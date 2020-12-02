AMD's rocket ship stock price has a CAGR of 95% over the last five years.

Neither company generates enough free cash flow to take on competitors Intel or Nvidia long term.

AMD is paying 74 times XLNX earnings, based on by far XLNX's highest earnings in the last five years.

Recently AMD (AMD) made an offer to buy Xilinx (XLNX), an FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) manufacturer for about $35 billion in stock. The idea is to combine AMD's processors with Xilinx FPGA's to provide a more powerful solution for customers.

This is very similar to what Intel (INTC) did in 2015 when it bought Altera, which at the time was the second-largest FPGA company behind Xilinx.

FPGA's are combination hardware/software devices that allow CPUs to run parallel operations, thus speeding them up and making them more efficient. Since they are "programmable" they can be changed on demand in the "field" by the user. They are mostly used in servers such as those using AMD's Zen Epyc chips.

I have written more than 35 articles on AMD over the last five years, and for most of that time, I have been bullish on their prospects. And I have always been an admirer of AMD's CEO Lisa Su.

But in this case, I see a reach-too-far because Xilinx's history is full of ups and downs, and for AMD to keep its stock price going up over the next five years, it needs consistent, positive, high-growth results and I don't see Xilinx doing that.

In one of my articles I outlined the case for AMD being overvalued (AMD: 100X P/E Ratio Is Not Supported By 2020 Revenue Projections"), and in another, I compared AMD's future over a five-year period with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) (Intel Vs. AMD: In A 5-Year Plan, Intel Wins In A Landslide). I don't think the XLNX deal helps in either of these comparisons.

Here are five reasons Xilinx may cause AMD stock some problems.

1. AMD is paying 74 times XLNX earnings

I would argue the AMD's offer is priced for perfection, i.e. in order for this to be positive for investors, the combination of AMD and XLNX must perform at the highest levels, better than either has ever performed in the past.

Source: Macrotrends

2. The FPGA market is not a big growth area anyway.

Verified Market Research has developed an eight-year projection for the FPGA market and came up with 8.6% between 2020 and 2027.

You can't pay 74x PE for an 8% grower let alone for a 3.26% grower which is what XLNX's revenue CAGR was from 2011 (revenue $2.369 billion) thru 2020 (revenue $3.163 billion).

That's compared to AMD's annual revenue CAGR for the last 10 years of 11%.

3. XLNX's revenue looks lackluster too.

If you look at XLNX's quarterly revenue it actually peaked in June of 2019 and has since then gone down. Can't blame that on COVID-19 either since the downdraft started last year.

So does that revenue decrease justify AMD paying 74X earnings?

Source: Seeking Alpha

4. Neither company generates enough free cash flow to compete with competitors Intel or Nvidia.

If you compare AMD's free cash flow with competitors Intel and Nvidia (NVDA) you can see why AMD may be struggling going forward. They do not generate enough FCF to be competitive with those other two competitors going forward.

Adding XLNX to AMD does not improve the picture much. Paying 43 times FCF does not seem much of a bargain either.

5. AMD's rocket ship stock price has a CAGR of 95% over the last five years

AMD is an amazing story and it's perhaps easiest to see this in the rapid rise of the stock price over the last five years.

All I can say is "wow."

The question is: What will become of that price CAGR going forward if you buy a company growing revenue at a 3% CAGR in a market (FPGA's) growing at an 8% CAGR?

Seems to me that rocket ship has to fall back to earth in the not too distant future.

Conclusion:

I have been scratching my head trying to figure out why Lisa Su would engineer this very expensive deal to begin with.

Here's are three possible reasons:

1. AMD feels they must have an FPGA product to compete with INTC and NVDA in the future and Xilinx is about the only option out there.

2. AMD's stock price is very high right now, so why not use that elevated currency to buy an FPGA company? If the price drops over the next year or so (which I think will happen) then this will turn out to have been a bargain.

3. Lisa Su worked magic with AMD, maybe she can do the same for XLNX. Personally, I don't really think that is an apples to apples comparison but I could certainly be wrong. More like apples to crab apples.

If I was an owner of XLNX I would sell my AMD stock as soon as the transaction is completed. In fact, I might sell it now just in case the deal does not go thru for some reason. I also see a limited upside to his deal from an AMD price point of view.

AMD is a sell when this deal is done.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.