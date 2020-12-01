Assuming The Euro Will Recover Is 'Suicidal'

The EU’s eurozone was in trouble long before the virus pandemic, much of that due to the euro.

Gnomes of Zurich

In a recent interview the former chairman of the Swiss National Bank, Jean-Pierre Roth, said this about the SNB's strategy with the euro; "The minimum rate established between the Swiss franc and the euro between 2011 and 2015 is a good example of an unconvention­al measure. It was based on the assumption that the euro would gradually increase beyond 1.20 Swiss francs, which would have made the exceptional measure ob­solete. But when the Swiss National Bank realized that this assumption was incorrect, as the euro would not recover due to a lack of the necessary macroeconomic conditions, it decided to abandon the strategy, which had become sui­cidal (my emphasis). That was the right decision. In the current context, only an economic recovery would allow for monetary policy to return to nor­mal. For now, there are no signs that we have reached that point." End quote.

That gentleman had also been Switzerland's representative on the IMF Board of Governors and the Financial Stability Board. He was also chairman if the board of governors of the Bank for International Settlements and was known for being reserved!

SNB people like Mr. Roth have helped ensure that a tiny country like Switzerland - population 8 million - has one of the world's safest and strongest currencies. The SNB is also one of the world's only central banks with a stock market listing and it aims to make a profit so that it can pay dividends. It has to get things right to do that!

The Eurozone in is deflation. The euro never returned to that pegged level of 1.20 level. It now sits at around 1.08 Swiss francs. Also those macroeconomic conditions that that former SNB governor referred to have massively worsened since 2015 and the eurozone is now in deflation, something a European Central Bank (the protector of the euro) governor recently refused to admit. He chose to call it "negative inflation". Such people also refused to label the last financial crisis a depression - it was as bad for many as the one in the 1930s! - preferring instead to call a great recession. He also stated that they cannot afford to allow the euro to strengthen!

I have made my own observations that conclude assuming the euro will recover is suicidal...

Eurozone Financial Imbalances

The imbalances between the ECB and the national central banks in the TARGET2 Eurozone settlement system are indicative of the current situation.

Eurozone Growth Rate Imbalances

Published growth rates of GDP in volume up to 2020Q2 (based on seasonally adjusted data) Percentage change compared with the previous quarter Percentage change compared with the same quarter of the previous year 2019Q3 2019Q4 2020Q1 2020Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 2020Q1 2020Q2 Euro area 0.3 0.0 -3.6 -12.1 1.4 1.0 -3.1 -15.0 EU 0.3 0.1 -3.2 -11.9 1.6 1.2 -2.5 -14.4 Belgium 0.4 0.5 -3.5 -12.2 1.6 1.3 -2.4 -14.5 Czechia 0.5 0.4 -3.4 -8.4 2.3 2.0 -2.0 -10.7 Germany 0.3 0.0 -2.0 -10.1 0.8 0.4 -2.2 -11.7 Spain 0.4 0.4 -5.2 -18.5 1.9 1.8 -4.1 -22.1 France 0.2 -0.2 -5.9 -13.8 1.6 0.8 -5.7 -19.0 Italy 0.0 -0.2 -5.4 -12.4 0.5 0.1 -5.5 -17.3 Latvia 0.6 0.1 -2.9 -7.5 1.8 1.0 -1.5 -9.6 Lithuania 0.8 1.1 -0.3 -5.1 3.8 3.9 2.4 -3.7 Austria -0.2 -0.2 -2.4 -10.7 1.4 0.4 -2.8 -13.3 Portugal 0.3 0.7 -3.8 -14.1 1.9 2.2 -2.3 -16.5 Source dataset: namq_10_gdp

I am skeptical about GDP figures anyway, they are still calculated in a virtually unchanged way from when first devised in 1937 by Simon Kuznets and I believe they have little meaning today. Seeking Alpha author, Roger Salus, had an excellent book on that published recently titled Twilight of a Middle Class.

The awful figures for Spain, Italy, France and Portugal in any case disguise shocking internal imbalances. For example, in the Spanish city just across the border from Gibraltar - where 15,000 people cross to work every day - the unemployment rate is around 40% and has been for years, it has nothing to do with the virus pandemic and much to do with the euro. Similar situations exist in cities in southern Italy, in Greece and in parts of France.

