Dell Technologies' (DELL) Management Presents at 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit Conference (Transcript)

Tom Sweet – Chief Financial Officer

Aaron Raker – Wells Fargo

Aaron Rakers

Aaron Rakers

Perfect. Thank you, everybody for joining us. I'm Aaron Rakers. I'm the IT Hardware and Semiconductor analyst here at Wells Fargo. I'm pleased to host a discussion with Tom Sweet, the CFO of Dell Technologies. First of all, Tom, thank you for joining us today. Really appreciate it.

this discussion may refer to non-GAAP results unless otherwise indicated. For reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please consult the slides labeled supplemental non-GAAP measures and the Performance Review available on the fiscal 2021 Q3 results page on investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies statements that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements and are based on Dell Technologies' current expectations. Actual results and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements because of the number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Dell Technologies periodical – periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Dell Technologies assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

Aaron Rakers

Let's start Tom with the commentary, as it relates to the enterprise demand dynamics. You talked just last week that the company was cautiously optimistic on the demand set up into 2021. Can you provide us with a bit more context to this comment with regard to what we saw through the course of this most recent October quarter? And what signals are you kind of thinking about are beginning to see in the next year?

Let’s start Tom with the commentary, as it relates to the enterprise demand dynamics. You talked just last week that the company was cautiously optimistic on the demand set up into 2021. Can you provide us with a bit more context to this comment with regard to what we saw through the course of this most recent October quarter? And what signals are you kind of thinking about are beginning to see in the next year?

Tom Sweet

Yes, I happy to Aaron, and thanks for having me. I’m happy to join you today. So look, I think as we went through Q2, Q3, we saw – coming out of that trough of Q2, we saw continued sort of improvement in certain indicators in the business. Whether that was our small and medium business with transactional demand that that continued to improve as we went to Q2, Q3, we saw obviously good growth in government and education. As we went through Q2 and Q3, our CSG, our small business clearly good growth in our consumer business was clearly strong. And then as we went through Q3, we saw good demand velocity. It started a little soft improved as we went through the quarter.

And so it’s encouraging to see some of these trends. We’re still – we’re watching the business. We always think about Q4 is a big sort of enterprise infrastructure quarter as well as a strong consumer quarter. And so the framework that we laid out Aaron, as you know was as we think about Q4 or traditionally historically up 5% to 6% sequentially quarter-on-quarter on revenue, we called it a little softer than that in our guidance if you will 3% to 4%. For a number of reasons, one, on the positive side, we’re seeing really good CSG growth, right.

And so we think the trends around work from home, learn from home, that dynamic continues. We as with our business, we get a bit of a different mixed dynamic in Q4. You remember that we’re roughly about 80% commercial, 20% consumer. The consumer business takes on a little different margin profile in Q4. We get a little less commercial mixed. But yes, net net, I think as you know, CSG is going to be strong for us in Q4.

And then with the ISG business, we’re still cautious. It’s been a soft infrastructure demand year. As we came into FY calendar 2020 or fiscal 2021, thinking this was going to be a good infrastructure year. And then obviously the pandemic hit budgets shifted as customers shifted about where they needed to enable the organizations. And if you look at Q – so it’s been a soft and server soft storage demand environment most of the year. And so I think there’s a continuation of that in Q4. IDC would say, demand for storage and servers have been the minus mid-single digits. As a result of that, we typically see budget flushes at the end of the year that help our infrastructure business. I’m not sure how much budget flush we’re going to see.

So for that reason, we were a bit more cautious on ISG in sort of said, hey, the normal sequentials will be slightly lower. And the profitability well improving may not be quite as sequentially as strong and historically. So it’s a mixed bag in Q4, but as we go on into next year, I think we’re very – we’re cautiously optimistic, I should say, in the sense of GDP is forecasted to go back continue the positive growth. Technology spending is sort of forecasted to be sort of mid-single digits.

And so the year seems to be setting up right. And we think that there will be an investment cycle and infrastructure, many of those because of the projects and programs that were postponed. So we’re optimistic Aaron for as we look towards next year, but recognize we still got to navigate Q4. And we’ll have to be sensitive to those macroeconomic dynamics, the COVID dynamic, as you know, we’ve got there’s political dynamics around the globe. So a lot to navigate, but that’s our job is to navigate it.

