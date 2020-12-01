The 2024 targets make ABN attractive. Should the targets be met, ABN is now trading at just over 5X its 2024 earnings.

ABN AMRO's guidance for 2021 was surprisingly weak, and it looks like investors may have to wait longer for the profitability to return.

Introduction

On Monday, ABN AMRO (OTCPK:ABNRY) (OTCPK:AAVMY) released the results of the strategy review and hosted an investor update wherein it explained its plans for the future while providing some short-term and longer-term guidance to the market. The market punished ABN AMRO for weak near-term expectations but seems to have ignored the positive longer-term outlook. This article will predominantly focus on the investor day, but interested parties can read up on two articles discussing the Q2 and Q1 results of ABN AMRO here and here.

Source: Yahoo Finance

ABN AMRO’s main listing is on Euronext Amsterdam, where it’s trading with ABN as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in the Netherlands exceeds 5 million shares.

The market was focusing on the headwinds in 2021…

ABN AMRO has completed a strategic review of the company and unfortunately there are no shocking revelations. The bank now claims it has designed a "clear vision of the bank it wants to be," and uses some boilerplate language like "a personal bank in the digital age" and becoming a partner in sustainability in climate change, circular economy and social impact.

Source: company presentation

Nice words and a mission statement I can wholeheartedly agree with, but unfortunately it sounds a little bit hollow, and for now, there’s very little meat on the bones so I hope the bank will start to take action to support its statements.

I have the impression the focus of the financial markets was on the near-term outlook of the bank, and the guidance for the 2021 expenses to be higher than the 2020 expenses was a shock as this undermines the profitability of the bank and could lead to another year without a dividend or with a very low dividend as ABN also reaffirmed the dividend policy, now guiding to pay out 50% of the net income.

ABN also provided a little bit more clarity on the FY 2019 dividend which hasn’t been paid out yet as the ECB requested all banks to suspend dividends until the COVID-19 dust has settled. According to ABN AMRO, the bank will consider paying out the 2019 dividend when it publishes its FY 2020 results. Of course, the bank will continue to follow the ECB guidelines and will also take the market circumstances into consideration when it decides on making the final payment of the FY 2018 dividend. As a reminder, for FY 2019, ABN has paid an interim dividend of 60 cents per share and announced a final dividend of 0.68 EUR. It's likely the 0.68 EUR final dividend of FY 2019 may still be paid out in 2021, but we should wait for official confirmation on this.

Source: dividendnews.nl

… And ignored the longer-term outlook, which still looks promising

While I’m also underwhelmed by the near-term outlook, I was slightly more positive on ABN’s longer-term outlook. As I’m an investor with a long-term investment horizon, I don’t mind seeing the execution of turnaround plans taking a few years as long as a company delivers on the expectations and guidances. This slide (included in the presentation) paints a more interesting picture of the status ABN would like to reach by 2024.

Source: company presentation

The longer term ROE is interesting. The 8% doesn’t even come close to the ROE generated by ABN AMRO in the past few years (see the next image) but at least the 8% ROE gives us a target to work to.

Source: company presentation

Again, as you can see above, 2021 will still be weak as the impairment charges will remain high, but let’s take a moment to calculate what the impact for the shareholders would be if ABN AMRO indeed reaches its 2024 ROE target.

Assuming the share count remains unchanged, generating an 8% ROE implies an EPS of approximately 1.6 EUR per share. Not only does this mean ABN AMRO is currently trading at just 5 times its 2024 earnings, this also has implications for the dividend. ABN confirmed it plans to pay out 50% of its net income which would result in a dividend of 80 cents per share in 2024. Additionally, once ABN seems to be meeting its targets and its Basel IV capital ratio remains around 15%, I would expect ABN to slightly hike its payout ratio toward 60%-70%.

About the Basel IV capital ratio - ABN mentions it wants to maintain a minimum CET1 ratio of 13% and will consider buying back stock if its CET1 ratio exceeds 15%. We are currently at that 15% range, so if ABN AMRO is able to keep its CET1 capital ratio stable, we can probably expect the bank to buy back some stock between now and 2024 which would further boost the EPS and DPS.

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

The market was right for punishing ABN AMRO for a very soft near-term outlook and contrary to what I expected in my previous article, 2021 may not yet be the year of resurrection as the higher operating expenses next year will push the anticipated improvement of the results into 2022.

That’s disappointing, but I’m also slightly optimistic about ABN’s disclosure of its 2024 targets and it looks like the short-term pain will result in long-term gains. If ABN’s long-term guidance is correct, the bank can now be bought for just over 5 times its 2024 earnings and the reason why this opportunity exists is ABN AMRO’s credibility in the markets. The bank has been performing rather weak even before COVID-19, so the market appears to be using a "wait and see" approach and I sincerely hope ABN won’t have to walk back on its long-term outlook.

I have picked up stock during the COVID-19 crash this year but I'm not adding to my position right now. I may however write some additional out of the money put options in an attempt to add to my position at bargain prices.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABNRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.