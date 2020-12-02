It now has new management and new funding - giving investors access to a 10% yield with a capital gain alternative too.

It paused dividends on its preferred stock, causing its price to halve.

Exantas Capital has had quite the year, losing a huge chunk of its equity in the COVID-19 pandemic collapse.

At iREIT on Alpha, we don’t play the mind-trick game of day trading. With that said, there are times when fickle crowd psychology unearths rare but real short-term bargain opportunities.

For instance, a few months ago, we recommended Highland Income Fund (HFRO). Its shares were being dumped by prematurely-disappointed speculators and a liquidating closed-end fund.

Just a few weeks later – as we’d already signaled in the initial article – we advised getting out of it. Yet even so, we look for quality at every turn, as subscriber @posane3 recognized in his response:

“Brad, thanks for the opportunity and the analysis. I picked up a nice position in HFRO and made a quick 12%, plus another 1% dividend coming tomorrow (8/31). At Friday's close, HFRO yields 10.38% in dividends. So if the price stays completely stagnant, it is still a pretty good investment... I am going to hang on to my position for now.”

This illustrates our long-term view in iREIT, even during short-term speculation. Because by “short-term speculation,” we merely mean buying an asset when it’s down well below its true value, with the intention of selling it back once that price rights itself.

Our risk aversion keeps us cognizant that we might have to hold out longer than expected. And we don’t want to be left holding empty bags, so we don’t buy them to begin with.

Rubbing Off the Barnacles

Today, we have a new opportunity in Exantas Capital (XAN), an externally-managed commercial mortgage REIT (mREIT). As you probably know, we’re not normally fans of externally-managed landlords.

Because they involve not one but two companies, they open up too many potential awkward conflicts of interest. The REIT owns the assets, yet its investment decisions are made by an advisor company attached to it like a barnacle – additional costs and all.

In principle, the advisor company can’t suck its host dry. The REIT’s board of directors will look out for its shareholders’ best interests. And predatory or lackluster external management companies can be booted by the board – after a lot of hassle and money spent.

Add 2020 on top of that, and you’ve got a recipe for a painful crash.

Exantas actually originated in 2005 as Resource Capital Corporation to trade in commercial real estate mortgages and debts. It wasn’t until 2016 that C-III Capital Partners bought out its previous external manager and changed its name.

“Exantas” is Greek for “sextant,” a navigation tool used by technology-deficient mariners. Presumably, this was meant to signify how well the REIT would maneuver the tricky waters of real estate investment.

But C-III must have been looking through the wrong end of the sextant, because Exantas had a catastrophic March 2020, wiping out almost all of its net asset value.

(Exantas common share price 2020. Source: Google Finance.)

Don’t think that the investor response shown above was an over-reaction. At the closing bell on March 23, Exantas received a series of margin calls from its repo financing counterparties…

That it could not meet.

We would have bailed out too.

The Mortgage REIT Business Sails Close to the Wind

The common understanding of how Exantas and similar mREITs make money is this:

They buy, or originate, mortgages. Then they use them those mortgages as security to borrow from banks’ “repo desks” at lower interest rates.

If all goes well, they earn the interest spread – the difference between their lending and borrowing rates – many times over. The wider the spread and the more cycles they can run concurrently, the more profitable they are.

But two things are needed for this to work smoothly:

They need to avoid credit crunches that make them pay out more interest than they take in.

The mortgages’ market value needs to hold fairly steady.

In normal times, that’s a trivial concern. However, in March, COVID-19 struck the stock, bond, and commercial mortgage markets simultaneously. And the sudden devaluation had a calamitous effect on mREITs thanks to how these landlord bankers really work.

Naturally, it’s a bit more technical than the common understanding:

The REIT actually sells, say, a $100 million mortgage to the repo desk and receives some set amount of cash in return. We’ll say $99 million for the purpose of this example.

The bank agrees to sell it back to the REIT in a few months for the full $100 million. So the REIT has, in effect, borrowed $99 million but paid $1 million in interest over that period of time, with a nasty catch.

The bank isn’t stupid. It knows there’s a chance of things going south and the mREIT going bankrupt. So, in the event of falling open-market mortgage prices, it can make a margin call to the REIT.

And if said entity can’t provide the cash, the repo desk is free to sell the mortgage in the open market.

There She Blows!

It was that stipulation that stung Exantas so hard. As it had to report on March 25:

“On March 24… the company received written notices from certain affiliates of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) alleging that events of default had occurred with respect to various financing agreements. The company disputes RBC's notices of events of default and intends to vigorously assert its rights and defenses against any wrongful conduct by its CMBS repo financing counterparties.”

