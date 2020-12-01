In what will likely remain the largest merger in 2020, the management team at S&P Global (SPGI) announced its decision to absorb IHS Market (INFO) in an all-stock transaction valuing the latter at $44 billion (inclusive of net debt). This move by the firms seeks to create significant synergies for investors while creating a business that offers a more comprehensive suite of services for their customers across the globe. Without factoring in the synergies, the merger looks quite pricey, but given the industry-leading behemoth the maneuver will create, investors in both businesses should feel at least content with the development.

A look at the merger

The merger between S&P Global and IHS is rather simple and straightforward in nature. In exchange for each of their shares of IHS, investors will receive 0.2838 shares of S&P Global. At the initial $341.57 that shares of S&P Global were trading for prior to the announcement of the transaction, this worked out to a premium for IHS’s investors of 4.7%. In all, the purchase price then came out to $44 billion. That was inclusive of $4.84 billion in net debt that’s on IHS’s books. The equity value, then, would be about $39.16 billion.

Following the completion of the merger, current shareholders of S&P Global will own 67.75% of the combined firm. The remaining 32.25% will be owned by existing shareholders of IHS. The decision behind these firms isn’t just centered around the idea that a bigger firm is better and more complete. In fact, the driving force is often what kind of synergies can be developed from the move, not how big the firm will be (though these often go hand in hand).

*Taken from S&P Global

According to S&P Global’s management team, expected annual run-rate cost synergies will be around $480 million. This will take place over time, with about $390 million happening by the end of the second year post closing. Of the $480 million figure, 65% is expected to come from eliminating business overlap. A further 25% will come from improved corporate functions and technological changes and 10% will come from optimization and consolidation. In addition, management believes that a further $350 million in annual run-rate synergies can be generated on the revenue side of the equation. 60% of this will come from new product sales, while 40% will be due to cross-selling products. In all, management expects these improvements to result in around $680 million in additional annual EBITDA for the combined firm.

*Taken from S&P Global

Another benefit for S&P Global is that it’s bringing on a firm with a history of stable and consistent revenue. According to the data provided, 69% of S&P Global’s revenue is recurring in nature. This compares to 88% of revenue generated by IHS. When you dig deeper, though, the picture is even more appealing than that. You see, of the revenue that IHS generates, 74% is not just recurring, but recurring fixed. This means that most of its revenue is fairly easy to predict ahead of time. This compares to just 41% of the revenue generated by S&P Global. Another 14% of revenue from IHS is recurring but variable, compared to 28% of what's generated by S&P Global.

*Taken from S&P Global

The firms also are quite diversified. Of the $7.3 billion in revenue S&P Global has generated on a TTM (trailing twelve month) basis, 47% comes from its rating activities. A further 28% came from market intelligence activities. IHS, meanwhile, generated the bulk of its $4.3 billion in sales from financial services, transportation, and resources, at 41%, 27%, and 21% of sales, respectively. Put together, and without the synergies, the companies would generate sales of $11.6 billion. 32% of this will come from financial information and services, with 30% coming from ratings, and 15% from commodities and energy. Another 14% will be attributable to transportation and engineering activities, and the final 9% will come from indices.

Being combined into one firm will give the company a better chance of hitting the $20 billion addressable market it has identified. What’s more, this market is growing at a rate of about 10% per annum. To capture as much of this space as possible, management intends to invest at least $1 billion per year on technology. What will remain of its cash flow (essentially its free cash flow) will largely go back to rewarding shareholders. Between 2021 and 2023 alone, management expects the combined firm to generate around $14 billion in excess free cash flow. Management’s goal is to allocate about 85% of excess cash flows toward a menagerie of things like share buybacks. As part of this, the firm is targeting a dividend payout ratio of between 20% and 30%. Their other goal is to maintain a net leverage ratio of between 2 and 2.5.

This transaction makes sense

On the whole, the transaction between the two firms makes sense. If we look at historical performance, both have nice track records as cash cows, but IHS has been the growth machine. Between 2015 and 2019, its sales more than doubled from $2.18 billion to $4.42 billion. Net income over this period jumped from $240 million to $503 million, while operating cash flow moved from $613 million to $1.25 billion. S&P Global, meanwhile, also has fared well, but its growth has been less impressive, with revenue rising from $5.31 billion to $6.70 billion over the past five years. Net income has mostly gradually risen, growing from $1.16 billion to $2.12 billion, while operating cash flow surged from $356 million to $2.78 billion. However, 2015 was an outlier for the business. From 2016 through 2019, operating cash flow would have grown at a slightly slower pace than it did for IHS over the same period of time.

Even though growth has been on the side of IHS, cash flow has been on the side of S&P Global. For instance, using 2019’s figures, S&P Global accounted for 68.9% of what would be the combined firm’s operating cash flow. It accounts for an impressive 80.8% of the combined firm’s net income as well. Considering that S&P Global will have 67.75% of the combined firm, this more or less works out from an operating cash flow perspective, but when it comes to net income capture, the winner from this transaction is clearly IHS and its investors. When management discusses justification, they look at the total price of IHS and compare that to EBITDA. Inclusive of net debt, this works out to a net price for the firm of 28.2 times. This is quite high, though the multiple does come down to a more realistic 19.6 if you assume that synergies will be captured as predicted. That, too, is quite high, but not awful when you consider the company’s steady, growth-oriented operations.

Takeaway

Right now, some investors may be unhappy with how things are turning out between S&P Global and IHS. However, I believe the market seems to have understood that this move is logical and likely accretive to shareholders in both businesses. No, it’s not clear which firm, if either, got the stronger side of the deal. Judging solely on cash flows and especially earnings, it looks like IHS did, but when it comes to the stability of revenue and what that means for S&P Global, as well as growth, then S&P Global seems to be getting a lot out of the transaction too. In all, I would call this a nice, solid win for both firms, where each can benefit from the strengths of the other.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.