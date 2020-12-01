Source Cincinnati Bell is to be acquired by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners. The transaction is on target to close in the first half of 2021. The low-risk arbitrage opportunity in CBB preferred has an IRR of about 12%.

Introduction

If you are not ready to invest all your cash in stocks, what are your options now? Not many and this post suggests one of them. Not ideal, it still allows you to park some cash on a short-term basis.

Different types of investors

We can distinguish between two types of investors: the ones that are trying solely to maximize returns (Type 1) and the ones that are trying to keep their returns reasonably high constrained by the need to cover liabilities (Type 2).

Fund managers and many young people belong to Type 1. They either do not have liabilities at all or have liabilities so remote (in reality or only in their imagination) that they do not care about them. Insurance companies and investors in or not so far from retirement belong to Type 2. Insurance companies have to fund claims and human investors have to fund their living expenses, at least partially, off their investments.

Type 1 investors should allocate to stocks (or other risky assets) as much of their assets as they reasonably can. For Type 2, asset allocation is the most important and perplexing issue. Obviously, they cannot commit everything to stocks. Under normal conditions (beyond necessary cash on hand), bonds are a reasonable choice. But today, bond yields are barely better than 0.5% interest one can receive in online banks without sacrificing liquidity.

What about allocating more money to stocks?

That seems a natural choice when low-risk assets yield so little. It is further supported by a widely-spread belief that stocks are supposed to perform well in a low-interest environment. Some people take it even further and consider stocks almost risk-free with Fed's put. However, the stock market history is not that convincing.

The history of asset returns is available at NYU data files for 1928-2018. Over 91 years, the S&P 500 with dividends was positive 66 times which translates to a 73% success rate. We can now limit our statistics only to years with interest rates of less than 1% (3-month T-bills returns are used as a proxy for interest rates). There were 24 years like this: the Great Depression and World War II period (1933-1947), the single year of 1954, and the post-financial crisis period (2009-2016). Stocks were in black 18 times with a success rate of 75%. Average returns for stocks in low-interest years were really better: 15.1% vs 11.4% (standard errors were 21.5% and 19.6% respectively). So, stocks performed better in low-interest years but the frequency of negative returns was almost the same.

Perhaps, one can increase her/his stock allocation in 2021 but very cautiously.

What about preferred stocks?

Some investors turn to preferred stocks lured by their high yields. Unfortunately, they cannot replace investment-grade bonds. First of all, many preferred stocks carry high credit risks. Others are non-cumulative and can stop paying dividends. Almost all of them have long durations triggering interest rate risks. Preferred stocks are also quite weak in terms of legal protection in case of distress - please see "The Peril and Promise of Preferred Stock".

Even carefully selected preferreds are unlikely to adequately replace bonds. Two different arguments - a theoretical and a practical - help to understand it.

I will now follow my earlier publication "Fortune's Formula and Asset Allocation" omitting details. Imagine, you have only 2 options for investing: the stock index with the expected return µ and standard error σ, and the risk-free asset yielding r. Let us further assume you are a Type 1 investor trying to maximize the expected long-term return. Upon these assumptions, what is the minimum value of r that would justify allocating at least something to the risk-free asset?

Here is the answer from my earlier publication:

For the S&P 500, µ~0.1 and σ~0.2 and the minimum value of r justifying the allocation is about 6%. Needless to say, these risk-free assets are not available today.

For Type 2 investors, the requirement is not that stringent. Clearly, plenty of investors would be happy to invest their non-stock allocation at, say, 4% on a risk-free basis. But the emphasis is on "risk-free" rather on the specific yield value within a certain range: for many, replacing 4% yield with 3% will not affect their allocation. Since preferred stocks are not risk-free at all, one has to require much higher returns than a 6% yield to justify the allocation.

This latest observation is well supported by Warren Buffett's actions (running an insurance company, he is a Type 2 investor). On many occasions, he invested in preferred stocks of companies such as Goldman Sachs, General Electric, Bank of America, Kraft-Heinz, and recently Occidental Petroleum. Preferred yields were typically 7-8% and more. However, for Buffett it was not enough: to invest in preferreds, he required valuable sweeteners such as warrants, conversion privileges, and redemption value at a premium to purchase price.

On a more practical level, with interest rates low, investors have to shorten asset durations. Preferreds durations are very long and in most cases, they are not good for today's environment.

Certainly, market fluctuations create opportunities, and at a certain price preferred stocks become attractive. This was the case in the spring of 2020 and for some preferred issues until very recently. But their attraction as a risky asset does not make them a replacement for a low-risk part of the portfolio.

The case of Cincinnati Bell's preferred stock

What is left besides sitting on cash? One option is low-risk arbitrage.

Sometimes, we can invest in short-term preferred stocks with exceptionally low risks. Typically, these are arbitrage-like opportunities related to pending acquisitions. For example, Taubman (TCO.PK) is almost guaranteed to be acquired by Simon (SPG) and has 2 preferred stocks: TCO.PJ and TCO.PK. Upon acquisition closing, they will be redeemed at $25 plus accrued dividends. At the time of writing, on a stripped basis, they are trading at $24.91-24.92 and yielding 6.3-6.6%. This is much better than idle cash but unfortunately, the closing might happen fairly soon, possibly even this year.

Cincinnati Bell's cumulative preferred (CBB.PB) is a better case. On Dec 23, 2019, Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) announced the acquisition of CBB. To the best of my knowledge, over the preceding 8-10 years, BIP had not closed only one of 40-50 announced acquisitions (NJ ports to be precise). Estimating risks at 2-3%, I opened a position in CBB.PB with expectations of 12-15% return within a year. However, during the "go-shopping" period, a new acquirer showed up. This triggered an auction, and after several bids, on Mar 13, 2020, Macquarie Infrastructure Partners prevailed paying $15.50 a share.

In the Q3 earnings release on Nov 3, CBB stated the acquisition was on target to close within the next 7 months (in the first half of 2021). On a stripped basis, CBB preferred is trading at $48.74 and a 6.9% yield. Since its redemption value is $50, investors are supposed to receive about 2.6% over half-year (5.2% annualized) on top of yield which translates to an IRR of about 12%. Actual (as opposed to annualized) ROI should be close to 6% over 5-6 months.

What about risks? I am not aware of any special circumstances that would prevent closing this deal. The common stock is trading at $15.22 vs. the $15.50 target. But what if the acquisition fails to close? In this highly unlikely event, both common and preferred stocks will go down (the preferred was trading at $36 before the acquisition announcement). But even in this unfavorable scenario, preferred stockholders are likely to recover:

CBB will keep paying preferred dividends

CBB will remain in play and BIP may return to its target armed with the recently closed humongous infrastructure fund. The acquisition price may change but the preferred redemption price will remain the same.

I am not suggesting that this arbitrage opportunity is as risk-free as FDIC insured deposits. But its low risks are out of sync with stocks and investors may find its risk-reward profile attractive for a part of non-stock holdings.

Conclusions

Should investors care about such peanuts? Type 1 investors, probably, should not. But Type 2 investors have to use all tools to compound with limited risks: a dollar today has a much higher future value. Watching Warren Buffett, I was sometimes mesmerized by his efforts to squeeze some relatively modest extra juice for his half-trillion juggernaut.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO.PJ, TCO.PK, CBB.PB, BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.