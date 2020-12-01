Amgen's (AMGN) Management on Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference December 1, 2020 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Arvind Sood – Vice President-Investor Relations

David Reese – Executive Vice President-Research and Development

Peter Griffith – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Umer Raffat – Evercore ISI

Bo Chen – Evercore ISI

Umer Raffat

Fantastic. Listen, thank you guys for joining us. I think it’s become a bit of a custom now hosting Amgen management on our conference. Pleasure to have the whole team; we have David from R&D side. We have Peter from the finance office. We have Arvind from Investor Relations and the Finance Office. So, really great to see everyone.

Arvind, I’ll turn it over to you for some opening comments and at the end of the opening comments, Arvind, can you also tell us how many books are behind, David?

Arvind Sood

Well, let me actually start off with that. Umer, I think he has got about 80 books back there, and he has read all of them.

Umer Raffat

No, he has written all of them.

David Reese

They’re off by two logs in terms of the house, Arvind, but that’s okay.

Arvind Sood

Listen, Umer. Thanks for inviting us to your conference. I think this, it’s just a great custom, we certainly enjoy being at your conference. Before we jump into your questions, I thought, I would make some very brief introductory comments, so we can highlight a broader investment fundamentals and I would start off with a message on execution. Even though we are in the midst of a pandemic, we delivered 9% revenue growth, 14% EPS growth through the first nine months of the year.

And of course, the revenue growth has been backed by strong volume growth. If you look at Q3 alone, the volume growth was 18% and that’s being driven of course, by many of our product growth drivers, including Repatha, Otezla, Prolia. And let’s not forget our biosimilars business with generated nearly $0.5 billion in revenues in the most recent quarter.

We have also made very good progress in the Asia-Pacific region with our revenues being attract to exceed $1 billion for the first time this year. A good discipline on expense management and this is at the same time as making commercial and pipeline related investments. And we have also made some very good progress in advancing some key pipeline molecules, including sotorasib and tezepelumab, and the pivotal data for both of these compounds, as you know, is going to be presented as scientific Congress’s within the first half of next year.

We are going to host an investor/analyst event right after ASH, the big hematology meeting to highlight progress that we’re making with our white platform and let me just conclude my introductory comments by noting that we have a strong balance sheet and we’ll continue to take a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

So with that, let me turn it over to you Umer, and we’ll be happy to address any questions that you might have.

Umer Raffat

Okay, great. We’ll jump right into a lot of topics, but let me just start by saying Arvind, I remember dating back to my very first days on the job, you’re the only survivor who I’ve continued to work with in the same role for the last 11 years dating back to my March on bond days. So, always pleasure to work with you, Arvind.

But I will say Arvind, a part of the reason I say that is, because I remember distinctly actually having a conversation with you, where my mentor Mark was very upset at me for asking you this was there wasn’t necessarily a clear track for pipeline at the time at Amgen. And there was a lot more about, hey, we have these erosions modeled in, we’re going to have a slightly lesser erosion than that. And there’s all this capital allocation, which drives the upside.

And I recall always asking myself, well, I don’t necessarily find that to be the most sort of exciting next-gen products to be working on considering the history of the company. And I feel like there’s been a big 180 sitting here today with several of the progresses that remain on the pipeline.

So, my question to you is, maybe, the question is less for David and Arvind more for Peter. Peter, how do you think about the ongoing pace of investments and expense management in the backdrop being there’s now real R&D productivity kicking in, but on the flip side, some of the key things that worked historically were margin expansion and capital allocation. So, how are you balancing the two?

Peter Griffith

Yes, looked that as a great question Umer. And it’s one we welcome, because capital allocation at Amgen continues to be a forethought, not an afterthought. And I think it’s important. Let’s cover two parts of your question. First, on operating margin. Certainly, the company back in 2014, when it initiated the Amgen full potential transformation started and I think the operating margin at that point was perhaps in the mid to high-30s, it worked its way up into the low-50s by 2018.

Certainly, the company has very strong transformational muscle, has strong productivity muscle, is a very efficient enterprise, and we expect to continue that. On the basis of any number of financial metrics over the coming years, we want to be in that top quartile and we’re going to work to continue to exercise the muscle to do that.

