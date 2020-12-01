The deleveraging process after completing the Valspar acquisition in FY2017 remains well on track and should allow for a continuation of more aggressive share repurchase programs.

High-quality companies which generate impressive and consistent returns on capital employed ("ROCE") should always be on your radar.

Executive Summary

High-quality companies which generate impressive and consistent returns on capital employed ("ROCE") should always be on your radar. If a management team makes wise capital allocation decisions, attractive growth in free cash flow per share will make you rich. One of those stocks that meets these two criteria is Sherwin-Williams (SHW), the Ohio-based world-leading painting and coating manufacturer.

While many would argue its business is prone to economic cyclicality, Sherwin-Williams has once again demonstrated its true powers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Surprisingly, when looking at the real cash flow generation, the stock isn't overly expensive. With a fair value estimate of roughly $850 for FY2021, shares provide attractive upside potential of 15.5%. As such, we argue that it makes sense for high-quality investors to diversify their portfolios with a long-time compounder like this one.

In our investment thesis, we'll be looking at six major parts:

Business Overview Shareholder Value Creation The Valspar Acquisition Looking Into The Future Peer Comparison Fair Value Calculations

Business Overview

Sherwin's total consolidated sales comprise "the Americas", "Consumer Brands" and "Performance Coatings"; each division providing high-quality solutions to a wide range of end markets.

(Source: Sherwin-Williams' Financial Presentation)

' The Americas ' serves customers in the US, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. It manufactures flooring, painting, staining equipment for home builders, hospitals, architects and DYIs. At the end of Q3 2020, this segment generated 58% of SHW's total sales and posted the highest reported EBIT margin (25.1% in Q3 2020).

' serves customers in the US, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. It manufactures flooring, painting, staining equipment for home builders, hospitals, architects and DYIs. At the end of Q3 2020, this segment generated 58% of SHW's total sales and posted the highest reported EBIT margin (25.1% in Q3 2020). ' Consumer Brands ' targets DYIs and contractors in Europe, Asia, New Zealand and US. Thanks to a surge in DYI painting due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the division's sales increased 23.5% YoY in Q3 and its reported EBIT a whopping 72.6%.

' targets DYIs and contractors in Europe, Asia, New Zealand and US. Thanks to a surge in DYI painting due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the division's sales increased 23.5% YoY in Q3 and its reported EBIT a whopping 72.6%. 'Performance Coatings' is SHW's least profitable segment but has shown resilience during the past months as several key end markets returned to growth (such as automotive refinish and industrial wood). Throughout the last quarter, industrial packaging remained a solid contributor to both top and bottom line growth.

Sherwin-Williams' Management Team Knows How To Create Shareholder Value

Dividend History Reveals SHW's Solid Track Record

Sherwin-Williams is best known for its 'Dividend Aristocrat' status as it has been raising the annual cash distribution for 41 years in a row now.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

Paying out a steadily growing dividend (roughly 30% of its US GAAP EPS) isn't the only job Sherwin William has been really good at. Targeting value-creating M&A deals and opportunistically buying back shares are two other factors that make up its capital allocation strategy (as mentioned in its latest presentation: "We will not hold cash").

Free Cash Flow Creation Has Been Nothing But Impressively Robust

Along with a stringent focus on maintaining a capital-light business model (around 2% of its sales is dedicated to CapEx), Sherwin-Williams has managed to accumulate a significant portion of free cash flow over the past 15 years, growing at 9.8% per annum. The graph below shows you exactly what a good company looks like: distributing all free cash flow to shareholders through a value-creating mixture of share buybacks, dividends and external growth. One should definitely acknowledge that the blue line is now growing exponentially.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

In 2017, it finalized the 11.3 billion USD acquisition of Valspar (including net debt). Since then the annual reduction in its share count has been below historical norms. Please note that due to stock-option exercises, there's been a tiny bit of dilution in 2017 and 2018, which was offset by share repurchases in last year. Based on how Sherwin's free cash flows are evolving, we expect the blockbuster deal to be almost completely digested by the end of 2022. We'll talk about the long-term strategic relevance of that takeover in one of the sections below.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

The cumulative growth in its free cash flow per share has been spectacular, especially when comparing it to its major competitor, PPG. Over the same time frame, PPG's total free cash flow per share growth has come in at 182%. It should be noted that SHW's real acceleration in free cash flow growth occurred in 2012, thereby marking a CAGR of close to 17% over the past 7 years. None of its peers is able to match this statistic.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

Return On Capital Employed is Picking Up After the Valspar Acquisition

Return On Capital Employed ("ROCE") reveals the operational strength of a business. In the end, there are several definitions to calculating this ratio. Because of possible accountancy misinterpretations (for example, an aggressive D&A policy related to acquisition-related amortization non-cash expenses), we utilize FCF + Interests + Taxes as opposed to EBIT. As for capital employed, we stick to total assets (excl. and incl. goodwill) - current liabilities. Following the Valspar acquisition, total invested capital surged pushing the ROCE sharply down before any positive contribution from synergies and thus organic free cash flow growth could take place.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

