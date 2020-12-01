Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) CEO Mike Morrissey Presents at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx (Transcript)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference December 1, 2020 3:05 PM ET

Michael Morrissey - President and Chief Executive Officer

Josh Schimmer - Evercore ISI

Welcome everyone. This is Josh Schimmer from the Evercore ISI biotech team and pleased to welcome back Michael Morrissey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exelixis and I thought we would talk today about the house that cabo built or I should say that cabo is building. So maybe kind of take us through like where this process is? How much of the house is built? What’s still under construction going forward?

Yes. Sounds good. Well, thanks again for the invite. Sorry, we couldn’t be together live. Maybe this time next year, we’ll all be vaccinated and traveling again and whining about the airports and the weather on the east coast and it will get right.

Yes. For sure.

Good old inefficient days.

Yes. Exactly.

Thanks again. Just some housekeeping. I’ll be making forward-looking statements today. So please see our SEC filings for a description of the risks that we face in our business. So, yes, I would say it’s the house of the campus that cabo is building and the opportunity to really take a lot of learnings and a lot of momentum with lot of cash flow and great balance sheet forward to be able to build a sustainable pipeline of compounds that we can move forward with for the decades to come.

So we are - we’ve been around for 25 plus years. We’ve learned a lot. We’ve done a lot. Made a lot of money. Made a lot of mistakes. Hopefully, we’ll make those mistakes again. But it’s the – we are at this stage where we’ve got pretty good line of sight on what cabo could do. We’ve made what we think is a better cabo to take us into the 2030s and through 2040 in terms of EXEL-092 and what that can do.

We have, led along the way we’ve made a lot of hard decisions stopping discovery from 2010 to 2015, 2016 was a tough move certainly for someone like me who is a discovery guy at heart, but it was the right move at the time relative to what it took to get cabo over the goal line for multiple indications, differentiated clinical asset that looks like it’s best-in-class in terms of its TKI profile across various different tumor types by itself in combination with ICIs.

Sure we’ll talk about 9ER today. So, we are growing. We are building. We have big ambitions. Our past is some of our past drama has not - never gone too far from our kind of forebrain in terms of what it means to not be successful. So, we’ve taken those learnings and taken that momentum forward. So, I think the good news of getting with COVID this year we’ve done a lot of presentations on cabo data.

We’ve built the pipeline, than new deals. Certainly been able to work with BMS to unblind a very important first-line RCC trial that we think can move the needle for us starting in 2021 revenue-wise. And we’re growing. So, we are building buildings. We’ve added about 200 FTEs this year to our – mainly R&D, but also G&A infrastructure.

We are fully vertically integrated in the U.S. and now it’s a matter of scaling the organization to be able to do more, do it better, do it faster, maintain the culture that we’ve got as we go forward. So, end of 2020, it’s been the – where really year that will hopefully be like no others. But we are coming out of that I think with a lot of strength and a lot of momentum than we just jazzed about 2021 going forward.

Got it. So, as we think about the growth drivers for cabo, maybe 9ER is the place to start and what do you think this does for the outlook? What’s it going to take for that data to start to change practice?

Well, I think the data by itself is already pretty well digested and the near dev around it has been very positive. Certainly doubling the PFS, doubling the response rate, strong survival signal. I mean, the narrative in 2019 was that how you are going to show survival with all these other combos out there. It’s pretty negative from the standpoint of what cabo could do.

Obviously, we – I think we exceeded expectations there in terms of the trifecta of PFS, OS, response rate. Importantly, the tolerability was really superb using the 40 mg starting dose with full dose nivo. We’ve seen that throughout the year in terms of presentations that we’ve given in liver, lung, prostate, bladder that the 40 mg dose packs a pretty good punch when combined with IO.

And we’ve known that for a while – obviously, but the long durable responses we saw in 9ER are the improvements in health-related quality of life compared to sunitinib. The general idea that, you’ve got to keep patients on drug to be able to see the kind of PFS 17 plus month PFS that we’ve seen as well as the long duration of response.

So, we are really excited about it. Neither cabo, nor nivo are new to the market. We have a first-line label already based on the cabo Sun data. We have certainly nivo dose as well and these two molecules individually have been the main stake of kidney cancer oncology for the last five years. So, for us it’s a matter of just re-educating the docs on the 9ER data and enrolling as aggressively as we can.

So, we are excited about that. The team is all trained and ready to go. Just waiting for obviously feedback from the agency to engage fully. But we think it’s going to be a big impact for us in 2021 and beyond. We gave numbers and Q3 earnings about the 2022 exit runrate of $1.5 billion for RCC alone.

We think that is certainly easily achievable relative to the duration of treatment we have with 9ER and the strong data that should drive market share growth. So, we are ready to go and excited about that being the first leg to return back to growth in 2021.

