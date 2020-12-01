The stock has a Neutral rating at $4 until the new CEO invests in growth drivers for the business.

Market research suggests consumers don't need faster internet and wireless connections, questioning the need for spending more on network equipment.

After years of stumbling around with no growth, Nokia (NOK) still lacks a catalyst for the stock despite booming 5G demand. The stock even jumped in the last month on a merger rumor that clearly wasn't going to happen. My investment thesis had the stock running to $5 over the summer and ending up back at the current price. Investors should likely expect a repeat in the next quarter with no catalyst for a breakout.

Image Source: Nokia website

Reshuffling Deck Chairs

Along with Q3 results, Nokia announced a new strategy to change the operating model. At first view, the company appears in a process of reshuffling deck chairs versus investing in growth areas.

The very issue with the stock and the whole 5G ecosystem was already a reshuffling of deck chairs. Companies are investing in 5G networks and systems, but customers aren't paying higher prices for equipment and services in the process. Nokia and 5G service providers need to convince mobile subscribers to actually pay more for faster speeds and higher data consumption, but the current business plans aren't making any progress.

So while 5G struggles to boost business for the company, Nokia is going to take months just to tell the market where the new deck chairs are going. The three-phase process includes a meeting on December 16 to update the strategy shift, ultimately followed by the final phase at Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021.

The big issue for Nokia remains the lack of a growth driver. New CEO Pekka Lundmark provided these discouraging remarks in the Q3 earnings release that surely don't motivate shareholders:

Our financial performance in 2021 is expected to be challenging, and more change is needed. We have lost share at one large North American customer, see some margin pressure in that market, and believe we need to further increase R&D investments to ensure leadership in 5G. In fact, we have decided that we will invest whatever it takes to win in 5G.

The Q2 earnings release discussed aggressive costs cuts. The new plan discusses higher R&D investments, especially in 5G. After losing a major Verizon Communications (VZ) contract valued at $6.6 billion to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), the company is a little late to decide now is the time to ramp up investing in 5G. Nokia will need years to see any returns from higher capital spending starting in 2021.

In addition, market research from OpenVault suggests U.S. consumers don't need higher network speeds. Cable companies and network providers have already invested in 1 GB network speeds, yet the average consumer isn't even using internet speeds above 200 Mbps.

Source: OpenVault

Weak Results

Not surprising, the strategy re-shift came after the company found out that Q3 results were weak and guidance was disappointing, in part due to the Verizon contract loss. For the quarter, revenues were down 7% on an as reported basis and 3% on constant currency.

Nokia has cut the 2021 operating margin target to only between 7% and 10%, down from a target of 9.0% plus or minus 1.0 percentage points in 2020. In essence, the operating margins could dip from a low of 8.0% this year to only 7.0% next year.

Source: Nokia Q3'20 earnings release

The long-term goal is to achieve operating margins of 12% to 14% in a few years, but the goal is being pushed out at least one year here. In addition, the market wants to see revenue growth that feeds into strong operating margins. The problem with the Nokia plan has been a focus on cutting costs, not spending to expand its business.

This strategy has likely contributed to underinvesting in 5G network equipment, leading Verizon to move business to Samsung. Again, the catalyst for a higher stock is growth, not pinching pennies and losing business.

The stock trades at about 16x 2021 EPS estimates of $0.25. If anything, Nokia is expensive for a company unable to grow revenues and in the process of losing a major customer. Until the company starts investing in new growth drivers, the stock isn't going to trade much above the current price of $4.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Nokia still lacks a catalyst for growth. 5G is no longer a growth catalyst with the lost business to Verizon and the inability of the sector to charge higher prices for 5G equipment and networks. My view is very Neutral on the stock here at $4 until the company invests in growth drivers in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.