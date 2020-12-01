Most of the home builders have reached fair value or better in the short term, in my opinion.

One of the trends I have been playing most of the year in my portfolio are housing-related plays and the homebuilders. I spotted the huge exodus out of large high tax cities that bore the brunt of the pandemic and lockdowns early. As but one example, over 300,000 households have moved out of the five boroughs of NYC since March. This migration has been driven by a surge in crime, waves of new homeless, boarded-up stores as well as major restrictions on restaurants, religious services, etc. In addition, new technology is allowing more and more knowledge workers to be employed virtually.

I had a small 2/2 walkup in the Village for years. Trust me when you cannot go to restaurants, events, games or even to your local pizzeria because everything is locked down, you start to question very quickly why you are paying so much to live in such a small place in a crowded city.

I started to write about this emerging trend in March both here and on Real Money Pro where this is a theme I have revisited many times there in 2020. I also provided an easy option play on LGI Homes (LGIH) in mid-April. LGI Homes was my favorite home builder at the time and was also featured in most of my spring articles on this migration. The stock has tripled off the March meltdown lows and is up more than 55% for the entire year.

Most of the housing plays I covered in the spring are at least fairly valued here, even I think this migration will continue for several more quarters at least. However, one home building stock still seems to have some upside left. We revisited this name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Beazer Homes (BZH) is a small but well known home-builder that is headquartered in the Atlanta region. It currently builds and sells homes in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The stock trades for approximately $15.00 a share and sports a market capitalization of approximately $450 million. In contrast to LGI Homes, the stock is up less than 10% so far in 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Beazer operates on a fiscal year that ends on September 30th. On November 12th, the company reported fourth quarter results that easily exceeded the top and bottom line consensus. The company earned 82 cents a share in the quarter, exceeding expectations by nearly a quarter a share. Earnings in the third quarter of 2019 came in at 8 cents a share in comparison. Revenues fell 12% from the same period a year ago to just over $685 million for the quarter. However, this was nearly over 10% above the consensus.

Source: Company Presentation

It was the details of the report that were very encouraging as well. The company's backlog grew nearly 50% and new orders increased 38%. The company also noted it expected EPS growth in FY2021 even on a slightly lower community count.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The company stated on its earnings call that 'their deleveraging objective of reducing debt below $1 billion is clearly in sight', and management expects substantially lower interest expense going forward. The company has solid total liquidity and no major tranches of debt coming due until 2025.

Source: Company Presentation

Analysts have been very silent on Beazer throughout 2020. The only analyst rating I can find on BZH is from Wedbush on April 7th right after the bottom in the market. It maintained a Neutral rating on Beazer, but cut their price target in half to $8.00 a share (Oops). There have been a couple of small insider buys in the stock over the past two weeks by one company director. It is the first insider purchase in this equity since May.

Verdict

Beazer is now currently priced at just under eight times trailing earnings. Home builders almost always trade at a significant discount to the overall market. However, given the company's recent execution, favorable tailwinds for the overall housing sector (low mortgage rates, migration out of big cities, etc.), this multiple seems a bit pessimistic, especially as Beazer continues to pare down debt and improved its balance sheet. The company does not pay a dividend. However, a synthetic income stream can be enacted by using a simple covered call strategy using the May $15 calls. Such a covered call position would provide approximately 15% of downside protection and offer nearly 20% of potential upside based on where option premiums are currently trading, even if the stock did little over the just less than six months of option duration. Given, I think, the overall market is currently overbought, that is how I would establish a new holding in this name at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZH, LGIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.