Co-produced with Beyond Saving

There are two kinds of investors in this world: Those who know the joy of collecting dividends, and those who don't.

Being part of our investment group at High Dividend Opportunities, we are among those that know the joy of logging into our brokerage and seeing our cash balance rise. We don't rely on someone being willing to pay us a higher price at some unknown point in the future. We collect a growing stream of dividends which we have the power to reinvest or spend as we see fit.

Perhaps this is one of the most frequent questions people ask me is about high-yielding monthly dividend opportunities: Why wait a full quarter when you can get dividends every month?

Whether you are looking for a stream of dividends to cash out for living expenses, want to have more consistent cash flow in your account to reinvest, or just want to get that warm fuzzy feeling of seeing a dividend deposited more frequently – collecting monthly dividends is fun.

So as you go out shopping for the holidays, add some monthly dividends to your list. Here are three of my favorite high-yielding, monthly payers.

Pick #1: PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund - Yield 9.9%

Closed-end funds are a fantastic investment structure for income investors. CEFs usually specialize in specific sectors and will pay out the majority of their gains as dividends. The result is that many CEFs have above average yields and income investors can easily get diversified exposure to sectors.

One of our favorite CEFs is PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI). PCI's regular dividend yields 9.9%. As if that wasn't enough, PCI has a history of paying out a special dividend in December most years.

PCI is managed by world-class asset manager PIMCO and invests in a variety of fixed-income investments, with a focus on mortgages.

Source: PIMCO

PCI has accumulated a large portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, the majority of which hold mortgages issued before 2009. As a result, these are mortgages on which the borrowers have been making payments for over 10 years and are starting to make meaningful progress paying down the principal.

Housing fundamentals are incredibly strong as housing sales occurred at the fastest pace in 14 years. The average listing time for a house was a mere 22 days and home prices increased 11.4% year over year. This is being driven by a combination of mortgage rates being very low and the supply of houses for sale is down over 18% year-over-year. Demand is high while supply is low.

For PCI, this means that the collateral underlying their mortgages is going up in value, even as borrowers pay down the principal. We can expect the price of these older mortgages to continue to climb as risk continues to decline. Meanwhile, PCI will continue to pump out their reliable monthly dividend.

Pick #2: AGNC Investment - Yield 9.4%

AGNC Investment (AGNC) is a monthly paying mREIT that's currently yielding 9.4%.

AGNC invests in "agency" MBS. Unlike the non-agency MBS that PCI invests in, the principal is guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. As a result, AGNC is not exposed to credit risk.

Instead, AGNC profits from the difference between short-term borrowing rates and mortgage rates. When the Federal Reserve slashed their target rate to 0-0.25%, AGNC saw their cost of funds plummet to 0.15%.

Source: AGNC Q3 Investor Presentation – October 27, 2020

While mortgage rates did drop to all time lows, the decline was much less severe.

Source: AGNC Q3 Investor Presentation

This resulted in AGNC's core earnings to spike up in Q3.

Source: AGNC Q3 Investor Presentation

This is not a one-time benefit. The Federal Reserve is likely to continue pursuing ZIRP (zero-interest rate policy) for several years. Meanwhile, longer term rates are starting to drift upward.

These are ideal conditions for AGNC. As a REIT, AGNC is required to distribute 90% of their taxable income, so with their earnings going up, the dividend will follow.

Investors today can get a 9.4% yield, and look forward to a healthy dividend raise next year.

Pick #3: Realty Income - Yield 4.6%

Realty Income (O) has trademarked the phrase "The Monthly Dividend Company." O is very popular among retail investors, and it has certainly earned its reputation.

Not only has O paid an uninterrupted monthly dividend since long before becoming a publicly traded company in 1994. O has increased their dividend for an incredible 92 consecutive quarters.

Source: Q3 2020 Realty Income Presentation

Officially a Dividend Aristocrat, O went above and beyond the annual increase required to achieve that status.

O is a REIT that specializes in "triple-net" leases. These leases are characterized by being very long term and the tenant is responsible for paying property level expenses.

Source: Q3 2020 Realty Income Presentation

Triple-net leases tend to be lower rent, but higher margin. The best part of these leases is that it is very easy to scale up. O has a grand total of 194 employees managing nearly 6,600 properties with more than 600 tenants.

As O has scaled up, they have become more efficient and their already very high margins have become higher.

Source: Q3 2020 Realty Income Presentation

COVID-19 threw a curveball, with O pausing their acquisitions and having to deal with some tenants who were unable to pay rent. With rent collections currently at 93%, with movie theaters being the largest problem area, O is secure enough to kick back into growth mode. Despite COVID-19, O's acquisition guidance for the year is $2 billion, which is equal to their five-year average.

O has been growing for decades, and they are not going to stop now. Get a monthly dividend today, and watch your income grow every quarter. O's current yield is 4.6%

Conclusion

People have a lot of different reasons to look for monthly dividend payers. Having more frequent payments into your brokerage provides more flexibility and more options. It also helps supplement your cash flow during the "off-months" that are less popular for quarterly payers. We have highlighted in the report above PCI, AGNC and O with yields up to 9.9%. All three pay their dividends monthly, so why shouldn't you get paid monthly too?

Add these three picks to your portfolio and you will get income every month. As an added bonus, with AGNC and O, you are very likely to see your income increase next year as we expect hikes in their dividends. So as you are out shopping for those holiday gifts, don't forget to provide yourself with these gifts that keep giving monthly.

