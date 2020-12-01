Introduction

In this article, I'm going to share my process for analyzing steady-earning businesses like waste service company Republic Services (RSG) in order to determine their prospects as long-term investments. The analysis focuses on returns from two main sources: earnings from the business and sentiment changes regarding the stock. I've found these factors are good predictors of future returns and great guides for determining attractive buying and selling prices for stocks.

While business earnings and market sentiment change are the two main factors I use, there are many other minor factors that influence whether or not I actually end up buying a stock. I won't cover all of those factors in this article, but if any of them jumps out at me as noteworthy, then I'll share my thoughts on those factors as well.

Source

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

The first thing I review whenever I analyze a stock is its historical earnings patterns and how cyclical they are. In RSG's case, over the past 20 years, we have five years where earnings growth declined. However, most of the declines are very modest and in the single digits percentage-wise. The single exception was in 2009, during the Great Recession, when EPS fell -14%. Additionally, the earnings trend over this 20-year period has clearly been up. So, what we see here is some modest cyclicality within an overall long-term upcycle.

For stocks with modest earnings cyclicality, I perform what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which uses a full economic cycle's worth of earnings and price data to estimate a 10-year business earnings CAGR, and a sentiment mean reversion CAGR. The goal is to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the course of the next decade if we purchased the stock today. Let's calculate those expectations by starting with market sentiment.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

For the first part of my full cycle analysis, I'm going to estimate what sort of return I would likely get if market sentiment for the stock reverted to the mean of the previous cycle. Where one chooses to start the cycle is an important consideration here because that will affect both the average P/E for the cycle and the earnings growth rate estimate. For RSG, I chose to start the current cycle in 2013 because, that year, the business was coming out of an economically weak year in 2012 that was similar to the recession and the weak year we are experiencing in 2020. In fact, EPS growth in 2013 was 9%, which is what analysts expected in 2021 and 2022, so it appears to align well with where the economy and the business likely sit today. Starting the current cycle in 2013 also produces a more generous average P/E for RSG this cycle of 22.43 than if we had started the cycle at some point during 2010-2012, which would have produced an average P/E closer to 20. In my mind, the 2013 start date represents a more accurate estimate of where interest rate expectations are today as well, with a lower-for-longer mentality that is currently priced into the market, which makes higher P/E ratios more acceptable for investors due to bond rates being quite low.

The second thing we'll need to calculate the mean reversion expectation is some form of the current P/E ratio. We know what the current price is, but we can choose to use earnings for the "E" part of the P/E based on trailing twelve months earnings, forward earnings that use 2020 annual estimates, forward earnings based on 2021 estimates, or the blended earnings that are displayed in the FAST Graph (which blends trailing and forward earnings together). Since when I looked at RSG before starting this article, it looked like I would probably tilt bearish based on valuation, I am choosing to use the more generous 2021 earnings estimates for this analysis as a way to balance any bias I might have come in with. (I also thought that the 9% EPS growth for 2021 looked very realistic.)

In this section, the main question I want to answer is if market sentiment were to revert to the mean from the previous cycle over the course of 10 years, what sort of CAGR it would produce if everything else was held equal. RSG's long-term average P/E ratio from the last cycle is 22.43, and using 2021's estimated earnings of $3.71 per share, combined with today's price, I get a forward P/E of 26.06. If, over the course of 10 years, the 26.06 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 22.43, it would produce a CAGR of -1.49%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The forward earnings yield is about +3.85%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $3.85 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2013, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

RSG has bought back about 12% of shares this cycle. I'll back those out when I make my earnings growth estimates. Additionally, you'll notice that, on the last FAST Graph I shared, I highlighted the +27% EPS growth in 2018 with a circle. That level of fast earnings growth is a real outlier and was likely due to tax cuts, and the growth is unlikely to repeat. So, when I perform my earnings growth calculations, I will treat 2018 as a 9% EPS growth year instead of 27%, which is more in line with other good years for RSG this cycle. After doing that, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +4.42% over the course of the last cycle.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought RSG's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.85 plus +4.42% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +4.42% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $149.22 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +4.08% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for RSG, it will produce a -1.49% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +4.08% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year full-cycle CAGR of +2.59% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, RSG is below a 4% expected CAGR, so it is currently a "Sell."

Additional Observation

Even though I consider RSG a sell at today's price, I wanted to note that it's strictly based on valuation, and I can understand why conservative buy-and-hold investors might be willing to hold onto the stock and potentially use it as a bond replacement. If a 10-Year Treasury is only going to get you 1% and is likely to provide negative real returns over the next decade, then owning the stock of a steady business that is unlikely to be disrupted over the next decade and will likely produce real annual returns in the 2-3% range, and has the ability to raise prices to match any inflation we might have, doesn't seem unreasonable.

One of the main factors I consider when examining slow-growing stocks like RSG is the shareholder yield compared to the earnings yield. I call "shareholder yield" the current dividend yield plus the 3-year average buyback yield. Right now, I'm showing a dividend yield of +1.72% and a buyback yield of +1.68%. RSG appears to have a pretty straightforward policy of splitting earnings between the dividend and buybacks, and the current shareholder yield is about +3.40%. The current earnings yield is about +3.85%. So, they are currently returning about 88% of their earnings to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. This is exactly what I want to see for a slow-and-steady earning business.

So, I like the business, I like the way they return money to shareholders, and I don't think an investor is crazy for holding on to the stock, even though the expected returns are quite low, particularly if it is viewed as a bond replacement. That said, there are a few stocks in the market right now where, if an investor was willing to take on a little bit more risk, they could potentially get a lot more reward. They might not be as bulletproof as RSG, but, in my view, the higher likely returns of alternatives will compensate for the additional risk. I've written publicly about a few of these ideas recently, like Intel (INTC), LKQ Corp. (LKQ), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), and Valero (VLO). If I had a 4% weighted portfolio position in RSG, I would be more than happy to buy four 1% positions in the stocks mentioned above as a replacement. They each have their own individual risks, but taken as a group, the likely reward far outweighs those risks because the potential upside is ~5x higher over the long term than with RSG, and the average dividend yield is about +2.85% for the group if one is focusing on income.

Conclusion

When I buy stocks like RSG that are growing earnings in a slow-but-steady manner in a relatively safe business, I like to see a shareholder yield approaching 8% before I buy. RSG's is about half that right now. So, it's simply too expensive for me, and if I owned the stock, I would be looking to rotate into something that perhaps is a little more risky, but also offers a better potential reward.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO, ABC, LKQ, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.