So that’s first and foremost. Secondly, in terms of capital allocation, it’s a very important question. We’re very clear on this. We want to be predictable and we want to be consistent. First and foremost, our capital allocation goes to internal innovation. Secondly, our capital allocation goes to our capital expenditures to build our business and enable the manufacturing, and the technology around it. We’re finishing for example, a plan Providence Rhode Island. We call it our next-gen Biogen Plant 2.0 manufacturing in the future. That’ll be up licensed and running in the first quarter of 2022. We’ve been able to build that in about half the time and about half the cost of one of our older plants.

Secondly, that’s going to operate it at probably less than half the OpEx that our other older plants operating at. So, we allocate secondly the CapEx. That the other part of CapEx right now, as with all companies, we understand digitization is important. So, we’re allocating capital to that. We’ll continue to do that to digitize the business.

Third, we’re going continue to be a company that’s balanced between internal innovation and external innovation, and external innovation requires business development. We have an outstanding team led by David Piacquad has been doing that for well over three decades. We’ll continue to allocate capital to that. We’ll do it patiently, prudently, precisely and promptly, as I’d like to say the four Ps and we’ll be thoughtful about it. But then we’re going to continue to return capital to shareholders. We’re going to grow that dividend and it’s a $1.60 per share per quarter right now was up about 10% from 2019.

And then finally, we’re going to continue to repurchase shares. We indicated this year; we’ll be at the lower end of the $3 billion to $5 billion share repurchase range. And all of that is built on an efficient capital structure that generates an optimized whack, and that maintains our strong credit ratings. Because our job is to enable the firepower for Dr. Reese and our team to innovate internally and to allow us to build out our plants and increase our capacity in a very thoughtful way and third to get our business development done. So, we’ll continue to interrogate and prosecute all of that. We think it’s really important to be kind of first-in-class in terms of enablement and efficiency and transformation muscle. And so we’re going to continue to push forward on that.

Umer Raffat

So Peter, if I take what you just said, and I have found those, the word you used predictable and consistent to be very important, because if I take that predictable and consistent track record on capital allocation and in the past, I’ve discussed with Arvind, the pace of repurchases that have happened, et cetera. If I just mathematically thought that out going forward, theoretically, you guys can produce $3 to $4 in earnings power from the 2020 run rate off of just capital allocation alone in the next five years, which effectively gets you to consensus like numbers without even doing very much from the pipeline perspective. And that’s where all the programs David’s working on kick in. So, is that a view you disagree with?

Peter Griffith

Well, as you know, Umer, we don’t provide long-term guidance. So, in terms of our capital allocation, what I’d like to say and predictable [Technical Difficulty] look at Amgen even over 10 years, we started the dividend about 10 years ago. We’ve been very predictable on that. We started – excuse me, we started the transformation. We were predictable on that in terms of where we’re going to get to in terms of our operating margin and the creation of capital for internal and external opportunities.

So, I think that’s the most important way to think about it, and that the allocations to shareholders after internal innovation, after our capital expenditures, after our external innovation to get down to getting capital back to our shareholders to the dividends through share repurchases will continue to be important to us. And so while we don’t go forward and project into the future what are repurchases would be? We think history is always a good indicator and it’s important to look at that. And that does contribute to what, excuse me, what you pointed out, which is predictable, consistent, thoughtful about that.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. So, speaking of big drivers of EPS from here. So, the capital allocation is one piece. There’s one piece that David sits on, which is the KRAS launch in my opinion, which could possibly be north of 85%, 90% operating margin type of launch. So, without getting into the margin profile of the launch, let me ask you this, David, how do you think about the potential, I’m not talking about a sales number, I’m just talking about the size of prevalence pool for EGFR lung and KRAS lung is probably not that different. So, how do you think about median duration of therapy in a first-line setting for the KRAS versus what we know about EGFRs?

David Reese

Yes. So, I think, first, if we step back, and look at the current monotherapy data, that we’ve talked about publicly, that we presented dated Phase 1 data at ESMO, we’ve publicly announced the Phase 2 data look good. You’ll have a look at that at the end of January at the World Conference on Lung Cancer meeting, where we’ll have an updated data cut and additional biomarker data. We feel very good about that in the second, third, fourth line settings. And then the question is of course, where do you go from there? As you point out, the size of the market is probably roughly comparable to EGFR maybe a little smaller, but bigger than the ALK market and certainly, bigger than RAS 1 or some of the other specific mutations, for which targeted therapies are available.

