Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) BofA 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference December 1, 2020 12:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Ned Segal - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Weiss - BofA

Stephen Weiss

All right. Good day, everybody. I'm Stephen Weiss, the high-yield cable, media and entertainment analyst at BofA Securities. I'm very pleased to welcome Twitter to our Annual Leveraged Finance Conference. With us on behalf from the company today for a fireside chat is Ned Segal, Chief Financial Officer. Before we dive right in, just a reminder that any participant can submit questions on the webcast portal, and I can pose those to management for you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stephen Weiss

So Ned, thanks for joining us. Happy to have you. So let's just dive right in. Let's start with sub performance. Rightly or wrongly, your equity seems most sensitive to your sub metrics. Credit markets, obviously, much less so. In third quarter, you added 1 million subs, obviously, that came off in second quarter where you added 20 million subs. How much of what's going on is reflecting pull ahead. Can you speak to what's going on underneath the surface?

Ned Segal

Great. Thank you for having me, and thanks for the question. We are thrilled with the DAU growth that we've had when you step back and look at how we delivered to people during this global pandemic that we've experienced over the last 9 months, where we had a really large cohort of people who came to Twitter in March when the world largely went to shelter-in-place, they came because they wanted to find out about COVID-19. We had over 150 million people come to our COVID-19 resources somewhere in the world or because their habits changed. And they found themselves looking for information in different places than they had before while they were sheltering in place. Remarkably because of all the product improvements that we've driven over the last couple of years, that group has retained better than historical connect set. So we had a big surge in late March. And because of the way we count our monetizable daily active usage, it didn’t hit all of the days of the quarter. And so you didn't see as big a bump in Q1 as you did in Q2. You mentioned the 20 million or so that were added on a net basis in Q2.

So when we think about what drives people to Twitter, we think about the events and topics that are happening in the world. And we certainly saw that big bump that we saw reflects how people's habits changed in March and then perhaps again, how they evolved over some of our events like sports that came back in many parts of the world. When we think about what drives it, what's another 6 billion people who could use Twitter in a country where it's available, we don't feel like we're pulling ahead. We don't feel like we're borrowing from one place or another. And the top of funnel continues to be really robust. But certainly could be when you add it all up, that a lot of people who would have been coming back to Twitter for the sports or other things that were happening in the world in the third quarter, had been on the service already in Q2.

The product improvements that we're making every day are designed to drive more and more people to the service over time. And so we'll keep pushing, whether it's through an election in the United States, through sports coming back all around the world to drive more usage of a service.

Stephen Weiss

Okay. Very helpful. And then maybe just commenting on the ad market in terms of trends, what are you seeing in the mid upcoming holiday season? Maybe speak to this pre and post-election. I know a lot of advertisers wanted to sidestep. Politics altogether. And have you noticed any discernible change in tone amid the recent vaccine-related developments and how that might dovetail with countervailing forces such as the second wave that we're seeing?

Ned Segal

Well, remember, Twitter's what's happening in the world and what people are thinking about. And so whereas during the election cycle in the United States, there was a lot of conversations with the election, in the weeks prior to that, there was a lot of conversation around the campaigns themselves, but also about the NBA finals, about other sports that were being played in the world, about Bitcoin and investing and other topics that bring people to Twitter all over the world. And advertisers come to Twitter for two main purposes. They come to launch a new product or service and they come to connect with what's happening, to be where their customers are, whether it's during a sporting event, a political event or otherwise. When we reported our quarter at the end of October, we mentioned that the month of October looked a lot like the month of September, meaning you have lots of sports happening. You had lots of conversation about politics. And you had people gradually coming back to work as economies seem to be opening up.

You also have lots of product launches. Product launches that had been stalled earlier in the year, and that are very important to advertisers as they look to the end of year buying that we see around the holiday season. We mentioned that November was a little more uncertain because of the election period. Now the election period probably played out in a more compressed time frame than some had feared. And what we said on the earnings call was that we typically see that when advertisers do pause during something like the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States in June or around an election anywhere in the world, that they typically, when they come back, they'll spend really that budget because their objectives haven't changed. They just have a more compressed time frame in which to realize those objectives.