Yet try as it might, the contract was clear. Worse still, the mortgage price collapse was so profound that Exantas couldn’t pony up for the tidal wave of margin calls.

Much as it tried to portray the resulting actions as an unjust “seizure,” everything happened above-board. RBC not only owned the mortgages but was entirely free to sell them.

Which it proceeded to do.

And Exantas preceded to rescind its previously declared dividends – both common and preferred (NYSE:XAN.PC) – while continuing to frantically negotiate with other repo desks to obtain some breathing space.

It wasn’t pretty, to say the least. But it got worse from there.

The Full Q1 Horror Revealed

Exantas CEO Robert C. Lieber related it like this on the following Q1 conference call:

“Despite our attempts to communicate and resolve these discrepancies, we received notices of default, which resulted in one of our bond portfolios being repriced and effectively sold by the lender into a shockingly illiquid market.

It was apparently shocking enough for management to realize how precarious its situation was. And so it decided to jettison over 99% of its commercial mortgage-backed securities:

“… in order to protect our balance sheet, we decided to exit the remainder of our CMBS portfolio with the exception of our B-piece investment. We felt that an orderly unwinding of these positions given the current market conditions was the best path to protect the company's liquidity and book value, and the final sales price took place shortly after the quarter ended.”

Some people were quick to criticize Exantas for that move, which resulted in a $180 million loss. But there was method in the madness.

First, nobody knew how long or how deep the collapse would last. Second, Exantas needed its lenders to grant forbearance on loans. To achieve that, it had to show as respectable a balance sheet as possible.

In other words, it had to reduce its leverage, even at what turned out to be the worst time in history to sell a large tranche of mortgage-backed securities.

The end result was that, yes, it had a much lower book value. But it also eliminated its risk of total collapse.

Bad News or Good News?

Common shareholders weren’t happy about that, of course. But the situation is more nuanced for those who own preferreds.

(Source: iREIT Econometrics Unit from company 10-Qs)

Yes, the common stock’s book value was slashed by about half. But Exantas management made this point in the Q1 report on May 7, 2020:

“XAN reduced its leverage and in exchange received written confirmation from lenders representing over 90% of the outstanding balance of its commercial real estate ("CRE") loan warehouse financing facilities, which provided a framework to avoid credit-based markdowns for approximately four months.’

It switched its focus entirely to two tasks: Managing its lending activities and soothing its creditors.

You see, each lender requires Exantas to not go above a certain loan-to-value ratio on its debt.

Remember: The purpose of this promise, or covenant, isn’t to bankrupt anyone. It’s to prevent Exantas from taking the cash and spending it rashly.

The pandemic sent commercial real estate asset values drastically lower since those properties’ income is reduced. That and market purchasers aren’t willing to make any bets on a long-term recovery yet.

However, lenders are free to be more optimistic if they want. And so they said something like this to Exantas …

“We know property market prices are extremely depressed, which means you’re technically breaching the covenants. However, we know that’s not your fault and we do expect things to pick up gradually. “Since we’re confident we’ll be recompensated in due course, we simply want evidence that you’re drastically reducing your borrowing. So sell some stuff, and pay back some of your loans. Even if it means you lose money today.”

With no other choice, Exantas complied, leaving preferred shareholders wondering if their promised income and capital is covered.

It might be. Or it might not.

Investor Reaction

The most striking feature of Exantas’ Q1 conference call was the Q&A session at the end. It involved a single “Q” and dead silence, as analysts were literally left speechless.

Founder and Chairman, Andrew L. Farkas finished his prepared remarks with, “With that, I welcome your questions.” The operator replied with, “At this time… there are no questions,” and turned the call back to Farkas, who officially ended with:

“Well, as there are no further questions at this point, we thank you for calling in. Obviously, we're available to you with any questions you may have privately on the phone. And we hope that everybody continues to stay healthy and safe. Thank you.”

I guess we’ll never learn what those private phone calls were like. But we do know how shareholders reacted for the following months, exiting like there was no tomorrow for Exantas.

As we’ve already said, that was understandable in terms of the common stock.

But preferred stockholders own the middle tranche. They’re promised a very limited and specific reward: A dividend of $0.5391 four times a year in this case – as long as Exantas can afford it.

Even if management decides it can’t pay, as happened in March, their entitlement continues to accumulate.

Problem is, preferred shareholders are seeking boredom. Dull, repetitive, steady dividends make them happy. Excitement, such as with missed dividends, make them unhappy, and cause them to dump their positions, which they remain very wary about after.

Which opens up an opportunity for iREIT on Alpha, especially on top of what’s happened since.