One thing, I would point out based on the biomarker data that we presented at ESMO is that so far we have not seen really co-mutations travel with one another in terms of other actionable targets. So in fact, you don’t really have EGFR mutations. You don’t have ALK mutations, they’re exceedingly rare in the setting of a KRAS G12C mutation or they’re all biologically, they’re almost mutually exclusive, and that’s something that’s been predict for some time, for various reasons.

So, as we move into the first line, the question is, can you do as well as PD-1, or your checkpoint inhibitors alone, or in combination with chemotherapy and we’re enrolling to that combination right now, over the first half of next year, we’ll be talking about those data. I think that’s really important as we think about moving into earlier lines of therapy. And then the question is, are you, there are some sets of patients, for example, who simply aren’t eligible for checkpoint inhibitors. For example, they have underlying auto immune diseases or other contraindications. And so is there utility and then to the final part of your question, what does duration of response progression-free survival look like in that population?

I think these are very important questions for us to address over the course of 2021. I will point out that we were quite pleased with the duration of response data that we presented at ESMO from the Phase 1 data. And again, we’ll have updated data from the Phase 2 study just next month now, but feel very good about where we are there.

Umer Raffat

Bo, you want to touch up on the point on PD-1 combos, we were discussing from other small molecule.

Bo Chen

Sure. So, we look at the EGFR and the ALK inhibitors. And from that x-ray the PD-1 PD-L1, it doesn’t add much on the durability, in contrast some of the combos to have some unexpected toxicity. So, just want to have your thoughts on we think that you mentioned that 30% to 40% of benefit is what you’re looking for. Just want to hear your thoughts, David.

Umer Raffat

David, basically, the underlying question is, is there a higher risk in PD-1 combination than market is understanding with a small molecule?

David Reese

Yes. I think that’s one of the core questions that we have to answer now. We know from some of our preclinical work that you get upregulation of MH probably, upregulation of class one MHC, there appears to be immune infiltration that is precipitated by treatment with a G12C inhibitor. And the question then is, does that give you additional bang for the buck? And then what is the overall safety as you pointed out, some of the targeted therapies have not played well with checkpoint inhibitors. I think that’s one of the key questions that we have to address going forward and/or that you haven’t seen a robust added activity or synergy in terms of efficacy. So, all of these questions are to be answered, but I think you’re spot on in terms of what the core questions are right now.

Umer Raffat

David, outside of TKIs and RCC has any small molecule combined well with PD-1; I guess Lenvima could be one.

David Reese

That’s probably the best example right now – probably, the best example right now, but this is also, it’s a different target. It’s not a receptor tyrosine kinase, it’s a RAS molecule. And I think a lot of biology to understand here.

Umer Raffat

David, one of the questions I’ve had is I think there’s a real likelihood that we don’t know it’s possible though, that maybe, there is not a synergy for PD-1 with KRAS. And so that’s an area is technically still on the table, if that were to happen. Are you thinking about designing your PD-1 trial in a way, which answers the clinical question? So, what I’m really getting at is if someone is KRAS positive upon diagnosis, should they be taking KRAS first maybe, plus chemo and then followed by PD-1 rather than vice versa, because I think that would be highly relevant from your perspective.

David Reese

Yes. I think that’s a great question. And that’s one that we’re very interested in exploring, which is if you don’t have direct combinations is some form of sequential therapy actually the optimal way to treat these patients with drugs that have orthogonal or non-overlapping mechanisms of action. And then if so, what is in fact the ideal combination, which molecule comes first, which molecules come subsequently. So, those are questions we’re really interested in exploring, and we’ll be exploring in the clinic. But sequential therapy I think is also something to keep an eye on.

Umer Raffat

Got it. I noticed Mirati is doing treating post-progression, it’s something Arvind and I discussed at length when the triple data came out from Mirati. Were you guys aware of that? And is that something of interest to you? Do you think they can put up a better PFS because of that?

David Reese

Yes. Yes, I don’t know, compared to what?

Umer Raffat

Sorry. Better, it will be an impact.

David Reese

Yes. That’s one of the questions and one of the questions that we’re also interested in addressing, for example, is that progression, if you add then another agent, can you recapture a response prolonged progression-free survival, prolonged overall survival and then there’s some evidence with retreatment with other targeted therapies, for example, after holidays. So, I think all of these questions are ones also of interest in the clinic. One thing to think about as we’ve been in the clinic just a little over two years, it took 40 years to get the first inhibitors on. And so there’s still a little bit of biology to explore here.

