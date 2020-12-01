Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Presents at Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference (Transcript)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference December 1, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Hi, everyone. I’m Thomas Allen, Morgan Stanley’s U.S. gaming, lodging, and leisure analyst. I’m very happy to have Marriott International’s CEO, Arne Sorenson for fireside chat. Thank you, Arne.

So, getting right into it. Arne, thank you. Thank you again.

Good to see you, Thomas.

Good to see you too. So, I don’t think it’s a secret to anyone that COVID-19 had a significant impact on the travel industry and on the hotel industry. Your RevPAR was down 66% in the third quarter, was thankfully improving throughout the quarter, but you talked on your third quarter call about how things had kind of stalled out a bit. Can you just give us an update on how things have been in October and November?

Yes. The -- I mean, October was more or less the same number as the third quarter, down about 65%, something like that. November, of course ended yesterday. So, we don’t have final numbers on November. It’s going to be interesting to see how those numbers roll in though. I mean, we are -- of course, all of us watching the news about how the airports were crowded, or maybe we should say relatively crowded, right? Still down significantly from last year, but some of the busiest days since the pandemic began, over the Thanksgiving holiday. And at the same time, we see the virus numbers, spreading across the United States with record average daily new cases, increases in hospitalizations and increases in death too. And those latter statistics won’t be good for our business. We were -- as I was thinking about this conversation with you today, I was thinking a little bit of what’s changed since our earnings release from third quarter, and which was done, I think right before the great vaccine announcement.

But, I think, in a sense you could say that the near term maybe has gotten a little bit worse, right? Because the virus stats have gotten a little bit worse, but the medium and longer term, it’s got a little bit better, because I think that the optimism about vaccine has gotten to be that much stronger. I think, we can sit here and say with a greater level of confidence than maybe a month or two ago that sometime in 2021, we should see a shift towards the environment in which the virus is receded into the rear view mirror, and we’re then looking at, okay, what the demand aspects look like? How long does it take for people to get back on the road? How long does it take for the meetings to get booked? Those sorts of things, which are much more run of the mill, I suppose, than the continuing pandemic itself.

So, your business obviously, sitting where you are, has -- it has a really global view. Can you just talk about the different regions and the -- I mean, on your earnings call, you touched a bit on China and it gave you some encouragement. Do you want to -- can you just talk about -- highlight that to the audience?

China continues to be the brightest, big market in the world, the business sort of nearing 2019 levels. Now, remember, one of the reasons for that is that prior outbound business from China has stayed in China. So, you’ve got both an economy, which is performing better compared to the rest of the world relative to 2019, but you’ve also got stay-at-home, if you will, square demand in the Chinese environment. And so, that is I think, a really a positive sign about what the rest of the world can look like when the virus gets a bit more under control.

Now, you look at other markets in Asia, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, have all been a bit better than the rest of Asia Pacific, excluding China. You get further south, and I think the virus numbers are a little bit more concerning, and as a consequence, we see stats, which are a little bit more like the United States is, maybe someplace between the United States and Europe. And Europe and the Middle East, Middle East has been stronger than Europe. You look at Europe with the virus numbers increasing again there and governments more inclined to re-impose restrictions, the -- I suspect November will not look good in Europe and probably the next couple of months will not look great in Europe, probably be among the weakest big markets in the world.

And then, just bifurcating a little bit between leisure and corporate travel, the TSA stats you mentioned around Thanksgiving, obviously, I think highlight the strength in leisure. Corporate trends, and I think you were talking about in the third quarter, you were seeing kind of green shoots there. But, any more detail would be helpful.

Yes. And we don’t have much more detail there. I mean, I think, we can look at each month in the U.S., for example, and see that business transient has gotten a bit better since March or April. But it is -- the rate of improvement is dramatically weaker than we’ve seen in leisure. And that’s no real surprise. I think, as long as offices remain closed in some of our biggest cities and with our biggest employers, or if not technically closed at meaningfully reduced density and with dramatically higher flexibility, there’s a lot less reason for many business travelers to get back on the road, nobody to call on, for example, if they would be getting on the road to call on their customers and their clients. And so, I think to some extent, we’re going to need to see businesses reopen, employers start to encourage people to get back towards behavior that was similar to what they did before.

And so, while each month, it gets a little bit better, and again, we’ll see what November and December, given the virus stats, I suspect the recovery in business transient and group will be much more dependent on the distribution of this vaccine.