And then the holiday season is a different one than we've seen really ever where you've got ad dollars probably moving away from linear technology, where you've got consumer behavior shifting more and more online for learning about purchasing products, whether that's going to Twitter to learn about them or going somewhere else. And so that shift is something that we haven't seen before. And it's too early to say how that all plays out, but we feel like the work we've done to grow the audience and to improve our revenue products position us very well for.

Stephen Weiss

Very good. So maybe let's spend a minute on the ad server rebuild, which was recently completed. Can you just remind us of the associated benefits you're expecting to accruing there? Update us on what you're seeing since this occurred. And if you have any general comments on ad loads and pricing in relation to that?

Ned Segal

So we rebuilt the ad server and it took over a year to do this. And when you make a decision like that, you're sacrificing the near-term in order to benefit from the long-term good that comes from having a completely rebuilt underlying technology for all the work on the advertising products. We're able to move faster now. We're able to do more things at the same time. We can attract and retain great engineers who come up with great ideas and are able to ship them faster than we were before because of this work. When the ad server was first built in Twitter that probably wasn't built with today's scale in mind. It was built on the technology of the day, which a decade later has certainly evolved. It was built as one model as opposed to different components. You have different components that allows different people to work on different parts of the ad server all at once. And so now instead of testing one thing at a time, we can test multiple theories or ideas that engineers may have at a time. You worry that if you can't ship somebody's tests quickly, they may give up on coming up with good ideas. And so this will allow us to move faster in all kinds of different ways. We've already seen some benefit from it.

Stephen Weiss

And in terms of how you're set up to penetrate direct response to a more extreme case than before?

Ned Segal

So we have historically been more brand focused than direct response focused. And we do have a couple of areas of our revenue products, which are in direct response focused and they are clicks to websites and app downloads. But both of those, we see a real opportunity to do much better for advertisers. It should be easier for them to launch a campaign. It should be required fewer impressions in order for them to get their click or download that they're looking for or reengagement from an existing customer. And so we embarked in 2019 on a broader roadmap around direct response that starting with app installs of what we call Mapp. Because it is a big business for us today, but one that we know can be bigger, where we know that there's $70 billion or more ad dollars focused on this, that we get a very small portion of today but the way that people use Twitter, we think that there's lots of benefit for advertisers being able to bring people to their apps through Twitter, whether they're have a ridesharing service they're launching in a new country or are trying to engage the people around their new versions of their game.

And so, we announced on the last earnings call, rather than have the stock by the end of the year, which was our plan that we would have it out in 2021 instead, partly because of the challenges we faced in ideally with some of the changes that Apple talked about around the device identifier in their new operating system. And partly because we feel like we've got a little more work to do in order to add it to a place where we can feel really good about marketing these advertisers as a major improvement over what they benefited from before. That we have not waited to ship improvements in the new time. And we've provided third-party measurement, which is an important tool for advertisers to many of the largest advertisers of app installs on Twitter, they're spending 30% more today than they had before because they've got this third-party measurement. Direct response should be a bigger, faster-growing and more stable part of the digital ads market than brand. And so this is an important part of our strategy and something where you'll see more play out from us over the coming years.

Stephen Weiss

So let's talk about development of other revenue streams. I know there's been a lot of market conjecture here. Can you speak to the non-advertising opportunity at Twitter, be it subscription, commerce, payroll management or others? How do you see this evolving? How substantial can it become over what time frame?

Ned Segal

Sure. And I'm smiling because my screen laughs, while we were speaking, which is not something that happens at the typical fireside chat. But in these days, I suppose we ought to get used to it. So forgive me for looking down for now. We got a lot of attention on the summer, that we intended posting a job for an engineer who can help us build a subscription revenue platform. And so we're talking about this a little earlier than we had intended to. At the same time, we're happy to share our thinking. Remember, revenue products are the number 1 company objective, it’s clear. We made that the number 1 priority when we went to shelter-in-place in March because we realized how important it was to have more durability to our revenue streams, whether it be direct response or things like subscriptions and commerce. So you'll see us experiment in the coming quarters around things like business presence on Twitter, around premium services that consumers and businesses may choose to pay for. That wouldn't take away from the experience that you and I have when we sit here today, but would make it even better. And so you'll see us all try kinds of different things. It could be higher quality video. It could be analytics. It could be business presence. It could be the ability to look at something in a different way than you might be able to today.

