Intel's (INTC) CEO Robert Swan Presents at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference (Transcript)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference December 1, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Swan – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Pitzer – Credit Suisse

John Pitzer

Good morning. Why don't we go ahead and get started. I'd like to welcome everyone to day two of the conference, but officially the first keynote of this year's conference. It's my pleasure this morning to introduce Robert Swan, the CEO of Intel. We're going to have about 40 minutes here to go through a fireside chat. I'm going to quickly read a safe harbor statement on behalf of Intel.

Before I start getting into the questions with Bob, please bear with me, today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements. All statements made that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to Intel's most recent earnings release, Form 10-Q and Form 10-K for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ.

With that, Bob, I'm going to first welcome you to the fireside chat. Thanks for getting up early this morning. Really appreciate the support for the conference as always. I find it best in sort of this fireside chat format to make the first question, a very kind of open-ended question. I help you kind of set your agenda for the conversation. I'd love to kind of get your perspective on where you are taking the company. And what you're really excited about when you look to the future before I get into more detailed questions.

Robert Swan

Great, John. Well, it's wonderful to be with you, I’d prefer to be with you in Arizona, but we'll make do as we have for the last several months. Thanks for having me. First, I would just say, it's exciting time for the technology industry. It's an exciting time for semi and it's a very exciting time here at Intel. And I'd say, we're in this midst of an acceleration of digital transformation that's been happening over the last several years. We see it accelerating as we go forward, the essential services and products and what we make are more important than they've ever been and the demand for our products are greater than it's ever been. So it's an exciting time and it's really driven by the three things that we've been talking about for the last few years.

One is, this insatiable appetite for data and they compute and storage and movement of data that's required to make that data more and more relevant, whether it's for an enterprise or for consumer. The second fundamental shift we've been talking about is a world today where everything looks like a computer. We've evolved from a PC era to a mobile and cloud area to an era that we call distributed intelligence. And in that world, our computers are not just the PC. It's not just the server but it's the network, it's the car, it's the city, it's the home, it's the factory, it's the hospital.

So we see a world where just everything looks like a computer and compute is becoming more and more pervasive in everything that we do. The third fundamental trend that we've been talking about during this timeframe is the key technology inflections that are enabling both this insatiable appetite for data and everything becoming a computer, where we feel like we're pretty well indexed, John. 5G, artificial intelligence and the intelligent edge or the compute that's happening at the edge, are these three technology inflections that we've been talking about for last couple of years. What those three fundamental trends in the industry have mean for us is in effect, we've dramatically expanded our TAM.

As you know, we don't talk about ourself as a 90% market share player with relatively little room to grow. But a roughly 30% market share player, well indexed to the higher growth areas of the industry with real competitive positions in moats that we think will serve us well over time. But to capitalize on that larger TAM are three fundamental transformations that have been underway for the last couple of years.

One, evolving from a CPU-centric company to an xPU-centric company, as we know, more and more architecture are going to be required to meet the evolving workloads of the present and the future going forward. The second fundamental transformation for us is evolving beyond just silicon to provide platforms and services, which leverages more the holistic capabilities of the company with software, our 14,000 strong software resources but also how we engage for the developer community more and more going forward.

And the third fundamental transformation for us is how we evolve this wonderful model we have called the IDM model. And it's how do we leverage our manufacturing scale but evolve it to engage with the ecosystem in new and different ways, leverage design disaggregation principles that allow us to mix and match technologies more effectively for our customers going forward and evolving what the IDM model means for the future. That uniquely leverages our capabilities not just in architecture, not just in processing but in packaging, security, software, interconnect along the way. So it's an exciting time for technology. It's exciting time for semi, it's a very exciting time for Intel. And we think, despite our 52 year storied history, that our best days are in front of us, John.

John Pitzer

Well, Bob, maybe building on those comments, I mean, I went back in preparation for this fireside, and I kind of looked at your tenure at Intel. And I think that when you came in back in late 2016. I think the biggest concern was that as you pointed out, you were sort of a dominant player in markets that didn't really grow that fast. And quite frankly, if you had looked at sort of like a four or five year trailing CAGR, you were growing revenue at about 3%, PC-centric was still close to 60% of the business.

And to your point, you've spent the last several years, kind of transforming the business, you've seen the growth rate accelerate to 6%. More importantly, those data centric businesses have been growing faster than 10% and are now about – the company. That said, when I look at sort of your absolute and relative multiple in the stock market, investors are clearly more concerned today than they were four or five years ago about your ability to grow despite the evidence.