And just I mean, group is obviously the one business you have, it has longer lead time than the rest of your business. Have you seen any changes in conversations since the vaccine announcement that gives you confidence or anything around group that gives you confidence if you look into 2021 and the future?

Well, we’ve heard from our group customers from the beginning, or nearly the beginning, has been fairly encouraging. And that is, we want to rebook our meetings, or we want to book new meetings. But, we don’t really feel like we can do that until we can have the kind of confidence we need to have that it will go over well with our group attendees. And those could be from one company or they could be from an industry or they could be an association. And what we’ve seen throughout this pandemic is, the next quarter’s group business getting canceled, for example, with a desire to rebook for a quarter later or two quarters later, or sometime next year. And with each passing month, of course, that has continued to roll into now 2021. But, I think, we still hear from our group customers, we expect to rebook or we want to book that new meeting. And it’s crystal clear to us that from their perspective, as long as we get the vaccines distributed and people get back on the road, they’re going to put those meetings back on the docket for next year.

And how flexible are you being with the kind of group managers and the corporate travel managers?

Yes. And this is a little bit different than transient travel, obviously, because it can be quite lumpy. And it could be booked at very different times. There could be instances in which somebody has booked during the pandemic at reduced rates and maybe sort of deliberately taking the risk as a customer, whether or not they’ll be able to hold that meeting. And so, we’re working that through. And of course, it won’t surprise anybody to know that one of the things that goes into that set of considerations is, are they rebooking a meeting? And the more the answer to that is yes, the more likely that there has to be some flexibility associated with it. But, it varies a little bit based on the hotel and the market and the month that we’re talking about. And the teams are working through that.

I went to Mexico in October for my 10-year wedding anniversary, and I knew I was taking the risk, right? There was a one-week booking cancellation window. And I was like I’m willing to take this risk, because I need to get out of the house. So, I understand this.

Happy anniversary.

Thank you. So, on -- can you just talk about -- look, most -- you’re kind of at the whim of whether people are willing to travel or not. But, looking at the breadth and looking at -- following you, obviously, it does seem like you’re taking some initiative to try and make people feel more comfortable traveling. Can you just talk a little bit about that, any successes you feel like you’ve had from that?

Yes. We’ve had a lot of success. I mean, we rolled out a program called our Commitment to Clean early, probably May or June, I don’t even know that I can remember the month. Because it was clear to us that the early traveler was going to demand a safety element or cleanliness element that was even more prominent than what they’ve always expected. And clearly, forever people have value to clean room, expected a clean room, demanded a clean room. I think, Marriott has benefited from this because we’ve got a very strong operating culture and I think a strong reputation that we can deliver that kind of quality to customers. I think, you get into a pandemic, and that all gets magnified. Right? Is my room safe? What’s the process of checking in? And, can I get from arrival at the hotel to my room and still feel safe? What kind of services do I have around fitness, around food and beverage, around other aspects of hotel? Obviously, that’s going to vary significantly, depending on whether it’s a limited service hotel or a full service resort destination, it’s got all sorts of services associated with it.

And so, we wanted to essentially deliver cleanliness. We wanted to deliver social distancing, mask wearing, protocols around checking in, digital check in for those who are most interested in avoiding the human contact or limiting the human contact. And by and large, that has worked extraordinarily well. We have internal process and certification and monitoring, so that we are making sure that we are keeping tabs and the hotels in the way that they’re willing this out. And we know that they are highly compliant and delivering against it.

Same time, I talked to one of our, Road Warrior customers yesterday, who for obvious reasons, I won’t name, but stays with us and stayed with us well over 1,000 nights. This is a business entrepreneur who owns his own business, has been on his -- on the road through the pandemic as has his team, and doesn’t want to wear a mask. And so, you end up with this dynamic, which is okay, how do you deliver the experience that the most conservative customer, the most safety conscious customer is going to want to have in order for us to earn their confidence, get back out on the road? Then, how do you also recognize that customer which is out travelling and really doesn’t want to do more than they want to do in the person? And so, you work through that with the operating team sort of as best you can. And what I explained to him and he certainly understood was, you’re going to get better services as the hotels get better occupancy, and that’s going to depend on our satisfying the most conservative among us, and let’s try and work together to make that happen.

So, is he going to wear mask?

He’s going to wear mask. Yes. He readily admitted that he’s much more inclined to wear a mask if somebody says, please. That’s his human nature.

And when the CEO of Marriott calls you and asks you to wear a mask, hopefully you listen.

That really wasn’t the reason for my call. I obviously get customer emails every day by the dozen, I read them all. I don’t talk to them all obviously. I wouldn’t do anything else if I did. But, I get on the phone with a few of them every now and then just because there’s something about their message that has intrigued to me, and I want to understand it better or I want just occasionally to reach out and touch somebody on their personal level and say, tell me what you’re experiencing here.

At the end of the day, this is the hospitality business. So, focus on hospitality. So, I think technology is a important factor in the business. And there are certain industries that are on the right side of a technology shift and certain that are not, right? And I think Microsoft said this and I think our restaurant analyst, John Glass said that they both felt that the shift in technology accelerated three years through the pandemic. How do you think that’s impacted the overall hotel industry? And how do you think that’s impacted Marriott specifically?

Well, remember, we’re in both sides of this technology equation. We’re not a tech company in the sense that we’ve got a few tech companies out there, quite a few that have benefited extraordinarily from the pandemic, immediately, right, as we’ve had to use their tools in order to replace other approaches, we’ve taken the things the way we do work or the way we live our lives. But having said that, we’ve got a loyalty program and a dotcom site and an app where we are probably one of the top 10 globally in terms of the dollars of volume we do through our site every year. And the loyalty program obviously is very much technologically enabled. And I think, there are aspects of this reliance on technology, which will remain extraordinarily good for us in the years ahead. And I talked about digital check-in. I think digital check-in will be something that gets accelerated because of the pandemic that we’ve been through. Then, you’ve got, of course, the question about our effort. People are not meeting in person. People are not traveling as much. They’re using tools like the one we’re using for this conversation to see each other right. And we say, it’s nice to see you because it’s -- to have the video is a much better -- a much more personal like than simply at the telephone call.

At the same time, I think what we hear from folks every day, I hear it every day, is this gets to be less and less satisfying the substitute for personal contact. I’m eager to get back. I am eager to get back to the office, I’m eager to get back on the road. And I think, we will see that -- obviously we’ll deal with the economic environment when the pandemic recedes. And economic strength is highly correlated to lodging demand and to spending. And there’ll probably be some lingering impacts of that. And companies that are under pressure too will have some focus on travel and entertainment budgets as being things that they can keep down for a while in control.

But, I think over time, we will see that people like to travel, they like to travel for work. They know it’s important to get together, particularly with their customers and clients. They know it’s important to train and to build cultures, and so that you do through meetings and through events of various kinds that use our facilities. And I think, we’ll see that business is gradually building its way back. Whether there will be some modest changes around the margins, I think, that’s certainly possible, there has been over the last 20 years or so. Maybe that will be accelerated a little bit. But, there are elements of a word I hate, leisure, I’m not even sure that it’s been picked up yet. But, there will be some upside in the leisure space as maybe remote work makes a little bit -- makes that a little bit more likely for more days a year. And maybe it’s a little bit of combination of leisure and business, but it allows more travel because of the flexibility associated with our work environment. And so, all things considered, I think, we’ll get back to a more normal kind of environment, not identical necessarily to what it was before, but a more normal kind of environment as the economy lets us get back.

So, thinking post the pandemic, do you think that things that you can do that maybe really start doing that can drive a shift in business a little bit? Day, leisure is a lot stronger than the past day, that there is more of this virtual meetings than there was in the past? I mean, technology drives change. Are there things that you think you can do to kind of make up for that potential lost demand?

Yes. I mean, I think, there -- I’ll give you two different extremes on it, if you will. One is, just making sure that on the leisure side that we continue to do what we need to do on a marketing perspective and a servicing perspective, and to some extent, to recognize that a leisure trip is not going to be 100% leisure trip. It’s going to be a leisure trip but also maybe with a day or two of remote work that’s included in there. So, we’ve got to make sure we’re delivering the Wi-Fi and the other tools that are so important to work, although they’re obviously extraordinarily important to our personal lives too. But so, there’s a way of recognizing that leisure or for combined customer marketing to them, using the loyalty program in a way that embraces them the way that they like.

I think the other maybe a very different part of our business would be in the meeting space. And that is, how do we with our meetings customers, develop the best hybrid meetings that can be done. And listening to our group customers, a number of them have been pleased to see that in this virtual world, their attendance numbers have gone up significantly. And they want to hang on to that larger group, because that in effect is their customer group offer or it is the group of folks that they’ll pick from next year to show up at their meetings. But, they want to make sure that they have the stickiness of the in-person group too. So, how do you end up using technology from a hotel meeting -- in-person meeting event, to drive something that works well for both? And there’s good thinking happening around there and good tools that are being used. I think, we’re -- we’ll at the same time recognize that we’re learning at this point. And hopefully, there’s upside both for our customer there and for us longer term.

One of the things that -- thinking on technology, one of the things that -- that’s always a focus on is the relationship between the hotel brands and the OTAs. And typically in downturns, hotels lean in on the use of OTAs, but you had a lot of strength in kind of brand.com and your direct distribution. Can you just talk about how you - that dynamic has evolved and how you see it in the future?

Yes. I mean, in a way, this is a dramatic oversimplification, but we’ve got direct booking to the hotels, which comes through our website or comes through somebody calling the hotel, and obviously, different parts of the world have different trends still associated with this. But, we’ve got our own proprietary channels. We’ve got OTAs which broadly defined on Expedia and booking secretes and others around the world who are principally technology companies, not old line travel agents, right? The reason we call them OTAs is online travel agents. And then, you’ve got another category, which ignore the travel agents for a second, which I should do only at my peril because they’re great partners of ours. But look at the tools that are often used by the business traveler, GDS system, for example, some of the corporate travel platforms.

And what we’ve seen in this year is our share has actually gone up. The OTA share has gone up as well, obviously, but with the decline in business travel that the GDS and some of those other tools that really support that have gone down. And you can look at any one of those and reach some conclusions. We’re obviously gratified that our direct channels have gone up. We’re also not surprised that the OTA channels have gone up as well, because we are more leisure dependent and they’ve always been stronger in the leisure space and less strong in the business transient space. We certainly have capacity. We certainly want to get that leisure business staying with us in our hotels, so that we get our fair share or more than our fair share of our business. And in a way that is what’s more clearly value add and incremental business to us from the OTAs than would sometimes appear to be the case. And so, we’re glad to have that business.

I suspect as we get back towards business travel and group growing again, we’ll see some of the same trends that we saw before the pandemic come back into place.

So, when you were saying that, I mean, if you try to adjust for the obvious shift in business versus leisure makes, does it feel like that the direct -- the direct versus OTA mix is shifting a lot or not really…?

I think, it is less about OTA versus a brand or OTA versus GDS, for example than it is about the mix of business and the hotels. And when it’s the leisure travel or fundamentally doing drive to vacations that is disproportionately important to the volume of the hotels today, you’re going to see that the OTA has come with them. It’s not so much that there is a share shift within the segments that is clearly pronounced at this point in time.

And you have now over 140 million loyalty members, if I remember correctly. Can you just talk about how that’s helping you kind of deal with the pandemic?

Well, obviously -- platform obviously is extraordinarily important to us. We were -- immediately over half of our entire business before the pandemic was loyalty members in our hotels, either redeeming through their stays or paying for their stays. And that number was growing every year. If you look at late ‘19 and we’ve talked about this before, I was troubled by this pandemic for many reasons, but one of the frustrating parts about it was both the performance of the loyalty program and our market share numbers from the latter part of 2019 into the first part of 2020. I had tremendous momentum with them. I think, in part, it was all the work from the Starwood integration that was done and behind us. It was the sort of proof of one of the theories of that deal, which was by having that much broader choice, that much bigger portfolio in terms of geographic destination, price point, brands, sensibility, lifestyle, and luxury, obviously we are extraordinarily strong with having all that rolled into one when you drive market share gains for us. And we think that was very much the case.

And obviously you get into an environment like this one, and loyalty will still be the thing that we build on. When that business traveler has pulled off the road, we then use the loyalty program to say, all right, well, let’s still find that traveler for the leisure trip that they’re taking. Let’s make sure that we are continuing to sign up leisure travelers as well as business travelers, so that we give them as part of our community of loyal members. And I think in many respects, the strategy remains the same.

And I think, one of the bright spots was loyalty growth in China. Can you just talked a little bit about that?

Yes. I mean, China, whether you look at loyalty growth, you look at loyalty penetration, what percentage of our total business as loyalty members, or you look at our market share data, and we have been absolutely killing it there the last number of years. And in fact, our market share numbers in China and the number of other parts of the world continue to go up substantially this year. We are the biggest high-end operator in China by far. And by high-end, I mean, luxury brands as well as the sort of four-star full service brands in the way we think about it here in the United States. And with that and with a partnership with Alibaba and a great relationship with Ctrip and some others, we’ve got a very strong group of Chinese loyalty members and Chinese travelers who’ve got loyalty to us, when they travel there as well when they travel abroad.

Are you seeing the Chinese customers -- I think, a long-term goal is to get some of the Chinese demand outside of China. Are you seeing -- were you seeing -- I mean, now you’re not seeing it at all, but were you seeing that improve as you’ve kind of done increasing the mix of Chinese loyalty members, as you keep -- kept on developing new properties? I think, a third of your pipeline is in China -- or is in Asia. So, you kept on giving them more offerings, were you kind of seeing that flywheel continue to build?

Oh, absolutely. And obviously, the Chinese traveler is most important, the closer you are to mainland China, right? So, you get to Macau and Hong Kong, these are obviously big Chinese destinations, but even Thailand or Australia or Singapore, other Asia Pacific markets, the Chinese traveler is hugely important. And increasingly, that’s the case in Europe and in the United States as well. And, by having our brands well-known, by having our big loyalty base in China, we can capture more than our fair share of that business when they travel abroad.

All right. Moving on to net unit growth a little bit as that’s always a big focus with investors, you’re running at a little over 5% growth, pre-pandemic. You kind of cut that expectation in half. With third quarter earnings, it sound like you are a bit more optimistic, saying kind of 2.5% to 3%. Can you just talk about also the kind of competing dynamics, as you think about what your net unit growth should look like over the next few years?

Yes, all good questions. And of course, we’ve got some learning that is quite relevant to this from prior economic crises, albeit this one, the impact on our business has been more substantial. And so, we’ve got to have some humility and pretending we know exactly what’s going to happen from now. But, reasonably clearly, the bulk of the under construction pipeline should open, might take a little bit longer to get open, but shouldn’t take a lot longer to get open. And that’s going to be the balance of this year, as well as 2021 and 2022, say principally. And as a consequence, I suspect our gross room openings in those years will -- we don’t have numbers for you at this point, but will look not that dissimilar from what we were experiencing before the pandemic.

You get beyond 2022 into 2023 and 2024, obviously a fair amount of that depends on what kind of construction gets started now or gets started next year, or maybe a little bit in the first part of 2022. And, I think, if you look at that realistically, you would have to say that there will be because of the pandemic, fewer construction starts than we would’ve had otherwise. That’s a fairly obvious statement, I think. Right. How much -- how many fewer and for how long, what we’ve experienced fewer, because it depends a little bit on the shape of the recovery, which we obviously can’t know for certain yet, but, so that would suggest that the gross room openings will start to taper a little bit as you get to 2023 and 2024. There are -- there’s upside associated with conversions potentially. I think our experience in prior crises would be that the upside from conversions is probably not quite as powerful as the downside from new construction starts, but, let’s see here, because obviously in the extraordinary weakness of this environment, the conversion has that much more to offer in the upside. So, we’ll see how that works.

And then, the third factor here of course is deletions or the number of hotels that might leave the system. And there, we’ll have to play this out a little bit. We probably will see for the industry, hopefully not too much for us, but for the industry, we’ll probably see more hotels that never reopen after this crisis than we’ve seen under prior crises, because of the depths of this one, because there will be some number that simply have failed financially and will not get picked up by somebody else, maybe to some extent, because alternative uses will be better in some of these markets, based on the -- again, this is going to depend on the shape of the recovery and the like. Roll all that together, we’re optimistic that the net number for 2021 will be better than 2020 because the openings will happen, but we’re going to have to watch this over the next couple of years and see how it goes.

Yes. I mean, it’s -- when I talk to journalists about it, I talk internally about your business, and I tell people that your deletion this year only going to be 1.5% to 2%, which you guided to versus last year was 1%, last year was a really good year, right? I mean, typically that’s kind of 1% to 1.5%. People are shocked and they’re like, these hotels are suffering, it’s going to be a long road back. What is the dynamic? I mean, is it that the hotels -- the hotel owners were very profitable before, is that there aren’t alternative uses? I mean, like what’s the stickiness of all these units?

Well, I think, it’s all of that in some respects. I mean, these are -- hotels tend to be purpose built. They’re not easily converted into other uses. They are owned by folks who made the investment as a hotel investment, right? And as a consequence, there’s a lot of momentum, which is driving them towards having that continue to be the usage of that piece of real estate. Now, remember, what we’re doing today is at the depths of the crisis, we had 2,000 hotels closed in our system, we’re now less than 500 closed. And probably the biggest area of closure is in Europe, not the United States. Those hotels, we don’t view as having left our system, because our intention is -- and the owners’ intention, as far as we can tell is to reopen those hotels and reopen them in our system. But, as there are a few already, I know of one, for example, I won’t name it, that has already decided it will not reopen with us, and it was a troubled hotel beforehand. We were not happy exactly to let it go. But, it was the right decision to let it go. And so, once that decision was made, even though it didn’t open, it is something else, it’s still closed, it was closed with us before, it’s already been deleted from our system, because we know it’s not coming back.

And so, we’ll work our way through that. I think to some extent, each owner or each lender if lender takes control, or each new owner, if a new owner steps in to try and recap, is going to end up making their decisions about what the best use of that real estate is, in light of the fact that there is an existing management or franchise contract on that asset, which is another factor that goes into sort of encouraging it to retain...

And I assume most of the hotels that are closed are mostly full service, gateway city hotels with probably higher than normal group business, and maybe owned by institutional capital. I mean, that’s just -- I mean, when I think about the REITs that I cover, they still are keeping some of those big boxes closed, because they know they can survive the pandemic that doing their equation, and their business just isn’t as good as yours, your select service properties are doing right now.

Yes. That’s right. Not just as compared to select service, but compared to geographic location. Right? So, we’ve got full service hotels, Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Marriott, Westin, et cetera, on beaches and in mountain destinations, which have performed really quite well, in certainly the last number of months of the pandemic as vacationers have gone there. But, think about New York, not to pick, one of my favorite places of the world. But, you go to New York for a leisure trip today. I don’t know, you can’t see a play, maybe the restaurants are going to be closed, the weather’s not great. And so, you end up, not just because it’s full service compared to limited service, but because of that destination, which has got more dependence on international travel, more dependence on air travel, probably more dependence in normal time and group business, and little to offer in terms of leisure, because of the way the pandemic is working in that environment. And all of those factors go into what I think is accurate to your question, Thomas, which is, at least in the United States, many of the hotels that are closed are owned by well-capitalized owners who are deciding we’re better off waiting until next year, sometime before we open those doors.

I was supposed to go back on a leisure trip to New York last week on Thanksgiving with my family and I cancelled. So, I’m a good example of what you’re talking about. Just on your cost structure. So, you talked about in the future having your G&A be about 20% below to what your 2020 original guide was. And so, can you just talk about how you’re finding ways to be more efficient?

Well, we’ve looked at everything. Obviously, the first wave here was not to get to a 20% reduction but was to get to a 70% reduction or something like that. Because the -- many of the costs are either borne by Marriott or they’re borne by the hotels that are getting the benefit of the services, think about the call centers and the reservation systems and lots of things that are paid by -- the drink if you will, by the hotel where we get the benefit of that reservation. When the business sort of functionally disappeared in March and April, we had this move very, very quickly and very deeply to beat there.

And then, as the months of the pandemic worked their way through, our team across the globe and across every discipline basically said, okay, let’s look at what we have to bring back, what we should bring back, what we can do for bringing back or what we can kill? And of course, the lens we brought on that conversation was quite a bit tougher than the lens we would have used in 2019. And maybe I’m confessing too much, right. Because maybe we should have been just as tough in 2019 as we would be in the midst of the pandemic. But obviously, we were being that much more skeptical, I suppose, about whether it was really worth doing that thing.

And so, what we’ve done is essentially said, it doesn’t quite track exactly 20% versus 20%, but basically we’ve said there are things we thought were worth doing before that in the new reality we face, we think are no longer worth doing. And so, we killed them. And the expectation is that that is a new baseline. It’s not something that’s going to come boomeranging back when we get a good year of RevPAR, but it’s a thing that we will sort of leave behind. And maybe in a way it’s confessing that we should’ve never started in the first place. But, those are the kinds of conversations and decisions we’ve made.