Umer Raffat

Quality problem.

David Reese

Yes. these are – yes, as a drug developer, these are the problems you’d love to have.

Umer Raffat

That’s great. My last run on KRAS, because there’s so much more to talk about. I got a sense listening on the last earnings call that there was a bit of a shift in body language on colorectal. The data we had seen previously would not suggest to me that Amgen would come out on an earnings call and point people to a colorectal cohort coming up in first half. So, I was curious do you – are you familiar with more data on colorectal than what’s been disclosed and was that the intent?

David Reese

No, I wouldn’t over read that. I wouldn’t over read that at all. We’ve fully enrolled the Phase 2 trial in colorectal cancer in monotherapy, again, this is – these are advanced patients with multiple prior lines of therapy, it’s important to keep in mind the sort of baseline here, currently available drugs, we have response rates on the order of 1% or 2% with progression-free survivals reported on the order of a couple months in a number of trials. So, it’s a relatively low bar.

I think when we see the Phase 2 data that really tells us, is there a monotherapy pathway forward or is combination therapy in colorectal cancer likely to be the answer. And of course, we’re aggressively prosecuting the relevant combinations in that indication in parallel.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. So maybe, moving fast KRAS then, I was hosting – I was hosting a European pharma company, no names, you can probably figure it out this morning. And they mentioned a very – they’ve mentioned a very interesting point, I had not thought about, which is from your asthma partner’s perspective. When we think about high eosinophilic and low eosinophilic market in asthma on the high eosinophilic side, they already have a fully owned asset, Astra does. On the low eosinophilic side, obviously it will TSLP. Is there an incentive in place which incentivizes them to maybe, not focus so much on TSLP on the high yield side? And how does Amgen’s commercial effort tie into this broader TSLP launch?

David Reese

Yes. let me, I can start there, Peter, you may want to jump in or Arvind team to add a few words. First of all, I’d say we’re very, very happy with the partnership, it’s worked extremely well. One way to put this into perspective is that there are roughly a million patients in the United States alone with severe asthma, who are candidates for biologic therapy. They split between the high eosinophil and low eosinophil categories, roughly 60% or so have eosinophil counts that are 300 or less. There’s no formal scientific definition of low eosinophil versus high eosinophil, but 300 is often used as a cut point. And as we indicated in the press release for the navigators study, with which we’re thrilled we showed efficacy across that range of patients with a high eosinophil or low eosinophil and in particular, I’d call out the group of patients with eosinophil counts, less than 150, which counts for probably 30% or so of patients with severe asthma, where no drug has shown these kinds of results.

And in fact, if you look at the under 300 category, it’s the first drug that has shown, statistically significant, clinically meaningful improvements in outcomes, such as exacerbation rates on some of the other biologic parameters. So, tezepelumab drug, we’re very, very keen on, and I think, my view is that this should be an important drug for patients with asthma.

Umer Raffat

Got it.

Peter Griffith

And nothing more to add there Dave, I think you have covered that well. I think, just the fact that tezepelumab has the potential in this broad population of severe asthmatics, regardless, or irrespective of their eosinophilic phenotype, I think, that’s really one of the key advantages that we can potentially bring to the market with this product.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Arvind, are you guys co-commercializing with Astra?

Peter Griffith

Maybe, I’ll jump in here. We’re going to commercialize United States and Canada they’ll do it solely in the rest of the world. We’ll record sales in the U.S. they’ll record elsewhere. And we’ll take our profit share in through other revenue and we’d get a single digit inventorship royalty on that. So, this has a great relationship. Where is Dave and Arvind, and both said, we’re very pleased with we’re looking at...

Umer Raffat

I see, they’re not even commercializing in U.S.

Peter Griffith

It’s joint.

Umer Raffat

It’s joint in U.S.

Peter Griffith

Joint U.S. and Canada.

Umer Raffat

And they will do ex-U.S. by themselves.

Peter Griffith

correct. Ex-U.S. and Canada by themselves.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Got it. Okay. Got it. Makes sense. Okay. I don’t know if that’s a fair question to ask right now, this might be something you guys might address at some point, but would you think of the KRAS opportunity as being equivalent to, or smaller or bigger than the TSLP opportunity? Let me add a third one in there, omecamtiv. No.

