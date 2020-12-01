While shares have been a big winner this year, concerns over the earnings outlook and intense competition have added to bearish sentiment in the stock with rising volatility.

China-based GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is a leader in online education focusing on after-school tutoring for children. This years' pandemic has led to a boom in the business with the live video format gaining acceptance among parents for the safety and convenience to support learning continuity. The stock is up over 190% year to date led by impressive student enrollment and revenue growth. On the other hand, we highlight overall poor financial trends given a surging operating loss based on the structural cost pressures of the business. Our concern is that as the pandemic ends over the next year, the company could lose operating momentum with a return of in-person learning alternatives. The industry is highly competitive with several emerging players in the Chinese market which will likely pressure long-term profitability potential. We are bearish on the stock that continues to trade with a high valuation and risks tilted to the downside.

GSX Q3 Earnings Recap

GSX reported its Q3 earnings on November 20th with a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.57 per ADR share. Net revenue in the quarter at RMB 1,966 million, or approximately $290 million, climbed 253% year over year continuing the momentum from Q2.

The story here was the momentum in the market for online learning with strong growth in total enrollment as the company ended the quarter with 1.256 million paid students, up 134% y/y. Several trends over the past year related to the pandemic have accelerated demand for online learning. With more families staying at home and in-person classes limited in China, the market has seen a boom.

The challenge for the company during this period of exceptional growth has been to continue providing the same level of educational quality and service which has required significant spending. The cost of revenues includes the salaries for instructors and tutors along with study materials. Favorably, the increase here of 220% y/y was below the rise in net income which led to a higher gross margin in the quarter at 74.4% from 71.9% in Q3 2019.

What is more concerning is a surge in operating expenses which climbed by 496% y/y, far outpacing the revenue gain and driving a significant operating loss. Management explains that that increase was related to higher selling expenses like marketing and the compensation for the sales teams. From a different perspective, this is essentially the cost "customer acquisitions" that have been required to fuel the growth in the very competitive online education market in China. There is also a need to invest in technology as R&D expenses climbed 286%. The adjusted operating loss of RMB 921 million, approximately $146 million, widened from RMB 107 million in Q2 2020 and reversed a small profit of RMB 7 million in the period last year.

To the company's credit, it's likely the increase in operating expenses can at least moderate going forward and management made comments during the conference call implying investments have been front-loaded that will drive benefits through 2021 with positive returns. Nevertheless, we question how much top-line growth will be required going forward to reverse the current level of operating losses. For context, the current adjusted operating margin is negative 47%. From the conference call, while the tone was of optimism and a focus on the positive growth momentum, comments related to the structural cost pressures of the business are concerning as it relates to long-term profitability potential.

In the face of increasingly fierce competition, ever driving customer acquisition costs, we remain committed to pursuing effective traffic acquisition through high ROI channels, sticking to efficient sales and marketing spending and to executing an effective growth strategy based on customer lifetime value... In the meantime, we continue to invest extensively in our teaching staff, product design, content development and technology innovation raise overall compensation for our tutors and attract more top-tier talents. While it starts put pressure on our gross profit and net income over the short-term, we view all of this spending as an important investment in our long-term future. Online education is labor-intensive and talent-intensive industry and the leading companies have to manage and serve a huge number of employees.

While operating cash flow was a negative RMB 679 million during the quarter, a cash and equivalents position of RMB 2,131 million or approximately $236 million and no long-term financial debt support overall financial stability. Management has maintained an optimistic tone and expects the current growth momentum to continue which will help improve cash flow going forward driven by the expected efficiency of the recent investment spending.

Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

In terms of guidance, the company only provided a target for Q4 revenues to be between RMB 2,076 million and RMB 2,116 million, representing an increase of 122% to 126% compared to 2019. Considering the results for the first nine months of the year and the currency conversion, the consensus estimate for full-year revenue at $1.01 billion is in line with management's estimate.

