Introduction

In its 3Q earnings release, Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) announced that it intends to exit substantially all of its senior housing investments. A number of individual portfolios aggregating $4 billion of assets are in various stages of closing or under LOI, and the remaining properties "are being actively marketed for sale." Some of the sub-portfolios could close as early as 4Q with the balance falling into the first half of 2021.

The senior housing sale culminates almost a five-year restructuring effort at Healthpeak, a process that began in 2016 with the spin-off of the Manor Care nursing home portfolio. Since then, Healthpeak has been a net seller of senior housing properties, which have suffered from oversupply issues in prior years and a far deeper dislocation due to COVID-19. While a recovery is perhaps in the wings, management has decided to forgo any additional drama and focus attention on its less-volatile businesses. Healthpeak's portfolio will now consist of medical office buildings, life science (lab space) properties, and a small group of CCRC properties that have been steady performers.

While management was careful to say that the latest round of divestitures would not necessarily be dilutive, 2021 is likely to be another flattish earnings year as Healthpeak works to redeploy the cash. Among the myriad of moving parts to the Healthpeak story is what to do about the $1.48 dividend, which management noted was running at 101% of AFFO.

The question of a dividend cut was raised on the 3Q earnings call. While CEO Tom Herzog was careful in his response, he did seem to suggest that the Board was considering a number of factors in deciding upon a new dividend rate.

So as we proceed over the coming months, we'll be able to continue to assess the dividend based on our projected AFFO, the path and duration of the virus, the outcome of the sales, our preferred payout ratio as we reposition the portfolio and where we'd like to see that fall.

Herzog also went on to say that "...we're comfortable if our dividend modestly exceeds our AFFO for a short period of time." Assuming that 2020 was the year to be patient, 2021 needs to be the year for improvement. Either there's a clear path to stronger earnings or the solution is a dividend reset. But PEAK would be wise not to wait too long and tempt fate with the rating agencies, particularly since the Moody's outlook is already negative.

We think Healthpeak will move to cut the dividend in 2021 as the most realistic way to lower the payout ratio. According to REIT/BASE, PEAK's dividend payout from AFFO has averaged 105% over the first nine months of 2020. The wild card to a dividend cut is capital gains. If the senior housing sales release a material amount of taxable gains, PEAK might otherwise need to maintain the $1.48 dividend. But the company also said "a couple of these big [asset sale] portfolios were 10/31 capable, which eliminates any tax risks that we would have." If that's the case, there's plenty of room to cut.

How bad is the payout ratio?

Healthpeak's dividend payout ratio has increased over the last few years to 105%, which is directly related to the earnings decline in senior housing. The good news is the SHOP assets are being sold at something like a 3% cap rate on current NOI, so almost any kind of property reinvestment or debt paydown is accretive. Working against that will be sales of triple-net properties, which are being sold at lease yields "in the high sevens."

Even if PEAK's earnings start to improve it might be years before the payout ratio declines to a respectable level. Median AFFO payout ratios for the REIT sector are running in the low 80% range, about 20 points lower than Healthpeak. For companies with large development programs like PEAK ($1.2 billion active pipeline), the board would be wise to target more conservative levels.

Source: REIT/BASE data set and company reports.

Dividend Yield Comps

Healthpeak's board will also be looking at how the dividend stacks up against large-cap peers. The table below outlines the latest dividend yields for PEAK and what we view as benchmark competitors in each business line.

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) - largest pure-play life sciences company with 326 properties and $29 billion market capitalization. Member of S&P 500.

Healthcare Realty (HR) - established MOB player with over 200 properties and $6 billion market cap. Member of S&P MidCap 400 index.

Boston Properties (BXP) - largest office REIT with significant expertise in development of mid and high-rise office properties. Member of S&P 500.

PEAK is trading at roughly a 25% yield premium to HR and BXP, and fully 85% above Alexandria. To be fair, some of the yield differential is due to residual SHOP risk, which PEAK is actively addressing. But the payout ratio still needs to be brought down manually. Best-in-class REITs do not trade with 5-handle dividend yields, so this is another indicator that the dividend rate is simply too high.

Source: Yahoo

Dividend Tax Allocation

The table below summarizes PEAK's dividend composition over the last several years. Even if you were only looking at 2017 - 2019, the trend seems clear. The $1.48 dividend is not well supported from ordinary income. When 2020 tax information is released in January, the decline in SHOP earnings is likely to show a further erosion of core earnings and dividend support.

Source: REIT/BASE data set and company reports.

Conclusion

Healthpeak's MOB and Life Science properties have performed well during the COVID-19 crisis. When the drag from senior housing is released over the next 6-9 months, PEAK should emerge with a far steadier investment portfolio and perhaps a higher multiple.

The final step in PEAK's restructuring is a best-in-class series of financial ratios. We don't think management or the Board wants to contend with ongoing questions about an elevated dividend payout ratio. With that in mind, we think a dividend reset to roughly $1.00/share is likely in 2021, with timing determined by the need (if any) to cover capital gains distributions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.