Large Caps Are Positioning To Take The Lead (Technically Speaking For 12/1)

Intermarket analysis is bullish:

Commodities (left) have risen in two stages. The first started in early June and lasted until the end of August. Prices consolidated gains until the beginning of September when they rally again. Treasuries (second from left) started to trend modestly lower at the beginning of September. Equity prices (second from right) are following the same pattern as commodity prices. The dollar (far right) is moving lower. Traders are selling the currency due to low interest rates.

Improvement in the unemployment rate might run into mathematical problems. The following is from the latest policy announcement from the Reserve Bank of Australia (emphasis added):

Employment growth was again strong in October, although the unemployment rate increased to 7 percent as more people rejoined the workforce. A further rise in the unemployment rate is still expected, as businesses restructure in response to the pandemic and more people rejoin the workforce. The unemployment rate is forecast to decline next year, but only slowly and still to be around 6 percent at the end of 2022.

The denominator in the unemployment calculation is the civilian labor force, which is the total number of employed and unemployed individuals. The latter is defined as, "Persons aged 16 years and older who had no employment during the reference week, were available for work, except for temporary illness, and had made specific efforts to find employment sometime during the 4-week period ending with the reference week." So, if someone didn't look for work (meaning they, "left the labor force"), they aren't considered to be part of the civilian labor force. This naturally leads to this chart of the labor force participation rate:

This chart shows that people left the labor force during the recession. As they reenter the labor force, the denominator of the unemployment rate calculation will increase, making an improvement more difficult.

China is back (emphasis added):

Chinese manufacturers signaled the strongest improvement in operating conditions for a decade in November, as growth of both output and new orders accelerated to 10-year highs. The sustained and strong upturn in client demand led to the fastest increase in employment since May 2011. At the same time, firms raised their purchasing activity at the steepest rate since January 2011 and increased their inventories of both pre- and post-production goods. Greater market demand contributed to stronger inflationary pressures, however, with both input costs and output charges rising at sharper rates. The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index ™ (PMI ™ ) - a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy - increased from 53.6 in October to 54.9 in November, to signal the sharpest improvement in conditions since November 2010. The health of the sector has now improved in each of the past seven months, to indicate a sustained and strong recovery from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak earlier in the year.

This is good news for the entire Asian rim, as China now acts as a hub of economic activity.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

It's been a bit since large caps led the market higher, but that's what happened today. And, the strongest gain came from the Nasdaq, no less. Smaller caps were still up, however. Notice that the sell-off continues in the treasury market.

Like the large-caps gains above, it's been a bit since a tech sector has been at the top of the list. But today, communication services was number one. And real estate is number three - a rare development during the pandemic. Only industrials - which have been a big leader during November - sold-off, and then only modestly.

Smaller caps continue to cool off a bit:

IWM 30 days

The red line is the top of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) spike, which started a new period for the market. Prices are still below the diagonal trend line that started on November 9. And during the last few trading session, prices have formed a downward sloping consolidation channel.

IJH 30 days

Mid caps are acting in the same way.

IWC 30 day

Micro caps just broke their uptrend today.

Here's an exit question: will small caps consolidate gains only to have large caps take the lead in December? Consider these two charts:

SPY, 6 Months

The SPY consolidated sideways after the Pfizer spike. Prices are now right at the top of their consolidation range.

QQQ, 6 Months

The QQQ is right at technical resistance with plenty of momentum.

And, add this into the mix: suppose Congress passes even a modest stimulus bill, which is rumored to be back on the table this afternoon.

That could provide all the reason the bulls need.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.