Before I follow up on that, Jackie just wants to me pint point. Jackie, from IR, everyone, says that you’ve guided gross unit growth next year accelerating, not net unit growth, which you said.

Exactly.

Everyone, that’s the clarification. Arne did not change their guidance. It’s supposed to be on growth. You touched on the Starwood acquisition earlier, but M&A has been kind of part of your cornerstone for a long time. I mean, Protea, Delta, the list goes on, Gaylord. Is that something that as you think forward, will continue to be -- have a focus for Marriott?

Well, if we can find things that create value, we’ll do it. We’re not into buying to be bigger, just to be bigger. But, as we were talking about in the context of the loyalty program, we do think having a breadth of choice is very much to the advantage of the hotels that are in our system, the business that we already have, as well as businesses that we could potentially acquire. And so, we’ll continue to look and see whether there are opportunities. I don’t have any particular expectations that there will be M&A and the near term that involves us. But, we’re always keeping our eyes open.

And then, just in terms of capital allocation, prior to the pandemic you’ve paid a dividend and then the majority of your cash flow you returned to shareholders. You typically -- I think, you forecasted kind of, you tried to be in that kind of 3 to 3.5 times leverage, after the rating agencies, you kind of pushed it a little bit. Are you going to wait to get back that level before buying back stock or do you think you can kind of start buying back stock earlier?

Well, I mean our lenders, our revolver banks, as well as our bondholders and credit rating agencies will be looking carefully at the way we answer those questions. And I think that the right set of expectations now is that the first thing we’ve got to do is get our ratios back to acceptable place. And if we were out buying stock aggressively well before that, there would be consequences associated with it. And generally, those consequences wouldn’t be good.

I think, it’s mostly equity, I missed this on this call. But...

And by the way, it wouldn’t be smart from our perspective either. I mean, one thing the pandemic tells us is we live in a world where there are plenty of uncertainties and things can happen. And we are surviving well in part, because we started this in the 3 times range, as opposed to 5 times range, right? And if you said, all right, you’re now at 5 times and you’re going to go out and start buying back stock, yes, that might feel good at the moment, but what happens if there’s some other unanticipated event that comes down the pike. And we’d be weaker going into that than we’d want to be, than our credit rating agencies want us to be, but also probably weaker than our equity holders would want us to be. And so, all of that has got to go into this, and the main priority for us from the beginning of this pandemic has been, we know we’ll get through it. We’ve got to make sure we’re structured to get through it, so we can get the benefit of the recovery, we are -- since we are certain that we will do that now, but we want to remain certain that we’ll be able to do that whatever comes in the future.

And then, just one last question. The topic du jour is alternative accommodation. Can you talk about it, both as a threat to your business and an opportunity for your business?

Yes. I mean, I think, obviously you’ve Airbnb about to go public, based on -- we read the newspapers and they’ve obviously filed their documents, which we’ve all had a chance to take a look at. So, it’s been interesting to read. I mean, I think, what -- and you know, we got into the homes and villas business a year and a half ago or something like that. It was clear to us that the home sharing space included a business that was attractive to us and a business that was not attractive to us. What was not attractive to us was the -- it’s cheaper than anywhere else you can say, part of that business, right? And that tended to be more urban, smaller units, sometimes actually true home sharing in the sense that it would be somebody’s room, sometimes it would simply be a studio apartment. But that all -- we’ve never been the business of providing the cheapest place for people to stay with. We’ve been in the business of providing quality and predictability and luxury and other attributes associated with our business.

But, there was another business here, which was a whole-home product, which was in many respects quite different from a hotel room in that you could also offer multiple bedrooms to traveling families or traveling groups, who wanted a place to get together where a traditional hotel maybe was a little bit more difficult. That business already existed, not just Airbnb and other new age entrants in that market, but folks who’ve been in that market for a long, long time. And we thought with the loyalty program and the continued shift towards leisure, this would be a good place for us to be. If anything, that has been proven out here as well, I think where our competitors in this space have tended to succeed. It’s more in the part of the business that is attractive to us which sort of reaffirms the business that we’ve taken. And I think if you look at the cheapest place to stay in a city, that business is probably still under significant pressure and still not very attractive to us.

That makes a lot of sense. Arne, thank you very much for taking the time to talk to all of us. This has been really interesting and very helpful for all of us. Thank you.

You bet. Glad to be with you. And be well.

You too.