Aaron Rakers

Yes. And maybe kind of sticking just real quickly with the model before we go into some of the segment discussions, and I definitely want to touch on the balance sheet. But just thinking about the model, I mean, these last couple of quarters you’ve seen 11.5%, 11.6% operating margin or there seems to be continual questions that come up on a conference call, could this kind of fall back 10%, below 10%. Can you just walk us through, is there anything that you see or structurally you see that would kind of change the operating model, operating margin profile at Dell in the environment that you’re currently thinking about into this next quarter and into next year?

Tom Sweet

Yes. Look, it’s a great, and I’ve gotten that question as you know, a number of times in a sense of how do we think about the long-term profitability model. We’ve been in the 11.5%, 11.6% operating margin in the last couple of quarters, which it has been great to see. I do think that there’s some unique set of circumstances that have combined to drive some of that profitability framework in the CSG space. Unprecedented demand as you know in the work from home, learn from home frameworks that, that our customers are enabling, components have been in short supply in some instances.

So the pricing dynamics have been pretty favorable. That’s allowed us some pricing power within more than normal, I should say, perhaps within CSG. And you couple that with some of the cost controls that we put into effect earlier in the year, when we’re sitting – when we were sitting there in March and April and trying to think our way through, what does this year look like? What could be – what are the scenarios we were running were pretty severe just to test the model.

And as a result of that, we did a number of cost containment actions, whether that was around 401(k) match suspension, not doing promos or freezing the merit budget, for instance, reduce T&E, reduce consulting, reduce contractors. Some of those actions that we did are not long-term sustainable, but we will have to, and we are evaluating how do we think about, how do we frame up what is next year look like as we potentially put some of those back in, which means that we’ll have to make sure that the P&L dynamics continued to hold for us as we work through next year.

So look, I mean that’s a long-winded answer to what to say, hey, look, not sure that 11.5%, 11.6% is where we’re going to be in the long-term, but we’re clearly going to manage the business to drive revenue, while driving profitability as well. And that’s the balance that will be helpful.

Aaron Rakers

Yes, and that’s obviously resonated in the results that we’ve seen and clearly the actions you’ve taken. That’s also segued itself into one of the key tenants of our positive thesis has been this progression of the deleverage attributes in the balance sheet. This last quarter you clearly said, look, you’re at the doorstep of being investment grade. You’ve got $5.5 billion of deleverage that you’re executing on this year. So I guess the question I often get from investors is where do we think about that pivot point, right. The deleverage investment grade relative to the pivot of other uses of capital or capital return strategy.

Tom Sweet

Yes. And it’s a fair question, Aaron. And look, we – I’m very happy with the deleveraging framework in progress that we’ve made. And as you know, as you highlighted, our capital allocation policy has been principally around delevering, right. We think that has been the best use and continues to be the best use of capital over the short to intermediate term. So we did say – we did share with the investor base and with the analyst community last week in our earnings that for the first time, our core leverage ratio to EBITDA fell below 3, which was down to 2.9, which is within that 2 to 3 bandwidth of what certain rating agencies have called out as being investment grade life. But ultimately that’s not our call as to when you make investment grade, that’s going to be the rating agencies, and there’s other criteria that they evaluate.

I think as we think through remainder of this year, where we still have more delevering, we’re going to do, we had rearticulated in the call last week that we were focused on a $5.5 billion debt reduction at the Dell Technologies. We’ve done 3, 2.1, meaning we’ve got roughly $2.5 billion of delevering that we’re planning on doing in Q4. I think that sets us up well to continue that delevering story into next year.

But there is a pivot point to your question where you hit the – that investment grade metric, and you begin to think frees you up to do other things with capital, right. Delivering keeping the right leverage ratios in the right debt structures will be important from the balance sheet perspective, but then it allows us to think a bit more broadly around our capital allocation that may go towards some form of shareholder return, whether that’s a dividend or stop share buyback, M&A, it frees you up to think a bit more differently around M&A. So I’m looking forward to having a bit more flexibility in our capital allocation as we approach it and get to investment grade.