And clearly, it's no longer a question about TAM, but your ability to execute, especially in the face of what's been some problems with 10-nanometer and problems with 7-nanometer, kind of give investors confidence that you're back on the right track from a cadence and execution and product delivery schedule.

Robert Swan

Well, look, I think we have the biggest opportunity in the company's history. And therefore, we know that execution has been our number one priority. And in many ways, I think we've made a lot of progress, but at the same time, this will continue to be the number one priority for the company. But John, let's put it into context a little bit in terms of from when I joined, first, we have added $20 billion in revenue to the size of the company during that timeframe. So the size and the diversity of the company is 35% to 40% bigger today than it was in 2015.

Secondly, the earnings of the company are roughly double that timeframe. And third, the added, I think concern from investors at that time where we had this fairly large gap between EPS and free cash flow. And we've dramatically closed that gap during that timeframe as well. So in some ways, we're a much larger, a much bigger company because of that larger TAM and the investments that we've made.

Additionally, the portfolio has changed quite a bit, John. We've exited the McAfee business during that timeframe. We exited 5G modem during that timeframe, we've made an announcement that our plans are to exit the NAND business. And during that timeframe, we've redeployed our energies both organically and acquisitively, in these higher growth areas that I mentioned, 5G, AI and intelligent edge, with the acquisition of Mobileye and more recent certainly, Moovit, with the acquisition of Habana, coupled with the Nervana acquisition we made a few years ago.

So secondly, we've dramatically repositioned the portfolio. So it's larger and higher growth prospects for us going forward. So we feel good about that, but at the same time, we came into 2020, knowing that there's three fundamental areas we needed to continue to improve. One, ensure we have the capacity to meet the growing demands from our customers.

Secondly, accelerate the rate of innovation onto our 10-nanometer process technology. And third, continue to strengthen and evolve the IDM model. Those were the three execution priorities, if you will, when we came into the year. When you take the first, last year we added 25% capacity in the year. This year, we added another 25% capacity. So we would not be a constraint on our customer's growth. We've added that capacity throughout the course of the year, and we feel extremely good about our ability in a global pandemic to continue to deliver and have the supply for our customers so relatively good progress on the supply standpoint.

Second, rate of innovation, we launched our second-generation CPU product, Tiger Lake this year. Earlier in the year, we launched low-power Lakefield that leverages our Foveros packaging technology. We've launched FPGA 5G SoCs on 10-nanometer, we've launched our first discreet GPU, and we rolled out our oneAPI platform that leverages the software community more effectively.

So on the rate of innovation, this year, we've made really good progress but we still have to deliver the Ice Lake server product. And that's ramping – that’s sampling now, we'll ramp production in the middle of the first quarter of 2021, so good progress, more to do. The third area of execution is evolving the IDM model and strengthen it, engaging with the ecosystem. And if you think about the course of the year, first, we've ramped three high volume manufacturing fabs for 10-nanometer.

Second, we've improved the yields on 10-nanometer every quarter throughout the course of the year, either in line where they're ahead of the expectations that we set back in the middle of 2019. Third, we've launched the Foveros technology, which couples process and packaging technology together. And fourth, we introduced one step function improvement in our node performance on 10-nanometer, which was a full node of performance within the 10-nanometer node. All those things done during the course of the year, but at the same time, we slipped on 7-nanometer.

So if you think about the key execution, we're a larger company, we're more diverse than we've ever been. The opportunity set is big, and we've capitalized on it. We've improved supply, we're improving the rate of innovation, but we got to get better on the server product lines. And then third, our process technology, we made really good progress during the course of the year, but we got to continue to invest in and improve our 7-nanometer process technology. So that cadence, predictable cadence of leadership products continues going into 2023 and beyond.

John Pitzer

Well, Bob, maybe staying on the manufacturing side and drilling in a little bit. You've been very clear over the last two quarters that you're keeping your options open and being extremely pragmatic relative to that manufacturing strategy, IDM versus fabless. You've kind of given investors a timeline of early next year to kind of give us more information. I know you well enough to know that I'm not going to get you to pull forward that timeline to this morning, but I'm kind of curious if you could talk a little bit about the puts and takes that are driving the decision and what's the range of outcomes that we should be thinking about in the masters?

Robert Swan

Yes. I mean, first, in terms of the priorities for us, first, it's delivering a predictable cadence of leadership products for our customers. Our intentions will play a much larger role in their success. So predictability is extremely important. Second, we have a wonderful business model called the IDM. We're going to be an IDM. We're going to be an IDM going forward.