Over the past years the ROCE has creeped up steadily and excluding goodwill (which is a non-operating asset) Sherwin-Williams should be able to reach a 40% ROCE over FY 2020. More importantly, there are several ways of improving it to 50% over the foreseeable future (see later). Having looked at the free cash flow growth already, a robust ROCE throughout many economic cycles (even during the Great Recession) will dig you out if your timing wasn't that good.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

The Valspar Acquisition Has Been A Wise Move So Far

Synergies Are Now Clearly Visible

Back in 2017, Sherwin-Williams completed the acquisition of Valspar creating the largest manufacturer of painting and coating equipment. As a result of this transaction, the combined group immediately had a better scope of product and geography diversification. This is especially true since packaging (one of the new growth platforms following the merger) has compensated for weakness in other divisions of "Performance Coatings" this year.

(Source: SHW's Investor Presentation)

Relying on its M&A track record, which consists of 21 successfully integrated acquisitions during the period 2005-2015, annual cost savings would definitely benefit SHW's profit margin. For FY2017, management was projecting $140 million in synergies and set an ambitious bar for the long haul: $320 million (split 42% in SG&A, 45% in raw materials, 5% in R&D and 8% in manufacturing). At the end of 2019, management hiked that number to $400 million for FY2020.

The fact that gross margin improvements have been negligible over the past years leaves room for additional cash flow margin expansion. Thanks to economies of scale, we see a 48% - 49% as highly realistic in the long run. As promised by its management team, SG&A as a percentage of sales have indeed quickly dropped from 35% to 30% last year.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

Looking Into The Future

Third-Quarter Performance

Let's highlight some of the most important comments regarding SHW's third quarter.

Continued unprecedentedly strong activity in DYI, robust momentum in residential repaint and a pick-up in new residential contributed very positively to SHW's top and bottom line in Q3. New residential saw a high-single-digit increase and as this segment has just started to revive, management's remarks during the Q3 earnings call are very promising heading into 2021. As interior work has been the fastest growing area for the group (and continues to be) with a significant opportunity to expand market share and hike prices, SHW will be off to a good start of FY 2021. Still, property maintenance and new commercial remained under pressure with low-single-digit and mid-single digit declines, as projects are being delayed rather than canceled. If you recall that sales to these two areas amounted to roughly $2.5 billion in 2019, we expect a considerable tailwind from their recovery to 2021 sales.

Performance Coatings, SHW's most cyclical part, showed a significant sequential improvement from Q2 to Q3 in all regions and in nearly all divisions. Packaging remained a strong contributor posting a high-single-digit growth rate, while Industrial Wood, Coil and Auto Refinish returned to growth.

Gross margin increased 220 basis points YoY in Q3, driven by a mid-single-digit decline in raw material prices and a favorable product-pricing mix. Consequently, EBITDA margin rose to 21.6% in Q3 (220 bbp YoY improvement). Given the seasonal effects that come into play for the last quarter, we cannot extrapolate that figure.

Talking about the financial structure of Sherwin-Williams. Net debt decreased to approximately 2.9x free cash flow and our expectations bank on a 3.0x number by the end of the year. As CEO Morikis said:

Strong cash flow generation in the quarter enabled us to continue making strategic investments across the business while returning over $500 million to our shareholders in the form of treasury share purchases and dividends, an over 100% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019. (Earnings release)

This set of results led to another increase in both top and bottom line guidance. Management now sees adjusted EPS land between $24.00 and $24.50 (compared to its Q2's $21.75 - $23.50 estimate), driven by low-single-digit revenue growth (compared to stabilizing YoY growth).

Mid-Term Cash Flow Expectations

Looking forward, SG&A cost discipline will contribute to further EBITDA margin expansion (a 20+% number by FY 2023). Given SHW's operational leverage, we expect mid-single digit sales growth to translate into low-double-digit free cash flow growth over the next 3 years. As evidenced by its past performance, the company has demonstrated its capability of growing cash flows faster than revenues.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

Furthermore, lower interest expenses as a result of deleveraging (incremental annual decline of $30-$35 million) and stringent CapEx spending (about $300 million per annum) are expected to boost the cash conversion rates to about 78% over the foreseeable future. Eventually, SHW's FCF margin should be hovering at 15% next year.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

The outlook for property maintenance and new commercial, two of SHW's largest markets, will continue to improve as the US housing market remains unbalanced and the median age of housing stock approaches 42 years.

(Source: Financial Community Presentation September 2020)

Gap Between EPS and FCF/Share Continues to Exist

One of most common mistakes in the investing world is to only look at EPS to gauge growth. As a consequence of the Valspar takeover, SHW had to activate lots of non-cash expenses labeled as "acquisition-related amortization". However, these items don't affect the company's real cash flow generation, and therefore ignoring the free cash flows would make you suggest SHW is quite expensively valued.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

The table provided below illustrates the wide gap between reported US-GAAP EPS and the recurring free cash flow per share. The fact that non-cash expenses have underwhelmed SHW's reported EPS is the critical piece investors are missing here.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

Deleveraging Process Remains Well On Track: Expect More Aggressive Share Buybacks

Up until FY2019, Sherwin-Williams had been focusing on bringing its leverage ratio down to less than 3x EBITDA. It now looks like the deleveraging process is ahead of schedule. As such, the company has pulled the trigger on a net $1.1 billion in repurchases over the past nine months, while boosting the dividend payout by 18.6%.

Going forward, we bank on annual dividend increase of at least 10%, while share buybacks are expected to be $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in FY2021 and FY2022 respectively. Still, around $750 to $780 will be available for debt reduction.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

By FY 2022, SHW's net debt-to-FCF ratio is able to reach 2x. Barring M&A opportunities, this would unlock additional ammunition of approximately $750 million to its share buyback programs.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

Peer Comparison

In our opinion, PPG (PPG) is the only competitor that could match Sherwin-Williams' operational performance in some ways. Still, SHW's EBIT margin has a 300 bbp lead over its nearest counterpart. Also, thanks to the Valspar acquisition, it's able to tap plentiful opportunities in Asia-Pacific which will propel annual revenue growth to 5% - 6%. PPG, on the other hand, sees sales stagnate over the next years.

SHW vs. PPG: Return On Capital Employed

Turning to the Return On Capital Employed, SHW had been outpacing its rival up until the Valspar acquisition which created a substantial amount of goodwill. It should be noted that during the Great Recession SHW maintained healthy returns of 28% because of smaller negative growth in its free cash flow. PPG saw its return shrink from 20% to 10%. We expect PPG's ROCE to stay within the 16% - 18% range, but project a return of 28% for SHW by FY2022.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

SHW vs. PPG: Cumulative Growth in FCF/Share

As high-quality investors, we seek high profitability and sustainable growth. Over the past years, PPG's free cash flow per share has grown mainly because of share buybacks. Through a combination of high-single-digit revenue growth and improving FCF margins, SHW is able to accelerate share repurchases and announce 10+ % dividend increases. As such, it's highly unlikely that the outperformance gap between PPG and SHW will be bridged over the long haul.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

Fair Value Calculations

Current FCF Yield Is Still Attractive

SHW's high-quality features have a price tag, though, its bright growth prospects allow for a premium which - in our opinion - isn't that wild. For FY2020, we see 24.1% growth in FCF/share, whilst we expect that rate to shrink to 12.1% and 9.7% in FY2021 and FY2022 respectively. If we take an average share price of $720 as denominator, the free cash flow yield for FY2021 and FY2022 comes in at 4.42% and 4.85% respectively. For comparison purposes, PPG currently trades at 5% FCF yield for FY2022.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

Based on our FY2021 forecasts, the modeled net debt figure stands at $7.08 billion and the total share count 89.5 million. Given a WACC of 6.75% and a perpetual growth rate of 2.00% (in line with economic growth), our DCF calculations lead to a fair value of roughly $850 for FY2021. This figure implies 15.5% upside potential from today's $736 share price. We firmly believe that SHW can drive mid-single-digit total annualized returns going forward. Apart from a seemingly high P/E multiple (due to acquisition-related amortization), SHW's display of economic resilience and favorable start of FY2021 aren't fully priced in yet.

(Source: Author's assumptions)

In our view, the free cash flow assumptions (WACC and growth rates) are backed by a continuous improvement in Return On Capital Employed (excl. goodwill) from 32% to 50% by FY2022.

(Source: Author's work based on company data)

Conclusion

Wrapping up our investment thesis, Sherwin-Williams has many aces up its sleeve to continue to reward shareholders generously. The deleveraging process after completing the Valspar acquisition in FY2017 remains well on track and should allow for a continuation of more aggressive share repurchase programs. Furthermore, we foresee annual dividend increases in excess of 10% over the next three years.

SHW's rock-solid Return On Capital Employed during bad and prosperous economic times underpins its appealing business model. Its industry-leading recurring FCF margin of 15% contrasts with the 11% margin PPG currently earns.

Our Fair Value estimate of $850 for FY2021 is based on a share count of 89.5 million and net debt figure of $7.08 billion. Depending on how strongly Property Maintenance and New Commercial will recover in FY2021, there are additional upside levers to our investment thesis for next year and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.