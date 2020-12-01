Since I wrote my most recent bearish piece on Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), the shares are up about 22% against a gain of ~8% for the S&P 500. This demands commentary, obviously. In addition, the company has posted financial results recently, and I should spend some time picking them apart to see if there have been any great surprises. Also, the stock is a thing distinct from the underlying business, so I need to write about that also. I'll try to keep an open mind and will decide on the merits of whether it's worth switching poles on this stock at the current price. Finally, while I was skeptical about the value of the stock in my most recent article, I did suggest investors who insist on remaining long here sell the April puts with a strike of $17.50. I should look in on that trade to see how it's doing relative to the stock. I'll spoil the surprise a little bit by suggesting that I think the risk reward on the short put was actually better than the stock. Before getting into all of that, though, I'll write briefly about the dangers of short-term thinking when it comes to stocks. I think this stock is particularly instructive in this regard, so I may as well make the point today.

The Danger of Short-Term Thinking

I think investor's tendency to think about short-term price movements does them no favours. I'll make that point by looking at the very recent history here, and by looking at my own history of covering this name. First, the very recent history. The shares are down about 8% since the CEO hosted the earnings call a short time ago. That drop in price happened in spite of the view that "the company is successfully transitioning to a recurring software model in a very challenging business environment", etc.

Stepping back from the most recent history, I've been bearish on this name for years and have suggested that the people who insist on remaining long switch to calls in lieu of shares as the former offers much of the upside at a fraction of the capital at risk. In my most recent article, I recommended a short put trade.

In the table below, I've compiled the history of my analyses on this name for your reading pleasure, dear readers. Here's what the table shows.

Shares briefly rose about 13% after my first bearish call but are down over 45% against a gain of ~30% for the S&P 500 since. They briefly rose 33% after my second bearish call before continuing to fall. They are up about 9% against a gain of 23% for the S&P 500 since my third bearish call. Finally, they're up 22% against a gain of 8% for the S&P 500 since my most recent bearish call. I strongly suspect history will repeat.

Source: Author compilation

What does all of this tell me? It tells me that it's impossible to pick the absolute top of a company, and that the market can remain irrationally ebullient for long stretches of time. That shouldn't be surprising to people who read this forum. Finally, it tells me that it's unwise to judge the quality of a call by what happens to price over the short term. With that out of the way, let's get into the financials here.

Financial Snapshot

In my latest article, I pointed out that sales growth has been remarkable at Nutanix. At the time of that writing, sales growth had grown at an eye watering CAGR of about 106% since 2013. My problem with the financial history related to the fact that as sales grew, so too did expenses. The result has been a history of consistent losses. This is obviously not sustainable.

When we focus in on the most recent period, we see a break of the long-term trend in some ways. Sales for this "growth company" were up a meagre .64% over the same period a year ago. This, in spite of a 13.5% uptick in sales and marketing expenses from the same period a year ago. Net loss, though, has shrunk by ~$35 million. This might be considered good news until you delve a bit deeper into the financials. Loss from operations actually expanded about 21% from the same period a year ago (up from $-182 million to $-220 million). Net income was helped in the most recent quarter because of a 93% drop in "other expenses, net." Based on the above, I'm not that impressed by the quarter actually.

It's not all bad news, though. The dilution tide may be turning, as the share count has dropped by ~6.6% since this time last year.

I remain unimpressed by the financial performance here. I'd also remind investors that money is relevant to them. They're not compensated by TAM or SaaS or some different business model, or even revenues. In the final analysis, owners of the business are compensated by what's left over after all of the salespeople, research scientists, landlords, suppliers etc. are paid. A new business model may be great because it delivers less volatile sales. That's only relevant if that annuity produces profits. At no point over the past eight years (!) has this company delivered those to owners. At some point, I think the patience of even the most ardent long will run out, and when that happens, the stock will likely drop in price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

On the subject of the stock, I feel a need to be tediously repetitive again and remind investors that a great business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a struggling, mediocre business such as Nutanix may be a great investment at the right price. For that reason, I should look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying company.

In particular, I want to try to work out whether or not the stock is cheap because I think cheap stocks have that great combination of lower risk and higher returns. They're lower risk because when a stock is cheap, a great deal of bad news is already "priced in." So, when the inevitable disappointments happen, the stock won't move much. As an aside, this philosophy of keeping expectations low has guided my romantic life to predictable results. At the same time, cheap stocks offer the potential for higher returns because of a phenomenon I've dubbed "the prodigal son effect." If a stock that's posted years of negative news suddenly presents some good news, the shares may pop in price.

When it comes to judging whether or not shares are cheap, I'll usually look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic returns like earnings or free cash flow etc. Since such things as "free cash flow" and "earnings" are distant dreams for shareholders of Nutanix, I'll look at the ratio of price to sales, remembering that there's a strong negative correlation (r=-.86) between sales and net income here. That aside, on a price to sales basis, the shares are trading on the low side of their historical range, per the following.

Source: YCharts

Given what I've written about the need for something like net income or free cash flow, this doesn't impress me that much, but it may be something for bulls to find hope in. For such people, I would continue to recommend options in lieu of shares. They give investors much of the upside at a fraction of the risk.

Options Update

In my previous article on this name, I suggested that people who were bullish would do well to sell the April 2021 Nutanix puts with a strike of $17.50. At the time, these were bid at ~$3.05 and the strike price was ~22% below the then current stock price. These are currently bid-asked at $.44-$.51, so the put writers have enjoyed a capital gain to date of ~$2.50 against a capital gain of almost exactly $5 for the stock. In my view, this is an acceptable outcome, given the lower risk inherent in the short put position a few months ago. The strike price was lower than the then market price, so the investor risked far less. Thus, in my view, the short put was a defensible alternative to the long stock. Further, I anticipate the remaining $.50 of time value to erode over the coming months, enhancing the short put return further.

I normally like to try to repeat success, but I can't find short puts that offer sufficient premia at reasonable strike prices at the moment. For that reason, I'm going to have to wait for shares to inevitably drop in price before recommending a similar trade in future.

Conclusion

Nutanix shares have risen in price since my most recent bearish call. We've heard that song before. The shares inevitably fell before, and I think they'll do so again. At some point, I think investors are going to run out of patience with this firm and will demand earnings from it. When that happens I think the shares will drop in price. In the meantime, though, there's very little keeping the shares aloft in my view, given the disappointing results from the most recent quarter. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but sooner or later they'll meet. I think investors would be wise to sell these shares before price inevitably falls to match value.