The nature of that IDM model, as I mentioned, is going to continue to evolve in terms of how we engage the ecosystem, how we design our products to enable more flexibility and more leveraging our packaging technology. But the IDM has a very special business model. We're going to continue to be an IDM and we're going to evolve how the IDM operates going forward. And third, we're going to continue to invest in technology development.

So we're going to continue to invest in seven. We're going to invest in five. We'll invest in three, going forward. So those three things are going to stay the same. In terms of the decision-making now, we have a very solid product roadmap on both client and server for 2020, 2021 and 2022. So we’re really isolating into 2023 in light of the fact that 7-nanometers slips.

How do we think about being absolutely sure that we can deliver a predictable cadence in 2023 and 2024 on – of products for our customers. So boils down to looking at whether if and to what extent we would continue to leverage third-party foundries, particularly for a CPU in that timeframe. And the decision-making process in some ways is reasonably simple. And in some ways, incredibly complicated and we're going through it in a very rigorous manner.

And I would summarize it, as follows. There's three critical things we're looking at. First, schedule predictability, we've got a strong lineup of products, but for 2023, we want to make sure we can deliver for our customers. Second, as we evaluate the progress we make on our process technology and evaluate others progress on their process technology, what is the performance implications for the product that we would launch in that timeframe.

And then the third, what are the inherent economics of either doing things ourselves or doing it with somebody else while we preserve the benefits of IDM, which is supply assurance for our customers. So those are the three fundamental things, and I'd just go back to predictable cadence of leadership products. We are an IDM and has unique advantages. We're going to continue to be an IDM and we'll evolve what an IDM stands for in the future.

We're going to continue to invest in technology development or TD. And the priorities around this 2023 roadmap are about predictability. It's about performance of products, and it's about the economics that we can deliver for shareholders as we evaluate the set of options. So you're right, I'm not going to foreshadow anything today, but it's a pretty rigorous process. And the decision-making is really a function of we and/or others will have to put capacity in place for 2023 and that means that sometime in the first quarter January timeframe, we'll kind of conclude on our decision.

John Pitzer

Well, Bob, on that front, can you talk a little bit about how your chiplet strategy helps with flexibility around manufacturing. And as we think about the potential to outsource more, should we really be thinking about the non-CPU tiles, the ancillary tiles around the CPU, or is everything on the table?

Robert Swan

Again, our customers care about the product, so they don't care about the chiplets per se. They care about how we pull those chiplets together to deliver a predictable cadence of product performance. So that's what they care about most, and that's therefore what we care about most. That being said, the idea of design disaggregation is really to have more inherent flexibility in the design and more ability to rapidly to ramp high volume manufacturing with smaller die sizes.

So disaggregated design has more flexibility to mix and match different chiplets into the same package. It also has the ability with smaller die sizes to ramp a fab more effectively and more efficiently. So we embraced on disaggregated design for those fundamental principles, deliver product performance, coupling chiplets together onto one package and improving the efficiencies of high volume manufacturing fab to deliver for our customers.

John Pitzer

Well, Bob, just my last question on the manufacturing front, before moving on to some of the product cycles. We know how the IDM business model works through the P&L. We also know how outsourcing non-CPU transistors work through the P&L because you're doing a lot of that today, 20-plus percent of your revenue stream today is outsourced. I'm kind of curious to the extent that this becomes an outsourcing of CPU transistors. How does that work its way through the P&L from a gross margin, op margin, free cash flow perspective? Is it a meaningful change from some of the longer term targets that you've discussed in the past?

Robert Swan

Well, I mean, first, as you said, we do a reasonable amount of leveraging third-party foundries today in the 15% to 20% range. And over time, I expect that with a more disaggregated design that for that to increase and give us more flexibility in both how to deliver products, but how to deliver differentiated economics within an IDM model, but in more flexible IDM model. But I think simply put the more we leverage a third-party foundry, number one, all else equal, gross margins come down a little bit.

Number two, all else equal the capital that we need to deploy for how volume manufacturing comes down a little bit and the effectiveness of return on capital, the challenge is making sure return on capital growth doesn't shrink in the evaluation of the magnitude of, if, when and what we leveraged third-party foundries. And that again is part of this evaluation, as we think about 2003, is what – how do those trade-offs manifest themselves in terms of market share, ASP capture and the cost of the product that we make or buy relative to the capital that we need to employ. So those are the inherent trade-offs that we try to manage to get to the right answer for 2023, 2024 timeframe.

