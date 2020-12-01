IAMGOLD produced 159K Au oz during the third quarter of 2020 (gold sold was 162K Au Oz) compared to 187K Au oz during 3Q'19, or down 15%.

Quarterly revenue came in at $335.1 million. IAG posted a loss attributable to equity holders of $11.6 million.

Source: IAMGOLD corp.

Investment Thesis

Canada-based IAMGOLD Corp. (NYSE:IAG) reported its third quarter of 2020 on November 5, 2020.

IAMGOLD has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), while more reputable gold miners like Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM) have outperformed significantly. It is one of the rare gold miners that are scoring a negative on a YTD basis.

Data by YCharts

Production this quarter was in line with expectations. The flagship mine Essakane in West Africa represents 59.1% of the company's total output in 3Q'20.

The company presents excellent liquidity and has no net debt. It is a huge positive for the long term but somehow never materialized to a proper stock valuation.

With liquidity of $1.4 billion described below, the company will fully fund Côté Gold, estimated at $875 to $925 million.

Source: IAG Presentation

The investment thesis for IAG is not simple, and the recent situation at Westwood mine is making it even more complicated.

The balance sheet is excellent with no net debt and steady gold production with some growth potential with Cote Gold and probably Boto project as well, that can be internally funded.

However, IAMGOLD's assets have been a problem that cannot be ignored. With so many good quality gold miners around, betting on IAG long term is a gamble that I cannot recommend. The stock presents an excellent opportunity for short-term trading.

IAMGOLD - Financial Snapshot 3Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

IAMGOLD 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 274.4 293.4 274.5 284.6 335.1 Net Income in $ Million -3.0 -353.9 -34.4 25.5 -11.60 EBITDA $ Million 79.4 -209.6 37.1 105.4 72.30 EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 -0.76 -0.07 0.05 -0.02 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 51.8 262.5 44.0 72.4 105.10 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 55.5 73.5 67.8 69.4 73.20 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -3.7 189.0 -23.8 3.0 31.90 Total cash $ Million 650.7 841.2 802.2 838.1 897.2 Long-term Debt in $ Million 404.7 408.5 419.1 401.9 471.2 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 468.0 468.3 470.1 476.3 473.8

Data Source: Company release

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $335.1 million in 3Q'20.

The quarterly revenue came in at $335.1 million. IAG posted a loss attributable to equity holders of $11.6 million, or $0.02 per share.

CEO Gord Stothart said in the conference call:

Our strong balance sheet supplemented by the enhanced flexibility from our debt refinancing, wherein we issued new bonds and retire the old bonds extending the maturity date by three years to 2028 and lowering our annual interest rate cost and the transformational growth we anticipate that the Côté gold project following the formal construction announcement in July.

2 - Free cash flow is a loss of $31.9 million in 3Q'20.

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow has been a recurring struggling matter for many quarters. IAG's yearly FCF is now $200.1 million and a profit of $31.9 million this quarter.

3 - Gold production details. Total production was 159K Au Oz in 3Q'20.

IAMGOLD produced 159K Au oz during the third quarter of 2020 (gold sold was 162K Au Oz) compared to 187K Au oz during 3Q'19, or down 15%, as you can see in the graph above. Production was up 2.6% sequentially.

However, if we deduct Sadiola and Yatela during 3Q'19, we have a gold production of 174K Au Oz, which reduces the gap between the two quarters.

The sales cost was $1,098 per ounce sold, while the total cash costs were $1,006 per ounce produced.

All-in sustaining costs, AISC, were $1,206 per ounce sold for the third quarter.

Below are the historical prices of gold and AISC.

On November 3, 2020, Westwood's underground mine experienced a new seismic event.

The Westwood mine and mill operations are currently suspended while a business recovery plan is being assessed.

and on November 23, 2020, the company announced that:

it is temporarily reducing the underground workforce at its Westwood mine in Canada. Westwood underground remains suspended following the seismic event reported earlier this month. The temporary reduction affects approximately 437 workers, or approximately 70% of the underground workforce.

IAMGOLD cut its 2020 gold output guidance from between 630K and 680K ounces to 630K and 680K ounces again. Source: IAG presentation

Total capital spending for 2020 is also cut from $340 million to $315 million.

4 - IAMGOLD has no net debt and strong liquidity.

IAMGOLD has no net debt and total liquidity of approximately ~$1.3 billion (not including restricted cash) as of the end of June 2020.

It has been the company's strength for many quarters, but it has not helped much looking at the stock performance, unfortunately.

CFO Carol Banducci said in the conference call:

Following the strength in gold prices and our prudent management of the balance sheet, our liquidity excluding restricted cash, and including our largely undrawn $500 million credit facility totaled $1.4 billion. Again, our 5.75% bond for $450 million is not due until 2028. Therefore, we are well-positioned financially for the construction of the Côté gold project.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

IAMGOLD is again experiencing difficulties at the Westwood mine, and it is not what the company stock needed. IAG already suffered a steep slide from its high in August, and with a gold price retracing, the near-term outlook seems bleak. However, while this new mine setback is regrettable, IAG should not be discounted on a long-term basis. IAG has a strong balance sheet, plenty of cash, and an excellent ongoing Cote Gold project. The game here is to wait for the bottom and accumulate.

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

IAG forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at the 50MA around $3.75 and support around $3.20.

My recommendation is to sell about 30%+ of your position (assuming a profit) between $3.65 and $3.85 and wait for a retracement.

The gold price is now trending lower, and I believe the trend will continue until gold reaches $1,750 based on the gold 10-year cup & handle pattern. The gold price already traded briefly under $1,800 early this week. Hence, I expect lower lows scenario.

If gold starts to trade below $1,800, I believe IAG may eventually cross support at $3.20 and retest $2.50 - $2.75. It is at this point that I recommend accumulating for the longer term.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may start accumulating below $2.75.