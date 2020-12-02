Those who follow my articles on commodities markets on Seeking Alpha know that I expect a bull market in raw materials over the coming years. The global pandemic has caused central banks to unleash an unprecedented level of liquidity in 2020. Record short-term low interest rates and asset purchases that keep rates low further out along the yield curve encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit saving. A tidal wave of government stimulus caused the US Treasury to borrow $3 trillion in May. The previous record for stimulus borrowing was $530 billion from June through September 2008.

Meanwhile, more stimulus is on the horizon in early 2021. The stimulus borrowing increases deficits and the money supply. Monetary and fiscal policy has been a lot more aggressive in 2020 than in 2008.

In the wake of the global financial crisis a dozen years ago, the price tag for the increased money supply was a substantial rally in raw material prices, which reached multiyear, and in some cases, all-time highs in 2011 and 2012.

We have already seen many commodity prices moving higher over the past months. Gold reached a record level in early August at over $2,000 per ounce. The price of wheat traded above $6 per bushel for the first time in six years in October. Last week, the copper price rose to its highest level since early 2013 at over $3.50 per pound. The 2008 financial crisis was a lot different from the 2020 global pandemic. However, the course of monetary and fiscal policy has been the same. The only difference is that the levels are far higher this year than in 2008.

Australia and Canada are nations with incredible raw material reserves and agricultural production. Both the A$ and C$ appreciated with commodity prices from 2008 through 2011. I view the two currencies as proxies for commodities and expect them to dramatically appreciate over the coming years. The Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) and the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC) move higher and lower with the foreign exchange relationship between the two currencies and the US dollar.

The A$ and C$ are commodity currencies

The Australian and Canadian currencies are highly sensitive to commodity prices. Rising raw material and agricultural commodity prices increase tax receipts, GDP, and corporate profits in the two countries.

From 2008 through 2011, commodities experienced a secular rally, lifting the levels of the A$ and C$ against the US dollar.

As the quarterly chart highlights, the Australian dollar reached a low of 59.75 cents against the US dollar during the height of the 2008 financial crisis. The central bank liquidity and government stimulus lifted commodity price and the value of the A$, pushing it to a high of $1.10050 against the US currency in 2011.

In early 2009, the Canadian dollar fell to a low of 76.53 versus the US dollar. In 2011, it reached a peak of $1.0618 as raw material prices rose.

A dozen years later, as the global pandemic caused risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes, market participants bought the US dollar as a haven of safety. The A$ dropped to a low of 55.10 cents, and the C$ reached a low of 68.20 cents in March 2020. Both commodity currencies fell to lower lows than in 2008 and early 2009.

Australia is a supermarket for China

The geography of Australia puts the country close to Asia. China is the demand side of the equation when it comes to raw materials. With 1.4 billion people and the second-leading economy worldwide, China requires massive inflows of commodities each year. Australia is a vast country, but it is only home to approximately 25 million people. It may be the sixth-largest country by total area, but it ranks fifty-fifth in population. Therefore, Australia produces far more raw materials and agricultural products than it consumes, making it a significant exporter to the world. Australia exports iron ore, natural gas, coal, and many other commodities and agricultural products to the Chinese. In 2019, China was Australia's leading trading partner, accounting for 32.7% of all Australian exports.

As the chart shows, China accounts for over three times the level of Australian trade than its second-leading partner, Japan. Rising commodity prices will only increase the value of exports over the coming years. Australia is a supermarket for China, and that relationship is likely to continue and flourish with the cost of commodities rising.

Canada is likely to prosper under the Biden administration

The strained relationship between Canada and the United States under the Trump administration is likely to improve over the coming years under the Biden administration. President Trump's "America first" policies caused a tense and contentious renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and replaced it with the USMCA. The wounds over trade remained after the neighboring countries reached a new trade protocol.

Incoming President Biden pledged better relations and a new era for US allies. No ally is closer to the US than Canada. A shift to a more globalist foreign policy environment in the US is likely to benefit Canada over the coming years. The United States is by far Canada's top trading partner.

Over three-quarters of Canadian exports go to the United States. Rising commodity prices will increase the value of the exports and increase cash flow and tax receipts in Canada.

The FXA is the Australian dollar versus the US dollar ETF product

Since the March low, the Australian dollar versus the US dollar has been on a one-way course to the upside.

As the chart shows, the currency relationship rose from 55.10 in mid-March to 73.60 on December 1, an increase of 33.58% for the Australian versus the US dollar.

The fund summary for the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust states:

FXA has net assets of $154.03 million, trades an average of 24,138 shares each day, and charges a 0.40% expense ratio.

Since the March low, FXA rallied from $57.49 to $73.33 per share or 27.55% as the ETF moved higher with the A$ versus US$ currency relationship. The most direct route for a risk position in the exchange rate is via the futures or OTC foreign exchange markets. FXA provides an alternative that is available to any holder of an equity trading account.

The FXC is the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar ETF product

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar has been on the same track against the US dollar since the March low.

The Canadian dollar moved from 68.20 against the US dollar in mid-March to 77.27 on December 1, or 13.3%. The fund summary for the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust states:

FXC has net assets of $136.55 million, trades an average of 20,125 shares each day, and charges a 0.40% expense ratio.

Since the March low, FXC rallied from $67.34 to $75.85 per share or 12.64% as the ETF moved higher with the C$ versus US$ currency relationship.

I view the Australian and Canadian dollars' relationships with the US dollar as a proxy for commodity prices. Higher raw material values are bullish for the two foreign exchange instruments over the coming years.