John Pitzer

That’s helpful. I’m going to move along and talk a little bit about some of the product cycles that you discussed in some of your earlier comments. The first, let's start about the client market and tiger Lake. Over the last couple of years, I would argue that the high class problem that you had was actually having enough capacity in place to meet customer demand in the PC market. It sounds like you've done work to kind of rectify that issue right in time for this new Tiger Lake product, which is your first-generation 10 nanometer client CPU, bunch of SKUs coming out. You've said in the past that you think the back half of this year would be a share gain event for you in the client market. Is that still your stance? And is that really being driven by capacity that you have now available at the low end for things like Chromebook? Or are you seeing market share gains across the stack?

Robert Swan

First, yes, our expectation in the second half has been as we ramp up this additional capacity, what we put in place to recapture some of the share we lost in – particularly in the supply constrained areas of 2019. So our expectation in the second half is we will in fact recapture share. Our expectations, well, it comes from this great Tiger Lake product and we're very excited. I think our customers and our customers’ customers are very excited about the Tiger Lake product and what it means. And we talked in the October call about the demand for our 10 nanometer products, but particularly Tiger Lake is 30% higher this year than we expected coming into the year.

And obviously, because we launched it in the summer timeframe, that's predominantly fourth quarter accelerating demands. So we see this exciting new product, the demand for it being higher. We see the capacity we've put in place able to address some of the areas last year and earlier this year that we were constrained on, which includes higher growing segment of education in this work-from-home kind of world. So supply is better, our products are better and therefore our expectation in the second half of the year as our share position will be stronger.

John Pitzer

[Technical Difficulty] asked a question, what have you done for me lately? And now that Tiger Lake is out and ramping, we're all focused on 2021. I wanted to ask a couple of questions about 2021 from a PC client perspective. One, talking about kind of just your views of the overall market, there's been a lot of concern that the work-from-home, school-from-home, online, everything economy that COVID caused this year pulled forward PC demand, and we're going to have to go through a period of digestion next year, do you believe that? Or do you think these trends can persist? And secondly, the product ramp next year is going to be Alder Lake, which has a new microarchitecture 4, it's going to have a mix of big and small core. How do we think about the incremental gains on that product versus Tiger Lake?

Robert Swan

Well, at first maybe the market overall. I think when we came into this year, remember John, the expectation was overall PC demand would be roughly flat there are plus or minus 1%. And here we are near the end of the year with demand in the high single-digits and who knows how the quarter will play out, but much stronger, I think, than any of us expected. I think our learning through this process and particularly in a work-from-home, study-from-home environment is the essential nature of the PC. It is just more important today, and we expect that to be more important going forward. And therefore, as we close out 2020 and go into 2021, we're looking at PC TAM we expect to be pretty healthy during the course of the year. We'll obviously know more when we get to the holiday season, but our expectations are PC TAM relatively speaking will be pretty healthy through the course of 2001.

And therefore, it comes down to the product lineup as you said, and Tiger Lake now, we’ll – we’re going to launch a Rocket Lake desktop product in early 2021, we'll launch a Tiger Lake-H for the mobile, in gaming enthusiasts in the first half of the year, so very good product refresh if you will in the second half. And then to your point, Alder Lake, a very exciting product that we expect to launch for desktop and mobile in the second half of the year.

Leveraging our advanced – our SuperFin process technology to your point new microarchitectures for large and small significant gen on gen performance versus Tiger Lake. So we're looking at the Alder Lake product in the second half of the year being a real exciting product that will help with our industry partners continue to capture on the essential nature of the PC as we go throughout 2021. So we're excited about Tiger Lake, we're excited about Rocket Lake and Tiger Lake-H, and we're excited about Alder Lake as we go into the second half of the year.

John Pitzer

Bob, turning attention to what I think is kind of the key investor focus, which is the server roadmap and timeline. You mentioned earlier in some comments that Ice Lake, which was supposed to qualify late Q4 of this year has been pushed a little bit into next year, apologized for the near-term nature of this question, but I get asked this often. You tend to have a pension when you guide to be conservative and give yourself a cushion. I'm just kind of curious, did you understand back in October, when you got in December quarter, that Ice Lake qualifications were going to be pushed a little bit? And you mentioned kind of a ramp in mid-Q1. Can you talk about kind of the volume and the trajectory of that ramp as we go route onto year 2021?