Peter Griffith

no. we don’t go long-term guidance. Let’s just say, as dr. Reese said, we’re very excited about teze and KRAS and G12C. So, we’re very confident and we’ve allocated plenty of capital to Murdo to make sure we get those launches off successfully and we’re looking forward to working through all that.

David Reese

Yes. I mean, I’m incredibly proud of the R&D organization here. These are two, first-in-class novel mechanism of action drugs that we’ve brought along. And so it was a big year for us to deliver those data.

Umer Raffat

Okay, excellent. I want to go to oncology in just a minute, but I feel like there’s an asset I’ve been personally sleeping on despite a lot of the work, our team and I did on the RNAi space, Lp(a) and John Shutter from Arvind’s team. he sent me the presentation recently and it looks like I mean, look, there’s – it looks like not only is it pretty active, there’s also a very long and durable sort of response to that. But I guess my question is how should we think about it relative to some of the other Lp(a)’s in development and where would it tie in versus a long-acting PCSK9 and also knowing that PCSK9s have a meaningful Lp(a) reduction as well?

David Reese

Yes. it’s a great question. And this is a program I am very interested in AMG 890, which is a small – as you mentioned, a small interfering RNA that targets Lp(a), maybe just for the benefit of everyone who’s listening, who may not be familiar with a Lp(a), few words on that as a target, there’s a wealth of genetic and epidemiologic evidence that ties elevated levels of Lp(a) to atheroscerotic cardiovascular disease and there are a couple of important features of that risk; one, it’s independent of LDL cholesterol, purely independent diet is a variable actually. number two, it doesn’t appear to be modifiable. So diet exercise, all the usual things that we would do, for example, to control cholesterol levels outside of pharmacology have no effect on Lp(a) levels, which appear to be basically genetically fixed.

And so right now, the only way we know to test the hypothesis of whether lowering Lp(a) improves cardiovascular outcomes is through pharmacologic manipulation. And as you mentioned, a few weeks ago, we presented the phase 1 data from AMG 890 at the American Heart Association meeting, showing that doses of nine milligrams or above you got 90% or greater reductions in Lp(a) levels that lasted for up to three to six months.

So, we’ve now moved on and we’re actually briskly enrolling in a phase 2 trial and are interested in carrying that drug forward. It could be a great compliment to Repatha in the cardiovascular franchise and Lp(a) again, as a driver, independent of LDL is often your individuals show up in their mid-40s, early-50s with significant heart disease, but don’t have an elevated cholesterol. And these are the patients we think could really potentially benefit from this sort of drug.

I’ll add in closing that we’re also using extensively, decode genetics and some of our other ohmic approaches here to inform the development program and we really feel that that’s an important part of the future broadly for drug development, but this will be a flagship program to really start to early in development, tease out subsets of patients, who really will drive the greatest benefit.

Umer Raffat

Makes sense. Makes sense. Makes sense. Excellent. Bo, shall we turn the BiTEs, if that’s okay?

Bo Chen

Sure, sure.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Go ahead, Bo.

Bo Chen

So maybe, could you first give us a quick thought on among the applied programs? Which ones are you the most excited about?

David Reese

Yes. I mean, I think there are the ones we’re presenting data on this year are really in the half-life extended program the ones that we have great interest in. at ESMO, we presented as you’re aware date on AMG 160, which targets PSMA, an advanced prostate cancer. we’re continuing to dose-optimize there. I’m quite pleased with what we’re seeing in terms of efficacy and/or ability to manage adverse events such as cytokine release syndrome. So, I think that’s a program really to keep an eye on. And then the second one in solid tumors, AMG 757, which was just presented a couple of weeks ago at the SITC meeting, the society for immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting that targets DLL3 in small cell lung cancer.

We showed responses in patients with heavily pre-treated disease. This is a disease, where the treatment paradigms really haven’t changed much in decades. When I was a fellow on the wards decades ago, the – more or less the same drugs are being used now immunotherapy has not had much of an impact to date in that disease. And so we think there’s a real opportunity there as well.