Got it. And then, to positioning the 9ER regimen kind of nivo first is some of the other first-line combination regimens. I think you kind of touched on it. But maybe you can kind of delineate where you see the regimens differentiated versus other first-line combinations?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. For sure. Well, certainly, again the trifecta with the doubling of PFS and response rate relative to strong survival data, that’s a great place to start, right. The quality of life data is compelling since, you don’t often see that in these kinds of studies and that’s been the case as kind of mix and matching across the board in the combination so far.

The tolerability is what I think has got people really excited, because the idea that you can keep patients on for these long durations of PFS, as well as a duration of response I think can drive a lot of enthusiasm too, right. So, we’ve got all the pieces in place. Obviously, it’s just a matter now of getting out there and educating.

It’s just – it’s an exciting time for us. And the idea that we are using 40 across all the other trials now I think has potentially good read through for what we might expect there as well.

Got it. So, maybe with the various cosmetic and then the contact trials, what is that we are looking for in terms of the next growth drivers for the cabo franchise? Maybe you can kind of hold us - on which of these to pay most attention to in the trend lines?

Michael Morrissey

Well, they are all super important, right. Every win is a win and not only a win, but if you can generate differentiating data, that is really required in the 2020s around having commercially successful offerings, it’s critical. So, you think about what we’ve got now with 311, 312, 313 on top of 9ER. It’s a pretty compelling next wave of cabo trials.

311 is a single-agent cabo versus placebo in second-line DTC differentiated thyroid cancer. Tiny indication, obviously we have some extensities there. We know all the KOLs, it’s a underserved market in the second-line setting. So, that one is – we should have data there at least interim data for the first 100 patients in terms of response rates in the fourth quarter. So, relatively soon.

312, first-line HCC, looking at the cabo atezo – atezolizumab combination versus sorafenib, really important study. Obviously, the IMbrave data with beva atezo that came out last year, it was approved last year, has really changed the HCC landscape in terms of finally showing superiority over single-agent TKIs, which have been the main stay in that setting for the last decade or so.

Very compelling dataset. The 312 study is very similar to what was been done so far with IMbrave in terms of patient population, compare, size of trial more or less. The one difference is cabo versus bevacizumab. Unlike having our horse in that race, cabo, if you look at all the comparisons we shouldn’t do across trials, but we always do, do.

We certainly like having cabo in that mix relative to its activity as a single-agent front-line or second-line HCC from CELESTIAL and then all the combination data so far. So, that’s the trial that we saw would read out earlier this year in Q4. Events have been accruing slower than we modeled. So that we think will be a first half 2021 event. They are all event-based trials PFS and OS.

So, when the events come in, we will crunch the data and get that top-line press release out ASAP. So, but that’s a really important indication. Large incidence of patients, really underserved globally. We’ve got great partners in Asia between Ipsen and Takeda that we think we can do a great job along with Roche we are successful in being able to push this combination forward. So, we are – it’s again, completely we’ll core press really to get this done ASAP.

And then 313 is back in renal in the first-line setting. That’s the triplet cabo nivo ipi versus nivo ipi in the intermediate and poor risk population. This is really interesting trial, right. It was a bit of a long shot. I think early on when it was designed in terms of would cabo perform with nivo, right, 9ER, and then, could that be translated over to a 313.

But certainly, the opportunity based upon the data you see with 214, as well as 9ER, it really speaks to the potential of having best-in-class IO, IO, best-in-class IO TKI working together again in a way that could, again, if it works so positive move standard-of-care forward, right. Think about higher response rates, lower primary progressive disease.

And you see a fair amount of that with ipi nivo, et cetera, longer PFS, longer survival, higher CR rates. All those things are there. Potentially, if we are successful relative to adding cabo on top of that that combination. So, that was super exciting. That’s enrolled well this year even with COVID as the 312. So the enthusiasm for those trials globally has really driven enrollment there.

So, even with couple of tough months earlier in the spring when COVID was really slowing things down globally in terms of enrollment, these trials have just come across really, really well and enrolled very quickly. So, we are excited about that. This one is nearly fully enrolled. We expect this to read out sometime end of 2021, early 2022, still early in the event count.

So, we’ll see. But those are all important relative to what we are doing in terms of our near-term growth drivers from a revenue point of view, then you couple that with the prostate opportunity from 021, as cabo atezolizumab where we got some really interesting data that we published now at ASCO GU last year and that made a lot of progress in the enrollment segment, as well as with lung, again looking at cabo atezo in that second-line post-IO indication.

So, lots of opportunity there. Pivotal trials are running with in that collaboration with Roche. So, we are really fair we announced them - there is right now relative to our ability to move ideas into actionable pivotal trials that could have big impact on our future and our revenue ramp as we go forward.