And so as we experiment these things, I'm sure we'll be talking about that more because we can't seem to extend with our people writing about it or tweeting about it. But it will give us the opportunity to get great feedback from the people who use the service about, these services so that we can make them even better. But over the next few quarters, you should see us experiment in the while and hopefully get these subscription ideas to become tangible revenue opportunities for us over time.

Stephen Weiss

Alright. So let's shift gears a little bit and maybe explore Section 230. Your CEO, Jack Dorsey, was recently testifying before Congress and indicated Twitter did a better job of blocking election interference in this cycle, although also acknowledged some mistakes and signaled the cautious openness to more regulation. Lindsey Graham said that Section 230 as it exists has got to give. If you had your druthers, how would the industry and the hill look to navigate this matter to the satisfaction of both parties? How high on your list is Section 230 as a worry from both an operational and financial standpoint?

Ned Segal

That's a great question. Thank you for asking. So Jack had the opportunity to speak to the Senator a couple of times in November and 230 came up a lot. Now this is 24-year old legislation that has allowed for the creation of millions of websites and apps, where people can go on and share their thoughts without the apps or companies behind those websites or apps being accountable for what the people say. It's allowed things like Twitter or customer reviews on other websites or other time line related apps to become what they are today and create invaluable connections and share information in a way that otherwise would not have been possible.

At the same time, I think lots of legislation in its 24th year, there's been a lot of conversation about how it can be updated or approved. When we step back and think about how this could play out and we feel like our voice is really important because there are lots of smaller companies who don't have a voice on these things. We do speak about transparency and about choice because we believe it's really important that people know what they're signing up for, how an algorithm works and what they should expect from a service that they use. We also think it's important that they have choice.

So I'll give you an example on Twitter today, and this isn't because anybody asks us to do. Just because we felt it was the right thing for the people who use our service. At the top right of your home timeline on Twitter, you can switch back and forth about between a reverse chronological timeline, and one that is algorithmically adjusted where we changed the order by thinking about what we think might be most relevant to you. And getting people that choice and being transparent, making it easy for them to change, to us is a great example of how the industry can adjust. We think about a day when perhaps somebody can bring their own algorithm to Twitter. And they could perhaps allow other people to use that algorithm as well, that would be another example of transparency and choice that could address a lot of the concerns that have come up around 230 and they get so that people can choose what experience they have and know exactly what's behind those choices as opposed to having the responsibility of deciding what can or can't be said be bestowed upon the companies themselves.

Stephen Weiss

Very good. So let me pivot to the balance sheet. I am getting some questions coming in here, but I do want to get to a few other areas first. So you're a very strong BB credit. You have $4 billion of net cash and about a $36 billion market cap. You actually reached out to me to present at this conference. You might not know that. What is your general message for credit investors? Do you foresee scenarios whereby Twitter becomes a larger issuer over time of straight non-convertible debt, given how well it trades? And do you have any IG aspirations down the road?

Ned Segal

So our aspirations are I’d say to have the whole world use Twitter and to have them see great ads and have other ways to pay us for the value that we deliver to them. And in working towards that aspiration, part of my job is to make sure that we have a low-cost of capital over a long period of time, not on any given day, but over a long period of time. And part of that is making sure that we have access to a very large group of investors in the debt markets. And a part of how they access to them was doing our first bond and making sure that we have the opportunity to connect with them at a conference at least twice a year. And so that's why we reached out to you because it was important to us to make sure that we maintain this connection. We view it as part of our accountability of having the bond and part of maintaining the opportunity to issue another one if and when it makes sense to do so. And so just as we think about all of our capital structure decisions, whether it's the decision to have done convertible debt in the past, to announce a share repurchase earlier this year, to take on $1 billion from Silver Lake back in February, hard to do the value of bond that we did, I guess we don't use that term anymore.

We try to think about these things analytically and dispassionately. And so as we look ahead and we think about how we might fund the business, how we might fund an acquisition should one presents itself that required additional capital, we want the debt markets to be an important part of that calculus that we use to decide what we can afford and how we're going to pay for it. If that helps?

