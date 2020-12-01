The company is a "going concern" risk and may run out of cash soon. At the very least current investors should expect dilution.

The company does not have a Gross Profit rather it has a Gross loss. The company is losing money on the cost of materials on every product sold.

I have been researching stocks connected to the renewable energy sector as the industry has had a lot of interest from the market lately. Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) came to my attention. The company's stock had quite a massive run-up in recent months yet at first glance, the company's performance does not seem to warrant it. After some due-diligence, I believe my first instincts are correct and this is a stock to avoid.

Data by YCharts

Business Analysis

Just a brief background on the company, Ocean Power Technologies is a manufacturer of marine power solutions equipment. The company's main product, PB3 Power Buoy, is a device that generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. According to the company's 10-Q, "the PB3 Power Buoy uses proprietary technology to convert the kinetic energy created by the heaving motion of ocean waves into electricity".

Investor Presentation

The device has two components, the floating system which rides the ocean waves generating electricity, and a Spar + Heavy plate which remains submerged and motionless. An onboard lithium-ion battery stores the energy generated. The company also has a hybrid product that uses both solar power and ocean waves. The immediate application of this technology is in the oil and gas industry in particular to support off-shore drilling projects. The company also believes that its products have applications in the defense and security industry, fishery protection, Science and Research projects, and communications.

Investor Presentation

The company believes its product offers 3 main key advantages namely; Scalability, Predictability, and Consistency. The company's product is scalable because of the dense energy in the ocean waves. Multiple PB3 Power Bouy's can be set up in an array to occupy a small area. The size and strength of ocean waves can be forecasted several days in advance using satellite images and meteorological data. This allows customers to obtain a forecast of the level of electricity that can be generated. Finally, ocean waves are constant ensuring a year-round supply of power.

Ocean Power Technologies is currently moving out of the R&D phase of its business cycle to now focus heavily on commercialization. Due to the complex and technical nature of the product, the sales cycle for the company will be inevitably long. The company mentions it is in talks with a variety of customers, 2/3 of which are now focused on discussions with the company for specific solutions. The firm didn't disclose the number of companies it was talking to though so we have no idea of the potential pipeline. The company has a small backlog of $0.8 million as of July 2020 based on the company's latest financial statements.

Earnings Analysis

In terms of short-term results, Ocean Power Technologies' revenue decreased by 16.3% from $202 thousand in fiscal Q1 2020 to $169 thousand in fiscal Q1 2021. The drop in revenue was caused by having fewer projects this quarter compared to the previous. Revenues this quarter was primarily derived from the Enel Green Power project. The company actually only has a handful of customers and its projects don't necessarily create a recurring revenue stream. Hence the somewhat volatile nature of its revenues. This gives the firm a large amount of customer concentration risk as the loss of any single customer would have a tremendous impact on firm revenues.

Company 10-Q

Even more worrying is that the company does not have a Gross Profit rather it has a Gross loss. What this means is that the company is losing money on the cost of materials on every product that it sells. This doesn't even take into account overhead expenses. The company had an improving gross loss for the quarter so there is a bit of silver lining in the results. The company's net loss for Q1 2021 increased by $0.4 million to $3.4 million. The 12% increase in net loss was driven by an increase in the company's product development and administrative costs. The situation of the company's backlog and the length of time it takes to deploy a project makes me suspect that fiscal year 2021 would most probably end in a loss as well for the company.

The company is a going concern risk

In the past 10 years, the company has not had a single year of net income. Nor has the company had any positive cash flow from operations. At this point, the company essentially has been bleeding cash. The company has a decent balance sheet with total assets of $14.4 million and cash of $11 million without any long-term debt. In fiscal 2020 (ended April 2020), the company had a full year cash burn of $10.6 million. This implies that the company may run out of cash soon and is most likely the reason its auditors warned of a "going-concern" risk. Given the renewed interest in renewable energy, the company may be able to use the recent stock run-up to generate cash. This event though will dilute any current investors.

The Company has experienced substantial and recurring losses from operations, which losses have caused an accumulated deficit of $223.5 million at July 31, 2020. Based on the Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balances as of July 31, 2020, the Company believes that it will be able to finance its capital requirements and operations into the quarter ending July 31, 2021. Among other things, the Company is currently evaluating a variety of different financing alternatives and we expect to continue to fund our business with sales of our securities and through generating revenue with customers.

Going concern note from company 10-Q

Conclusion

To add even more bearish points against the company, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a rapid collapse in crude oil prices as lockdowns and quarantines stymied demand. Despite seeming at first glance to be a play on renewable energy, Ocean Power Technologies is actually highly dependent on the oil industry. This is because the main application of its products is in offshore drilling. I doubt that there would be any new projects or capital investments in the oil industry given the current difficulty that it is going through. I think that Ocean Power Technologies is benefiting from the over-all renewed interest in renewable energy by the markets. However looking closer at the company, there is an unacceptable amount of risk in this investment. I have an avoid rating for the company.