Two Flashes of Good News

On Aug. 3, Exantas announced that its barnacle (i.e., external manager) had been displaced by a wealthier one, ACRES Capital. In addition, it negotiated definitive agreements with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and Oaktree Capital Management for:

“… new capital commitments aggregating up to $375 million. The company expects the new financing to provide ample liquidity to meet current financing requirements, and for new investments… (Exantas') new manager, ACRES, has assumed management responsibility effective immediately and will begin to implement (Exantas’) business plan to preserve and grow book value and earnings… “Andrew Fentress and Mark Fogel, co-founders of ACRES, will serve as chairman of the board, and as president, CEO and board member of Exantas, respectively. Andrew Farkas and Jeffrey P. Cohen have resigned from the board of directors with immediate effect.”

The cash infusions, largely used to pay off existing debt, were:

$250 million at fixed 5.75% interest (repayable after one year with no penalty) and a loan-to-value covenant of 55%.

$125 million of unsecured notes at an admittedly nerve-wracking fixed interest rate of 12% for seven years.

The lenders also received some warrants for common stock in return, which reduces that collection’s potential. But it doesn’t impact preferreds.

Further moves were announced on Sept. 10, when incoming CEO Fogel announced that Exantas had borrowed a further $297 million. That was by issuing floating-rate collateral loan obligation securities backed by commercial mortgage loans.

Half was at LIBOR +2.5%. The rest was between 3.5% and 5.5% above LIBOR. This was very good news.

Exantas’ Common Stock Prospects

Our analysis below shows that, after accounting for debt, Exantas’ assets now cover the preference value more than twofold.

Investor Presentation

In the chart above, the REIT’s total asset value is represented by each bar’s full height. Debt, meanwhile, is marked in gray, and preference value in blue. The residual is attributable to Exantas’ common equity.

More than half of the latter was irrevocably lost early in 2020.

But new management has brought a team of 18, with a plan for each at-risk loan. As stated by the new CEO on the Q3 earnings call:

“Of the total portfolio of 105 commercial real estate loans, 18 have received some form of relief since the onset of COVID to reduce the credit risk primarily due to pandemic-related financial difficulties. With the exception of two loans representing approximately 4% of the total portfolio, all of our loans were current on debt service payments through October 2020.”

New management also has been originating and underwriting new loan opportunities in partnership with ACRES to cover the full spectrum of loan durations. ACRES largely focused on shorter-term loans and Exantas on longer-term cases.

All that progress – plus growing confidence in vaccines – has been good for the REIT’s common stock. However, we don’t advise getting into it with huge expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Vast tranches of cash were irrevocably lost in the pandemic melee, and they’re not going to magically return. And remember the warrants recently issued to lenders, which further dilute common shares’ ability to grow in value.

Finally, the stiff interest rate on some of the new loans will eat into their dividend potential for some time. All of which means we’re looking elsewhere for gains.

What We “Prefer”

By now you know our interest is in the preferred shares.

For one thing, the fact that their dividend was suspended earlier this year led to longer-term, price-reducing bitterness. In other words, they’re cheap, even those that payout has since been reinstated.

On Oct. 30, the Q3 dividend and previously skipped dividends were all paid. Yet the market has only recently been rewarding it.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Plus, those preferreds are high-yielders: 8.625% of the nominal $25.

Now, they are described as “fixed to floating.” Typically, that means they pay a fixed interest rate for a set number of years, then switch to a set percentage above a market rate such as LIBOR.

In a low-interest rate environment, this means investors face a drop in their income stream at the time of the switch. Yet Exantas preferreds represent a one-way float!

As stated in its prospectus:

“From and including July 30, 2024, and thereafter, we will pay cumulative distributions on the Series C Preferred Stock at a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR… as calculated on each applicable date of determination… plus a spread of 5.927% per annum based on the ($25) liquidation preference, provided that such floating rate shall not be less than the initial rate of 8.625% at any date of determination.”

So it’s listed as something unattractive, keeping other investors from running its price up, while actually representing something truly solid! This is a rare opportunity we’re very interested in.

At its present price of about $22, the stock offers an almost 10% dividend yield in the long term, with a high degree of security. Moreover, there’s a very good chance the share price will appreciate 10% to the $25 par as the rest of the market catches on.

In Closing…

The pandemic collapse wiped out most of Exantas’ initial asset value. However, with the deleveraging, new management and improved capitalization status, the situation has changed considerably.

For preferreds, that is. They could be called by the company, it’s true… but only by paying holders a 14% price premium.

And don’t forget that, even during this year – which housed the greatest economic calamity of modern times – the dividend merely paused before restarting with full catch-up performed.

We’re confident that reliability, company developments, and global developments with the vaccines make Exantas Preferred C a great asset to buy.