Robert Swan

Yes, first Ice Lake product, we feel good about the product, it's gen on gen performance versus Cascade Lake, which is the primary, excuse me product that we're delivering now. So we've said it'll sample during the course of the fourth quarter, we are going to ramp it as quickly as we possibly can. So, we take everything into account that we know when we give an outlook and obviously our expectations always sort of meet or exceed our outlook.

So – the timing of the ramp shifting a few weeks here or a month there is not that big a deal in terms of performance on our – that's a big deal in terms of delivering on our promises, but in terms of our guide, not a significant needle mover. So we're sampling now, our expectations, our production, as I mentioned will ramp in the middle of the first quarter. And we're – the samples are pretty intense as we speak. And the progress we're making is really, really good. And the product itself, again, significant gen on gen performance, PCIe Gen 4, Intel Optane persistent memory is a part of the package, and then enhancing security features as well.

So it's an exciting product, we'll wrap it during the course of Q1 and in parallel with that, we've got a wonderful exciting Sapphire Rapids product that we're sampling now with our customers as they work their systems and we hope to get into production at the end of 2021.

John Pitzer

Well Bob, that's a good segue, because one of the questions I get asked is whether or not the timing of Sapphire Rapids, is at all dependent upon the timing of the ramp of Ice Lake? And I think one of the things that investors are trying to get a handle around is, if Sapphire Rapids comes, in Rapids’ succession no pun intended on Ice Lake. Is Ice Lake going to be a product cycle, how are customers kind of viewing, adopting Ice Lake with Sapphire Rapids being a quick follow-up?

Robert Swan

Well, I think there is pretty strong pent up demand for Ice Lake, for Ice Lake now, and yes, its feature, its functionality, its gen on gen performance. And the nature of the sampling that's going on now is it's going to be a very well adopted product. And different customers will as always adopt faster or slower based on their particular needs. So that won't really change. At the same time Sapphire Rapids is a significant improvement, gen and gen. And we expect both a very robust ramp of Ice Lake and a really broad-based adoption of Sapphire Rapids at the end of the year. So it's one in terms of planning, we've been working with the customer in the industry base for a while now, and Ice Lake, it’s a little later than what we expected, but not dramatically. And again, we hope to ramp production to fourth quarter next year for Sapphire.

John Pitzer

That's helpful. And Bob, maybe stepping a little bit away from the bottoms up product drivers for you, and a little bit more talking about tops down market dynamics. Clearly, the server market both cloud and enterprise was very strong in the first half of calendar year 2020. The enterprise especially as they prepared for getting all their employees to work-from-home. As you turned the corner into the second half, enterprise was exceptionally weak in your calendar third quarter, I think it was down about 40% year-over-year. And you've talked about cloud going through a period of digestion. Help us understand how we should be thinking about overall demand for servers over the next several quarters. And does the server market become a “vaccine play”? I mean, we all hope we get a vaccine sooner in broadly disseminated. As that happens and you start to see people get back into the workplace, is that the catalyst we should be thinking about for the enterprise market?

Robert Swan

Yes. I mean, first I think kind of put 2020 in perspective from an enterprise standpoint, the first half enterprise was up 35% – 34%, 35% range. So very strong, very strong demand, for us comps, we're not that challenging, frankly, in the first half, so we had strong demand on relatively weaker comps. So when you look at the second half, two dynamics – second half of 2020, two dynamics going on, one for us the comps got much tougher for enterprising government, because 2019 was a very strong, very strong year. And there was obviously inventory in the system, just because of that strong demand in the first half.

So I think when you look at through – year-to-date through nine months, it was more like flat enterprise and government segment in a very tumultuous first nine months of the year. So a little bit of context for how this year has played out. Secondly, I think server more broadly or cloud in particular is that, the growth was – it's just been stronger this year. We – our overall outlook for the year is almost $2 billion higher than revenue than we started the year across the portfolio, PC stronger, cloud has been stronger. We indicated at the first half of the year that we thought they'd continue to ingest through the first half and digest in the second half.

And I think what we've seen is, given the needs to be always connected, always on work-from-home engage like this, the demands for cloud services have been stronger than we had expected. And we expect that to continue through the holiday season. And ultimately, there'll be a digestion phase, but I would say it appears the needs to be connected are going to accelerate this digital transformation that I talked about before. And therefore, the demand for compute whether it's on-prem, whether it's in the cloud or whether it's the network and edge, I think it’s going to continue to be relatively strong throughout 2021. And we'll obviously learn more about that as we get to January, but the trends on demand for compute, we think are only going to get stronger over time, not weaker.