I am old enough to remember cabo early signals were in prostate cancer actually, what’s taken so long in terms of getting this back on track for prostate?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. It’s a tough business, man. Come on. Yes, as I am sure, you know, when - I am sure the audience knows, the common trials back in the 2014, 2015 timeframe did not work. I mean, it was a clear fail in terms of improving overall survival as a single-agent in a late line setting. We took a lot of time and learned a lot about what went wrong in those trials and tried to fix that as we went forward.

We arguably had the wrong population with CRPC in terms of these post-NHT, post-chemo, very, very late line elderly frail patients. That patient phenotype really could not tolerate the 60 mg dose. Our dropout rates were in the 30% range. So, it’s hard to show any clinical benefits when patients are dropping out at that level so quickly as well.

And we really – to a large degree didn’t have investigators and this is back prior to the RTC launch who knew how to use TKIs. That expertise really resided in the GU space within renal not within prostate. Those – that phenotype of investigator had their eye on chemo and had their eye on the NHTs, but not really a TKI, which is a very different profile.

So, we’ve learned a lot. We did a lot of work on understanding how to maneuver there and we think about what we’ve seen so far, say, with 021 where we have 30 plus percent response rate, good durability of response in these high risk patients with measurable disease.

We’ve got the right tools for response assessment. We are using RECIST 1.1. So we’ve taken the bone scan trauma out of the equation completely and just using plain old RECIST in those patients.

Second, we had investigators who now know how to use the drug because they’ve had five years of experience in the RCC space. And then maybe more importantly, we’ve dropped the dose down to 40 mg. So, we’ve – again, we’ve learned, we’ve optimized and we are back in the game now with I think pretty compelling data in the 021 trial along with some very, very promising trials going now in the pivotal trial space.

So, it feels like you’re almost pooling a page in the pipeline from the IMiDs study where for the longest time we weren’t quite sure how the IMiDs were working and then with and then with lot of care and understanding Celgene was able to come up with some better IMiDs. Cabo, it feels like we are exactly sure what’s in the timings as it was – do it was doing so well.

But then you’ve been able to come up with 092 that you are positioning to be the next better cabo. So, help us understand the biology here and what does 092 bringing to the table like cabo hasn’t been?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So, at a high level and pretty simple terms, we kept the target inhibition profile the same. We really like the idea that cabo is hitting all the key cell types, all the key pathways in the tumor micro environment that drive tumor cell growth, proliferation resistance angiogenesis and then activating the immune system.

So, mostly by design a little bit by fruition, we are covering pretty good real estate in the tumor micro environment and we don’t want to mess with that, right. Especially with the multi-targeted TKI you are never exactly sure is hitting target X important for this or that or is it some combination of targets that is doing that.

So, we kept the profile the same. We phenocopied cabo’s inhibition profile and we simply changed the half life. The big knock against cabo over the years has been, the half life is too long when I have the dose reduce, it takes weeks instead of hours or days, give me something that has a shorter half. And that’s what we’ve done.

We’ve taken cabo’s half life is 100 hours and we’ve knocked that down to between 20 and 28 hours. So, once a day dosing, but very easy to dose titrate when patients invariably will have some need for dose adjustment. So, that’s been the innovation. The very simple chemical modification there, but, I like your analogy to the IMiDs, because that’s exactly the way we frame it, right.

This is our – we’ve kind of modeled 092 after revlimid with what Celgene did after thalidomide. They learned a lot. They applied those learnings to better molecule and then they triumphed. And we are doing the same thing.

The opportunity in the IO white space is so broad to be able to look at novel doublets and triplets and maybe even quads with 092 gives us a lot of room to run with a very long patent life and with the knowledge, the momentum and now the – kind of the structural integrity of our business, spot the cash, straight cash flows, no debt, growing.

So, we can do a lot here. And I think what you are going to starting next year is the first wave of many waves of 092 pivotal trials that will help us redefine the business beyond cabo as we build this other pipeline of novel assets as well.

Got it. And then, maybe a quick word to a final minute or so on ADCs and how you are finding room to navigate in that ADC field?

Michael Morrissey

Well, it’s – I believe, I think it’s wide open. You got a few major players here. There has been – I think a lot of recent success in the ADC space. But there is lots of targets where you can build binders for. You can build better binders as we have in our collaboration with Iconic looking at Tissue Factor, something it doesn’t compete with, say with factor seven or the first-gen molecules too.

Better linkers, better warheads, it’s almost playing this game a la carte. You mix and match different technologies and different sources of binders, linkers and toxins to be able to make molecules that you think could be really compelling. And that’s what we are doing to complement our small molecule work. So, you’ll see more of that.

This year, we’ve got three collaborations going already. First IND is on track for 2020 with the ICON or the Iconic Tissue Factor targeting ADC with the Zymeworks linker and bind warheads. So, lot more to come with our NDE and Catalent collaborations.

Excellent. We will confirm into the updates. Thanks so much for joining us.

Alright. Thank you. See you.

Okay. Take care.

