Based on the relative valuation and 2021 EPS we estimate SAM's fair share price at $600, or at 33% downside to the current market price.

SAM's share jumped 120% since mid February 2020 and tripled since its March lows, while other beer companies suffered price drops back in March and haven't recovered since.

The Boston Beer Co. delivered 35% revenue growth and 60% growth in EPS in 9M20. The strong 200% growth of truly hard seltzer brands compensated the drop in beer sales.

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) has delivered astounding 35% growth quarter for quarter, outpacing its competition and posting above-average margins compared to other beer companies. The stock market has rewarded company's superior performance and the share price of the Boston Beer Company tripled since the onset of COVID-19, whereas the share prices of the competitors suffered a blow in March and haven't recovered ever since. We believe the stock market overreacted to the strong growth at the Boston Beer Company in Q3 2020 and the shares price has currently more downside risk that upside potential.

If you listened to management's quarterly commentary throughout 2020, you couldn't help but notice how much of management's discussion and attention went to the newly launched Truly Hard Seltzer Lemonade and Truly Twisted Tea products.

Hard seltzers were definitely the product of the year for the Boston Beer Company with FY2020 sales projected to grow 180%-200% and accounting for the majority of company's sales growth this year.

The growth posted by the Boston Beer Company was generously rewarded by the investors as the share price gained 130% y-o-y.

Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea is Booming

The Boston Beer Company does not disclose it's revenue information for particular segments. In its 2019 annual report the company makes no segmentation between its products:

The Company’s beers, hard seltzers and hard cider are sold by the Company’s sales force to the same types of customers and drinkers in similar size quantities, at similar price points and through substantially the same channels of distribution. These beverages are manufactured using similar production processes, have comparable alcohol content and generally fall within the same regulatory environment.

As the company planned its expansion in hard seltzer category, there's a mention in SAM's annual report that while hard seltzer comprised approximately 3% of United States beer consumption, the segment posted 250% growth in 2019. Judging from Dave Burwick's, CEO, comment in July 2020, SAM's hard seltzers accounted for about 3% of total beer volume at the beginning of the year. This number may go up to 10% of total sales volume or $260m in annual sales, if management's expectation of up to 200% growth this year materialize. If we assume that in 2021 the Boston Beer the segment is about to deliver 100% growth, as announced by the management, the Boston Beer company might achieve $520m in hard seltzer revenues in 2021.

Interestingly, the estimated hard seltzer share of 10% of total beer volume at the Boston Beer Company resonates with the 10% share of hard seltzers according to the Buzzworthy report based on Nielsen data from September 22, 2020. It suggests that Truly is growing in line with competition. SAM's hard seltzer brands are not the only ones in the segment. The main competitor's include White Claw, Bud Light Seltzer (BUD), Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer, Corona Seltzer and Bon & Viv Seltzer to name a few. If you are interested in consumer perception of some of them you can check this taste test.

In addition to the existing players, Coca-Cola's (KO) CEO James Quincey has announced in September 2020 that the company will enter the hard seltzer market in the first half of 2021.

SAM in comparison to BUD, Ambev and the Coca-Cola

As the Coca-Cola's CEO has announced company's entry into the hard seltzer segment, we thought it appropriate to compare the profitability of the Boston Beer Company and other beer companies and that of the Coca-Cola Co..

As you can see from the Chart below, Coca-Cola Co. has both the highest gross profit and net profit margin. Boston Beer Co. cuts pretty well for beer companies (we have excluded Molson Coors (TAP), which would be an outlier at the bottom of chart for both categories). However, SAM's profitability is below that for the Coca-Cola Company.

The management of the Boston Beer Company has reiterated its willingness to forsake short-term earnings for the long-term investments into growth. In order to use momentum, the company outsourced some of the production to the third-party breweries, which had a negative impact on gross profit margin.

You can argue that with 35% revenue growth this year, compared to -13.5% for the Coca-Cola Co., SAM has much more growth potential. That's why in order to account for another year of projected extraordinary growth for the Boston Beer Co. we took analysts' estimates for 2021 for our relative valuation.

Relative Valuation of the Boston Beer Co. vs. the Coca-Cola Co.

The Boston Beer company is expected to deliver $15.27 for FY2020, slightly above management's guidance of $15 per share. For 2021 EPS are expected to jump another 55% to $23.63. The strong growth in EPS is based on the expectation that the Boston Beer Company is able to repeat its 35% revenue growth from 2020 also in 2021. This is in line with SAM management's guidance of 35%-45% volume growth as announced during the Q3 earnings call.

The Coca-Cola Co. on the other hand, is projected to grow its EPS only 11% to $2.11 on the back of 10.7% growth in revenues in 2021.

At the current valuation KO is prices at 25x P/E 2021 and 6.2x P/Sales 2021. Assuming that Boston Beer Co. will be able to meet analysts' expectations for 2020 and 2021, SAM's shares are currently priced at 38x P/E 2021 and 4.6x P/Sales 2021. Should SAM's share price revert to Coca Cola's 2021 P/E valuation, it would result in a share price drop to $590/share. The company's share price was at this level the last time in July 2020, before the company has announced its results for Q2 2020.

As for the P/Sales valuation, SAM is trading below KO, however, as both are mature companies (and deliver profits), we do not deem Price/Sales to be an appropriate valuation multiple. If the P/S multiple is telling us, it is that Coca Cola gets more for its shareholders per unit of sales because it delivers more in net profit per unit of sales.

We also looked at the relative valuation of other beer companies. However, they are currently trading at lower 2021 P/E multiples, due to the negative growth since the onset of COVID-19. Therefore, we believe that due to the combination of its superior profitability and lower growth, the Coca-Cola company presents the most relevant relative valuation benchmark for the Boston Beer Company. And even with this, the valuation SAM's shares appear to be 33% overvalued.

Conclusion

The Boston Beer Company was definitely a winner in 2020, tapping into the newly discovered market of hard seltzers with its Truly brand that have received a huge positive reception and is expected to deliver 180% to 200% in FY 2020 volume growth.

SAM's earnings per share are expected to increase 65% from $9.3 in 2019 to estimated $15.3 in 2020. Analysts estimate another 55% growth to 23.6 in 2021 EPS. At the same time SAM's share price has jumped 120% from $410 in February 2020 to $900 in November 2020, which in our view overcompensated company's growth and profitability prospects.

In our view, as the competition is intensifying in the hard seltzer segment, while the on-premise sales remain on hold, the current SAM share price is not justified. Based on the relative valuation we estimate the fair share price at around $600/share, which results in 33% downside to the current share price.