John Pitzer

Bob, you talked about kind of your three top priorities, execution in growth and capital deployment. I want to hear a little bit on the capital deployment side. And I want to be clear, I think some of the actions you've done like selling the modem business, selling the NAND business, the ASRs have been extremely well-received by your shareholder base. But there is a competing school of thought out there that, that Intel is always led with their R&D and CapEx muscle. And especially during a period of time where you are having some execution issues, why not get more aggressive on the R&D spend on the CapEx spend and try to spend your way through some of these issues to get to the other side in a more accelerated fashion? And know, by the way, all that M&A on that front as well. I mean, you haven't been shy using M&A, but I'm curious, are we in a new era of M&A for you, where you're going to look to buy companies that might have IP blocks that are already taped out at the founders?

Robert Swan

Yes, and it's a great question, John. I mean first, if you think about over the last several years or maybe since 2015, our spending as a percentage of revenue has come down quite a bit 36 down to roughly trending towards 26, so 10 points of improvement. But underneath the covers during that timeframe, we've increased R&D. Our R&D during that timeframe is up almost 1.05 billion, despite the fact that fairly R&D intensive 5G modem is no longer a part of our spending base. So we've delivered – this share will be our fifth record year of performance on revenue and earnings, but it'll also be three years in a row of record level of investment. Record level of investment on CapEx, so we have the capacity to meet the growing needs of our customer base, record investment on R&D, because the nature of the market that we see is broader, it's bigger, the capabilities that we have, we think are the best in the industry.

So we are going to continue to invest organically, both capital and R&D as we have in the last few years. We're not going to be shy about the level of investment, given the magnitude of the opportunity that we see organically. And at the same time acquisitively, we feel great about the acquisitions that we've made. We've used our balance sheet for Mobileye, we've extended its capabilities with Moovit, we made this acquisition of Habana that I referenced earlier, because the role of AI becomes more and more prevalent, and we want to have it built into every product we build and have AI chips separately.

So we're going to continue to make acquisitions that are in line with strategically what it is we're trying to accomplish, and we won't be shy about that either. We have a wonderful balance sheet, we have – we've generated significant amounts of free cash flow, despite record level of investments. And we'll use that cash and our balance sheet to continue to make the investments that will extend our reach. And to the extent that with our financial flexibility to the extent that it's not captured in the value of the firm, we'll opportunistically take advantage of that by eliminating some of our outstanding share count, not at the expense of investment, but – because we're confident about the record investments we're making and what it means for the future growth and strength of the company. So we got a great balance sheet and we'll continue to invest because, as I said, the opportunity for our company and our industry we think is as big as it's ever been.

John Pitzer

Bob, I could take another hour and a half and not exhaust all the questions that I could ask. But we are coming up to our time limit in this session. But I wanted to give you a few minutes at the end to maybe give some concluding remarks, and really hit upon what you think is the key value proposition of Intel right here, right now to the investment community.

Robert Swan

Yes, I'd maybe John – maybe close a little bit how I started, we see an industry where there is an insatiable appetite for data, and that data making that data relevant means more and more compute. There is – we live in a world where everything looks like a computer. So for us, that's a wonderful opportunity to expand the role that we play. And third we've invested in these key technologies that we thought a few years ago would be real fundamental drivers in the overall growth, so we can position ourselves not just in the PC, not just in the server, but to expand the role we play in transforming the network, the network to transform the role we play in the intelligent compute at the edge. So that the role we play in a growing industry becomes larger and larger.

And that means, we're going to fundamentally transform from a CPU company to CPU to XPU. It means that we're going to fundamentally evolve this wonderful business model we have called an IDM that allows us to co-optimize design and manufacturing to deliver for our customers. And we're going to continue to invest in these technology inflections that will drive the growth for the company going forward. So a wonderful storied history, brilliant engineers who are going to create world changing technologies that enrich the lives of every person on earth. So we feel great about where we are, we know we got a lot to do and execution is the key number one priority for me and the team. John, thanks a lot for letting me sum in today.

John Pitzer

No, I appreciate your time, Bob. And we'll send along our sincere hope to you, your immediate family and the extended Intel family. Stay safe and healthy, and what's been a very trying 2020.

Robert Swan

Thank you very much, John. Same to you and your family.

John Pitzer

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -