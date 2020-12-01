Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund owns high yield muni bonds, which is a sector I got a bit more cautious on during the summer. Fortunately, my caution was not really necessary, as the economic rebound and government stimulus measures surpassed expectations, helping to lift the broader market to all-time highs. Looking ahead, while I do not believe this is a fund for the more conservative investor, I do see value for those willing to take on some risk.

One, the high yield muni sector offers a very attractive relative income stream. Investors would be hard pressed to find a higher after-tax income rate. NMZ, in particular, saw its distribution rise in 2020, so that puts my mind at ease over the stability of this income. Two, the fund's income metrics and valuation offer decent value right now, with the fund trading near par value and over-earning its stated distribution rate. Three, despite being a "high yield" fund, NMZ holds roughly half of its assets in the investment grade space. This helps to balance out the risk investors would take from buying a fund with some junk bonds in it.

Background

First, a little about NMZ. It is a closed-end fund with an objective "to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Its secondary investment objective is to seek attractive total return consistent with its primary objective." Currently, the fund trades at $13.77/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.062/share, which translates to an annual yield of 5.40%. When I last reviewed NMZ, I struck a cautious tone. The market was coming out of a sharp sell-off, and I felt investors were getting a bit too optimistic. In hindsight, I probably could have been more bullish, but NMZ's double-digit return is not as impressive as it would be if the broader market had not rallied as hard as it has across the board since then:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As I look ahead to the new year, I felt it was an opportune time to review NMZ again. After careful consideration, I see NMZ as a solid option for those willing to take on a bit more risk. While it may not be right for the more conservative investor, I see multiple positive attributes for NMZ, which I will explain below.

Income Is The Name Of The Game

To begin, I want to discuss what I believe is the primary reason an investor would want to consider high yield munis, and therefore NMZ, at the moment. Specifically, it has to do with income, especially in relative terms, compared to what investors can find elsewhere in the market. I say this is primary because many investors consider fixed-income sectors for their safety and stability, and place a higher emphasis on that than the income derived. While credit quality is historically strong even in the high yield muni sector, my take is that if investors want to avoid risk and stick with the highest quality of assets, they would be better served moving into the investment-grade muni realm. But for those itching to find more income, high yield munis could be the right play.

To support this, let us consider the after-tax yield of the various fixed-income sectors in the market today. If we consider an investor in the top tax bracket, we see that the high yield muni space offers the highest income stream, by quite a large margin, as illustrated below:

Source: Lord Abbett

Of course, I do not wish to be deceptive here, so it is important to point out that for investors in lower tax brackets, the spread between high yield munis and high yield corporates will be lower (a lower tax rate means less in tax savings from tax-exempt bonds). But looking at the graphic shows there is plenty of spread to work with, so even for investors lower down the tax ladder, there is likely going to be a positive spread for high yield munis.

In fairness, a higher risk does indicate higher risk, so investors will want to consider this trade-off when evaluating this play. COVID-19 has rattled the markets across the board and revenue bonds, which make up a large portion of the high yield sector, have seen their tax bases shrink due to state lockdowns and higher unemployment claims. While we have seen improvement in the second half of the year, the recent spike in cases has not seemed to impact the market much. This could prove to me a mistake if things end up being worse than expected in the near future.

However, I continue to believe in the stability of the income stream for high yield munis in general, but do appreciate being a bit more selective now makes sense. This brings me to NMZ, which has a very positive attribute with regards to its distribution rate. Despite the challenges of 2020, NMZ has managed to increase its distribution this year, with a modest rise back in May:

Source: Nuveen

My point here is that while it is fair to have reservations about the high yield market in general, NMZ's distribution appears safe for now. The fund raised its distribution on the backdrop of a very difficult start to the year, which tells me the underlying bonds have held up better than expected. Management is confident enough in the fund going forward to have raised the income level this year, and that tells me that NMZ's distribution is not just high, but safe.

NMZ's Valuation and Income Metrics Are Reasonable

Digging deeper into NMZ specifically, and I also see a couple other attributes that make me confident in the fund. One, NMZ's valuation is very reasonable, with just a slight premium to NAV, at under 1%, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

Naturally, I would prefer to buy CEFs at a discount, all other things being equal. But it is difficult to find value in the market today, whether in equities or fixed-income, and I see a valuation at par to be a reasonable buy-in point. For sure, it is not a "deal", but it means investors are not necessarily over-paying either.