Looking ahead, the market expects the momentum to continue with revenue growth of 77% in 2021 and again 49% in 2022. The idea here is that the cohort of students enrolled this year will remain on the platform while the company captures new customers. In terms of EPS, GSX Techedu is not expected to become profitable through the forecast period while the loss should narrow from an estimated negative EPS of $0.59 this year to negative $0.30 in 2022.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

While shares of GSX have been a big winner over the past year, we note an extreme level of volatility in recent months with the stock down 55% from its high of $141 back in August and even 46% lower from when the stock was trading at $120 as recently as October. In our view, despite the impressive growth momentum, the trends in earnings and even adjusted operating margins have been disappointing as the company has yet to prove itself capable of translating that strong operating environment into operating income.

Longer term, the points mentioned by management themselves related to the competitive landscape in China and the need to retain top instructors represent headwinds that will continue to define the company for the foreseeable future. With a potentially limited talent pool of experienced and high-level tutors, its likely compensation will need to rise or the company may have to compromise on the quality of the service. High growth is a challenge for any company, but when dealing with over 1.3 million enrolled students, the management of the customer experience becomes a challenge to keep everyone happy. The result could be a higher churn of students leaving to try competing services translating to margin pressures.

The other dynamic we're observing is that given the high-profile of the industry this year, new emerging companies may attempt to enter the market by competing on pricing. In many ways, 2020 was a boom for online education but it's also likely GSX already captured the "low-hanging fruit" of customers that are able and willing to pay the related fees. With a looming COVID-19 vaccine expected to effectively end the global pandemic by next year, traditional in-person learnings could benefit with some favoring that format which may lead to some downside compared to current growth estimates.

In terms of valuation, the stock is currently trading at a price to sales ratio of 18.8x and 14.3x on the consensus full-year 2020 revenue estimate. Considering the 2021 revenue forecast, the 1-year forward P/S can narrow to 8.1x. By most measures, this growth premium is objectively expensive for most companies. A key point about GSX is that while the company is built around a technology platform, the online learning business is very labor and capital intensive considering the need to compensate tutors and regularly spend on advertising to drive growth. This is in contrast to pure-tech stocks or software application firms that command these types of sales multiples which have an easier path to scale.

We also note that several online education companies are operating in China. Some examples with publicly traded stocks include TAL Education Group (TAL), the largest player in the market with a market cap of $42 billion, compared to $15 billion for GSX. While TAL's growth has been more moderate compared to GSX this year, the company is profitable and generates positive free cash flow. There is also New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) which offers a broader range of education services including vocational training. The company is also already profitable. Others in the segment include Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd. (OTCPK:KLTHF) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) which have all benefited from similar trends this year. While each of these companies focuses on different segments with varying business models, the point is that it's a competitive market which can result in pricing pressures and may limit the growth potential for GSX.

Final Thoughts

Overall, we are bearish on the stock with a view that risks are tilted to the downside while growth estimates too optimistic at current levels in our opinion. Considering shares are already down significantly from recent highs, we expect significant volatility in the near term through the next quarterly earnings results. The following points summarize the bearish case for GSX Techedu and why we're avoiding the stock.

Widening operating loss despite sales and enrollment momentum.

Significant cost pressures to support growth including instructor compensation, marketing expenses can limit the earnings potential.

Pandemic boost this year may reverse through 2021 as the pandemic ends and students return to in-person learning alternatives.

Strong growth is difficult to manage across millions of students and thousands of instructors which can challenge quality control and customer satisfaction.

A fiercely competitive market in the country with several established players competing for the same enrollment growth can pressure pricing.

Extreme valuation considering a high large P/S ratio despite negative cash flows and expected negative earnings through 2022.

The risk here is that growth underperforms expectations over the upcoming quarters forcing a reassessment of the long-term estimates. The stock could see a new wave of bearish sentiment if it becomes apparent the financial outlook has deteriorated likely leading to further downside in the stock price.

To the upside, it will be important for GSX to maintain the elevated growth momentum while showing some improvement in the operating income. Key monitoring points going forward include the evolution of the gross margin and trends in operating expenses. Better than expected results with guidance suggesting a stronger earnings potential would be positive for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.