And so those are two programs I’d really keep an eye on over the course of 2021, and we’ll be happy to share more data as they emerge. And then in a matter of days, we’re going to be sharing some of the data from AMG 701, which is the half-life extended by targeting BCMA in myeloma and as you may have seen in the abstracts in the highest dose cohort included in the abstract five or six patients with responses and we’re presenting more fulsome data, again, just in a matter of days at ASH. So, those are, I think the programs to keep an eye on right now and while they’re all remained in dose escalation, I’m optimistic about what we’re seeing in getting one or more of those to really go and go aggressively.

Umer Raffat

Right. David, I have to admit as I’ve looked at the data on the BiTEs broadly I find that there was a lot of chatter on BCMA. And there’s a fair amount of chatter on PSMA, but very little on DLL3, even though the way I see the data is on PSMA. The CRS was as much as 90% and a lot of that was grade 3, 4, whereas the CRS was much, much, much lower on DLL3. Also the responses on DLL3 in small-cell look much lower. So to me, it looked like DLL3 was probably the best one of all of these from a clinical profile perspective. Would you agree with that?

David Reese

I would say not necessarily, and I would say I love both these children and I would say with further dose optimization in the PSMA program, I think we’re – we have line of sight to making that a very manageable toxicity profile and I think there’s a real opportunity to also enhance efficacy there. and with DLL3, as you mentioned, CRS was less of an issue. I think that illustrates a broader point that I also like to emphasize, which is the toxicity that you see with bispecifics is very target dependent. Now, CRS is of course a general phenomenon, but how it manifests itself, how severe it may be is very, very target dependent. And that’s one thing that I think just our extensive experience and having treated over 3000 patients now with bispecifics and the extensive preclinical programs that we have in place to guide us in the clinic, can really help.

Umer Raffat

Got it. David, I guess said another way. Do you envision a pace and rapidity and a path to pivotal trial for DLL3, which is not too different than KRAS given the signal we kind of already have at this point?

David Reese

Yes. I think, once we settle on a dose that we feel is the take forward dose, then I think in both these programs, the question we’d be asking is, okay, what is the registration path right now? That’s absolutely, you know, the kind of thinking that we would put into place putting into place.

Umer Raffat

Got it. How many patients can you dose per month? Because I find that with bispecific things always go much lower than you think. I mean, I know at the 3 mg dose, which has was of high interest from the early data; it was three out of seven patients were responders. How many patients of data do you need to see to be in a potential pivotal cohort? And when would – when could that be?

David Reese

I think, certainly, over the first half of next year, potentially earlier, depending on what breaks, we could fix on what the go-forward doses may be for these molecules. And then, I think if you’re seeing your response rates on the order of what you’ve described, and you can demonstrate durability, that’s probably a viable clinical profile.

Umer Raffat

So, if let’s say come ASCO next year, we’re seeing response rates hold up the way they are. Or even in the same ballpark broadly you’re suggesting we could be entering a pivotal cohort, which could be a potentially fileable study given what we saw on lurbinectedin for example?

David Reese

Yes. I mean, I don’t want to get ahead of myself and speak for the regulators of course, but that’s exactly the sort of thinking, that we would be taking forward in the development program, which is what is the pivotal trial.

Umer Raffat

And there’s no gating factor from a recruitment or manufacturing perspective too, let’s say those 100 patients in a pivotal trial for second half.

David Reese

No. I remember the BiTEs, even the half-life extended BiTEs are given in instilled small doses. And so we can do manufacturing runs and supply a large, large number of patients. So, drug supplies, not an issue at all.

Umer Raffat

Got it. So theoretically, then David, it sounds like without having any guidance per se on it, but with sounds like it may or may not be pivotal, but you could have a Phase 2 monotherapy refractory, small cell cohort wrapped up in 2022.

David Reese

Yes. that would be a reasonable aspiration. Of course, it all depends on the data and how dose escalation plays out. But it’s certainly moving along with that kind of tempo.

Umer Raffat

Got it.

David Reese

I don’t want you to put words in my mouth guaranteeing that, but the program’s moving quite quickly. We’re not having trouble recruiting patients, because again, there’s such so few treatment options for these patients.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And remind me, that is – is the DLL3 only recruiting DLL3? Is there a biomarker and what percentage of small cell is that?

David Reese

We’re not screening for DLL3? We’re looking at that, but it’s nearly ubiquitously expressed in these tumors and we believe expressed at levels that are more than adequate for BiTE engagement. Our best guess is that you need a relatively small number of targets on a tumor cell for effective BiTE engagement and T-cell activation.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Bo, anything we missed?

