Effectively they've bought themselves time to re-examine the stage 2 tests, or to negotiate a buyout of the company which will take the drug further.

They've also raised $75 million which will keep them going but no more than that. It'll not pay for phase 3 testing, no way.

Cassava Sciences has had a bit of a rollercoaster this year. Their phase 2 tests failed. Then they looked again and maybe something interesting.

A rollercoaster

It's fair to say that investing in early stage pharma companies is not for the faint of heart. Have a look at this stock price chart:

(Cassava Sciences stock price from Seeking Alpha)

That's not pandemic induced fluctuations in Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock price. That's changes in fact and opinion on the next stage with their drug for Alzheimer's.

Let's face it, this is a pure gamble. As is near anything in early stage pharma of course. Because there are a certain number of hoops that must be jumped through.

For those who don't know

It takes, pretty much at minimum, a billion dollars to get a drug to market. The Food and Drug Administration wants an awful lot of information about what it does, how well it does it and how few people it kills while it's doing it. Doing the testing to get all of that together costs that billion. At least - there are reasonable estimates that say that for a drug that must cross the brain barrier it's more like four or five billion. As you might imagine an Alzheimer's drug would have to cross that barrier.

These costs are for a successful drug. The vast majority of drugs that start the whole process don't make it.

If we strip it of the technical jargon and accuracy then phase 1 is when people play with the chemistry sets (it's more directed than that now but easy words to make a story) to see what they can cook up. Phase 2 is when they try it out on a few handfuls of people to see what happens. Phase 3 is the really costly part where they try it out on a substantial section of the potential market to really see what it does. Depending upon the size of that population - a drug for a weird cancer will only potentially be given to a small number of people, something for a common illness to tens of thousands, millions perhaps - this last stage can and will cost hundreds of millions of dollars at minimum.

The real aim in this last stage is not so much to test the efficacy of the drug, it's to use it often enough to find out the bad side effects.

The things for us to really grasp is that Phase 2 is relatively cheap. Phase 3 costs the Earth.

Cassava's aim

One of the grand and awful diseases that afflicts tens of millions is Alzheimer's. A treatment, let alone a cure, for this will make many billions of dollars. Thus people keep trying even those it's extremely expensive to do so and also no one's really having a great deal of luck at present. It's not in fact entirely and wholly known what's causing it even as there are good theories and reasonable observations of physical changes that take place.

This is what Cassava's doing. They've done the lab work and got to running phase 2 trials. The results of which - see that slump in the price in May? - were that it doesn't work, doesn't do anything useful. Oh dear, how sad, everyone loses their money.

Yes, that's perhaps too flippant but that is how this works. A drug that entirely fails is dead and gone.

Then Cassava had another look, using different analysts, and there is something there. Thus the stock price jump you can see in late September.

For the full details I recommend this by Lane Simonian. There's more scientific analysis there than we can shake a stick at and there's no point my repeating it. It's also true that there are very few of us who can evaluate this stock on the basis of that science. We've got to retreat back a bit and think about this with odds, game play and so on.

OK, so, maybe the drug lives

That's the current state of play. There's enough there to try to move to the next stage. There's an effect at least, something that's worth spending more money on investigating.

Cassava doesn't have enough money to do that. They've just raised another $75 million:

We are offering 9,375,000 shares of our common stock in this offering

The stock was trading at $10.86, they offered at $8, paid 48 cents a share underwriting fees and that's, well, that's a pretty big discount really. And the stock's trading just below that issue price as well.

The reason for this being that everyone knows that they've not got enough money to get it through the next stage of testing, that phase 3. They're some billion or three dollars short.

(2019 accounts For Cassava Sciences from Cassava Sciences)

That shows their cash position at the end of the last accounting year. The $75 million raise tops that up.

(Accounts for Cassava Sciences from Cassava Sciences)

They only file limited accounts given that they're a small company. But as we can see the cash raise means they can carry on given their cash burn. But note, that's without the costs of phase trials.

And as I've said phase 3, the vital one to really prove a drug, costs an order of magnitude more than they've got.

So, the game plan

At some point Cassava either needs to have the mother of all equity raises - which isn't going to happen - or it needs a partner of a buyout. An equity raise for the costs of phase 3 isn't going to happen because look at the price they got this last slice away at. Just not possible to raise enough to pay for phase 3.

So, they need a partner. That is, a large pharma company sufficiently impressed with the work and progress so far to pick up the tab for the next layer of testing. And, of course, take the lin's share of the gains for having done so. Or, if someone's really impressed, they might buy out the company. And, well that's the game plan really.

Cassava can't take this drug all the way on its own. Not in the present circumstances it can't. It must show some wondrous phase 2 results - that would boost the equity enough to allow another raise - but we are already in the world of looking at marginal gains here in the effects of the drug.

So, it's either a partner - with the dilution of income that entails - or a buyout.

Worth pointing out quite how febrile the stock price is:

Cassava up 3% after USAN modifies lead drug candidate's chemical name to simufilam for Alzheimer’s disease

There was a possible trademark issue with the name of the drug. Changing the name moves the stock 3%. This is volatile.

My view

The game here is about a takeout. A partner that would pay for phase 3 would effectively be that, even if they didn't actually buy the whole company. The recent stock raise is the market funding them for enough time to try to engineer that - and by handing over the cash assuming that it's possible.

I agree with that, it is possible that one of the larger companies will step in here. But, as always with early stage pharma, this is exceedingly risky.

The investor view

At present it's a bit touch and go whether that buyer does arrive. Any significant change in testing results will move it strongly either way. That is, it's not entirely necessary for a buyer to arrive, just the anticipation of one - or of their absence - will move the price substantially.

It is though a gamble. Certainly only speculative money should be used. I think the balance is to the upside, to a deal being done, but it's a highly risky opinion to have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.