Two, the last time I looked at NMZ I was a little concerned with the fund's income production. The UNII report from Nuveen showed a slight deterioration in current income and, given the macro-environment, I saw this as a reason to move to a more cautious stance. Fortunately, NMZ's income metrics have improved, along with the broader economy, and that helps support my bullish take on the fund now. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which shows the most recent UNII figures for NMZ:

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, NMZ's numbers should be a sign of confidence. The fund has a coverage ratio above 100%, and it is earning more per share than it is paying out in distributions. This supports the view the distribution is a healthy and safe one, even with the rise back in May. Further, the fund has a positive UNII balance, which means there is an income cushion to draw on in case it runs into some trouble down the road. All in all, these two factors, the valuation and the income numbers, help to support my bullish view.

NMZ Holds A Lot Of Investment Grade Debt

My next point will hopefully give some confidence to investors who are interested in NMZ, but don't want to take on too much risk. In fairness, I did mention this is probably not the best option for a conservative investor, as it is a leveraged fund with a lot of debt rated below investment grade, or not rated at all. However, for those who are willing to take on some risk, I see NMZ as a good way to enter the high yield muni space. The reason being it is sort of a "light" high yield option, given that a healthy percentage of its underlying holdings are actually rated investment grade. The fund offers a mix of both credit sectors, which is a good way for cautious investors to enter this space.

To illustrate, consider that over 43% of the bonds in the fund are rated investment grade, which is BBB or better, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

My point here is simple. While I would not ignore the risks of buying non-rated and junk-rated debt, I feel it is important to point out that NMZ's holdings are actually more highly rated than the average "high yield" fund. This helps to pique my personal interest in it, and may give some investors, who do not normally consider the high yield space, to take a closer look at NMZ.

Key Risk - Overweight Exposure To Illinois

My last point touches on a key risk to NMZ, to help balance out my bullish sentiment so far in this review. Yes, I believe NMZ will move higher in the months ahead, but there are certainly risks to this thesis. In particular, one aspect of NMZ that is concerning is its large allocation to bonds within Illinois. This worries me because of the state's poor fiscal health, but also because of the concentration risk. Even if Illinois was in better shape, I do not like to see my CEFs so concentrated in one area. In the case of NMZ, over 17% of the holdings originate in Illinois, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

Essentially, this attribute makes me cautious for two reasons. One, I take concentration risk seriously, even if the outlook is rosy. There are many things that can derail an investment thesis, and a principle reason I invest primarily in ETFs and CEFs is for diversification. With NMZ having roughly 30% of its holdings in just two states, that is a stat I will continue to monitor. If that exposure continues to get even more top heavy, I will likely avoid the fund.

Two, Illinois is well-known for having structural financial problems, which means its muni holdings face heightened risks compared to other states. True, this allows investors to capture a higher income stream, but it also increases the inherent risk. Further, I had viewed the recent election cycle as an opportunity for Illinois to improve its longer-term outlook. There was a measure on the ballot to increase the state income tax on high earners, which would have meant increasing the state revenues starting next year. To my surprise, state voters rejected this measure, which will keep the current system of a flat state tax of 4.95% in place, rather than moving to a progressive tax system that would have capped out at 7.5%.

Importantly, this proposal was rejected by a substantial margin, with over 55% voting "No", as seen below:

Source: Chicago Tribune

My takeaway here is investors need to recognize the risks inherent in Illinois' debt. The state has been teetering on "junk" status for a while, and the defeat of this proposal certainly has ratings agencies taking another look at the state's finances. Further, the strong rejection of the tax hike measure tells me that the state will have to get more creative to shore up its finances. Further tax hikes may not be likely to pass, given the sentiment that was just expressed. Therefore, investors should give careful thought to their own opinion on Illinois' bonds before buying-in to NMZ.

Bottom Line

NMZ has ended up having a very strong second half of the year, and I see further gains ahead. The fund has a high income stream, which was recently raised and is currently supported by earnings. Also, the investment grade mix of bonds within the portfolio helps to mitigate some of the risks from taking on below-investment grade credit. Finally, the fund's valuation offers a reasonable entry point, considering many muni funds are trading at premium prices. Therefore, I am considering buying NMZ, and I encourage investors to give this fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NMZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.