There have been many energy stocks hard hit during the coronavirus as oil and gas prices have dropped. One of the most significant impacts has been to industry giant Exxon Mobil (XOM), formerly the largest US company by market cap. Right now, the biggest question surrounding the name is regarding its dividend, and the latest news from the firm would seem to indicate a dividend cut is on the horizon.

Exxon Mobile has had a solid dividend for years. As the graphic below shows, the current rate of $0.87 per share per quarter is just about double where the dividend was a decade earlier. However, the payout was not raised this year, so the latest raise was in Q2 2019. At Monday's close, mostly due to the fall in shares this year, the annual yield was 9.13%. That gives the name the third highest current yield in the S&P 500 index.

When the company announced its third quarter results, management detailed a third straight quarterly loss. While the loss wasn't as bad as expected, it still was nearly $700 million on a GAAP basis, and revenues plunged by nearly 30% to a below consensus $46.2 billion. With the downturn in oil prices impacting results, future capital expenditure forecasts were reduced.

When it comes to the dividend, however, it is all about cash. No matter how profitable or not the business is, you can't normally pay a dividend if you don't have positive cash flow. This is of course you borrow lots of debt, which Exxon is currently doing. In the table below, I've shown some key cash flow data for the three most recent years, along with a comparison of where 2020 stands against its 2019 counterpart. I've also shown an adjusted payout ratio to account for proceeds associated with sales of subsidiaries, property, plant, and equipment, and sales and returns of investments (which I've labeled as divestitures / sales).

(Source: Most recent 10-K filing, seen here, and 10-Q filing, seen here)

Exxon finished Q3 2020 with a little more than $8.8 billion in cash on the balance sheet. However, the company also shows nearly $69 billion of long-term debt as well as notes and loans payable. So far this year, the debt pile has jumped by more than $21.5 billion, not only to fund the gap of cash burn, but to help pay the dividend.

One street analyst said the current situation is not enough to maintain the dividend, something investors have been discussing for many months. However, the company has not cut the payout yet, with another payment at this rate detailed in late October. So where do things stand currently? Well, we got an update from Exxon on Monday, and the news is as follows:

Prices and margins for many businesses have improved from the third quarter.

On top of cost savings that are seen at $10B, or 30% of capital spending and 15% of cash operating expenses this year, Exxon sees 15% global workforce reductions by the end of 2021.

Capital spending next year is seen at $16B-$19B, and then $20B-$25B annually through 2025.

Elimination of less strategic assets like certain dry gas resources in the Appalachian and Rocky Mountains, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas in the United States, and in western Canada and Argentina. A non-cash, after-tax charge of $17B-$20B is expected in Q4.

In the three years before 2020, annual average cash from operations was a little under $32 billion, but this year may not even see a 2 handle (meaning less than $20 billion if things are bad enough). With that capex forecast for next year as well as future years, it brings up the question if the company can pay out roughly $15 billion a year in cash dividends. Perhaps the answer came in the following statement from the CEO during Monday's update (bold emphasis is mine):

CEO Darren Woods: "Recent exploration success and reductions in development costs of strategic investments have further enhanced the value of our industry-leading investment portfolio ... Continued emphasis on high-grading the asset base - through exploration, divestment and prioritization of advantaged development opportunities - will improve earnings power and cash generation, and rebuild balance sheet capacity to manage future commodity price cycles while working to maintain a reliable dividend."

What is a reliable dividend? Surely, investors are hoping we don't have a repeat of Occidental Petroleum (OXY), where the dividend was slashed to near zero. The CEO of Exxon did not say that they are working to maintain the current dividend, which leads me to believe that there will be a dividend cut coming. My best guess is that management and the board want to see how things shake out as we work our way through the next stage or two of the pandemic, to see if oil prices can sustain their current levels, and that we'll have a definitive answer by the middle of next year.

In the end, it appears that Exxon Mobil may be closer to finally cutting its dividend. The CEO's comments on Monday did not talk about the firm working to maintain the current dividend, and the company has added billions in debt as cash flows have significantly weakened. While oil prices have rebounded recently, large capital expenditure plans for the future may not allow for the current payout to be sustained. Investors in the stock hopefully will get some clarity soon, because more debt added to the balance sheet only weakens the profitability and cash flow scenario in the long run. While Exxon used to be the largest name in the US, the dividend is still important for investors and the name still remains a large part of the US energy space, as represented in its more than 20% current weight in the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.