Stephen Weiss

A little bit. You mentioned the stock buyback. So I think you had a $2 billion repurchase program that had not been tapped as of your third quarter earnings call. I think you subsequently indicated that your posture might have changed a bit, just given how the stock reacted to the sub metrics in the last quarter? Any update you can give us on your stance there? And I referenced the cash that you have on the balance sheet. Is there a minimum level of liquidity that you feel that you need to hold on to as you run this business at this point?

Ned Segal

So let me start with the buyback and take it from there. So when we took in $1 billion from Silver Lake back in February, and they joined our Board along with the Elliot Management and we announced another Director since then a professor at Stanford. We announced a $2 billion share repurchase. We probably were a year away from announcing our first repurchase when this came up of taking on another $1 billion that we didn't have an immediate use for in terms of running the business. We decided to accelerate our plans and announce the share purchase, both to offset dilution as far as shares that we issued to our team and also to just make sure we have the most efficient capital structure that we could.

Shortly after we made that announcement, the world really changed and the environment became much more uncertain. We also saw significant share price disruption. But I think more importantly to our decisions, we decided to wait to begin the repurchase. At the time of our earnings call at the end of October, we reminded people that we had not yet begun our repurchase. A week or so later after some significant share price disruption, we said that the repurchase should begin in the fourth quarter. So nothing new to report at the end of every quarter when we file and do our quarter. In fall, we will give people an update on how much stock we bought in any given period but nothing had changed in that time frame. And we were reasonably certain we were going to start to repurchase any ways as we alluded to in our Shareholder Letter, when we said that the reasons that we've waited had largely abated. That we felt like it was fair to just let people know that we were going to begin the repurchase in the fourth quarter.

When we think about minimum cash balances, we don't have a specific number in mind that's durable so much, it is something that we look at every quarter and think about the needs in terms of running the business, the cash flow that the business will create, the things that we look at from an acquisition perspective. And other potential capital needs to make sure that we've got the right amount of cash for that environment. And so the takeaway from announcing a $2 billion share repurchase that we said we would do over time, with the balance sheet that we have today, we felt like we had a little bit more than we needed. And we've got to continue to be opportunistic about these things because we compete against much larger companies from an M&A perspective, for talent and so on. And so you've got to be really thoughtful about that.

By the way, you did ask if we have investment-grade aspirations. And I did want to go back to that and share. We don't have a specific time frame in mind or a hard goal around what our rating ought to be. We wanted to accurately reflect the business and to be evaluated fairly. And part of that is to spend time with you and talking to investors. And over time, we hope that we earn all kinds of recognition for getting the whole world to use Twitter, showing them great ads and realizing those things in a reasonable time frame. And I suspect that being investor grade might be one of those, but we don't have a specific time frame in mind in order to help us get there.

Stephen Weiss

It could be a byproduct of what you're driving the company towards, but not a goal per se. Okay. So two things that you just mentioned, I want to touch on as well. One is Silver Lake and Elliott investing with you. Has there been any notable changes in direction since they joined the Board?

Ned Segal

Well, our Board went from 8 to 11 people over the course of this year, and everybody on the Board has a unique value that they bring to work. Some perspective around the industry that they came from and the perspective that they're able to provide to help make us -- better help us make better decisions, help keep us accountable and so on. And the conversations with the Board have been great during this time frame, where they both have joined the Board along with Fei-Fei from Stanford and added value immediately and not bring us to think through the issues that we face during this time. I think they all were quite pleased when Jack and the management team went to them and said that we were making revenue product our number 1 priority, given its importance in the economic environment that we sit in and because of the product needs that we believe are so important to better deliver for advertisers.

So when I step back and look at this year and what's changed, so much has changed, but I suspect it's thus because of how our Board has evolved and more because of the environment around us and support that the Board has provided us.

Stephen Weiss

And the other thing I wanted to touch on, I think you referenced was M&A. How active do you think Twitter will be? What types of transactions would make sense for your company at this juncture? Don't have to be tuck-in or transformational? And I ask is, obviously, Twitter was reportedly flirting with TikTok, not that long ago. I don't know if you can talk to what the attraction might have been there. But just a general M&A question for you?

