I break it down by business lines to demystify the poor perception Baidu often received, and show its true strength.

Baidu is priced as if its search is the only sunset business it has.

Background

Baidu (BIDU) is often regarded as Google in China. The largest search engine in China, Baidu also has a similar corporate strategy to Google, as it develops market leadership in other areas such as smart devices, AI, and Cloud.

BAT (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent) were considered 3 prominent Chinese internet giants, similar to the positioning of Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

However, Baidu has fallen behind over the last 5 to 10 years, resulting from its complacency after Google's withdrawal from China in 2010, and arguably declining search quality, which was tragically underscored by a university student death associated with treatment advice from Baidu search in 2015. Its stock price since 2015 shows a widening gap between Baidu and Tencent/Alibaba. Currently, Baidu's market cap of 47.5B is less than 7% Alibaba or Tencent.

Investment Thesis

While Baidu search took many missteps, it is still a dominant player with a commanding market share in China. Its online marketing business has steady revenue and is a money-printing machine with a decent profit margin. In the meantime, Baidu's many other bets, including its Cloud/AI, Smart Device, and Autonomous Driving business are top-tier businesses and compete favorably among its domestic and international peers.

My conservative model values Baidu at $60.5B with a 28% potential upside to its current price.

Business

Search: Despite heightened doubts on its search quality, Baidu search has a commanding market share of 76% in China today. Its closest competitor Sogou, with deep-pocket backers including Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Sohu (SOHU), ranked distant No.2 at 11%.

Source: Search Engine Market Share China from StatCounter

Smart Devices: Online marketing business is to compete on consumers' attention and access to information. Smart speakers and displays become vital IoT plays on the battlefield.

Baidu sold 19 million smart speakers (powered by DuerOS) in 2019, about 12% global market share, ranked No.3 globally (behind Amazon/Google) and No.1 in China (ahead of its peers Alibaba and Xiaomi). The chart below shows the top players' market share from 2016 to 2019 and noticed Baidu's surge from 2018 to 2019.

Source: from Statista

Cloud/AI:

Baidu entered the cloud business relatively late in 2015. In the latest Canalys estimate published in Jun 2020, Alibaba leads with over 44% market share in China, Baidu belongs to the 2nd tier, ranked No.4 with 8.6% market share, behind Tencent and Huawei.

Source: Canalys estimates, June 2020

Autonomous Driving: A bit less known, Baidu's autonomous driving unit (aka Apollo) competes favorably among its international peers. In the Navigant research report published early this year, Baidu was placed in the Leaders group, together with Waymo, Cruise (GM), and Ford (F).

Califonia DMV publishes a self-driving car annual report. In its 2019 report, Baidu has the highest MPI (Miles Per Intervention) score among all participants. While we shall take that information with a grain of salt, as MPI has long been disputed as a less relevant measurement, it provides a data point that Baidu is one of the top competitors in the autonomous driving space.

Source: data from 2019 CA DMV self-driving car report

Sum-of-all-parts Valuation

Search (online marketing): its online marketing revenue (driven mostly by search) is a steady and mature business that generates around $10B revenue a year, with an average net profit of around $2.5B. For a high operating margin, steady/low growth business, I use a conservative 10x P/E and value its online marketing business at 25B.

Smart Devices: Smart Living Group (NYSE:SLG) operates DuerOS voice assistant and associated smart speakers and displays. In the latest Series A round SLG has a 2.9B valuation. Though it doesn't disclose the detailed deal terms, it mentioned that Baidu will continue to be the majority shareholder. I valued it at $2B, assume Baidu has 70% ownership.

Cloud/AI: Baidu doesn't provide its Cloud business revenue breakdown. Alibaba recorded $6B cloud business annual revenue in its latest report, which will place Baidu's cloud annual revenue at roughly $1B, as Baidu's Cloud business is about 18% Alibaba's cloud size (see above section from Canalys Estimates in June 2020).

Alibaba Cloud was recently valued at $93B. At 18% Alibaba Cloud size, a conservative model value Baidu cloud at $12B.

Apollo: it is difficult to value an autonomous driving unit. A prominent example was Waymo. It was valued at around $200B in 2018, while its latest 2020 round put a price tag of 30B. As a conservative model, I value Apollo at $5B.

Other Assets (iQiyi + CTrip + Net Cash Position)

Baidu has 56% ownership of iQiyi (IQ), valued at $9B.

Baidu has 12% ownership of Trip.com Group (TCOM), valued at 2.5B.

Prior to JOYY (YY) acquisition, excluding intangible assets, long term equity investment, and PP&E, Baidu has a net cash position around 5B.

Sum-of-all-parts calculation values Baidu at $60.5B, equivalent to $178/share, a 28% potential upside to its current price at $139.4.

Recent Events

JOYY Acquisition: Since Baidu's 3.6B JOYY Chinese live streaming business acquisition announcement on 11/16, and Muddy Water's JOYY short report shortly after, Baidu's stock dropped 5.7%, and has been lagging behind KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) by 6.6%, that is almost a $3.1B market cap loss. In other words, the market already wrote off 80% JOYY acquisition value in less than 10 days, not to mention Baidu actually had an excellent quarterly report, beating analyst estimates both top and bottom lines, as its Baidu core earned $1.1B operating income, back to pre-covid level.

While I don't have a view on whether Baidu's JOYY acquisition is an excellent move or not, I believe a loss of over $3B market cap on a $3.6B acquisition is an over-reaction and presents a good buying opportunity.

Concerns and Opportunities

While Search continues to provide an important path to how consumers acquire information online, it has evolved from a simple search box to more diversified channels, including richer contents, IoT (smart devices), and IoV (autonomous driving). The battlefield will continue to expand, and it includes deep-pocket players like Tencent, Alibaba, ByteDance to name a few. That means Baidu must continue to invest heavily in both content, and channels. This is a must-win battle and will present a significant threat to its existence if its market share drops below 2/3.

Baidu has gained significant cloud market share since 2018. Its non-online marketing revenue from Baidu core reached $434 million in 3Q20, increasing 14% year over year, primarily driven by the growth of cloud services. Note that smart devices contributed about 50% of that revenue, so its cloud revenue increase YoY is roughly 30%. Its enhanced AI integration with Cloud has been praised as a key competitive edge against its competitors and AI has become increasingly important in Cloud use cases and shall provide a further tailwind to Baidu Cloud.

Concluding Thoughts

A conservative sum-of-all-parts values Baidu at a $60.5B market cap. At the current price of $139/share, it offers 28% upside potential, and I am taking a position at the current price.

One More Thing

I hope you enjoy the article and find the idea worth further exploring. I would like to mention the last article I wrote had a similar investment thesis - Citi (C) is a fundamentally strong business facing some temporary headwinds. Since my publication a month ago, Citi went up 39.5%, outperformed S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) by 14% and S&P500 (SPY) by 28%.

