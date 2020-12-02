Agricultural commodity prices had been in a funk since reaching highs in 2012, a year when corn and soybean futures rose to all-time highs. In 2012, CBOT wheat traded to its second-highest level at over $9.45 per bushel. In August, a derecho weather pattern across the US farm belt caused prices to rally, and they kept on going in a reminder that Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of agricultural commodity prices. Prices rallied through the end of the 2020 growing season and the harvest. During the winter months, the focus in the grain and oilseed futures market shifts to below the equator, where the weather conditions during the growing season is the most influential factor for supplies and prices. The level of crops will determine the pressure on growing regions in the US and worldwide during the 2021 season in the northern hemisphere. Cresud Socieda Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) is an Argentine company that stands to profit from higher agricultural commodity prices.

CRESY is a South American Ag company

CRESY has been in business since 1936, with its headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Brazil and Argentina are the breadbaskets of South America as both countries produce agricultural products that feed the world.

CRESY is an agricultural company that produces crops in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through three segments; Agriculture, Urban properties, and an investment business segment. The agricultural business plants, harvests, and sells wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflower, and sugarcane. It also sells grain derivatives, including flour and oil. CRESY also breeds, purchases, and fattens cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets, as well as leases farms to third parties. The company also has active commercial real estate and business segments that manage properties and has mobile communications, media, oil and gas, and tourism interests.

Argentina’s economy has been troubled, but CRESY is an Argentine company with interests throughout South America. At $4 per share on December 1, CRESY has a market cap of $363.70 million and trades an average of 128,723 shares each day.

Grain and oilseed prices are rising to multi-year highs

Over the past months, grain and oilseed futures prices have taken off on the upside. The rallies began in July and August and reached the most recent multi-year peaks in October and November.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the nearby corn futures price rose from $3.0725 per bushel in August to a high of $4.3050 in November, the highest price since July 2019.

Source: CQG

Nearby soybean futures rose from $8.695 in August to a high of $12.00 per bushel in November, the highest price in over four years since June 2016.

Source: CQG

Since August, nearby CBOT soft red winter wheat futures prices moved from $4.88 per bushel to a high of $6.3825 in October. The wheat price rallied to its highest level since December 2014. Rising wheat prices are good news for farmers and all businesses in the agricultural sector.

Another agricultural commodity, sugar, has moved higher since earlier this year. The price of nearby ICE sugar futures rose from a low of 9.05 cents in April to over 14.50 cents per pound on December 1. CRESY is involved in the grains, oilseed, and sugar businesses.

CRESY is near multiyear lows

Since 1997, CRESY traded from a low of $2.31 to a high of $25.82 per share.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, the low came in March 2020 as risk-off conditions because of the global pandemic weighed on most equities. Since then, the shares have staged a comeback, as the shares were trading around the $4 level on December 1.

CRESY shares are trading a lot closer to the lows than the highs from the past two decades. The most recent peak came in late 2017 when the stock reached $23.69 per share. Rising demand for agricultural products and increasing prices are bullish for CRESY shares. Even though the Argentine and Brazilian economies have suffered from political scandals and the impact of COVID-19, a rebound in the agricultural sector is likely to support gains in this stock over the coming months and years.

The weather is critical, but the falling dollar supports the Ag sector

We are now in the growing season in South America and other agricultural producing nations in the southern hemisphere. Dry conditions in September and October caused planting in Brazil to progress at a slow pace. The weather conditions are critical for crop progress over the coming weeks and months. The harvest typically begins in late January and early February, but a delayed planting season is likely to push the harvest to mid-to-late February in 2021. Futures prices are highly sensitive to the weather conditions in South America during the winter months. In early 2021, the futures markets will begin to focus on the uncertainty of the 2021 US crop, the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and beans and a significant wheat exporter. Grain and oilseed prices are near the highest prices in years as the crops grow in South America in late 2020.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is the global pricing tool for agricultural products. A rising dollar tends to weigh on prices, while a falling dollar is bullish.

Source: CQG

As the monthly US dollar index chart shows, the US currency has made lower lows since March 2020, falling to its lowest level since April 2018 on December 1 when it hit 91.25. The next technical target for the index is the February 2018 low of 88.15. The bearish price action in the dollar is bullish for agricultural commodity prices.

Levels to watch in CRESY shares

A continuation of strength in agricultural commodity prices should support gains in CRESY shares.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, the first level of technical resistance stands at the August 4, 2020 high of $4.34 per share. Above there, congestion at around the $5 level stands as resistance. The upside target is at the late 2019 peak of $7.80 per share, over 90% above the level of CRESY shares on December 1.

On the downside, short-term support is at $3.63, the mid-November low, and $2.80, the low from late October. Risk-reward and the price action in agricultural commodities favor the upside in CRESY. I believe this stock is an inexpensive speculative play on a continuation of improving conditions in agricultural commodity prices as we head into 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.