Those in poverty in southern Italy was shocking even before the pandemic.

That chart is part of this excellent article in the Financial Times

Some of this mess was not caused solely by the euro but it has been made worse by it and its overseer, the ECB.

European Central Bank and rule by an Empress

While those people live in poverty, Bloomberg reported this about the new president of the ECB; "Christine Lagarde sought to reset relations between colleagues at her first meeting as European Central Bank president - by ensconcing them in a castle fit for an empress."

The ECB was needed to ensure the smooth running of countries, like Spain, that used the artificial currency - the euro - invented by EU politicians. Like most things the EU does, it was poorly thought out and introduced into the wrong countries at the wrong time and at the wrong exchange rate, all without asking the people living in the countries it was dumped on. Its creation was a reckless, hubristic act of a messianic cause intended to chain free people together forever. It is a political tool not an economic one and has been used as such. In 1995 the European Commission's economist charged with the creation of the euro, Bernard Connolly, advocated the abandonment of it in his book The Rotten Heart of Europe. He wrote the truth when he described the euro as unworkable and irresponsible and, like the bearer of bad news in past centuries, he lost his life (his job in this case).

The outcomes have been sickening for many; tens of thousands of people had their jobs and lives ruined. The Italian federation of industry estimated that the euro lost the country more than 15% of its manufacturing capacity as some 32,000 SMEs went out of business and the Greek economy shrank by 25%. Neither country has recovered and never will because even if economic conditions improve worldwide they lost many of their educated and skilled young people - a brain drain - who have made new lives for themselves in other countries and will not return. It is unsustainable but must be sustained at any cost because as German chancellor, Angela Merkel, once said; "if the euro fails then the EU fails..."

The people whose lives have been destroyed by the euro have been described by those around and under her as being "an internal devaluation" and "a necessary adjustment".

No one in the EU or ECB has lost jobs - the 2008 banking crisis and later euro crisis simply created more jobs yet many EU member country banks are still in a mess as are their economies. In the ECB's palatial ivory tower in Frankfurt - photo below - some 2,500 work and others are located elsewhere because that mammoth new building could not absorb the extra numbers needed to stress test and keep watch over the banks while doing nothing about them. The ECB has currently 3,600 staff, split between the central banking department and the single supervisory mechanism created in 2014 to oversee large banks.

And the EU's courtier auditors kept very quiet about the cost overruns on that ECB tower because that was inconvenient news that might reach the masses. The start out estimate was Euros 850 ($1003) million, the finished cost around Euros 1.2 ($1.416) billion! But that is not a suitable building for the ECB's monarchs to meet so they spend more money renting castles like the one above. And they rotate to such castles around EU countries to show off to the local peasants and impress each other, just like monarchs and empresses of old.

Despite that multitude of bank stress testers many banks are now in an even worsening state with a growing mountain of non-performing loans according to Allianz Research and the European Banking Authority, EBA, who said; "we expect the Eurozone NPL ratio to increase from 3.1% in Q4 2019 to 4.7%-5.4% by end 2021 and the deterioration in asset quality amid rising insolvencies would surely push banks to tighten credit conditions in 2021 in Italy, Portugal and Spain, but also in France. Further, deteriorating loan quality is likely to put bank profitability under pressure in Germany, Belgium and Portugal".

The EBA is yet another EU bureaucracy that appears to duplicate what the ECB does. It is a regulatory agency of the European Union headquartered in Paris. Its activities include conducting stress tests on European banks to increase transparency in the European financial system and identifying weaknesses in banks' capital structures. Yet nothing gets done to fix those ever weakening things!

And where are the auditors? The large accounting firms have audit teams buried in many of these banks. If they had done their jobs properly there should be no need for those myriad stress testers. Their costs are a tax deductible business expense so the taxpayer pays just as he/she does for all the above.

Plus each country in the eurozone kept its own central bank after the ECB should have made them redundant! A comparison would be for every state in the US to have a central bank as well as the Fed!

Euro performance

This is the performance of the euro under the ECB, the EBA and the EU's many leaders:

Euro/USD: 1.6038 in July 2008. 1.18 today. A decline of 26%.

Euro/Swiss Franc: 1.66 in October 2007. 1.08 today. A decline of 35%.

And recently I saw that interview with a member of the ECB Board of Governors - the protectors of the euro - who said "we cannot allow the euro to appreciate".

One unspoken reason must be the dependence of some of the weakest eurozone countries on tourism:

Source: European Commission

Prior to the euro Germans had their ever appreciating Deutschmark and with it created a holiday home construction boom in parts of southern Spain. Overnight, following the adoption of the euro, they stopped buying and partly built new towns became and remain ghost towns. The locals never recovered. Similar could be said of German holiday makers to the many lovely islands of Greece.

A strong currency is a sign of a strong economy and that is a sign of strong leadership.

There is no sign of that old wisdom or any such strengths in the ECB or EU!

There are signs of other "strengths" though as shown in these recent observations about the ECB:

- "Yesterday the ECB exhibited its masterful command of inactivity, and did nothing. To stimulate when governments are trying to reduce growth to save lives would be perverse. But there are promises for December". Those many thousands of ECB employees are inactive?!

- "ECB President Lagarde is speaking today. This is not a surprise. The challenge is to find a day when ECB President Lagarde is not speaking. European governments are trying to restrict economic activity. It would be wrong for the ECB to stimulate activity (and, implicitly, the pandemic) at the same time."

- Two days later; "ECB President Lagarde, after a well-deserved and extremely rare break yesterday, returns to public speaking today. It is unlikely Lagarde will say anything new after five speeches last week". Those cryptic statements came from a normally staid Gnome of Zürich; UBS, the world's largest wealth manager.

- In her monetary policy speech on 11 November, made in that magnificent ivory tower in Frankfurt, she told the world something none of us knew; "The shutdown of the economy triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has produced a highly unusual recession". Another of her pearls of wisdom told the world it is the services sector that has been hurt the most. Perhaps she thought those in the shattered airlines, hotels and restaurants were not aware of that!

Prior to this job she was head of the IMF from 2011 and presided over its policy of austerity that made such as mess of things in Greece despite the IMF's own economists telling her the policy was destroying the Greek economy. When speaking today she loves to repeat this about her work; "you learn how to listen. That is certainly something that has served me well". Pity about the lives lost in Greece shortly before because she refused to listen to her own experts at the IMF.

During the euro crisis her predecessor at the ECB - Mario Draghi - promised to do "whatever it takes to save the euro". There was no mention of saving the lives of those in his home country, Italy, destroyed by the euro.

On November 26 the minutes of last month's ECB rate setting meeting were released. Those thousands of people employed by it and their elite overseers warned; "It could not be excluded that the euro area, or at least some countries, would experience a double-dip recession". WOW.

Tip of an iceberg... if an outsider like myself can see these obvious signs of problems in the EU - now unsolvable because the years of political papering over cracks to save the euro have resulted in unbridgeable economic canyons - one can only speculate on just how bad the whole picture really is. I will write separately on the EU another day.

The SNB still intervenes to stop the euro weakening further and if other currencies, such as the British pound, had stronger fundamentals the euro would fall even more.

Euro strengthening?!

The euro was a political tool intended to chain EU countries more closely together. The recommended economic tools to make it sound - such as a banking union - were blindly ignored for political reasons and there is no way that countries, such as Germany, will now permit one to save the euro given the mess many banks are in.

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. The eurozone has many weak links and they are getting weaker with no chance of ever returning to earlier, more prosperous, times in many parts.

Some of those parts want to separate from the country they are in. Catalonia wants out of Spain. Sud Tyrol out of Italy and into Austria. There are tensions in others with prosperous Bavaria dissatisfied with the fact it pays 50% of all of Germany' internal financial transfers, some of which goes to fund the dysfunctional EU etc., etc.

The only other way the euro can now survive would be for a huge demand recovery in EU countries that would drive up prices requiring the old tool of interest rate increases to control that. There is no possibility of that demand increase happening except in some northern parts of the eurozone because people in depression and unemployed poverty elsewhere cannot spend. It would also massively increase the already shocking disparities.

Consequently, there is only one conclusion for currency investors and that is; assuming the euro will recover is suicidal.

