the end of the most recent quarter, the reserve to total loans increased to 1.49% from 1.44% in the previous quarter. While this level might appear to be somewhat normal, I would remind investors that the credit profile carries significantly more risk.

Source: SEC Filings

The most recent quarter had a loan loss provision expense of $16.9 million, down from $21.9 million seen in the most previous quarter. While that might appear to be a positive, GWB has not fully transitioned to CECL yet and is likely going to see another sizable provision true up in the coming months.

Source: SEC Filings

In my mind, the easiest way to fully articulate how draconian the credit profile looks is with the chart above. As one can see, criticized loans have continued to march higher and higher. To me, this would be somewhat acceptable if "criticized loans to reserves" (black line) hold steady near the 2.0 mark.

Since it is at roughly 11.0x, I would advise potential investors to be very, very cautious with any investment. If just 1 in 10 criticized loans gets charged off, the entire reserve would be used, and the bank would be forced to raise capital in order to survive.

Concluding Thoughts

First and foremost, I think the bank's current valuation relative to peers speaks for itself. While some might be inclined to invest today for the very long term, it's hard to see things getting fixed in the next couple months. Driven by the thought process, any invested money is likely to be "dead money" that won't receive much dividend income (recall they cut the dividend twice already).

Because banks are rather homogeneous and tend to trade as a group, I think GWB is likely to trade flat to slightly higher, while peer banks continue to move higher over the next 12 months. Conversely, I think GWB is likely to trade with the group if economically things reverse course, at least on a relative basis.

However, since the shares are already at depressed levels, it's hard to see the bank getting cut in half from here. While the GWB story is rather interesting to follow, I think investors would be wise to look elsewhere for any material investment.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.