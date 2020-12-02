I'm on the sidelines for now but slightly bullish as the strong "core performance" should help GWB to get through the current crisis.

Great Western Bancorp has a lot of exposure to commercial real estate and agricultural loans in the Midwest and could be seen as a call option on the region.

The current amount of non-performing and deferred loans is now less than 4% of the loan book. Manageable, but still tricky.

GWB was in a tough spot earlier this year when about 20% of its loan book requested payment deferrals or were no longer accruing.

Introduction

I have been keen on regional banks lately, but unfortunately only a few have made the cut. In this article I’ll have a closer look at Great Western Bancorp (GWB), a small local bank headquartered in South Dakota with a focus on the Midwest.

Source: company presentation

The bank’s share price has remained under pressure as it has a sizeable exposure to the hotel business where in excess of 70% of the loans were part of a deferral program as of the end of September.

Data by YCharts

The bank remains profitable, but loan loss provisions remain at an elevated level

FY 2020 (which ended in September) was a difficult year for Great Western as it reported a net loss of $680M. A horrible result, but as you can imagine, there’s more than meets the eye here as the majority of the net loss was caused by a $742M goodwill impairment charge while the bank also had to deal with a combination of a loss on the fair value of loans and a loss on derivatives. And that’s quite special as usually both elements mitigate each other, as you can see on the image here below.

Source: annual report, SEC filing

So while the FY 2020 results were clearly impacted by these elements, I was positively surprised by the bank’s "core" earnings. Although the interest income decreased, the interest expenses decreased as well, and as you can see above, the net interest income decreased by less than half a percent to $419.4M. An excellent performance.

This also means that if we would exclude the loan-loss provisions, impairment charges and the fair value changes on the loans and derivatives, the pre-tax income would have come in at around $225M, which is slightly higher than the pre-tax income in FY 2019.

Even after including the $118M in loan loss provisions, the Great Western Bancorp pre-tax income would have remained positive at $107M and an after-tax income of around $82-85M appears to be realistic. This would have resulted in an EPS of around $1.50. Not great, but considering the loan loss provisions in FY 2020 have tripled compared to FY 2019, it most definitely is an excellent result.

Based on this information, the net income including loan loss provisions would have been sufficient to continue to cover the quarterly dividend of $0.30, but Great Western decided to cut the quarterly by 50%, and then again by an additional 93% to just $0.01/share. To fully understand why, we need to have a closer look at the balance sheet and more specifically, the loan book.

$1.2B in hotel exposure – how will GWB deal with this?

As Sheen Bay Research wrote in his/her article in September, the main risks surrounding Great Western Bancorp are related to the loan book and the relatively high amount of loads made out to companies in the hospitality sector.

And that assessment is completely correct. Of the in excess of $10B loans on the balance sheet, $5.3B were earmarked for commercial real estate while an additional $2.2B were "normal" commercial loans. So roughly 75% of the loan book consists of commercial activities-related assets.

Source: annual report

That’s fine in an economy at cruising speed, but it’s understandable the market first wants to see more clarity on how these assets (and loans) are performing before deeming it "business as usual" these days. Fortunately for Great Western, only $234M of the total loan book was still past due as of Sept. 30. Still not a comfortable position to be in, but these levels appear to be manageable (at the end of FY 2019, the total amount of non-performing loans on the balance sheet was just over $66M).

Source: annual report

While the $234M sounds manageable, let’s not forget this means in excess of 2% of the Great Western loan book is now classified as "non-performing," and this still excludes the loans that are modified and where payments have been deferred after the bank’s approval. According to the presentation, almost $1.7B of the loan book was deferred at some point in the past financial year. This means that about 20% of the entire loan book has been under a deferral regime or has been qualified as a non-performing loan.

Source: company presentation

Sure, I would expect the vast majority of the loans under the deferral program to become performing again – this has subsequently happened as during the conference call, management confirmed the percentage of loans that are part of a deferral scheme fell to less than 2%, so less than $200M. But if anyone was doubting why Great Western has cut its dividend in July by in excess of 90% to just one symbolic cent per share per quarter, analyzing the loan book explains everything as GWB obviously wants the COVID-19 dust to settle before making commitments to boosting the dividends again.

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

Great Western Bancorp is perhaps an excellent choice of how an investor can use a regional bank as a call option on the regional economy. With 20% of its loan book under a deferred payment schedule or simply classified as non-performing assets, Great Western Bancorp had a lot of cleaning up to do, and seeing the deferral rate having dropped to less than 2% is an excellent step in the right direction. I’m convinced a personal approach with the borrowers may result in the bank renegotiating and refinancing existing loans to an extent the borrowers are able to make the regular payments again.

The $1.2B hotel portfolio is causing headaches, but keep in mind about 80% of the hotel portfolio has an LTV ratio of just 61% (this means that of the $1.2B hotel portfolio, $1B of the loans is backed by $1.6B in real estate), so I think a "workable solution" satisfying both the borrower and lender could be reached and losses should remain limited.

That being said, for now, I’m on the sidelines. I can definitely see the upside potential from here, but this is a case where I’d be happy to pay a 20%-25% higher share price after seeing the investment being derisked further. Investors with a higher risk appetite could consider a speculative position as a call option on the Midwest hospitality and agricultural sector.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.