Ned Segal

Sure. So we think about M&A in three buckets. There are teams, the talent, that's one bucket. The second one would be technology and the third would be products or businesses. And Twitter has been very acquisitive, but it's typically been around teams and talent and sometimes technology. So we've bought more than a dozen companies over the last couple of years where we're bringing in incredible talent to complement the great team that we've already got at the company and to help us realize our ambitions. We brought in a handful of technology to help us further realize our goals. We also bought a company called CrossInstall, which is a fully developed business, a demand side platform for advertisers over the summer to further our direct response ambitions.

We will continue to look at M&A as a way to grow our team, to improve our technology and sometimes to buy whole businesses. But there's a really high bar on the business buying. It's got to be something that either is massively complementary to what we already do because it folds into our existing priorities or because it is such a big opportunity that we think we could execute well on that it's worth the risk that it may create on our existing priorities. And so when you hear rumors about us or at any given situation, I'd just remind you that that there's a really high bar. That we believe that M&A is a core competency for us where we bought our Data and Enterprise Solutions business, we bought MoPub. We bought CrossInstall. Those are just examples of some of the things we've done that have gone really well. We also have some scars and things that have gone less so that we tried to learn from. And so just think about that high bar, and that you heard about us in one direction or another. It's either something that complements our existing priorities in a way that we're really excited about it or it's something that's a little different, but we think is worth the risk associated with it.

Stephen Weiss

So we have a few minutes left here. There's a lot of questions coming through. I guess the first one to convey would be a question on Fleets. Can you speak to the recent introduction of Fleets and what this potentially does for the business? Does this enter your user base by better retaining new or less experienced users?

Ned Segal

Well, we want people to be able to communicate on Twitter. However, they might want to do so. Now we want to reduce the friction to allow them to say what's on their minds. That means while we gave them 280 characters instead of 140 in many languages a couple of years ago. It means allowing them to use audio. It means live video, but it also means there's more [femoral] experiences where somebody may choose not to tweet something because they don't want it to end up at all of their fault versus time lines. But they still feel that it's important and should be on Twitter. Another example of where this could go over time is perhaps somebody should be able to tweet and it should tweet to a specific community as opposed to everybody who follows them. And so that's why we have topics as part of our product roadmap to allow people to find the tweets that are relevant to the topics, not just the accounts that they follow. That's why when we think -- think about my own experience, but sometimes I tweet about Twitter, but I also tweet about the clients and talk about cookies. And it'd be a great if I could tweet about cookies and not bug all of you who only care about Twitter. It's -- so the -- I would think about it as part of this broader goal of ours, which is to reduce the friction to allow people to share their thoughts on Twitter. So far, we're pleased with what we've seen, but I would encourage you to think about this in part of the broader context.

Stephen Weiss

I think we have time probably for one more. I have a question coming in on kind of expenses and CapEx. I know you gave some guidance for 4Q and realizing you do have an Analyst Day, I think, coming up in February. But any sense for the outlook for expenses and CapEx as we head into '21?

Ned Segal

Well, certainly, to talk about '21, as we continue to work on our plans, and we'll share more in February. But we did share that in Q4 that we would get back to that 20% or so expense growth that we aspired to at the beginning of the year. But that it got really hard to spend against in the middle of the year. And that run rate as we leave the year is certainly in part for people to think about as they consider what could happen in '21. Of course, it could go up or down from those levels, but we just generally think about investing to drive growth at Twitter with billions of people still left who don't use the service, we're in hundreds of billions of ad dollars that show up on another service as opposed to on ours, we want to invest against those opportunities.

As far as CapEx goes, sometimes we will build our own data centers. We announced that we were building one this year, and some of that has been delayed because of the supply chain. But we also use other public cloud data centers as well. And so sometimes, you'll see things show up in CapEx. And other times, you'll see our infrastructure show up in our OpEx. So I wouldn't just look at one place with it.

Stephen Weiss

Okay. Got it. With that, Ned, I do think we are actually about 1 minute over. I thank you for a very productive half hour. Obviously, there's lots more we could have talked about. But hopefully, we hit on what people care about most. And we look forward to getting you back again next year.

Ned Segal

Awesome. Thank you, Stephen, and thank you to all of you for your interest in Twitter.

Stephen Weiss

Thanks, Ned.