And so I think all I would ask is everybody to stay patient. We still think we need to do a bit more on the delevering side to make sure we’re well-positioned, but we’re optimistic about and I think pretty happy with the progress that we’ve made to date on the delevering story.

Aaron Rakers

That’s perfect. We will be patient. We’ll wait for the update. Let’s kind of jump into some of the segment demand dynamics. I guess the first one I wanted to talk to is on the ISG side. Can you talk a little bit more about the dynamics around the server demand? What are you kind of thinking about as we kind of tiptoe and think about 2021, there’s some server CPU refresh cycles coming up. I’d love to understand what you’re seeing from a configuration mix perspective, because that’s in the past been a driver upward trajectory of ASP, just any kind of thoughts you might share with us on how you see the demand set up for servers into the next year.

Tom Sweet

Fair question. Look, it’s clearly been a challenging last couple of years actually in the server space. If you just stepped back and let me frame something here in real quick, if you go back to calendar 2018 or fiscal 2019, it was a very strong server demand year. I think our server growth was positive 30% year-over-year growth in fiscal 2018 or fiscal 2019, calendar 2018. You step to the next year, our server demand dropped to it was like a negative 14% year-on-year. We have thought as we stepped into current years, that we were – there was an investment cycle that would start to happen again.

Obviously the pandemic has sort of changed the dynamics of how companies are think about –thinking about investing. And then so we’ve had to work our way through the year what has relative – has been a relatively soft demand environment. We are starting to see, we – Q2 is probably the trough and then the sense of transactional demand was soft, many of our large customers had pulled back and were very, very cautious. I’ll say on infrastructure spend we’re seeing some improvement in that space.

I would say in terms of our transactional demand has started to pick back up. As we went through Q3, we saw our as particularly in our smaller, commercial and medium business space that demand capability picked up. And so as we think about big bids, large bids, those continued to be – they continued to be fairly tight, I’ll say with the environment in the sense of, there’s not –still not a lot of large bid activity out there. That makes sense. And I want to make sure I make that point, which is in our business, Aaron, you would know this having followed us for a number of years that you can go out and get shares, if you want in PCs or servers.

It’s going to typically cost you some money to do so from a pricing perspective. But it’s generally hasn’t – we have found that in many respects, that’s not good business to go obtain, because it’s not long-term sticky. It tends to the economics generally don’t make a lot of sense. And so we’ve been very focused on being disciplined about where do we price aggressively to win new business and to build share in a more sustainable way. And that’s been how we’ve been navigating through the environment.

As we look to Q4, I still think that the server environment, if you look at IDC data, again, I would say sort of minus four, minus five sort of demand environment. So I still think I’m a bit cautious for Q4, but as we step into next year, presumably we get through, and I think it builds as we go through the year. I do think that we’re going to see improved server investment cycle. There is a pent up demand, customers have differed capabilities that they need to do our upgrading infrastructure. We’ve got Intel with their new isolate processor of next year. We’ve got actually AMD with your follow line to their own processor coming up next year. Those generally give you a bit of a catalyst, and I think that combined with a better economic outlook and a better forecast for technology spending has us cautiously optimistic about the server environment for next year.

Aaron Rakers

That’s extremely insightful. What about the element of component pricing? Right. I think if I go back as you framed it, right, if you go back in calendar 2019, our calendar 2018, fiscal 2019, I kind of lose track a little bit, but there was clearly an element of kind of component inflationary element in the market, right, I think DRAM in particular. How do you – how does Dell think about that, as you kind of build your expectations, build your outlook thoughts, again, into next year, what are you seeing on that front?

Tom Sweet

Yes. Look, I think as we think longer term about component pricing with what we know today, we had talked about it in the call last week that we thought that component pricing for Q4 is going to be slightly deflationary. It was slightly inflationary in Q3, but as we look out towards next year, we think you start getting pressure in some of the DRAM space in those areas. And so we would expect some element of inflation next year in the component area. Just given what we know today, obviously that can change. But as a result of that, how we think about it as look, I mean, what price for that, Aaron, obviously, I mean, we’ll have to be thoughtful about it. We’ve got to make sure that we’re competitive and those pricing dynamics and the Street pricing dynamics makes sense, but we ultimately need to pass that through.

And so the real challenge are the capabilities that you have to have as how you price that. How do you begin to adjust pricing in the various markets around the globe that you participate in a way that doesn’t affect or harm your competitive posture or perception? So I think we’ve talked about it in the past Aaron that in any given quarter, where I push a – where we push a price change through – price adjustment upward, because of the number of contracts and quotes that we have out there at any given time. You don’t realize all of that price move in one quarter, it takes a number of quarters to work your way through that. But again, that’s the job of our organization, of our marketing teams and our product teams as to make sure that we’re positioned properly and it’s our job from a finance perspective to ensure that the pricing valuations and the pricing economics makes sense.

Aaron Rakers

Yes. And that’s one of the – I mean, if I’m going to say, I mean, that’s one of the things that Dell has executed very effectively on being able to pass that through on both sides right, up and down. So that was a helpful overview. Storage, a lot of questions after last week’s results, storage, you were very clear to call storage was disappointing down 7%. I guess the simple question, the question I’ve gotten from a lot of investors is, is there something – is it a market dynamic? Is there some executional things that you or we investors should be thinking about with regard to the Dell storage strategy. Especially, now as we’re kind of focused on this PowerStore mid-range refresh cycle and executing on that.

Tom Sweet

Yes. No, it’s a fair question. I look, I think there – I think it would be disingenuous of me to say that it’s all market. Clearly, it’s a softer market infrastructure spending as soft as we’ve talked about in the last few questions that we just went through. But having said that, look, I mean, our expectation given the amount of investment that we have put into effectively repositioning the entire product line in the storage space to the new power platforms, PowerMax, PowerStore, PowerScale, all of that new capability – the whole plat – all of those platforms have been refreshed and continue to be refreshed with new and enhanced features.

We’ve invested pretty significantly and coverage models from a go to market perspective. So we have an expectation that if the market – even if the market’s tough, we ought to be able to grow at a premium to the market. And we just haven’t seen that in the last couple of quarters. I think that – and so, look, I do think that there’s a certain element of execution here that we’re cognizant of, and we’ve double down on ensuring that our coverage models, our specialty coverage models make sense that our channel programs are aligned with where we want to go. Making sure that our selling organizations understanding all of the new feature capabilities that are out there. We will make progress, right.

But it has been softer than what we thought, PowerStore, we’ve talked a lot about PowerStore over the last number of years is new .NEXT mid-range. And it’s an important category for us just given the size of the TAM in external storage in the mid-range space. And so we have a great product it’s ramping nicely, but we’re probably an impatient company. And so we wanted to ramp, doubled it the revenue trajectory from Q2 to Q3, it’s ramping actually to be fair, it’s ramping faster than the other two, if you would compare it to other new technology platforms that have come out that we’ve released, whether it was VxRail or XtremIO, it’s actually on a faster ramp in either of those at this stage of its life cycle.

But again, if you recall, last week, we released the results in storage revenues $3.8 billion. So it takes a bit of mass to move that number. And so we’re looking for improved velocity. We’ll continue to ramp in Q4, we’ll ramp into next year. The early results are encouraging though, I will say. I mean, 15% of the customers that are buying PowerStore are new to Dell storage. I think that’s an encouraging metric from an acquisition, we’re very focused on growing their customer base and storage.

And so we’ve got work to do. I think we’re looking forward to – Q4 is generally a better storage quarter as you think about end of year. Although, I think there was some uncertainty as we think about budgets and where that’s going to position out, but longer term we’re optimistic about next year and about how we’re positioned relative to the totality of the portfolio.

Aaron Rakers

That’s perfect. Thank you for that detailed answer. So kind of checking down a list and we’ll five or so minutes I got left. PC demand, peaking, not peaking, I mean, obviously this work from home dynamic and understanding you guys are more commercial than consumer weighted. But that demand profile, some of the metrics you see at PCs is kind of just remarkable on the growth side. So as we look forward, how are you currently thinking about the demand profile? Is there a structural secular change in the PC world? Is there some element of peaking that we should consider over the next couple of quarters?

Tom Sweet

Well, yes, it’s a great question here. It’s sort of interesting to think about this, right, I mean, it was what three, five years ago where everybody said the PC was dead and the phones and tablets were going to take over the world and he didn’t need a PC. But I mean, the reality is, is that work still gets done on a device with a keyboard. And I think the pandemic and the work from home, learn from home dynamic is clearly a situated that. I will say to be totally transparent with you though, we’ve been a bit surprised at the breadth and depth of the demand trajectory. If you recall, the conversation that I had with you and other analysts at the end of Q2, I was a bit cautious on Q3 PC demand and what we actually saw, we were thinking it was going to be relatively – we were not thinking, we’d see the acceleration we saw.

As a result of that, we were a bit cautious on some of our comments, but what we actually saw was just that acceleration of the work from home work, learn from home framework, which continued through that quarter. And we delivered a really strong CSG, P&L as you’ve kind of $12.3 billion of revenue up 8% year-over-year, and $1 billion of operating income at 8.2% operating margin. Just great results, but yet we didn’t actually take share in Q3 and one of the things that we wanted to make sure last week, everybody understood, let’s took lot of that unit volume was coming out of low end consumer PCs, principally through the retail channels and some of the commercial Chrome, right.

Two areas that we’ve been very selective about how we play in. So even though, it’s spike those records setting, the $12.3 billion was a record revenue for us and the profitability was a record we yet we didn’t really take share. That’s a long-winded way of saying, as we think about how this progress, as we think, the trends continue to be strong for CSG for client, right. IDC is forecasting another strong quarter in Q4 forecasting, quite frankly, a stronger year for – next year than where they were, what probably end up with roughly about 300 million units of PC shift as an industry this year, and IDC I would say, calling up couple of percentage points. So we could see, 300 million to 305 million sort of units next year at a minimum.

And so we’re optimistic about that work from home, learn from home dynamic. If you think about some of the secular trends though, Aaron, think about the fact that let’s assume we get through the pandemic, vaccines are – the vaccination protocols have rolled out. You start returning to office next summer, next fall. You’ve got an age PC, a state in the office, that’s been sitting there for six or seven quarters. And then you potentially get a windows refresh cycle at the end of next year. And so – and you think about the fact that notebooks, but have a shorter life cycle and they tend to get replaced more frequently. So look, I think it’s setting up pretty nicely for the PC environment over the next Q4 on into next year, IDC would forecast a pretty stable or growing base over the next few years here.

Aaron Rakers

That’s very helpful, Tom, I’m going to end it on this question, because, it just at a high level. We talked earlier about operating margin, some of the things that you’ve done to kind of mitigate some of the expense structure in a company. As you think about vaccine, you think about a post-COVID world. Some companies have talked about as much as 50% of their workforce being at permanently work from home. How does Dell see the post-COVID world from an operational perspective having changed?

Tom Sweet

Yes. Look, I think a great question. It’s interesting. As we look at for instance, with our team members in our workforce, our best expectation right now is that probably 50% to 60% of our team members are going to be in some type of a remote hybrid situation, where they’re working from home or remotely two to three days a week, they may be in the office one or two days a week. Are they may be totally remote.

And so as a result of that, we’re – as you might imagine, we’re reevaluating our real estate footprint pretty heavily right now, in the sense of where do we need that to be and how do we shift that over the next 24 to 36 months. We think about the learnings that we’ve driven have come out of the COVID dynamic that we’re in, customers have been willing to engage in a zoom selling motion. And so it opens up some opportunities to think about workforce and our go to market structure. T&E, I think is going to continue to be suppressed. And so it’s clearly been an – it’s been a year of learnings that we’re applying to the business and there’s some long-term sort of permanent – sort of potentially permanent sort of cost dynamics are pretty interesting opportunities.

Aaron Rakers

That’s perfect, Tom. I think I’m getting the signal to wrap it up. So I appreciate you taking the time and your team letting us host this discussion. Thank you very much.

Tom Sweet

Aaron, great to see you. Thanks for having us.

Aaron Rakers

Thank you.