Bo Chen

on the PSMA program, I’m curious which kind of thoughts on the heart toxicity like Afib and tachycardia.

David Reese

Yes. I think those were all – those aren’t a direct cardiac toxicity. Those are manifestations of cytokine release syndrome and as we’re going forward, I think as we manage CRS, you should see those sorts of side effects fall away. That would be my guess, that’s we have to demonstrate that, but I’m actually pretty, pretty comfortable that we’ll be able to manage that. And again, I think a lot of these things are manifestations of underlying cytokine release.

Bo Chen

We have a question from investors and could you provide an update on the gluten enteropathy study, please?

David Reese

Yes. So, this is for those who don’t know, AMG 714, that’s a monoclonal targeting interleukin-15, which is believed to be one of the drivers of celiac disease. So, with our partners that has entered phase 2 testing, potentially pivotal phase 2 testing. And so we’ll provide guidance as that trial moves along. But a lot of interest there, because there’s quite a bit of need in those patients, who’ve got refractory celiac disease, but actively enrolling now.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Excellent. anything, Arvind that you often get asked or something that you’re getting asked, which is important, but didn’t come up in our conversation today?

Arvind Sood

Sorry, Umer I had mute on. no, I think you’ve covered a lot of ground on the pipeline front. I mean, in many ways 2020 was viewed to be a year of pipeline readouts for us. So, looking forward to obviously this data now being presented in a scientific forum, next year, I’m glad we had a chance to cover the white platform. I think there’s a lot of good work that’s being done there. So no, I think you’ve covered it very well.

Umer Raffat

Got it. So Peter, can I just sort of conclude this whole session with where we kind of started? It feels to me as I think about the profile going forward that they will continue to be disciplined on margin expansion, et cetera. We should probably expect additional spend on R&D side, but perhaps not a massive, massive growth on overall OpEx, meaning the expenses will continue to be managed while continuing to invest in pipeline. I just want to make sure I balance that carefully with the investment needed for these launches as well as pipeline.

Peter Griffith

That’s a great balance, Umer and that’s why we were so specific about our OpEx in the fourth quarter. And it was a manifestation of deferrals of expenses in the second and third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we need to make these investments in our launches and that’s what exactly what we’re doing. So, we’ll continue to make those investments. I think you said it really, really well disciplined capital allocation. We’ll keep going back to that and keep doing that, making sure we’re getting that accomplished first and foremost, with our internal innovation.

We talked about BiTEs, we talked about teze, we talked about soto, we talked about Lp(a). So, right around our franchise and we’re going to continue to enable to finding that, make sure that we get that done really, really well through very thoughtful and strong transformational and efficiency muscle. We will continue that, I call it continuous innovation. Half of the portfolio over any number of years will come internally and roughly half externally as this has been historically. we’re going to continue to be reliable executor’s in terms of getting to that kind of the top quartile of performance in terms of our financial metrics of which operating margin is arguably one of the most critical, if not the most critical.

And then we didn’t talk much today about our integration capabilities and how we used $13.4 billion of our shareholders money just slightly over a year ago to acquire Otezla. And that integration was on time on track and we never take that for granted. That was a big allocation of capital. The collaboration with Beijing’s working really well. I think Arvind alluded to earlier that we expect to go through $1 billion of revenue in our Japan and China this year. And we’re going to continue to work hard in the second and third largest pharmaceutical markets in the world.

So, it’s continuous innovation, it’s reliable execution, it’s timely integration and disciplined capital allocation, and we’re going to continue that going forward and what we’ve been doing historically. And we’re really delighted to be able to have an opportunity to share that with you and Bo and those who are interested in the company today.

Umer Raffat

Fantastic. Thank you guys so much for joining us. David, thank you so much for bearing with our random questions. Arvind, thank you for your time as always.

Arvind Sood

It’s been a pleasure.

Umer Raffat

David, I will ask you how many books there are behind you next time.

David Reese

I’ll give you a rough tally.

Umer Raffat

That was great. Thank you again.

Arvind Sood

more than 80, but less than a thousand.

David Reese

I’m going to go over on the thousand, Arvind. Thank you, gentlemen. Thank you all, again.

Umer Raffat

Take care.

David Reese

Thanks a lot, Umer.

Umer Raffat

Yes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -