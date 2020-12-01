Shares of Milestone Scientific (MLSS) have seesawed since my original article introducing the company to my readers. The day my article was published, the stock traded for $1.75/share. After reaching a recent high at $2.04 on October 13, shares inexplicably dropped as low as $1.47 prior to the impressive earnings release on November 17. Even then, the initial response to MLSS's report was initially tepid, with shares waiting until November 23 to rally 20% on high volume, and eventually settling back in around the initial $1.75/share price from my first article.

While the company still has a long road ahead, this update article will show why I believe the company is currently undervalued and offers investors willing to take some risk the possibility of a huge reward. Furthermore, I will explain why I believe the initial upside to MLSS is imminent, with some catalysts likely to be announced before EOY 2020. In short, the company's dental business is returning to pre-pandemic norms, all while the medical side of the business is beginning to ramp and is expected to announce some significant hospital wins soon. These wins will represent a huge milestone for the company, which I believe will lead to shares breaking out.

Dental Back in Business

MLSS was hammered by the initial wave of Covid-19. With most dental offices closing or at least experiencing severe disruptions, MLSS's dental business dropped drastically. For the company, this could not have happened at a more inopportune time. According to people familiar with the company, MLSS was on the verge of selling its dental business, in order to raise cash to focus on the extraordinary market potential of their medical products, CompuFlo and CathCheck. Due to the pandemic, the sale of MLSS's dental business fell through, and the company was left with little choice but to raise money through an equity offering.

On the positive side, after a disastrous Q2, the company saw dental sales rebound strongly in Q3 and guided for a return to near pre-pandemic normal in Q4, noting that such guidance was still conservative. In general, the dental industry has adapted to the "new normal," and even with most areas of the country experiencing a second/third wave of the pandemic, they have found ways to stay open and active. This bodes well for MLSS.

In addition, MLSS dental business will be buoyed by three tailwinds:

(1) MLSS's Wand product allows dentists to start a procedure within as little as 60 seconds from the time of injection. This timeline is quite contrary to the conventional dental procedure, which requires dentists to wait at least 15 minutes after injection. Using the conventional approach, dentists normally go back and forth between patients, injecting one patient and then returning to another, who was previously numbed, to begin a procedure. Then, after that procedure, the dentist returns to the other patient, now numb from their shot, and proceeds with that patient's treatment. This conventional approach is far from ideal, especially during a pandemic, because it leads to the possibility of cross-contamination. MLSS indicated on the Q3 2020 conference call that they have received positive feedback from dentists about their product for this reason.

(2) On the Q3 call, management noted that a Russian distributor of their dental product renewed a three-year agreement with MLSS, which will result in 20-25% growth in business compared to the prior agreement.

(3) MLSS has restarted and increase sales to its China distributor. Since MLSS owns approximately 28% of the distributor, they cannot book sales until the distributor actually sells the product through to the final customer. Consequently, the guidance management gave for Q4 does not include those increased sales since management is unsure if they will be able to book them in Q4. Regardless, this is another sign the dental business is returning, and may, in fact, be stronger after the pandemic than before.

CompuFlo and CathCheck - Milestone Wins Expected

While it's phenomenal to see the progress on the dental side, MLSS's future is clearly CompuFlo and CathCheck, their revolutionary products offered on the medial side of their business. Investors who bought into MLSS's recent equity offering mentioned earlier did not pay $2.15/share for the dental business. They paid that price because of the possibility of explosive revenue and EPS growth from CompuFlo and CathCheck. For those new to MLSS, I recommend you read my previous article linked in the first sentence of this article or the company's website. You can read about CompuFlo here and about CathCheck here.

Management mentioned on the most recent conference call that although the pandemic slowed down their progress in selling CompuFlo and CathCheck earlier in the year, with hospitals not allowing vendors in for several months, they are now seeing significantly increased opportunities. Specifically, management highlighted that several demos and trials have progressed, expanding in both number and scope, and that they expect to make announcements about wins in the future.

Following this conference call, I continued my due diligence and checked with industry sources about MLSS's progress. They are of the belief that MLSS could announce a hospital win for CompuFlo and/or CathCheck yet this year, with the possibility of multiple wins not being off the table still in 2020. My research indicates that even if MLSS closes only a few of these deals, they would be large enough in size and indicative enough of coming broader market acceptance that the wins should be material to shareholder value. Regardless, it appears these "milestone" wins are not far off, and that 2021 should be a solid year for the medical side of the business.

KOLs and Prestigious Hospitals/Institutions

Part of my optimism surrounding MLSS is their strategic approach to winning market share for CompuFlo and CathCheck. Specifically, MLSS has focused on three key areas:

(1) Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). The most recent example of MLSS's collaboration with a KOL came on October 22, 2020. On that date, MLSS issued a press release and video of Dr. Ayman Alian, Division Chief of Obstetric & Gynecological Anesthesiology at Yale School of Medicine, highlighting the benefits of CompuFlo and CathCheck. Obviously, the Yale School of Medicine is one of the most prestigious medical schools in the world and will help shape the opinion of doctors and hospitals across the globe. Furthermore, Dr. Alian's glowing review of these products leads one to believe that perhaps students will soon be trained at Yale using these tools.

(2) Prestigious Hospitals/Institutions. I mentioned already that Dr. Alian, a KOL, is associated with a prestigious institution. But according to people I have spoken with who are familiar with MLSS's approach, they have systematically targeted other prestigious hospitals, recognizing that if they win them over, they will eventually and consistently win over the broader market.

(3) Hospital Networks. Again, according to sources familiar with the company's thinking, MLSS has strategically targeted hospitals that are part of a much larger, broader network of hospitals. In addition, as we can see from the public announcement on October 13, 2020, MLSS has also targeted group purchasing organizations like Premier (PINC) that allies with well over 4,000 United States hospitals. This recently-announced agreement with Premier is a huge win for MLSS, making it much easier for hospitals to purchase MLSS's products.

With these three areas of focus, I believe once MLSS begins to show adoption of their product, the dominoes will start to fall quickly, which is why shares could break out once the first domino or two tumbles.

Valuation

My approach to valuing MLSS has not changed since my most recent previous article on the company. To summarize that, I noted that interim-CEO Len Osser guided on a recent investor update that the company could do $1/share in EPS if/when they become the standard of care for labor & delivery. While MLSS is clearly still far from that target, the $1/share in EPS does not seem to include their revitalized dental business, nor the other market opportunities for indications such as: thoracic, peripheral nerve block, intra-articular, and botox. Nor does it include potential opportunities in the veterinarian market.

Altogether, I see no reason that MLSS should trade for less than its 52-week high of $3.05 if and when they announce a hospital win on the medical side of their business, especially in light of the fact that they are now partnered with Premier. That share price equates to approximately 75% returns from current levels.

Risks

MLSS was clearly negatively impacted by the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although dental offices have largely, if not universally, remained open and active during this current second/third wave, we must recognize that they may eventually be forced to close again if the pandemic worsens after or during the holidays. This could harm dental product sales and could also lead to delays in adoption of MLSS's medical products. Thankfully, with several vaccines showing signs of success and with the understanding that the pandemic will eventually end, I view this risk as a possible temporary hurdle and not something that will fundamentally harm the company long term.

Another risk for MLSS is that despite the praise of KOLs and (possible) wins at prestigious institutions, the broader market still will not accept their products at large. While MLSS's "competition" is outdated, it has been around for a long time, and medical professionals often, like most of us, resist change to established practices. I believe that while this risk is real, it will be mitigated by hospitals who are all-too-aware of the costs associated with labor & delivery mortality and morbidity. It seems to be in hospitals' financial interest to adopt MLSS's products, as shown by the pivotal Galveston study.

Conclusion

After being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic early in the year, MLSS has revitalized its dental business, as recently highlighted by a major Russian distributor renewing its agreement with the company and the company guiding for significantly increased revenue. In addition, with its ability to get back into hospitals and in front of KOLs, MLSS has positioned itself to close out 2020 and begin 2021 with some hospital wins for its industry-changing CompuFlo and CathCheck products. Once MLSS reaches one of these "milestone" agreements, I expect shares to break out and reach, or possibly surpass, 52-week highs, representing approximately 75% upside from current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.